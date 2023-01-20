TribLIVE Logo
High school roundup for Jan. 19, 2023: Jasmine Timmerson scores 1,000th point in North Allegheny win

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Pitt recruit Jasmine Timmerson scored 14 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career as North Allegheny defeated Hempfield, 59-44, in Section 1-6A girls basketball Thursday night.

Caroline Henderson scored 15 points for the Tigers (9-4, 4-1). Sarah Podkol led the Spartans (7-9, 1-4) with 17 points.

Albert Gallatin 67, Thomas Jefferson 33 – Courtlyn Turner hit for 25 points to lead Albert Gallatin (7-8, 2-5) to a Section 3-5A win. Mya Glisan added 16, Gianna Michaux 12 and Grayce Panos 10. Laekyn Flinn scored 17 for Thomas Jefferson (8-8, 2-5).

Avonworth 47, Burgettstown 34 – Greta O’Brien had 21 points and Becca Goetz added 11 to propel Avonworth (10-5) past Burgettstown (11-5) in nonsection play.

Belle Vernon 52, West Mifflin 36 – Jenna Dawson led Belle Vernon (10-6, 6-1) with 12 points in a Section 3-4A win over West Mifflin (6-8, 4-3). Savaughn Wimbs scored 10 points for the Titans.

Beth-Center 51, Frazier 45 – Callie Dorsey scored 16 points and Violet Trump and Lauren Brown added 12 apiece for Beth-Center (4-11, 1-6) in a Section 4-2A victory. Delaney Warnick led Frazier (5-9, 2-6) with 12 points.

Brentwood 51, East Allegheny 24 – Ay’maree Henry scored 16 points and Paige Boehm added 13 to lead Brentwood (8-7) to a nonsection win over East Allegheny (3-10). Riley Varner and Casmere Marshall scored eight points each for the Wildcats.

Chartiers-Houston 66, California 19 – Anna Thomas scored 20 points, Ava Capozzoli had 16 and Kaydan Buckingham added 12 for Chartiers-Houston (10-6, 6-1) in a Section 4-2A win over California (7-8, 4-3).

Fox Chapel 41, North Hills 38 – Elsie Smith sank four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to power Fox Chapel (11-5, 5-2) to a Section 2-5A victory. Bella Urso added 10 for the Foxes. Gianna Sturdivant scored 17 for North Hills (4-11, 0-7).

Freedom 58, South Side 26 – Shaye Bailey led with 30 points and Julz Mohrbacher had a triple-double with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to help Freedom (12-1, 7-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Julia Sweger scored 12 points for South Side (6-9, 2-5).

Freeport 53, Valley 37 – Melaina Dezort led with 29 points and Morgan Croney had 10 to send Freeport (7-10, 3-4) to a Section 1-4A win over Valley (2-14, 0-7). Jada Norman led the Vikings with 10 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Ellis School 14 – Mya Morgan scored 20 points and Erica Gribble added 18 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (14-2, 7-0) to a Section 3-2A win over Ellis School (4-10, 1-5). Avery Davis added 11 points for GCC.

Greensburg Salem 50, Derry 18 – Kaitlyn Mankins scored 19 points to lead Greensburg Salem (11-4, 4-3) to a Section 1-4A win over Derry (8-9, 1-6).

Hopewell 45, West Allegheny 33 – Lauryn Speicher scored 15 points and Emma Palmieri and Caylee Sundy added 11 each as Hopewell (7-7) evened its record with a nonsection win. Olivia Ginocchi scored 17 for West Allegheny (5-10).

Indiana 50, Penn Hills 31 – Eve Fiala scored 23 points and Katie Kovalchick added 14 to lead Indiana (11-4, 7-0) past Penn Hills (5-9, 2-5) in Section 1-5A.

Knoch 63, Deer Lakes 18 – Hattie McGraw hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Knoch (9-5) to a nonsection victory over Deer Lakes (4-12). Nina Shaw added 15 and Naturelle Ewing had 13 for the Knights. Sophia Laurenza had 10 points for the Lancers.

Laurel Highlands 54, Uniontown 27 – Led by 17 points from Essence Davis, 16 from Miya Harris and 14 from Ayrianna Sumpter, Laurel Highlands (9-6, 4-3) picked up a Section 3-4A win. Lyric McLee had seven for Uniontown (1-14, 1-6).

Montour 63, Central Valley 42 – Raegan Kadlecik scored 24 points and Ava Laurenzi added 10 to lead Montour (5-9) past Central Valley (5-9) in a nonsection win. Nyah Hayes led the Warriors with 13 points.

Moon 51, South Park 19 – Jaedin Griggs led Moon (5-8) with 20 points in a nonsection win over South Park (6-9).

New Castle 63, Hampton 50 – Rihanna Boice led with 17 points, Armani Walker had 15 and Neena Flora added 10 to push New Castle (5-10, 2-5) past Hampton (10-6, 4-3) in Section 2-5A. Meghan Murray led the Talbots with 30 points and Kathleen Milon had 19.

Oakland Catholic 78, Latrobe 50 – Halena Hill led with 30 points, London Creach had 12 and Rachel Haver and Jillian Gallo each added 10 points to send Oakland Catholic (13-2, 7-0) past Latrobe (11-6, 3-4) in a Section 3-5A win. Josie Straigis led the Wildcats with 23 points.

Penn-Trafford 71, Connellsville 28 – Lauren Marton scored 18 points and Annabelle Aquino added 13 to lead Penn-Trafford (11-3, 5-2) to a Section 3-5A victory. Hillary Claycomb scored 20 for Connellsville (3-13, 0-7).

Quaker Valley 62, Keystone Oaks 51 – Maria Helkowski hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Quaker Valley (11-5) to a nonsection win. Oumou Thiero added 17. Bailey Rieg scored 17 and Eriona Neal had 10 for Keystone Oaks (11-5).

Riverside 51, Ambridge 37 – Delena Fox had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead Riverside (4-8) to a nonsection win. Brooke Wissinger added 10. Alivea Bupp led Ambridge (1-15) with 13.

Seneca Valley 54, Bishop Canevin 46 – Natalie Hambly scored 21 points to lead Seneca Valley (4-11) past Bishop Canevin (7-6) in nonsection play.

Serra Catholic 57, Steel Valley 17 – Cate Clarke led with 19 points and Abby Genes added 11 points for Serra Catholic (10-2, 6-1) in a Section 3-2A win over Steel Valley (0-14, 0-7).

Seton LaSalle 68, Sewickley Academy 42 – Mallory Daly scored 29 points and Addie Lonergan had 21 points with five 3-pointers to lead Seton LaSalle (9-6) past Sewickley Academy (5-9) in a nonsection win. Libby Eannarino scored 27 points for the Panthers.

Shaler 33, Armstrong 31 – Haley Kostorick scored 14 points to lead Shaler (11-5, 3-4) past Armstrong (12-3, 4-3) in a Section 2-5A win. Emma Paul led the Riverhawks with 25 points.

Shenango 42, Rochester 36 – Emilee Fedrizzi scored 19 points and Kylee Rubin added 11 to push Shenango (12-4, 6-1) past Rochester (3-11, 3-4) in a Section 1-2A win. Tia Yellock scored 13 points and Aleaya Mercier had 11 for the Rams.

South Fayette 49, McKeesport 40 – Maddie Webber scored 15 points to lead South Fayette (14-2) in a nonsection matchup of top Class 5A teams. Ava Leroux added 11 and Erica Hall had 10. Brooke Evans led McKeesport (12-3) with 13 points.

St. Joseph 59, Eden Christian 49 – Gia Richter scored 22 points and Julie Spinelli added 19 to push St. Joseph (11-2) past Eden Christian (3-9) in a nonsection win. Ella D’Ippolito scored 18 points and Hope Haring and Abby Stover added 10 points each for the Warriors.

Union 66, Ellwood City 25 – Kelly Cleaver scored 25 points to help Union (8-6) to a nonsection win. Kylie Fruehstorfer added 14 and Kayla Fruehstorfer had 11 for the Scotties. Claire Noble led Ellwood City (6-9) with 10.

Upper St. Clair 63, Baldwin 33 – Rylee Kalocay scored 23 points and Katelyn Robbins added 15 to lead Upper St. Clair (11-2, 6-0) to a Section 2-6A win over Baldwin (6-10, 2-5). Mary Vargo scored 17 points and Gia Schoeb had 13 for the Highlanders.

Washington 58, Bentworth 27 – Olivia Woods scored 18 points and Amar Oakly had 13 for Washington (11-4, 7-0) in a Section 4-2A win. Amber Sallee scored 12 points for Bentworth (4-12, 2-6).

Yough 40, Southmoreland 29 – Makayla Chewning led Yough (7-8) with 18 points in a nonsection win over Southmoreland (1-15). Maddie Moore scored nine points for the Scotties.

Boys basketball

Brownsville 42, Jefferson-Morgan 26 – Rylan Johnson scored 22 points for Brownsville (8-4) in a nonsection win. Troy Wright scored 17 for Jefferson-Morgan (9-7).

McKeesport 64, Steel Valley 57 – Travarese Rowe had 24 points and Shayne McGraw scored 15 to help McKeesport (6-8) top Steel Valley (6-9) in nonsection play. Makhai Valentine had a game-high 30 points for the Ironmen.

Monessen 57, East Allegheny 41 – Lorenzo Gardner hit for 30 points to lead Monessen (13-1) to a nonsection victory. Jaisean Blackman added 14 and Tyvaughn Kershaw had 10. Brennan Ruttledge had 17 for East Allegheny (2-9).

Summit Academy 75, Apollo-Ridge 23 – Elijah Adams scored 24 points and Tay’vone Bibbs added 18 for Summit Academy (7-4) in a nonsection win. Allen Grimes had 10. Michael Grant and Owen Crawford scored six apiece for Apollo-Ridge (1-14).

Hockey

Bishop McCort 6, Mars 1 – Ivan Safronov had a hat trick and Brennan Karalfa had two goals and three assists to lead Bishop McCort (9-5) to a Class 2A win. Ethan Vactor scored for Mars (2-11).

Central Catholic 7, Upper St. Clair 4 – Sam Gaffney had a hat trick and Tyler Gaffney, Beckam Alger and Ethan Pievach each had two assists to lead Central Catholic (11-5-1) to a Class 3A win. Aaron Stawiarski scored two goals for Upper St. Clair (8-5).

Chartiers Valley 3, Beaver 1 – Ian Colberg scored two goals and Chris Deangelis also scored to lead Chartiers Valley (3-9-1) to a Class A win over Beaver (1-12).

Kiski 6, Freeport 2 – Ethan George had two goals and two assists and Kyle Guido had a goal and three assists to lead Kiski (11-3) to a Class A win. Nick Dobransky and Jake Suwan each scored a goal for Freeport (6-8).

Meadville 7, Hempfield 4 – Rocco Tartaglione had two goals and four assists to lead Meadville (3-11-1) to a Class 2A win. Trevor Kessler and Sam Engels also scored two goals apiece. Caden Horton and Nick Bruno each had a goal and two assists for Hempfield (7-6-1).

Neshannock 5, Carrick 2 – Giovanni Valentine scored four goals and John Moniodes had two assists to lead Neshannock (9-2) to a nonsection win. Drew Bird scored two goals for Carrick (6-8).

Pine-Richland 3, Baldwin 2 – Shawn Peacock’s second goal of the game with 5:41 left in the third period provided the winning margin for Pine-Richland (8-7-1) in a Class 3A victory. Jordan Spear also scored. Cole Reed had a goal and an assist for Baldwin (5-7-1).

Quaker Valley 2, Moon 1 – Riley Moore and Ben Carlson scored and Landon Buterbaugh made 23 saves to lead Quaker Valley (11-2-1) to a Class A win. Brenden Camarese scored and Tyler Rieke made 25 saves for Moon (6-6).

Thomas Jefferson 2, Latrobe 1 – Jake Stock scored the game-winning goal 6:13 into the third period to send Thomas Jefferson (8-6) to a Class 2A win. Nick Best also scored and Aidan Dougherty made 22 saves. Peyton Myers scored and JM Krajc made 25 stops for Latrobe (10-5-1).

West Allegheny 6, Blackhawk 5 – Maxwell Tepsic had a goal and three assists and Nicholas Haag and Luke Gyergyo each had a goal and an assist for West Allegheny (8-5-2) in a Class A win. Owen Keister had a hat trick for Blackhawk (3-10-2).

