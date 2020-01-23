High school roundup for Jan. 22, 2020: Waynesburg edges Canon-McMillan on ninth tiebreaking criteria

It’s hard to imagine a more closely contested dual meet than the one No. 1 Waynesburg and No. 3 Canon-McMillan waged in the Section 4-AAA championship match Wednesday night.

After 14 bouts, the score was tied, 30-30. The section title was decided by the ninth tiebreaking criteria — total near fall points. Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson picked up five back points before winning by fall at 138 pounds. Canon-McMillan had three near-fall points, earned by Matthew Furman in a 7-4 decision victory at 182 pounds.

Waynesburg’s narrow victory snapped a streak of 132 consecutive section victories and 18 consecutive section titles for Canon-McMillan.

The first three criteria pertain to points deducted for unsportsmanlike conduct. Waynesburg and Canon-McMillan were also tied in the next five criteria — total wins, total six-point wins, total tech falls, total major decisions and total first points.

The match was tied five times, including a 27-27 deadlock with two matches to go.

Canon-McMillan’s Evan Miller took a 10-8 decision at heavyweight to give his team a 30-27 lead. Waynesburg’s Mac Church tied it with a 3-0 win over Jacob Houpt at 106 pounds.

