High school roundup for Jan. 19, 2021: Pine-Richland boys knock off Butler

By:

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Raegan Kadlecik drives past Hopewell’s Azure Humphries during their game on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Hopewell High School. Montour won, 63-33. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Raegan Kadlecik is fouled by Hopewell’s Dionna Santia during their game on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Hopewell High School. Montour won, 63-33. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Raegan Kadlecik drives to the basket between Hopewell’s Lauryn Speicher (right) and Azure Humphries during their game on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Hopewell High School. Kadlecik scored 11 points in Montour’s 63-33 victory. Previous Next

Luke Shanahan scored 18 points, Andrew Alexander added 15, and Pine-Richland rallied from seven down after the first quarter for a 65-61 Section 1-6A boys basketball win over No. 5 Butler on Tuesday night.

Joey Dudkowski had 12 and Joey Petcash 11 for the Rams (2-2, 1-2). Devin Carney led Butler (3-2, 0-2) with 28 points, including five 3-pointers. Mattix Clement had 10.

Aliquippa 55, Beaver 39 – Deandre Moye scored 15 points and Aliquippa (4-0, 3-0) pulled away for a nonsection win with a 20-point second quarter. Charlie Higgs led Beaver (0-5, 0-2) with 11 points.

Avonworth 68, Seton LaSalle 62 — The Antelopes (4-0, 3-0) remained undefeated with a Section 2-3A win over the Rebels (1-3, 0-2). Andrew Gannon led Avonworth and all scorers with 19 points, while Jordan Kolenda scored 15, and Sean McAleer tallied 14. Jacob Scarff fronted Seton LaSalle with 18 points, while Emmett Harris scored 14 and Nick Ault 10.

Belle Vernon 59, Elizabeth Forward 47 — Devin Whitlock had 12 points and six steals for No. 5 Belle Vernon (2-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-4A win. Daniel Gordon added 19 points and eight rebounds. Jake Haney had 12 points. Zach Boys led Elizabeth Forward (3-2, 3-1) with 15 points.

Burgettstown 69, Northgate 56 – Nathan Klodowski scored 19 points and Caleb Russell added 15 as Burgettstown (1-5, 1-4) took a Section 2-2A win. Nate Koutouch chipped in with 13. Josh Dugan led Northgate (0-6, 0-3) with 23 points. Justin Perdue had 13.

Carlynton 61, Chartiers-Houston 46 – Khalil Kerr scored 16 points and Austin Milner added 15 to help No. 5 Carlynton (4-0, 3-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Ahlijah Vaden had 17 and Lucas Myers 16 for Chartiers-Houston (1-3, 1-2).

Carmichaels 74, Jefferson-Morgan 64 – Mike Stewart and Drake Long scored 24 points apiece to power Carmichaels (2-2, 1-2) to a Section 4-2A win. Christopher Barrish added 13. Colt Fowler led Jefferson-Morgan (2-3, 2-2) with 28 points. Josh Wise added 12.

Eden Christian 73, Aquinas Academy 58 – Malachi Manges scored 20 points and Ryan Aiken and Elijah Manges had 17 each to lead No. 2 Eden Christian (4-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-A win. Vinnie Cugini led No. 5 Aquinas (3-1, 1-1) with 26 points. John Bence added 16.

Ellwood City 64, Laurel 54 — Steve Antuono and Joseph Roth each scored 21 points to lead the Wolverines (3-2, 2-2) to a Section 1-3A win over the Spartans (2-2, 1-2). Alexander Roth added 12 for Ellwood City. Gregory Preisser led four Laurel players in double figures with 22 points. Laban Barker added 11, and Landin Esposito and Sam Haswell scored 10 apiece.

Fox Chapel 54, Central Catholic 44 — The Foxes (4-2, 3-1) rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to post a Section 3-6A win. Fox Chapel outscored Central Catholic (3-3, 1-2) 32-17 in the second half. Eli Yofan led the Foxes with 22 points, while JP Dockey added 12 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Russell Fenton contributed 11 points in the win.

Franklin Regional 63, Gateway 54 — Luke Kimmich scored 27 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Franklin Regional (3-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Kadyn Hannah added 20. Will Kromka led Gateway (2-2, 2-2) with 15 points.

Frazier 68, Monessen 57 — Luke Santo scored 18 points and Owen Newcomer had 16 to help Frazier (4-1, 3-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Colton Arison had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kody Kuhns led Monessen (4-2, 3-1) with 24 points. Chas Mrlack added 17.

Greensburg C.C. 72, Serra Catholic 57 — Christian McGowan scored 24 points, Dylan Sebak added 17, and Greensburg Central Catholic (3-1, 3-1) surrendered only three points in the fourth quarter of a Section 3-2A win. Joey DeMoss led Serra Catholic (1-3, 1-2) with 17 points.

Knoch 79, Freeport 63 — Knoch junior Ryan Lang continued to add to his scoring total Tuesday night as he poured in 33 points to lead the Knights (2-3, 2-1) to a section 1-4A win over the Yellowjackets (0-2, 0-2). Conner Holloway scored 12 and Cole Charlton also added 11 for Freeport. Zach McMillen and Tyler Buterbaugh both scored 13 for Knoch.

Latrobe 64, Kiski Area 58 — Ryan Sickenberger led the Wildcats (2-3, 2-2) with 22 points in a Section 3-5A victory. Drew Clair (13), Landon Butler (11) and Frankie Newill (10) also scored in double figures for Latrobe. James Pearson scored a game-best 23 points for the Cavaliers (1-4, 1-2), and Dylan Hutcherson added 10.

Leechburg 92, St. Joseph 86 — In a high-scoring Section 3-1A contest, the Blue Devils (1-1, 1-1) outlasted the Spartans (1-3, 1-1) for their first win of the season. Each team finished with four players scoring in double figures. Leechburg’s Dylan Cook led all scorers with 36 points. Ashton Redmond and Owen McDermott each added 12 for the Blue Devils, while Eli Rich tallied 10 in the victory. Andrew Sullivan fronted the St. Joseph attack with 32 points. Zach Szep added 19, and Rylan Zale and Anthony Kuhns scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Lincoln Park 60, Blackhawk 44 – L.A. Pratt scored 19 points, Dakari Bradford added 14, and No. 1 Lincoln Park (3-2, 2-0) used a 29-5 surge in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 2-4A win. Ali Brown added 11. Zach Oliver led Blackhawk (0-1, 0-1) with 12 points.

Mars 66, Hampton 44 – Mihali Sfanos had 20 points and Zach Schlegel and Tasso Sfanos added 12 each to lead No. 5 Mars (4-1, 3-1) to a Section 4-5A win over Hampton (1-4, 1-2).

Neshannock 74, Mohawk 29 – Russel Kwiat scored 23 points and Liam Kosior added 12 to help No. 3 Neshannock (6-0, 4-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Mohawk (0-4, 0-4). Both hit four 3-pointers.

North Catholic 71, Deer Lakes 29 — The Trojans (7-1, 4-0) had three players land in double figures as they breezed past the Lancers (2-1, 1-1) in a Section 1-4A game. Connor Maddalon scored a game-best 142. Paul Zalus scored seven points for Deer Lakes.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 68, Sewickley Academy 32 — Jake DiMichele scored a game-best 29 points, and Dante Spadafora added 12 as the Class 2A No. 1 Chargers (6-0, 4-0) rolled past the No. 4 Panthers (3-2, 1-2) in a Section 1-2A game. Max Belt led Sewickley Academy with 20 points.

Peters Township 54, Canon-McMillan 36 – Aaron Brula, Gavin Cote and Jacob Macosko scored nine points apiece to help Peters Township (2-3, 2-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Gavin Miller led Canon-McMillan (0-3, 0-3) with 15 points.

Quaker Valley 86, Ambridge 49 – Markus Frank scored 16 points and Ian Herring added 15 to lead No. 4 Quaker Valley (3-1, 2-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Ado Thiero had 12 and Jack Gardiner 11. Damon Astorino led Ambridge (0-1, 0-1) with 20 points. Enire Bowens had 15.

Shady Side Academy 64, Valley 50 – Freshman Eli Teslovich scored 23 points and Ethan Salvia added 13 to help Shady Side Academy (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Adisun Jackson had 12 points and Will Mott 11 for Valley (0-2, 0-1).

Shenango 65, South Side 36 – Brody McQuiston hit for 24 points and Zach Herb contributed 13 to lead Shenango (5-3, 2-2) to a Section 1-2A victory. Aidan English scored 21 points and hit five 3-pointers for South Side (3-2, 2-2).

South Allegheny 50, East Allegheny 47 – Antonio Epps scored 21 points and Bryce Epps added 20 to help No. 1 South Allegheny (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Amaryeh Lucky scored 13 and Nico Pugliano 11 for East Allegheny (0-3, 0-3).

Springdale 55, Riverview 50 (OT) — Demitri Fritch scored 25 points and added 12 rebounds as the Class 2A No. 3 Dynamos (4-2, 2-1) topped the Raiders (0-5, 0-4) in a battle of Section 1 rivals. A rebound and offensive putback by Springdale’s John Utiss in the waning seconds of regulation tied the game at 48 and sent it to the extra session. Ben Myford added 16 points for the Dynamos. Gideon Deasy, playing his first game of the season after recovering from a foot injury, led Riverview with 16 points.

Sto-Rox 77, Fort Cherry 56 – Behind 20 points from Corey Simmons and 19 from Drevon Miller-Ross, No. 2 Sto-Rox (4-0, 4-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 2-2A. Dylan Rogers led Fort Cherry (3-2, 2-2) with 17 points.

Thomas Jefferson 72, West Mifflin 42 – Shawn McSwiggen scored 21 points and Evan Berger added 16 to help Thomas Jefferson (6-1, 1-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Ian Hansen added 11. Mekhi Scott scored 27 points and hit five 3-pointers for West Mifflin (2-2, 0-2).

Uniontown 55, Mt. Pleasant 47 — Behind 23 points from Brian Sykes and 11 from Bakari Wallace, Uniontown (1-4, 1-2) picked up a Section3-4A win. Nate Kubasky led Mt. Pleasant (2-3, 2-1) with 13 points. Tyler Salvatore had 12 and Jonas King 11.

Upper St. Clair 85, Seneca Valley 66 – Led by 24 points from David Pantelis and 19 from Luke Gensler, No. 1 Upper St. Clair (6-0, 2-0) to a nonsection win. Connor Lyczek scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures for Seneca Valley (3-3, 2-2).

West Allegheny 72, Moon 61 – Joe Pustover scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures for West Allegheny (1-3, 1-3) in a Section 2-5A victory. Nodin Tracy had 14 points, Scott Bilovus 13 and Liam Routch 11. Dante Docchio led Moon (0-5, 0-3) with 24. Max Depner had 10.

Winchester-Thurston 69, Propel Braddock Hills 65 – Jackson Juzang led four Bears double-figure scorers with 28 points in a Section 3-2A victory. Lance Nicholls scored 17 for Winchester-Thurston (3-1, 3-1), while Abhi Yadajiri and Henry McCombs added 13 and 10, respectively. Josiah McCoy-Morant and Giontae Clemmons led Propel Braddock Hills (1-4, 0-4) with 14 points apiece, while Chaiem Despert-Johnson and Ben Mayhew added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Girls basketball

Avonworth 43, Steel Valley 35 – Maggie Goetz scored 17 points to lead Avonworth (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Kelsey Salopek had 13 and Soraya Gibbs 10 for Steel Valley (1-1, 1-1).

Brentwood 60, Keystone Oaks 52 – Mallory Daly scored 24 points and Taylor Davis added 11 to help Brentwood (3-0, 3-0) to a Section 3-3A victory. Lexy Wagner led Keystone Oaks (2-2, 1-1) with 25 points. Grace Gardner had 10.

McKeesport 68, Fox Chapel 52 — The Foxes (1-4) were not able to keep pace with the Tigers (4-1) in a nonsection contest. Malina Boord and Haley Hertzler each scored 20 to lead McKeesport. Ally Hager scored a team-best 17 for Fox Chapel, while Domenica Delaney tallied 14, and Ellie Schwartzman contributed 13.

Montour 63, Hopewell 33 – Three Spartans landed in double figures, led by Jordyn Wolfe’s 17, in a Section 2-4A victory. Olivia Lyscik and Raegan Kadlecik added 15 and 11 points, respectively, for Montour (3-2, 2-1). Ava Miller scored 13 to lead Hopewell (0-1, 0-1).

North Allegheny 55, North Hills 17 – No. 1 North Allegheny (6-0, 4-0) got 12 points from Lizzy Groetsch in a Section 1-6A win over North Hills (0-7, 0-5).

Plum 58, Kiski Area 27 — The Mustangs (2-1, 2-0) led 40-11 at halftime en route to the Section 2-5A victory. Plum senior Kennedie Montue led all scorers with 30 points. Dejah Burnett scored 10 to lead the Cavaliers (1-3, 0-3)

Rochester 68, Union 29 – Alexis Robison scored 25 points and Corynne Hauser added 21 to lead No. 1 Rochester (2-2, 2-0) to a Section 1-A win over Union (1-2, 1-2).

Serra Catholic 51, Eden Christian 50 – Nicole Pawlowski scored 17 points and Chloe Pordash added 16 as Class 2A No. 1 Serra Catholic (3-0, 1-0) held on for a nonsection win. Chloe Honick had 12. Emilia Johnson scored 17 points and Haylee Fleishman added 12 for Class A No. 4 Eden Christian (2-3, 1-0).

Thomas Jefferson 51, Albert Gallatin 49 – Graci Fairman scored 17 points, Maddy Trainer added 12, and No. 3 Thomas Jefferson (4-2, 2-0) rallied from 10 down after the first quarter for a Section 3-5A win. Bryn Bezjak led Albert Gallatin (4-2, 2-2) with 14 points. Courtlyn Turner added 12.

West Greene 67, Waynesburg 53 – Jersey Wise scored 24 points and Anna Durbin added 19 to lead Class A No. 2 West Greene (3-2, 2-0) to a nonsection win. Brooke Barner scored 12. Kaley Rohanna scored 20 and Clara Paige Miller added 19 for Waynesburg (3-1, 1-0).

West Mifflin 36, Southmoreland 35 – Shelby Genes scored 17 points and West Mifflin (2-1, 2-0) took the lead with a 12-6 surge in the second quarter and held on for a Section 3-4A victory. Falyn Carr hit three 3-pointers for West Mifflin. Maddie Moore scored 13 and Gracie Spadaro 12 for No. 2 Southmoreland (4-2, 3-1).

Hockey

Fox Chapel 2, Blackhawk 1 – Mason Heininger scored twice for the Foxes (3-5) in a Class A victory. The game winner came in the third period off assists from Hayden Strittmatter and Danny Downey. Daniel Frkuska scored the lone goal for the Cougars (2-8). Downey and Andrew Rich assisted on Heininger’s first goal. Joe Rattner made 20 saves for Fox Chapel, while Evan Kennelly stopped 36 shots for Blackhawk.

Wrestling

Latrobe 48, McKeesport 24 – Jacob Braun (113), Payton Henry (152), Jake Kemerer (160) and Corey Boerio (215) won by fall to lead Latrobe to a Section 2B-AAA win. Colton Kotouch (126), Ben Eastman (145), Bolivar Campusano (172) and Colin Lyons (285) had pins for McKeesport.