High school roundup for Jan. 20, 2022: Waynesburg, Peters Township win battles of unbeatens

By:

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Eli Makel (top) works against Canon-McMillan’s Nikko Martini last season. Makel had a help to lead Waynesburg to another win over Canon-McMillan on Wednesday.

Colton Stoneking (138), Jake Stephenson (152), Nate Kirby (160), Eli Makel (215) and Joseph Simon (120) recorded pins to lead Waynesburg to a 55-10 victory over Canon-McMillan to wrap up first place in Section 4A-3A Wednesday night.

Mac Church (132) and Rocco Welsh (172) won by tech fall and Zander Phaturos (126), Brody Evans (189) and Nate Jones (145) took decisions for Waynesburg (10-0, 4-0). Brandon Dami (113) picked up a major decision for Canon-McMillan (8-2, 3-1).

Peters Township 32, Bethel Park 23 — Chris Cibrone (138) and Phil Nave (285) recorded pins and Darius McMillon (113), John Radnor (126), Aaron Slizik (160), Noah Schratz (145), Eliot Schratz (152) and Max Balistreri (215) won by decision as Peters Township (6-1, 5-0) clinched first place in Section 4B-3A with a win over Bethel Park (7-3, 4-1).

Beth-Center 49, McGuffey 21 – Beth-Center (10-1, 5-0) clinched Section 1B-2A by having seven wrestlers record pins: Tyler Debnar (145), Tyler Berish (152), Trevor Pettit (160), Alston Csutoros (189), Josh Deems (285), Davis Stepp (120) and Kyle McCollum(132). Tyler Fisher (138) won by major decision and Bryan Rice (113) by decision. Logan Smith (215) and Reid Teagarden (126) recorded pins and Kyle Brookman won a 5-3 decision for the Highlanders (4-6, 2-3).

Burrell 54, Valley 9 – Niko Ferra (138), Shawn Szymanski (152) and Cole Clark (189) recorded pins to lead Burrell (7-4, 5-0) to a Section 3A-2A victory. Charles Perkins (145) won a match with a 6-3 decision for Valley (4-4, 2-2).

Fox Chapel 40, Hampton 24 – Alexander Kaufman (145) and James Trageser (160) won by decision, Landon Funk (113) and Francesco Pistella (132) won by technical fall and Ray Worsen (138), Milo Wright (172) and Joshua Alexander (126) won by fall as Fox Chapel (3-7, 2-4) beat Hampton (3-7, 1-4) in Section 1A-3A. Jon Maguire (152) and Alan Wolfe (189) won by decision and Logan Poslusny (120) by fall for the Talbots.

Jefferson-Morgan 43, Frazier 27 – Brenton Barnhart (189), Adam McAnany (215), Mason Sisler (285) and Johnny Gilbert (152) had pins and Hudson Guesman (132) and Houston Guesman (138) also won bouts as Jefferson-Morgan (9-2, 4-1) locked up second place in Section 1B-2A. For Frazier (2-4, 2-3), Ryan Celaschi (145) defeated top-ranked Chase Frameli, 3-2.

Kiski Area 60, Highlands 12 – The Cavaliers (11-3, 5-0) finished off an unbeaten Section 1A-3A season with a win over Highlands (8-2, 3-2). Ménage Lucas and Bradyn White had wins for the Golden Rams.

Knoch 57, Summit Academy 12 – Anthony Nicolazzo (145) won a decision while Matt Frank (113), Paul Kuczynski (120), Christopher Michaux (138), Aaron Butler (152), Gavin McGowan (160) and Logan Klemm (285) won by fall as Knoch (5-2, 5-1) beat Summit Academy (3-3, 3-2) to clinch second place in Section 3A-2A.

Latrobe 51, Greensburg Salem 18 – Gabe Golden (145) and Sam Snyder (172) recorded pins and Braden Bronson (152), Tyler Lynch (189) and Corey Boerio (215) also won bouts as Latrobe (7-0, 4-0) went undefeated in Section 2B-3A. Trevor Swartz (160), Keegan Young (132) and Billy McChesney (285) had pins for Greensburg Salem (6-3, 1-3).

Mt. Pleasant 52, Derry 21 – Joseph Longhi (106), Sean Cain (120), Duncan Blose (126), Lucas Shaulis (145), Dayton Pitzer (215) and Joe Semelka (285) recorded pins to help Mt. Pleasant (9-3, 5-0) finish undefeated in Section 3B-2A. Noah Gnibus (189) had a major decision. Giovanni Beatrice (113), Charles Banks (132) and Christian Hirak (16) had pins for Derry (6-5, 3-3). Nathan Barkley (172) won by decision.

North Catholic 33, Riverview 27 – Daniel Long (215), Gabe Paredes (285) and Matthew Denninger (126) had pins and Patrick Synan (172) won by decision to lead North Catholic (1-3, 1-3) to a Section 3A-2A win. Gio Savko (189 and Aidan Draxinger (145) had pins and Brayden Layhew (152) won by decision for Riverview (3-7, 0-5).

Norwin 37, Hempfield 31 – Carson Handra (113), Luke Passarelli (120) and Chase Kranitz (160) won by fall and Albert Hewitt (172) won in overtime to lead Norwin (8-2, 3-1) to victory in a battle for second place in Section 2B-3A. Nathan Campbell (152) won by major decision. Briar Priest (138), Lucas Kapusta (145), Coby Stepanik (189) and Eli Binakonsky (215) recorded pins for Hempfield (2-2, 2-2). Ethan Carr (132) and Ethan Lebin (126) also won matches.

Quaker Valley 51, Avonworth 15 – Isaac Maccaglia (106), Jack Kazalas (120), Logan Richey (126), Jack Diemert (145), William Campbell (160) and Patrick Cutchember (189) recorded pins as Quaker Valley (12-3, 5-0) beat Avonworth (1-4, 1-4) in a Section 2B-2A match. Nick Fenters (215) won a decision and Aiden Ezar (285) notched a pin for the Antelopes. Justin Richey won a decision for the Quakers.

Ringgold 52, Central Catholic 19 – Jack Duncan (126) scored a major decision while Tanner Shawl (138), Jake Conroy (189), and Dante Compagni (285) won by fall as Ringgold (5-8, 3-2) beat Central Catholic (5-10, 0-5) in Section 4B-3A. Owen Loughran (152) won by decision, Maxwell Kimbrough (145) won by fall and Charlie Colantonio (106) and Jason Brown (160) both won by technical fall for the Vikings.

Riverview 48, South Allegheny 12 – Justin Burrell (126) and Brayden Layhew (160) won by fall to lead Riverview (4-7, 1-5) to a Section 3A-2A win. Travis Mullin (285) had a pin for South Allegheny (0-4, 0-4).

Southmoreland 42, Ligonier Valley 23 – Mason Neiderhiser (285) and Tristan Ice (160) recorded pins while Andrew Johnson (145) and Bryson Robinson (172) won by decision to help Southmoreland (7-3, 5-1) nail down the second playoff berth from Section 3B-2A. Aiden Mulheren (120), Josh Harbert (132) and Ryan Harbert (138) scored pins for the Rams (3-4, 2-3) while James Brown (126) won via technical fall.

Washington 34, Fort Cherry 33 – Kyle Slesh (132) and Maddox Kehn (145) won by decision, Mike Ewing (189) by major decision and Beau Barlow by fall as Washington (3-3, 3-2) beat Fort Cherry (5-6, 3-2) in Section 1A-2A. Ethan Faletto (138) won a decision and Mitchell Cook (215) won by fall for the Rangers.

Bentworth 28, West Greene 27 – Bentworth (2-4, 1-4) won via Criteria F (fewer forfeits) in a tight Section 1B-2A match. Maxx Weishner (152), Vitali Daniels (215) and Chris Vargo earned pins for Bentworth. Nash Bloom (160), Haden Roberts (172), John Lampe (185) and Parker Smith (145) won by fall for the Pioneers (3-5, 1-4) and Dalton Lucey (138) secured a decision.

Boys basketball

Armstrong 68, Valley 47 – Jack Valasek hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead Armstrong (6-7) to a nonsection win. Cadin Olsen added 24. Ben Aftanas led Valley (1-13) with 19.

Avonworth 73, Freedom 48 – Jordan Kolenda had 23 points and Peyton Faulkner scored 20 to pace Avonworth (11-3, 3-2) in a Section 2-3A win over Freedom (1-11, 0-4). Carter Slowinski led the Bulldogs with 17 points and Carter Huggins netted 10.

Carmichaels 69, Jefferson-Morgan 37 – Christopher Barrish led all scorers with 25 points, topping 1,000 points for his career, as Carmichaels (8-3, 3-1) beat Jefferson-Morgan (7-2, 3-1) in Section 4-2A play. Dylan Rohrer scored 15 points and Drake Long added 11 for the Mikes. Colt Fowler led the Rockets with 11 points.

Central Valley 54, Shenango 25 – Andre Vacich scored 10 points to lead Central Valley (5-4, 2-4) to a nonsection win over Shenango (2-10, 1-3).

Charleroi 80, Ringgold 58 – Will Wagner led all scorers with 44 points and Jake Caruso and Bryce Large scored 10 points apiece as Charleroi (10-3, 3-2) beat Ringgold (5-10, 1-4) in nonsection play. Nick Peccon scored 23 points, Zion Moore netted 20 and Daryl Tolliver finished with 13 for the Rams.

Chartiers-Houston 50, Brentwood 44 – Lucas Myers scored 14 points and Jake Mele added 12 to lead Chariers-Houston (6-9) to a nonsection win. Carter Betz scored a game-high 20 and Nathan Ziegler had 12 for Brentwood (9-5).

Cheswick Christian Academy 59, Trinity Christian 54 – Zephaniah Malloy had 25 points, Grant Rochkind scored 18 and Jude Vargo added 10 for Cheswick Christian Academy in a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference win. David Blackburn scored 24 for Trinity Christian.

Northgate 61, Propel Braddock Hills 59 (OT) – Stevie Goetz hit a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer to send the game into overtime while scoring 21 points in a nonsection win for Northgate (7-7, 1-4) over Propel Braddock Hills (2-12, 0-5). Anthony Scott and Ben Mayhew scored 15 points apiece and Pat Panichella added 12 for the Lions. Davonte Christie chipped in 16 points for the Flames.

Obama Academy 80, Westinghouse 32 – Dame Givner scored 13 points and Xzavier Rodgers and Torrien Perkins added 11 each to lead Obama Academy (7-4, 4-1) to a City League win over Westinghouse (3-6, 1-4).

South Park 41, California 27 – Anthony Deprospo netted 12 points and Tyler Susan chipped in 11 for South Park (1-9) in a nonsection win over California (4-10).

Uniontown 70, Mt. Pleasant 55 – Bakari Wallace scored 18 points and Notorious Grooms added 17 as Uniontown (7-4, 5-1) beat Mt. Pleasant (3-10, 1-5) in Section 3-4A. Aden Wisnewski scored 15, Dante Giallonardo added 13 and Brayden Caletri put up 10 for the Vikings.

Girls basketball

Bishop Canevin 63, Cornell 22 – Aliyah Scott scored 10 points and Ashley Lippold added nine as Bishop Canevin (6-6, 2-2) defeated Cornell (6-6, 0-4) in Section 1-A.

Eden Christian 54, Nazareth Prep 31 – Emilia Johnson scored 16 points to lead Eden Christian (7-5). Cashmere Ralph and LaRae Butler each scored 10 points for Nazareth Prep.

Greensburg Salem 34, Gateway 28 – Abby Mankins led the Golden Lions with 19 points as Greensburg Salem (12-2, 3-1) beat Section 4-5A foe Gateway (2-7, 2-4). Marina Grado led the Gators with 12 points.

Neshannock 80, New Brighton 13 – Neleh Nogay led all scorers with 15 points, Meghan Pallerino and Mairan Haggerty scored 14 points apiece, and Camdyn Cole finished with 12 as Neshannock (13-1, 6-0) dominated a Section 1-2A game against New Brighton (2-9, 0-6).

Seton LaSalle 42, Steel Valley 37 – Mallory Daly led all scorers with 25 points as Seton LaSalle (10-3, 4-0) won a nonsection game against Steel Valley (5-7, 4-2). Kelsey Salopek scored 17 points and Abby Tester added 10 for the Ironmen.

South Fayette 57, McKeesport 39 – Lainey Yater scored 12 points and Maddie Webber and Ava Leroux had 11 apiece to lead South Fayette (11-3) past McKeesport (11-4) in a nonsection game. Brooke Evans scored 11 for the Tigers.

Southmoreland 47, Yough 13 – Gracie Spadaro scored 13 points to hit the 1,000 mark for her career, leading No. 3 Southmoreland (10-2, 4-1) to a Section 3-4A victory. Delaynie Morvosh led the Scotties with 17 points. Mikahla Chewing led Yough (3-10, 1-4) with six.