High school roundup for Jan. 16, 2020: Woodland Hills hits clutch shots to down Oakland Catholic

By:

Thursday, January 16, 2020 | 11:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills’ Peyton Pinkney celebrates during the Wolverines 55-53 overtime victory over Oakland Catholic Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Oakland Catholic High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills’ Peyton Pinkney (4) is mobbed by teammates after her last second basket defeated Oakland Catholic, 55-53, in overtime Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Oakland Catholic High School. Previous Next

Peyton Pinkney and Joi Burleigh hit huge shots down the stretch to lead Woodland Hills to a 55-53 overtime victory over Oakland Catholic in a matchup of ranked teams Thursday night.

Pinkney banked in the winning shot from the foul line as time expired in overtime. She led No. 2 Woodland Hills (12-2, 8-0 in Section 3-5A) with 15 points. Burleigh hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 8.8 seconds left in regulation to tie the score 50-50 and force overtime. She finished with 11 points.

Alexa Washington led No. 4 Oakland Catholic (10-3, 6-2) with 23 points.

Seneca Valley 48, North Hills 35 — Jaden Davinsizer scored 15 points and Olivia West chipped in 14 to lead Seneca Valley (9-4, 5-3) to a Section 1-6A victory. Lexi Kotwica led North Hills (5-8, 2-6) with 10.

Norwin 78, Pine-Richland 38 — Olivia Gribble scored 18 points to lead No. 2 Norwin (11-2, 8-0) to a decisive Section 1-6A win. Danielle Rosso added 12 points and Jayla Wehner added 11. Kaili Doctor led Pine-Richland (2-11, 0-8) with 15 points.

Fox Chapel 56, Butler 51 — With the game tied after three quarters, Fox Chapel (8-5, 4-4) outscored Butler 13-8 in the final frame to earn a Section 1-6A road win. Anna Drum had 15 points, Gabby Guerrieri scored 13 and Elsie Smith had 12 points for the Foxes. Makenna Maier led the Golden Tornado (5-8, 2-6) with 17 points.

Mt. Lebanon 62, Connellsville 44 — Ashleigh Connor scored 30 points, sinking three 3-pointers and going 15 for 17 from the foul line, to lead No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (12-2, 7-1) in Section 2-6A. Heather Ansell led Connellsville (4-10, 1-7) with 21 points.

Upper St. Clair 54, Canon-McMillan 21 — Katelyn Robbins hit for 15 points and Casey Bakayza had 10 to help Upper St. Clair (9-4, 6-3) to a Section 2-6A win. Stellanie Loutison led Canon-McMillan (1-13, 0-8) with 10 points.

Bethel Park 55, Hempfield 31 — Maddie Dziezgowski scored 21 points and Olivia Westphal added 15 to lead No. 1 Bethel Park (13-0, 8-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Sarah Liberatore led Hempfield (6-7, 3-5) with 17 points. Lauren Mullen added 12.

Moon 55, Thomas Jefferson 52 — Reilly Sunday scored 26 points, Emma Theodorsson added 14, and Moon (10-4, 5-3) used a 16-4 run in the second quarter to win a key Section 1-5A matchup. Graci Fairman led Thomas Jefferson (10-5, 5-3) with 16 points.

South Fayette 52, Montour 29 — Clare Relihan scored 21 points to help South Fayette (7-8, 3-5) to a Section 1-5A win. Olivia Lyscik led Montour (6-8, 1-7) with 11 points.

Trinity 73, West Allegheny 12 — Led by 22 points from Riley DeRubbo, 15 from Ashley Durig and 12 from Abbey Wayman, No. 3 Trinity (11-2, 7-1) topped West Allegheny (0-14, 0-8) in Section 1-5A.

Hampton 35, Armstrong 17 — Sophia Kelly scored nine points to lead Hampton (4-10, 3-4) to a Section 2-5A win. Jaylen Callipare had nine for Armstrong (8-5, 4-3).

Gateway 47, Franklin Regional 33 — Alexis Margolis had 16 points and Lexi Jackson added 10 to power Gateway (10-4, 5-2) to a Section 2-5A win. Brooke Schirmer scored 10 for Franklin Regional (4-9, 2-5).

Uniontown 62, Laurel Highlands 24 — Mya Murray scored 24 points and Jersey Greer contributed 12 as Uniontown (4-10, 3-5) topped Laurel Highlands (0-13, 0-7) in Section 3-5A.

Penn-Trafford 38, Penn Hills 30 — Kenzie Powell scored 14 points and Penn-Trafford (8-5, 4-4) used an 11-4 run in the third quarter to even its Section 3-5A record. Delainey Carpenter had 12 points for Penn Hills (6-8, 4-3).

Latrobe 50, Albert Gallatin 36 — Rachel Ridilla and Anna Rafferty scored 15 points apiece as Latrobe (7-6, 4-4) jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a Section 3-5A win. Gianna Michaux led Albert Gallatin (6-8, 2-6) with nine points.

North Catholic 72, Indiana 50 — Kylee Lewandowski scored 17 points as No. 1 North Catholic (11-1, 7-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 1-4A. Emma Pospisil added 12 and Cassie Foster 11. Eve Fiala led Indiana (10-6, 4-4) with 24 points.

Apollo-Ridge 61, Burrell 42 — Apollo-Ridge kept pace in the Section 1-4A playoff chase with a victory over Burrell. Apollo-Ridge (8-6, 4-4) used a 22-12 second-quarter advantage to take a 14-point lead at halftime. Burrell (2-11, 1-7) was unable to draw closer in the second half. Three players scored in double figures for the Vikings, led by Rylee Eaton with 16. Madi Marks added 13, and Morgan Gamble contributed 11. Burrell got a team-best 14 from Olivia Watts and 12 from Allison Fisher.

Freeport 65, Greensburg Salem 38 — Madeline Clark had a game-high 22 points to lead Freeport (9-4, 7-1) past Greensburg Salem (4-10, 2-6) in a Section 1-4A game. Sidney Shemanski added 11 points for the Yellowjackets, who held the Golden Lions to single digits in each of the first three quarters. Abby Mankins had 21 points for Greensburg Salem.

Knoch 68, Highlands 30 — Knoch (9-5, 6-2) outscored Highlands (2-11, 0-7) 38-16 in the first half for a Section 1-4A victory behind Abbey Shearer’s game-high 16 points. Madilyn Boyer and Megan Vasas combined for 25 points for the Knights.

Elizabeth Forward 44, Mt. Pleasant 39 — Anna Resnik scored 12 points and Brooke Markland added 10 as Elizabeth Forward (7-6, 5-3) jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead and held on for a Section 3-4A win. Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (1-12, 1-7) with 19 points. Hannah Gesinski added 13.

Southmoreland 50, West Mifflin 31 — Delaynie Morvosh scored 15 points, sinking three 3-pointers, as Southmoreland (15-0, 8-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 3-4A. Gracie Spadaro added 14 points. Shelby Genes had 11 for West Mifflin (6-8, 4-4).

Central Valley 66, Keystone Oaks 45 — Alyssa Gillin and Hannah Engelman scored 14 points apiece and Christiane Frye added 13 as No. 4 Central Valley (11-2, 6-1) won in Section 2-4A. Lexy Wagner led Keystone Oaks (3-12, 1-6) woth 15 points.

Quaker Valley 64, New Castle 41 — Bailey Garbee scored 25 points, making four 3-pointers, to lead Quaker Valley (10-3, 5-2) in Section 2-4A. Corrinne Washington added 22 points. Aayanni Hudson led New Castle (9-7, 3-4) with 16.

Belle Vernon 32, Ringgold 27 — Jenna Dawson and Farrah Reader scored six points apiece to lead Belle Vernon (9-4, 5-3) to a low-scoring Section 3-4A win. Martina Costa led Ringgold (7-9, 2-6) with eight points.

Freedom 48, Ellwood City 44 — Karissa Mercier scored 16 points, Jules Mohrbacher added 15, and No. 5 Freedom (9-3, 5-3) rallied from nine points down after three quarters to win in Section 1-3A. Kyla Servick led Ellwood City (2-12, 0-8) with 16 points.

Beaver 51, Neshannock 39 — Led by 19 points from Emma Pavelek and 16 from Payton List, No. 3 Beaver (12-2, 7-1) won in Section 1-3A. Kaylee George led Neshannock (6-8, 3-5) with 15 points.

Avonworth 64, Beaver Falls 24 — Kathryn Goetz scored 21 points and Grace O’Brien added 13 as Avonworth (10-4, 6-2) won in Section 1-3A. Maclya Collins had 15 for Beaver Falls (1-12, 1-7).

Brownsville 42, Washington 23 — Led by 15 points from Aniya Tarpley and 14 from Emma Seto, Brownsville (9-4, 4-4) defeated Washington (4-10, 2-5) in Section 2-3A.

South Park 63, McGuffey 46 — Led by 20 points from Nora Ozimek, South Park (8-6, 6-2) overcame a six-point deficit after one quarter to win in Section 2-3A. Maddie Graham scored 16 and Danielle DeProspo added 14. Abby Donnelly and Keira Nicolella had 17 each for McGuffey (7-7, 3-5).

East Allegheny 58, Steel Valley 43 — Abby Henderson hit for 21 points and Amaia Johnson chipped in 17 to carry East Allegheny (7-7, 4-4) to a Section 3-3A win. Kelsey Salopek led Steel Valley (3-11, 1-7) with 15 points.

Carlynton 42, Derry 31 — Carlynton (7-7, 6-2) used an 18-4 run in the first half to pull away from Derry (9-5, 6-2) for a key Section 3-3A victory.

Shady Side Academy 50, Valley 27 — Nyla Rozier’s game-high 25 points were enough to help lead Shady Side Academy (7-8, 4-4) to a Section 3-3A win over Valley (1-15, 0-8). The Indians led 28-7 at the half. Jada Norman led the Vikings with nine points.

Deer Lakes 52, South Allegheny 51 — Deer Lakes (9-4, 6-2) held off a South Allegheny (6-9, 4-4) comeback in a Section 3-3A victory behind Reese Hasley’s 23-point performance. Nikki Fleming added 15 points for the Lancers. Madison Taylor led the Gladiators with 16 points.

OLSH 59, Aliquippa 39 — Grace Bradley scored 14 points and Emily Schuck added 12 as No. 4 OLSH won in Section 1-2A. Kara Amman led Aliquippa (5-10, 2-6) with 11.

Shenango 49, New Brighton 46 — Johanna Kraner led Shenango (8-6, 4-4) with 16 points in a Section 1-2A win. Emilee Fedrizzi scored 12 and Kassidy Peters added 11. Sydney Cook had 24 for New Brighton (4-8, 2-6).

Laurel 65, Northgate 13 — Lucia Lombardo scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures for Laurel (9-6, 7-1) in a Section 1-2A victory. Reese Bintrim added 12. Peyton Abramowicz led Northgate (0-14, 0-8) with eight.

Brentwood 56, Springdale 15 — Maura Daly’s 13 points were enough to lead Brentwood (4-10, 3-4) to a Section 2-2A victory over Springdale (2-12, 0-7). The Spartans outscored the Dynamos 21-6 in the second half. Grace Gent scored nine points for Springdale.

Bishop Canevin 65, Burgettstown 33 — Diajha Allen had a triple double with 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Alyssa Pollice added 22 points and five 3-pointers to power No. 3 Bishop Canevin (10-4, 7-0) to a convincing Section 3-2A victory. Jill Frazier led Burgettstown (10-5, 5-2) with nine points.

Chartiers-Houston 38, Frazier 31 — Zamierah Edwards scored 11 points to help Chartiers-Houston (9-6, 5-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Sierra Twigg led Frazier (5-10, 3-4) with 10 points.

Fort Cherry 54, Bentworth 22 — Jaida Bish scored nine points to lead Fort Cherry (5-9, 3-4) in Section 3-2A. Caroline Rice led Bentworth (3-11, 0-7) with 13 points.

Rochester 74, Cornell 11 — Led by 20 points from Alexis Robison, 16 from Corynne Hauser and 15 from MeKenzie Robison, No.1 Rochester (14-1, 7-0) topped Cornell (1-13, 0-7) in Section 1-A.

Vincentian Academy 59, Sewickley Academy 39 — Tara Lucot scored 20 points, Emily Johnson added 12, and Hannah Calderaro had 10 to lead No. 3 Vincentian Academy (11-2, 6-1) in Section 1-A. Kamryn Lightcap led Sewickley Academy (5-6, 4-3) with 19 points.

Eden Christian 50, Union 24 — Taylor Hering scored 21 points to lead Eden Christian (6-7, 4-3) past Union (2-13, 1-6) in Section 1-A.

Avella 73, Geibel 35 — Brianna Jenkins scored 22 points and Bess Lengauer added 10 to lead Avella (10-3, 5-1) to a Section 2-A victory. Gayle Pokol led Geibel (1-9, 1-5) with 13 points.

West Greene 53, Monessen 37 — Jersey Wise scored 15 points and Elizabeth Brudnock had 12 to help No. 2 West Greene (14-0, 7-0) to a Section 2-A win. Qitarah Hardison had her ninth straight double-double for Monessen (10-5, 4-3), recording 12 points and 13 rebounds. Kendelle Weston added 10 points.

California 62, Mapletown 18 — Makayla Boda had 15 points and Charlee Petrucci added 10 to power California (7-7, 4-3) to a Section 2-A win. Krista Wilson led Mapletown (1-12, 1-6) with nine points.

Ligonier Valley 50, Northern Cambria 24 — Haley Boyd had 28 points and 10 steals to lead Ligonier Valley (2-11) to a Heritage Conference victory. Kaelyn Adams had 11 rebounds and 10 steals. Lizzy Crissman and Maddie Griffin had 10 rebounds apiece. Grace Krumenacker led Northern Cambria with 12 points.

Boys basketball

Fox Chapel 50, McKeesport 36 — McKeesport (7-7, 4-2) had a 30-28 lead going into the fourth quarter but was outscored by Class 6A No. 1 Fox Chapel (14-0, 5-0) 22-6 in the final eight minutes to seal the victory in a nonsection matchup. Eli Yofan led the Foxes with 16 points. Deamontae Diggs and Devari Robsinson scored 12 points each for the Tigers.

Mt. Pleasant 60, Elizabeth Forward 57 — Jake Johnson scored 27 points and Nick Yurechko hit five 3-pointers to help Mt. Pleasant (9-6) to a nonsection win. Zach Boyd led Elizabeth Forward (3-9) with 16 points.

Southmoreland 74, Geibel 59 — Riley Comforti hit for 26 points and Southmoreland (5-10) pulled away in the second half for a nonsection win. Brandon Peterson added 22 points and Isaac Trout had 13. Cole Kendall led Geibel (8-5) with 24 points.

Baldwin 66, Penn-Trafford 57 — Andy Dagenhardt scored 18 points and Dorian Ford added 12 as Baldwin (6-8) overcame a slow start for a nonsection win. Nick Crum scored 13 points, Josh Kapcin added 11, and Zach Rocco had 10 for Penn-Trafford (9-5), which led 15-9 after the first quarter.

Penn Hills 92, Latrobe 71 — Wes Kropp scored 20 points to lead No. 1 Penn Hills (11-2) to a nonsection win. Kyree Mitchell added 16 points and Deondre Mitchell had 15. Michael Noonan led Latrobe (3-12) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Sickenberger scored 16.

Knoch 72, Indiana 57 — Ryan Lang matched a career high with 26 points for Class 4A No. 1 Knoch (12-1) in a nonsection win over Indiana (3-11). Jake Scheidt had 17 points for the Knights and Scott Fraser scored 11.

Hockey

Norwin 10, Freeport 1 — Sam Cirelli recorded a hat trick for Norwin, which cruised to a PIHL Class A victory over Freeport (4-10). Logan Connelly had a pair of goals and assists each for the Knights (11-2) and Jacob Dally had three assists. Paul Zecca scored the lone goal for Freeport.

Tags: Oakland Catholic, Woodland Hills