High school roundup for Jan. 21, 2023: Highlands boys knock off North Hills

By:

Saturday, January 21, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Bradyn Foster goes up for a shot as Mars’ Chris Dvorak defends last season.

Bradyn Foster recorded a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead Highlands to a 69-52 boys basketball victory over North Hills at The Challenge at Allderdice on Saturday.

Jimmy Kunst added 18 points and Cam Reigard scored 17 for the Golden Rams (13-2), who have won six in a row. North Hills (12-3) saw a six-game winning streak come to an end.

Allderdice 71, Upper St. Clair 59 – Logan Golle scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures for Allderdice (15-3) at The Challenge at Allderdice. Ethan Anish had 17, Sam Kelly 12 and Jack Segall 10. Christian Ito scored 25 points and Matthew Gaither added 18 for Upper St. Clair (9-7).

Aquinas Academy 95, Serra Catholic 85 – Vinnie Cugini poured in 52 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to power Aquinas Academy (13-1) past Serra Catholic (8-7) in nonsection play. Cugini made 23 field goals and six free throws. Josh Schlemmer added 11 points and Jude Truschel scored 10 for Aquinas. Isiah Petty (26), Owen Dumbroski (21), Joe Demoss (17) and Pete Burke (16) scored in double figures for Serra.

Cheswick Christian Academy 62, Portersville Christian 40 – Grant Rochkind netted 21 points and Joseph Rosio scored 20 for Cheswick Christian Academy in a win in Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference play. Josh Tresky scored 11 for Portersville Christian.

Fort Cherry 71, South Side 39 – Owen Norman scored 29 points to lead Fort Cherry (15-2) to a nonsection win. Lucas Errett added 12 points and Derek Errett and Shane Cornali had 11 apiece. Jacob Strnisa scored 12 for South Side (5-11).

Hampton 84, Bethel Park 71 – Peter Kramer had 29 points and sank four 3-pointers to propel Hampton (13-2) to victory in the PBC Classic at Moon. Liam Mignogna scored 14 and Robert Coll had 11 for the Talbots. Nick Brown made five 3-pointers and had 21 points for Bethel Park (9-5), while Michael Mathias scored 17 and Ben Guffey netted 14.

Hempfield 59, Connellsville 51 – Harry Sowers scored 20 points to lead Hempfield (6-10) to a nonsection win against Connellsville (0-16). Drew Gordon added 15 points for Hempfield while Anthony Piasecki and Jayden McBride had 21 and 10 points for Connellsville.

Imani Christian 71, Central Catholic 66 – RJ Sledge scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures for Imani Christian (9-5) at The Challenge at Allderdice. Nate Brazil and Virgil Hall added 13 apiece, Avery Wesley had 12 and Dame Givner chipped in 10. Dante DePante led Central Catholic (8-7) with 29.

Monessen 66, Beth-Center 35 – Lorenzo Gardner scored 19 points as Monessen (14-1) beat Beth-Center (1-15) in nonsection play for its 14th consecutive win. Dante DeFelices added 12 points for Monessen while teammate Jaisean Blackman tallied 11 points. Monessen led at halftime, 46-16. Luke Amon scored 11 points for Beth-Center.

Moon 62, Montour 39 – Led by 12 points from Michael Santicola, 11 from Aiden Reesman and 10 from Charles Depner, Moon (8-5) picked up a win at the PBC Legends Classic hosted by the Tigers. Jake Wolfe had 17 points and Ama Tening Sow added 10 for Montour (5-10).

Neshannock 64, Rochester 31 – Megan Pallerino scored 27 points and Mairan Haggerty added 21 to lead Neshannock (10-6) at The Challenge at Geneva College. Tia Yellock scored 11 points for Rochester (3-12).

Plum 78, Sto-Rox 69 – Max Grice hit eight 3-pointers while scoring 30 points to lead Plum (6-11) over Sto-Rox (4-11) at the Challenge at Allderdice. Will Beckner added 13 points and teammate Griffin Oresic chipped in 10 points for Plum. Josh Jenkins’ 24 points paced Sto-Rox while Dre Miller-Ross added 23 points.

Quaker Valley 65, Canon-McMillan 36 – Joey Coyle notched 27 points and Troy Kozar scored 15 to lead Quaker Valley (9-4) past Canon-McMillan (3-13) in the PBC Classic at Moon.

Seneca Valley 66, Latrobe 60 – Tyler Pepin and Andrew Roy scored 14 points each to help Seneca Valley (6-8) slip by Latrobe (5-10) at The Challenge at Chatham University. Andrew Roy added 12 points for the Raiders and Luke Lawson chipped in 10. John Wetzel led the Wildcats with 14 and Max Butler and Landon Butler scored 11 each.

Girls basketball

Blackhawk 67, Freedom 37 – Alena Fusetti scored 31 points and Quinn Borroni netted 16 for Blackhawk (14-1) in a win in The Challenge at Geneva College. Shaye Bailey had 12 points for Freedom (12-2) and Olivia Henderson scored 11.

Butler 49, Sharpsville 33 – Justine Forbes had 20 points and Amelia McMichael added 18 for Butler (9-7) in a nonsection win over Sharpsville.

Fort Cherry 47, South Side 40 – Raney Staub scored a career-high 28 points to pace Fort Cherry (10-6) in a nonsection win. Bailey Strinsa led South Side (6-10) with 14 points.

Laurel 43, Greenville 34 – Regan Atkins reached 1,000 points in her career by scoring 19 in Laurel’s nonsection win at Greenville. Danielle Pontius added 11 points for the Spartans (14-1).

Mars 53, Moon 18 – Annalynn Isaacs scored 11 points as Mars (12-2) defeated host Moon (5-9) at the PBC Legends Classic. Mars, which extended its winning streak to six, held Moon scoreless in the first quarter and led at halftime, 33-6.

Monessen 39, Beth-Center 37 (OT) – In nonsection play, Sidney Campbell scored 15 points and Hailey Johnson added 10 points as Monessen (9-4) won its seventh consecutive game by defeating Beth-Center (4-12) in overtime. Callie Dorsey paced Beth-Center with 14 points while Bailey Bernot added 10 points.

North Allegheny 62, Erie McDowell 44 – Jasmine Timmerson had 23 points to lead North Allegheny over Erie McDowell (10-4) in nonsection play. Kellie McConnell tallied 11 points while Lydia Betz added 10 points for the Tigers. Amiaya Nelson led Erie McDowell with 15 points while Jessica Hetz contributed 11 points and Cayley Spano 10 points.

Oakland Catholic 80, Allderdice 12 – At the Challenge at Allderdice, Halena Hill had 14 points as Oakland Catholic (14-2) defeated host Allderdice (7-12). Alexa Washington added 12 points while Raygen Hintemeyer contributed 11 points for Oakland Catholic, which held Allderdice scoreless in the second half. The win was Oakland Catholic’s 12th straight.

Wrestling

Brookville Duals – Burrell went 1-3 at the annual dual meet tournament, defeating Reynolds, 31-24, and losing to Fort LeBoeuf, 35-19, host Brookville, 31-25, and Chestnut Ridge, 37-24. Cooper Hornack went 4-0 on the day. Niko Ferra was 3-1 and Cameron Baker and Luke Boylan each went 2-1.

Mercer VFW Tournament – Jorden Williams (114), Michael Mansfield (160) and Jesse Orbin (172) won individual titles to help Chartiers-Houston place fourth in the team standings. Logan Shriver (107) was a runner-up for Ellwood City and Derek Allen (114) won a third-place match. Braylee Ireland (114) won a fifth-place match and Cameron Elliott (139) had a pin in a seventh-place match for Knoch.