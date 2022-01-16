High school roundup for Jan. 15, 2022: NA wins battle of state girls basketball powers

Saturday, January 15, 2022 | 9:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Emma Fischer scored 16 points against Cumberland Valley on Saturday.

Emma Fischer hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead North Allegheny to a 51-41 victory over Cumberland Valley on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s PIAA Class 6A semifinals.

Jasmine Timmerson and Lydia Betz scored 11 apiece for the Tigers (11-0), who have won 21 straight games. Jill Jekot scored 25 points for Cumberland Valley (11-2), which saw an 11-game winning streak come to an end.

Albert Gallatin 49, Ringgold 32 — Mya Glisan scored 16 points to lead Albert Gallatin (7-3, 2-2) to a Section 3-5A win over Ringgold (5-7, 2-3). Kirra Gerard scored 14 points to lead Ringgold.

Avonworth 40, Bishop Canevin 35 — Greta O’Brien had 14 points as Avonworth (8-1) defeated Bishop Canevin (5-6) in nonsection play. Maggie Goetz added 11 points for Avonworth, which trailed at halftime, 21-15. Ashley Lippold led Bishop Canevin with 14 points.

Blackhawk 63, North Catholic 37 — Quinn Borroni and Alena Fusetti scored 15 points each as Blackhawk (11-0) beat North Catholic (9-4) in nonsection play. Dacia Lewandowski led North Catholic with 13 points.

Ellwood City 49, Portersville Christian 27 — Kyla Servick scored 14 points and Claire Noble added 10 points as Ellwood City (4-7) beat Portersville Christian in nonsection play.

Mars 66, Pine-Richland 49 — Alexa McDole had 25 points and Ava Black and Kaitlyn Pelaia scored 16 each to pace Mars (11-2) in a nonsection won over Pine-Richland (3-10).

Monessen 59, Beth-Center 9 — Mercedes Majors scored 19 points and Kinsey Wilson added 18 points as Monessen (8-3, 3-1) defeated Beth-Center (1-9, 0-3) in a nonsection contest.

Moon 42, Upper St. Clair 38 — In nonsection play, Reilly Sunday and Emma Theodorson scored 17 points each as Moon (12-1) beat Upper St. Clair (11-2). Rylee Kalocay and Kate Robbins recorded 14 points each for Upper St. Clair.

Southmoreland 43, McKeesport 40 — Gracie Spadaro had 19 points as Southmoreland (9-2) defeated McKeesport (11-2) in nonsection play. Olivia Cernuto added nine points and 10 rebounds for Southmoreland, which trailed by five at halftime. Maddy Hertzler and Avi Menifee scored 12 points each for McKeesport.

West Greene 61, Eden Christian 50 — Anna Durbin scored 28 points to lead West Greene (10-3) to a nonsection victory over Eden Christian (6-5). Kasie Meek added 17 points and Brooke Barner contributed 10 points for West Greene, which trailed 34-28 at halftime before holding Eden Christian to just 16 second-half points. Emilia Johnson paced Eden Christian with 15 points while Violet Johnson added 10 points.

Boys basketball

Allderdice 57, McDowell 46 — Sam Kelly had 18 points as Allderdice (8-5) defeated McDowell in nonsection play to win its seventh-straight game. Avery Ruben and Michael Quigley added 11 and 10 points for Allderdice while Tyler Grove led McDowell with 15 points.

Avonworth 65, Chartiers Valley 47 — In nonsection play, Rowan Carmichael’s 23 points led Avonworth (10-2) to victory against Chartiers Valley (3-8). Peyton Faulkner added 16 points in the win. Jayden Davis paced Chartiers Valley with 14 points while Drew Sleva added 12 points.

Central Catholic 74, North Catholic 59 — Dante DePante’s game-high 27 points helped Central Catholic (10-2) top North Catholic (10-1) in nonsection play. Debaba Tshiebwe had 18 for the Vikings. Andrew Maddalon and Max Hurray scored 23 apiece for the Trojans.

Geibel 78, Plum 75 — Jaydis Kennedy scored 29 points to lead Geibel (8-4) to a nonsection win against Plum (4-8). Trevelle Clayton added 20 points for Geibel while teammate Tre White scored 18 points. Cameron Moss led Plum with 23 points while Nick Killinger had 18 points, Steve Evanchec 14 points and Austin Hereda 10 points.

Hillcrest Christian Academy 58, Cheswick Christian Academy 49 – Aaron Powers scored 21 points and Timmy Nicklos added 15 to lead Hillcrest Christian Academy to a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference win. Grant Rochkind scored 24 and Zephaniah Malloy added 12 for Cheswick Christian Academy.

Monessen 63, Beth-Center 45 — Leonaj Thomas scored 12 points and Lorenzo Gardner and Jaisean Blackman tallied 11 points each as Monessen (7-4) beat Beth-Center (2-7) in a nonsection game. Ruben Miller scored a game-high 17 points for Beth-Center while Colby Kuhns added 12 points.

North Hills 89, Hempfield 58 — Royce Parham scored 26 points and Alex Smith had 25 points as North Hills (11-0) beat Hempfield (4-9) in nonsection play. Will Blass added 16 points for North Hills while Hempfield’s Sean Gordon led all scorers with 31 points.

Union 70, Beaver Falls 46 – Matt Stanley scored 30 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career, helping Union (12-1) earn a nonsection victory over Beaver Falls (6-5).

Yough 67, South Park 34 – Terek Crosby scored 33 points and Christian Park added 12 as Yough (6-6, 2-3) defeated South Park (0-9, 0-5) in a Section 4-3A matchup.

Wrestling

Arvada West Invitational – Luke Willochell (106), Vinny Kilkeary (120) and Nate Roth (138) took home title as Latrobe finished second in the team race at a tournament in Colorado. Six other Wildcats placed. Jack Pletcher (152) and Corey Boerio (220) finished second, Tyler Lynch (195) and Wyatt Held (285) third, Leo Joseph (113) fifth and Sam Snyder (170) sixth. Willochell beat Geno Cardenas of Pomona, Calif., 12-5, in the finals. Kilkeary pinned Pomona’s Jeramiah Steele. Roth beat Pomona’s Vincent Cabral, 8-1.

Connellsville Duals – The host Falcons went 4-0 on the day en route to a team championship. They defeated Canon-McMillan 39-25, Kiski Area 54-15, Mountain View (VA) 59-9 and Penn-Trafford 50-19. Connellsville’s Dennis Nichelson received most outstanding wrestler honors. Canon-McMillan went 3-1 on the day. Kiski Area and Penn-Trafford went 1-2 with a win over Mountain View (VA) and losses to Connellsville and Canon-McMillan.

Brookville Ultimate Duals – Burrell went 2-3 in dual meet competition, bookending its day with wins over Fort LeBoeuf and five-time defending PIAA Class 2A champion Reynolds.

Niko Ferra (138), Cooper Hornack (120), Calio Zanella (113) and Cole Clark (215) had pins to lead the Bucs to a 37-30 win over Fort LeBoeuf. Shawn Szymanski (152), Isaac Lacinski (145), Luke Boylan (285) and Nico Zanella (172) also won matches. The Bucs got a pin from Clark, a major decision from Ferra and decisions from Calio Zanella, Szymanski and Lacinski to close the day with a 37-30 win over Reynolds, avenging a loss in the state semifinals last year.

Nico Zanella and Lacinski recorded pins and Szymanski and Hornack also won matches, but the Bucs fell to host Brookville, 40-27. Nico Zanella, Szymanski, Lacinski and Hornack won by fall and Ferra had a major decision in a 40-28 loss to Saegertown. Boylan and Clark recorded pins, Lacinski won by major decision and Hornack picked up a decision in a 52-19 loss to Chestnut Ridge.