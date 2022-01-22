High school roundup for Jan. 21, 2022: Penn Hills handles Central Catholic

By:

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Belle vernon’s Devin Whitlock gets to the basket as Mt. Pleasant’ Brayden Caletri defends on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

George Mitchell scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers to lead Class 5A No. 4 Penn Hills to a 55-43 victory over Class 6A No. 3 Central Catholic in a nonsection boys basketball matchup Friday night.

Daemar Kelly had nine points and 10 assists for Penn Hills (11-2, 4-2). Randy Wilkerson scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers while Dante DePante scored 12 points on four made 3-pointers for the Vikings (10-4, 4-1).

Apollo-Ridge 43, Valley 33 – Karter Schrock and Gage Johnston scored 13 points apiece to lead Apollo-Ridge (4-10, 3-4) to a Section 3-3A win. BJ Harvey led Valley with 18 points.

Baldwin 61, Seneca Valley 54 – James Wesling scored 17 points, Chad Cochran had 12, and Nate Richards had 11 to lead Baldwin (9-5) over Seneca Valley (6-8) in a nonsection win. Jameson Grieco led Seneca Valley with 12 points.

Beaver 59, Hopewell 42 – Aiden Townsend and Sawyer Butler scored 10 points apiece as Beaver (7-8, 3-5) beat Hopewell (4-9, 1-6) in a Section 2-4A matchup. Zach Kovel scored 12 points and Chris Mullins had nine points on three 3-pointers for the Vikings.

Beaver Falls 58, West Allegheny 55 – Scott Bilovus scored 25 points and made five 3-pointers, Brandon Bell had 13, and Nodin Tracy added 10 to push Beaver Falls (8-5) to a nonsection win over West Allegheny (6-7). Mekhi Clark scored 15 points and Tyler Cain had 13 for West Allegheny.

Belle Vernon 73, Mt. Pleasant 24 – Quinton Martin led all scorers with 23 points, Daniel Gordon scored 15 and Devin Whitlock and Logan Cunningham had nine points apiece as No. 2 Belle Vernon (13-1, 7-0) won a Section 3-4A matchup against Mt. Pleasant (3-11, 1-6). Dante Giallonardo led the Vikings with seven points.

Bethel Park 44, Trinity 36 – Ben Guffey scored 20 points and Jaden Goodman finished with 10 in a nonsection win for Bethel Park (11-3, 3-2). Jacob Dunkle scored 13 points and Connor Roberts added 10 for Trinity (4-10, 0-5).

Brentwood 74, Charleroi 71 – Nate Ziegler scored nine of his 26 points in overtime, Carter Betz had 13, and Mitch Fox had 11 to push Brentwood (10-5, 5-2) to a Section 4-3A win. Will Wagner led Charleroi (10-4, 3-3) with 38. Gavin Theys had 13 and Jake Caruso 10.

Burgettstown 59, Avella 34 – Jackson LaRocka led all scorers with 16 points, Zack Schrockman added 15, and Caleb Russell finished with 13 as Burgettstown (6-7, 0-5) claimed a nonsection victory over Avella (1-15, 0-5). Brandon Samol scored 11 points for the Eagles.

Butler 86, North Allegheny 80 – Madden Clement hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to lead Butler (9-5, 3-5) to a Section 1-6A. Devin Carney led Butler with 32 points. Clement had 21 and Raine Gratzmiller added 16. Matt McDonough led North Allegheny (9-5, 2-5) with 25 points. Kyrell Hutcherson had 17 and Kolin Dinkins 12.

Canon-McMillan 65, Connellsville 33 – Aiden Berger scored 23 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead Canon-McMillan (7-5) to a nonsection win over Connellsville (3-13).

Carmichaels 67, Chartiers-Houston 61 – Christopher Barrish (19), Drake Long (16), Michael Stewart (15) and Tyler Richmond (12) all scored in double figures for Carmichales (9-3, 3-1) in a nonsection win against Chartiers-Houston (6-10, 2-3). Lucas Myers scored 17 points and Jonathan O’Riley added 10 for the Buccaneers.

Elizabeth Forward 63, South Park – Isaiah Turner scored 21 points and Mekhi Daniels added 16 as Elizabeth Forward (10-5, 5-2) beat South Park (1-11, 0-7) in Seciton 3-4A. Harper Conroy and Brandon Clifford each scored eight points for the Eagles.

Fort Cherry 47, Jefferson-Morgan 45 – Adam Wolf scored 10 points to push Class 2A No. 5 Fort Cherry (13-2) to a nonsection win over Jefferson Morgan (7-3). Troy Wright scored 17, and Tahere Jacobs and Colt Fowler scored 10 points each for Jefferson-Morgan.

Fox Chapel 54, Upper Saint Clair 53 – Jake DeMotte made the game-winning 3-pointer with 10.6 seconds left to lead Fox Chapel (13-1) to a nonsection win. A 13-foot jumper by Upper St. Clair’s Porter Rauch at the buzzer did not fall. Eli Yofan scored 28 points for the Foxes. Tanner O’Grady led the Panthers (9-4) with 19 points.

Franklin Regional 42, Kiski Area 37 – Max Leven scored 12 points to lead Franklin Regional (4-10, 3-4) to a Section 3-5A win over Kiski Area (11-4, 3-3). James Pearson scored 11 points for the Cavaliers.

Freedom 52, Nazareth Prep 39 – Carter Huggins put up 26 points and Carter Slowinski added 11 as Freedom (2-11, 0-4) beat Nazareth Prep (2-10, 1-2) in nonsection play. Nathan Brazil scored 14 and Nahun Brazil added 10 for Nazareth Prep.

Gateway 82, McKeesport 48 – Kaleb Pryor led all scorers with 20 points and sank six 3-pointers, William Kromka added 18, and Ryan Greggerson put up 14 as No. 5 Gateway (7-3, 4-1) beat McKeesport (5-9, 2-5) in Section 3-5A. Kahreke Andrews led the Tigers with 11 points.

Geibel 89, Greensburg Salem 79 – Jaydis Kennedy scored 34 points and made four 3-pointers, Trevell Clayton put up 19, Kaiden Grady added 12, and Trevon White finished with 11 to lead Geibel (9-4, 3-1) to a nonsection win against Greensburg Salem (1-13, 0-5). Ben Thomas scored 40 points for the second straight game, and Donavin Waller added 16 for the Lions.

Hampton 70, Plum 35 – Brennan Murray scored 21 points to help Hampton (7-6, 4-3) to a Section 4-5A win. Eric Weeks added 17 points and Matt DeMatteo had 13. Cameron Moss led Plum (4-10, 1-6) with six.

Highlands 77, Freeport 50 – Jimmy Kunst scored 23 points, Bradyn Foster had 15, and Chandler Thimons and Cam Reigard had 12 points each to lead Highlands (10-4) to a nonsection win over Freeport (8-6). Jason Kijowski scored 12 points and Vinnie Clark had 11 for Freeport.

Keystone Oaks 83, Derry 59 – Owen Minford scored 19 points and had five 3-pointers, Clinton Robinson scored 16, Alex Samarin had 13, and Quinn Kenny added 12 to lead Keystone Oaks (8-6, 2-5) over Derry (3-8, 1-6) in a Section 1-4A win. Tyson Webb scored 19 points, Nathan Papuga had 15, and Gabe Carbonara had 11 for Derry.

Laurel Highlands 70, Norwin 59 – Rodney Gallagher scored 31 points and Keondre DeShields added 16 to lead Class 5A No. 1 Laurel Highlands (13-0) to a nonsection win. Brandon Davis chipped in 13. Adam Bilinsky and Ryan Edwards scored 17 points apiece for Norwin (4-8). Michael Fleming had 11.

Mars 63, Armstrong 44 – Zach Schlegel scored 20, Austin Cote had 17, and Ryan Ceh added 13 to lead No. 3 Mars (11-1, 7-0) over Armstrong (6-8, 1-5) in a Section 4-5A win.

Montour 70, Blackhawk 45 – Diaun Pinkett scored 20 points and made four 3-pointers, Vason Stevenson had 15, Isaiah Mosley had 12, and Tyriq Eleam added 11 to lead No. 5 Montour (10-3, 6-2) to a Section 2-4A win over Blackhawk (8-6, 4-4). Lorenzo Jenkins scored 15 points and Carson Heckathorn had 12.

Mt. Lebanon 64, Hempfield 33 – Lucas Garofoli scored 15 points, Christian Powers added 13, and Joey Peters finished with 10 as Mt. Lebanon (8-6, 3-2) beat Hempfield (5-10, 2-3) in nonsection play. Sean Gordon led the Spartans with 15 points.

Obama Academy 70, Carrick 49 – Xzavier Rogers and Teyron Wofford scored 15 points apiece to help Obama Academy (8-4, 5-1) to a City League win. Damon Givner added 10. Ashton Giannetti had a game-high 34 for Carrick (4-6, 2-3).

OLSH 80, Serra Catholic 56 – Jake DiMichele scored 34 points and Rocco Spadafora added 15 as Class 2A No. 1 OLSH (10-0, 5-0) rolled to a nonsection win. Joey DeMoss scored 18 and Isaiah Petty 13 for Serra Catholic (4-8).

Riverside 49, Cornell 36 – Madden Boehm scored 15 points and Garrett Dwyer had 11 to push Riverside (4-10) to a nonsection win over Cornell (5-9). MJ Smith led Cornell with 18 points.

Riverview 70, Propel Braddock Hills 57 – Luke Migely scored 26 points, Amberson Bauer added 14, Nathan Sprajcar finished with 11, and Ben Hower put up 10 as Riverview (5-9, 1-4) won a nonsection game against Propel Braddock Hills (2-13, 0-5). Patrick Panichella led the Lions with 21 points while Dylan Tomer scored 12 and Ben Mayhew added 11.

Shaler 74, Indiana 26 – Logan Bernesser scored 14 and Julian Vizzoca and Joey Desabto had 10 points each to lead Shaler (8-5, 5-2) to a Section 4-5A win over Indiana (2-9, 0-6). Noah Hutton led Indiana with seven points.

Shenango 56, Laurel 53 – Braden Ziegler scored 20 points and Brody McQuiston had 14 to push Shenango (3-10) past Laurel (8-5) in a nonsection win. Kobe Derosa scored 19 and Greg Preisser had 12 to lead Laurel.

South Allegheny 66, Ligonier Valley 47 – Michael Michalski scored 16, Cameron Epps had 13 and Bryce Epps had 12 to lead No. 4 South Allegheny (11-3, 7-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Ligonier Valley (7-8, 4-3). Dylan Hines and Ethan Kirkword scored 11 points each to also help South Allegheny. Matthew Marinchak scored 18 and Dylan Rhoades had 16 to lead Ligonier Valley.

South Fayette 54, Aliquippa 46 – Brandon Jakiela scored 16 points and Landon Lutz had 10 to lead South Fayette (7-6) over Aliquippa (7-5) in a nonsection win. Cameron Lindsey scored 15 points and Donovan Walker had 10 for Aliquippa.

Steel Valley 55, Shady Side Academy 53 – Bruce Brookins scored 20 points and Makhai Valentine had 19 to lead Steel Valley (5-8, 1-5) to a Section 3-3A win over Shady Side Academy (9-4, 5-2). Peter Kramer scored 16, Eli Teslovich had 15, and Thompson Lau had 12 for No. 5 Shady Side Academy.

St. Joseph 81, Propel Montour 51 – Jimmy Giannetta scored 25 points to lead St. Joseph (6-6) to a nonsection win. Trevor Greenwald added 16 and Ethan Zale had 11. Dauj Jones led Propel Montour (3-10) with 20 points and five 3-pointers.

Summit Academy 89, Mohawk 61 – Kylee Davenport scored 27 points, Allen Grimes had 20, Antoine Evans had 18, and Qymer McGrift added 10 to lead Summit Academy (2-4) to a nonsection win over Mohawk (3-11). Keigan Mason scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers, Jay Wrona had 13 points and made four 3s, and Mark Rudesil added 10 points for Mohawk.

Waynesburg 59, Beth-Center 46 – Jacob Mason scored 23 points, Chase Henkins had 12, and Dawson Fowler and Hudson Pincavitch had 10 points each to lead Waynesburg (6-7, 3-3) to a Section 4-3A win over Beth-Center (2-9, 0-6).

Winchester Thurston 75, Clairton 59 – Jackson Juzang (24 points, 10 rebounds) and Henry McComb (11 points, 12 rebounds) each recorded a double-double, Lance Nicholls scored 17 points and Michael Bruni added 16 as Winchester Thurston (6-2, 4-0) beat Clairton (1-11, 1-5) in Section 3-2A.

Girls basketball

Blackhawk 82, New Castle 32 – Quinn Borroni scored 15 points, Jillian Mannarino had 14 points with four 3-pointers and Alena Fusetti had 11 to lead No. 1 Blackhawk (13-0, 7-0) over New Castle (4-8, 1-7) in a Section 2-4A win.

Brownsville 52, Washington 27 – Emma Seto led all scorers with 41 points as Brownsville (6-6, 4-2) won a Section 2-3A game against Washington (1-10, 0-6). Marena Malone led the Prexies with six points.

Chartiers-Houston 48, Carmichaels 22 – Ava Capozzoli scored 14 points and Mia Mitrik added 12 to lead Chartiers-Houston (8-7, 2-3) to a nonsection win against Carmichaels (3-8, 1-3). Sophia Zalar finished with 16 points for the Mikes.

Freedom 65, South Side 41 – Shaye Bailey led all scorers with 30 points, Jules Mohrbacher finished with 16 and Renae Mohrbacher added 13 as Class 3A No. 4 Freedom (9-4, 5-2) won a nonsection game against South Side (8-6, 2-4). Bailey Strnisa scored 13 and Emily Bailey put up 11 points for the Rams.

Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Winchester Thurston 45 – Mya Morgan and Bailey Kuhns scored 18 points apiece as No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (7-2, 4-0) secured a Section 4-2A win against Winchester Thurston (3-4, 1-1). Nadia Moore led all scorers with 28 and Sky Still added 12 points for the Bears.

Ligonier Valley 69, Valley 32 – Haley Boyd had 38 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead Ligonier Valley (1-12) to a nonsection win. Lyla Barr added 12 points and Madison Marinchak had 11. Janelle Norman had 12 points and Jada Norman 10 for Valley (1-11).

Penn Hills 50, Kiski Area 41 – Hannah Pugliese scored 18 points, Cara Crawford added 16, and Egypt Coleman finished with 10 as Penn Hills (1-11, 0-6) earned its first win in a nonsection game against Kiski Area (6-7, 1-4). Emma Peck scored 16 and Cora Coleman added 11 points for the Cavaliers.

Propel Braddock Hills 35, Neighborhood Academy 29 – Damiya Mitchell scored 10 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for Propel Braddock Hills. Jocelyn Hargrave led Neighborhood Academy with 24.

Riverside 40, Cornell 22 – Gina Carr scored 15 points and Delena Fox added 10 as Riverside (1-10, 0-6) beat Cornell (6-7, 0-4) in nonsection play. Leiana Rucker scored eight points for the Lady Raiders.

Seton LaSalle 55, West Mifflin 44 – Mallory Daly scored 38 points and Ava Dursi added 13 to lead Seton LaSalle (11-3) to a nonsection win over West Mifflin (3-13).

St. Joseph 52, Freeport 49 – Julie Spinelli led all scorers with 33 points and Trinity Lockwood-Morris added 11 to lead St. Joseph (3-8, 1-1) to a nonsection win against Freeport (3-6, 2-3). Melaina DeZort and Ava Soilis scored 12 points each while Morgan Croney finished with 11 for the Yellowjackets.

West Greene 70, McGuffey 39 – Anna Durbin scored 28 points and Brooke Barner had 22 to lead Class A No. 3 West Greene (12-3) to a nonsection win over McGuffey (5-8). Taylor Schumacher scored 15 and Hannah Shingle had 11 for McGuffey.