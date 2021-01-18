High school roundup for Jan. 18, 2021: OLSH girls win showdown

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, January 18, 2021 | 11:36 PM

Katie Hoff scored 14 points to lead No. 3 OLSH (5-0, 5-0) to a 49-43 girls basketball victory over Sewickley Academy in a Section 1-2A showdown of WPIAL title contenders Monday night. Bre Warner scored 22 points and Kamryn Lightcap added 11 for No. 4 Sewickley Academy (3-2, 1-1).

Albert Gallatin 75, Uniontown 23 – Bryn Bezjak poured in 31 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead Albert Gallatin (4-1, 2-1) to a Section 3-5A win. Gianna Michaux added 10. Jersey Greer led Uniontown (0-3, 0-2) with six points.

Apollo-Ridge 48, Springdale 19 – Emily Bonelli and Brinley Toland had 14 points apiece for Apollo-Ridge (1-1, 1-0) in a Section 4-2A win over Springdale (0-4, 0-2). Brianna Thompson led the Dynamos with eight points.

Aquinas Academy 38, Riverview 21 — Laura Richthammer had a game-high 15 points to lead Aquinas Academy (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-A win over Riverview (2-1, 2-1). Eleni Wyrick had seven points for the Raiders.

Armstrong 56, Indiana 54 – Emma Paul scored 25 points and Shaelyn Clark added 15 points, including the game-winning free throws with 10 seconds left, to lead Armstrong (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Hope Cook had 15 points for Indiana (1-3, 1-2) including a game-tying 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go. Katie Kovalchick and Isabella Antonacci added 11 points apiece.

Beaver 53, Central Valley 9 – Maddi Weiland scored 18 points and Payton List added 16 to lead No. 1 Beaver (5-0, 3-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Central Valley (1-2, 1-2).

Beaver County Christian 30, Propel Montour 7 – Olivia DeSarbo scored eight points to lead Beaver County Christian past Propel Montour.

Belle Vernon 55, Elizabeth Forward 50 – Grace Henderson had a double-double, recording 11 points and 10 rebounds, to power Belle Vernon to a Section 3-4A victory. Viva Kreis and Taylor Rodriguez added 10 points apiece for Belle Vernon (2-2, 1-1). Bailie Brinson led Elizabeth Forward (0-2, 0-2) with 12 points.

Blackhawk 86, New Castle 32 – Alivia Thompson scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 5 Blackhawk (3-1, 2-1) in a Section 2-4A win over New Castle (2-3, 0-3). Jillian Mannarino added 13, Quinn Borroni 11 and Jolie Strati 10.

Burgettstown 62, Northgate 32 – Jill Frazier scored 16 points to carry Burgettstown (5-0, 4-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Madeline Newark added 11 and Kaitlyn Nease 10. Shyla Baptiste and Tiffani Rodarte had 10 each for Northgate (0-4, 0-3).

Butler 66, Seneca Valley 36 – Makenna Maier scored 17 points and Alison Altman added 15 to power Butler (2-3, 2-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Aubree Tack added 14. Olivia West scored 20 points for Seneca Valley (1-4, 0-4).

Carlynton 38, Chartiers-Houston 26 – Chloe Williams had 11 points and 20 rebounds, Kendall Kline added 11 points and 11 boards, and Carlynton (2-2, 2-1) used a 12-2 run in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 3-2A win. Dominique Mortimer led Chartiers-Houston (0-3, 0-3) with 11 points.

Charleroi 53, Bentworth 20 – Maddie DeUnger scored 15 points to lead Charleroi (2-2, 1-1) to a Section 2-3A win over Bentworth (0-5, 0-3).

Connellsville 49, Laurel Highlands 25 – Led by 14 points from Madison Kinneer and 10 each from Hillary Claycomb and Nevaeh Hamborsky, Connellsville (2-0, 2-0) won in Section 3-5A. Alessandra Peccon led Laurel Highlands (0-5, 0-3) with 11 points and three 3-pointers.

Cornell 43, Leechburg 29 — Jaykira Robinson scored a team-high 13 points for the Raiders (1-3, 0-3) in a nonsection win over the Blue Devils (0-3, 0-2). Christine Guo led Leechbrug with 13 points. Gabby Joyce and Lysis Smith each scored 10 for Cornell.

Deer Lakes 50 , Highlands 42 — Behind a 24-point performance from Reese Hasley the Lancers (2-2, 2-1) earned a Section 1-4A victory. Jocelyn Luzier and Jocelyn Bielak led Highlands (1-5, 0-3) with 10 points apiece. Anna Bokulich also added 11 for Deer Lakes.

Ellwood City 45, Riverside 11 – Kyla Servick scored 17 points and Chloe Sturgeon added 14 to lead Ellwood City (1-2, 1-2) to a Section 1-3A win over Riverside (0-3, 0-3).

Hampton 57, Mars 56 – Meghan Murray scored 22 points and Sophia Kelly added 18 to help Hampton (4-1, 2-1) to a Section 2-5A victory. Ava Black scored 24 points and Kaitlyn Pelaia chipped in 14 for Mars (3-4, 2-2).

Mohawk 62, Laurel 51 – Paige Julian scored 21 points, Nadia Lape had 16, and No. 2 Mohawk (6-1, 2-0) rallied from five points down at the end of the third quarter to win a Section 1-3A matchup of ranked teams. Regan Atkins and Reese Bintrim scored 15 points apiece for No. 3 Laurel (4-1, 2-1).

Moon 38, West Allegheny 24 – Casssie Depner scored 14 points and Sarah Santicola added 11 as Moon (3-2, 2-1) picked up a Section 1-5A win. Kayla Howard had 11 for West Allegheny (0-3, 0-3).

Mt. Lebanon 56, Thomas Jefferson 40 – Ashleigh Connor scored 24 points and Morgan Palmer contributed 11 as Mt. Lebanon (5-0, 1-0) won a nonsection matchup of ranked teams. Graci Fairman led Thomas Jefferson (3-2, 1-0) with 11 points. Mt. Lebanon is No. 3 in Class 6A and Thomas Jefferson is No. 3 in Class 5A.

Pine-Richland 53, Shaler 40 – Kaili Doctor scored 11 points and Sophie Catalano and Gianna Reighard added 10 each to lead Pine-Richland (2-2, 2-2) past Shaler (2-4, 2-3) in Section 1-6A.

Quaker Valley 52, Ambridge 20 – No. 4 Quaker Valley (2-2, 2-1) got 13 points from Nora Johns and 12 points from Corrine Washington to defeat Ambridge (0-1, 0-1) in Section 2-4A.

Southmoreland 31, Yough 10 — Gracie Spadaro scored 12 points to lead No. 2 Southmoreland (4-1, 3-0) to a Section3-4A victory over Yough (0-4, 0-2).

Upper St. Clair 50, Latrobe 36 — Kate Robbins scored 18 points and Paige Dellicarri added 14 to lead Class 6A No. 2 Upper St. Clair (4-1, 1-0) to a nonsection win over Latrobe (3-1, 3-0).

West Greene 59, Avella 20 – Jersey Wise scored 19 points, Anna Durbin had 17, and No. 2 West Greene (2-2, 2-0) had nine players hit the scoresheet in a Section 2-A win. Allie Brownlee led Avella (2-2, 1-2) with 10 points.

Woodland Hills 62, Penn Hills 48 – Peyton Pinkney had 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead No. 5 Woodland Hills (3-2, 2-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Kayla Walter also scored 18. Jasmyn golden led Penn Hills (2-2, 1-1) with 16 points. Amoni Blackwell had 14.

Boys basketball

Albert Gallatin 85, Uniontown 47 – Ja’shir Kean scored 21 points and Nate English added 19 to lift Albert Gallatin (3-1, 2-1) to a nonsection win. A.J. Blyden had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Dylan Shea added 14 points. Brian Sykes led Uniontown (0-4, 0-2) with 16 points.

Burrell 50, Derry 37 — Brandon Coury and Travis Bitar scored 20 and 14 points respectively as the Bucs (3-2, 1-1) earned a section 1-4A victory over the Trojans. Sam Jones led Derry with 16.

North Catholic 59, Mt. Lebanon 58 – Connor Maddalon scored 21 points and North Catholic (4-1, 1-0) moved up in class to claim a nonsection win. Max Rottman added 12 points and Andrew Ammerman 10. Michael Pfeuffer scored 16 and Jake Reinke and Lucas Garofoli added 14 apiece for Mt. Lebanon (4-1, 1-0). North Catholic is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A. Mt. Lebanon is No. 2 in Class 6A.

South Allegheny 51, Steel Valley 42 – Antonio Epps scored 18 points, passing the 1,000-point mark for his career, to lead No. 1 South Allegheny (1-2, 1-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Omar Faulkner added 12 points and Ayden Sloss had eight points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Fisher led Steel Valley (0-1, 0-1) with 13 points.

Wrestling

Peters Township 42, Upper St. Clair 25 – Chris Cibrone, Eliot Schratz and Phillip Nave recorded pins to lead Peters Township to a Section 4B-AAA win.

Latrobe 42, Derry Area 21 – Nate Roth (132) and Jack Pletcher (160) recorded pins and Latrobe (2-3) won the final five contested bouts to top rival Derry (2-2) in a nonsection match. Xavier Merlin (126) and Ty Cymmerman (152) won by fall for Derry.

