High school roundup for Jan. 17, 2022: Chartiers Valley holds off South Fayette

Monday, January 17, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Helene Cowan, shooting Moon on Jan. 13, scored 13 points against South Fayette on Monday night.

Twin sisters Hallie and Helene Cowan scored 13 points to lead No. 1 Chartiers Valley to a 55-51 victory over South Fayette in Section 1-5A girls basketball Monday night.

Aislin Malcolm scored 12 points and Perri Page added 11 for the Colts (14-1, 5-0), who took a 40-22 lead at halftime. Maddie Webber scored 20 and Erica Hall added 12 for South Fayette (10-3, 3-2), which climbed back in the game with a 19-6 run in the third quarter.

Moon 46, West Allegheny 15 – Emma Theodorsson had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead Moon (13-1, 4-1) past West Allegheny (6-8, 0-5) in Section 1-5A. Reilly Sunday added 13 points and Olivia Logan chipped in eight. Sarah Santicola led the Tigers with 12 rebounds.

Boys basketball

Keystone Oaks 64, Brentwood 63 – Owen Minford hit seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Keystone Oaks (7-5, 1-4) to a Section 1-4A win. Cameron Green added 12. Carter Betz led Brentwood (9-4, 4-2) with 23. Dalton Daly had 16 and Lamarr Williams 11.

Hockey

Fox Chapel 4, Greensburg Salem 0 – Mason Heininger had two goals and an assist and Nash Wedner recorded a 14-save shutout to lead Fox Chapel to a Class A victory. Tommy Healy and Danny Downey each had a goal and an assist for Fox Chapel (14-0). Andrew Stead made 25 saves for Greensburg Salem (8-6).

Latrobe 5, Butler 1 – Peyton Myers had a goal and an assist to help Latrobe (6-7) to a Class 2A win. Ethan Allias, Fletcher Harvey, Dylan Morris and Nik Manolakos also scored. Kyle Grasha had a goal for Butler (5-9).

Moon 9, Norwin 5 – Connor Moran had two goals and two assists for Moon (9-5-1) in a Class A win. Zachary Love added a goal and two assists. Hunter Stuckwish, Brendan Camadese, Chase Dawkin, Ethan Doyle, Jack Willett and Jacob Dalessio also scored. Ty Shigo had two goals and an assist and Alex Thomas a goal and two assists for Norwin (10-3-1).

Mt. Lebanon 4, Upper St. Clair 2 – Brady Conrardy had a goal and two assists and Marcus Simmonds a goal and an assist to lead Mt. Lebanon (6-7-1) in Class 3A. Ryan Patrick and Nathan Post also scored for Mt. Lebanon, which scored all its goals in the first 12 minutes of the second period. Aaron Stawiarski and Colin Ruffner scored for Upper St. Clair (5-8).

Neshannock 3, Carrick 2 – Emilio Valentine had a goal and an assist and Davey Cochenour III and Lex Moses also scored to lead Neshannock (5-4-2) to a Class B win. Gio Valentine had two assists. Tyson Feldman and Jacob Fetzer each had a goal and an assist for Carrick (8-3-1).

North Hills 4, Quaker Valley 3 – Evan Benscoter scored the winning goal with less than two minutes left in regulation to lift North Hills (8-6) to a Class A win. Alex Feigel scored twice, Nathan Hazen had a goal and Andrew Nazak recorded two assists. Luke Flowers, Max Quinn and Will Watson scored as Quaker Valley (9-3) erased a 3-0 deficit in the third period.

Shaler 4, Mars 3 – Mason Miller had two goals and an assist to lead Shaler (5-8) to a Class 2A victory. Ryan Riffner and Logan Thom also scored and Tyler Garasich had two assists. Wes Scurci had two goals and an assist for Mars (3-11). Will Matusek also alsored and Luke Raymondo had a pair of assists.

Thomas Jefferson 4, Penn-Trafford 2 – Ryder McGuirk had a hat trick, Nick Stock also scored and Andrew Oliver had a pair of assists as Thomas Jefferson (11-1-1) won a matchup of top teams in Class 2A. Billy Siemon made 31 saves for TJ. Damian Dynys and Mike Opal scored and Jackson Kerrigan made 32 saves for Penn-Trafford (9-3).