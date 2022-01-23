High school roundup for Jan. 22, 2022: South Fayette’s Webber grills Peters Township

Saturday, January 22, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Tribune-Review

Maddie Webber scored 34 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead South Fayette to a 60-54 girls basketball victory over Peters Township on Saturday in the Joey Fabus Memorial Classic at Bethel Park.

South Fayette (12-3), which jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of one quarter, has won five of its last six games. Journey Thompson and Avana Sayles had 19 points each for Peters Township (8-8).

Albert Gallatin 57, Connellsville 45 — Courtlyn Turner scored 15 points to lead Albert Gallatin (9-3, 4-2) to a Section 3-5A win against Connellsville (4-10, 2-5). Mya Glisas added 13 points while Grayce Panos chipped in 10 points. Maddy Kinneer led Connellsville with 15 points and Hillary Claycomb added 11.

Avonworth 43, Hopewell 38 (OT) — Greta O’Brien had 23 points as Avonworth (10-1) defeated Hopewell (4-8) in overtime at the PBC Classic at Aliquippa. Rebecca Goetz added 12 points for Avonworth while Lauryn Speicher scored 21 points for Hopewell.

Eden Christian 46, Sewickley Academy 24 — Hope Haring and Emilia Johnson had 12 points each as Eden Christian (8-5) defeated Sewickley Academy (4-3) in nonsection play.

Elizabeth Forward 57, Belle Vernon 39 — Alyssa Terza and Joselyn Dawson had 13 points each as Elizabeth Forward (12-2, 6-1) beat Belle Vernon (11-3, 6-1) in Section 3-4A play. Bailie Brinson added 12 points for Elizabeth Forward while Brooke Markland contributed 10 points. Viva Kreis led Belle Vernon with 15 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Blacklick Valley 34 — Bailey Kuhns scored 21 points to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (9-2) to a nonsection win against Blacklick Valley. Mya Morgan added 16 points in the win.

Highlands 55, Ellis School 18 — In nonsection play, Katelyn Myers had 12 points as Highlands (12-2) downed Ellis School (3-8).

Indiana 70, Redbank Valley 47 — Hope Cook hit four 3-pointers on her way to scoring 27 points to lead Indiana (9-3) to the nonsection win over Redbank Valley (10-3). Eve Fiala added 15 points and Katie Kovalchick scored 11 points in the win. Alivia Huffman and Caylen Rearick each scored 13 points in the loss.

Laurel 56, Shenango 37 — Johnna Hill had 14 points as Laurel (8-5) beat Shenango (9-6) in a nonsection game. Danielle Pontius, Regan Atkins and Lucia Lombardo all added 11 points for Laurel. Kassidy Peters scored 12 points for Shenango.

Lincoln Park 49, Aliquippa 32 – Sarah Scott hit for 19 points to lead Lincoln Park (8-5) at the PBC Classic at Aliquippa. Makayla Newsome added 12 points and Sincere Conley had 11. Angel Henry led Aliquippa (2-11) with 12 points.

McGuffey 63, Washington 21 — In Section 2-3A, Taylor Shumacker hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead McGuffey (6-8, 2-4) to victory over Washington (1-11, 0-7). Cayleigh Brown tallied 12 points in the loss.

Montour 61, Sto-Rox 34 — At Moon, Olivia Lyscik scored 22 points and Raegan Kadlecik added 20 points as Montour (9-3) defeated Sto-Rox (6-5) in the PBC Classic. Alicia Young scored 17 points for Sto-Rox.

Moon 54, Mars 24 – Reilly Sunday scored 17 points, Emma Theodorsson added 14, and Moon (14-2) rallied from six points down after the first quarter to defeat Mars (13-3) at the PBC Classic at Moon. Sarah Santicola added eight points and 13 rebounds.

North Allegheny 48, North Hills 20 — Grace Heilger scored 15 points to lead North Allegheny (14-0, 8-0) to a Section 1-6A win over North Hills (0-15, 0-8). North Allegheny led at halftime, 28-8.

OLSH 54, Obama Academy 29 – Emily Schuck scored 12 points and Kyleigh Nagy chipped in 10 to lead OLSH (10-4) at the PBC Classic at Aliquippa. Taylor Woodruff scored nine for Obama Academy (6-5).

Pine-Richland 59, Shaler 45 — Madelyn Laird and Madison Zavasky scored 16 points each as Pine-Richland (4-11, 2-6) overcame a slow start to beat Shaler (4-10, 1-7) in a Section 1-6A matchup. Gianna Reinhard and Sarah Pifer added 10 points each for Pine-Richland, which trailed 14-7 after the first quarter. Haley Kostorick led Shaler with 18 points while Hillary Quinn added 13 points.

Quaker Valley 50, Westinghouse 34 — Lauren Blackmer scored 15 points and Nora Johns added 11 points as Quaker Valley (7-7) beat Westinghouse (5-2) at the PBC Classic in Aliquippa. Makitah Logan scored a game-high 25 points for Westinghouse.

Union 47, Beaver Falls 41 — Kelly Cleaver had 15 points, seven rebounds and six blocks to lead Union (13-0) to the nonsection win against Beaver Falls (3-8). Kylie Fruehstorfer added 14 points for Union, which trailed by four at halftime. Beaver Falls’ Avina Norman scored 22 points to lead all scorers.

Upper St. Clair 60, Oakland Catholic 59 — Kate Robbins scored 22 points as Upper St. Clair (13-3) held off Oakland Catholic (9-5) at the Joey Fabus Memorial Classic at Bethel Park. Molly James and Rylee Kalocay added 12 and 11 points for Upper St. Clair. Alexa Washington had 20 points for Oakland Catholic and teammate Halena Hill contributed 14 points.

Boys basketball

Canon-McMillan 76, Ringgold 56 — Gavin Miller scored 20 points and Jake Samosky added 18 as Canon-McMillan (8-5) beat Ringgold (5-11) in nonsection play. Logan Kelly and Aiden Berger contributed 11 and 10 points for Canon-McMillan. Zion Moore scored 20 points to lead Ringgold while Nick Peccon and Lorenzo Glasser added 11 points each.

Carlynton 60, Beaver Falls 38 — Jaiden McClure and Khalil Kerr scored 14 points and Austin Milliner added 13 to lead Carlynton (13-0) past Beaver Falls (8-6) in the PBC Classic at Moon.

Central Catholic 75, Pine-Richland 61 — In nonsection play, Dante DePante scored 24 points and Randy Wilkerson added 23 points as Central Catholic (11-4) beat Pine-Richland (8-7). Jameson O’Toole scored 16 points for Pine-Richland while Luke Shanahan added 15 points.

Chartiers Valley 64, West Shamokin 56 — Jayden Davis poured in 37 points to lead Chartiers Valley (4-9) to a nonsection victory. Drew Sleva added 13 points for the Colts. Trevor Smulik led West Shamokin with 27 points.

Cornerstone Prep 64, Cheswick Christian 42 – Cai Green had 23 points and Logan Taylor netted 17 to lead Cornerstone Prep to a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference win. Grant Rochkind and Zephaniah Malloy had 13 apiece for Cheswick Christian.

DuBois 60, Indiana 48 — Cam Thompson scored 21 points to lead DuBois (10-3) to a nonsection win against Indiana (2-10). Ryan Kovalyak and Chooch Husted each added 13 points for DuBois. Ethan Kutz led Indiana with 13 points while Stanford Webb added 12 points.

Ellwood City 74, St. Joseph 44 — Alexander Roth hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points while his brother Joseph added 22 points as Ellwood City (13-2) downed St. Joseph (6-7) in nonsection play. Steve Antuono hit four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 12 points for Ellwood City, which won its 10th consecutive game. Jimmy Giannetta led St. Joseph with 21 points while Anthony Kuhns added 11 points.

Geibel 57, Leechburg 54 — Jaydis Kennedy scored 28 points as Geibel (10-4) held off Leechburg (11-2) for the nonsection win. Braylan Lovelace led Leechburg with 22 points.

Hampton 61, Moon 47 — Eric Weeks had 19 points and sank five 3-pointers to pace Hampton (8-6) to a win over host Moon (4-9) at the PBC Legends Classic. Matt DeMatteo added 14 points for the Talbots and Liam Mignogna scored 11. Michael Santicola (16) and Elijah Guillroy (12) finished in double figures for the Tigers.

Kennedy Catholic 54, Union 46 – Malik Rudolph-Lampkins scored 19 points and Elijah Harden added 15 to help Kennedy Catholic (10-2) to a win at the Ron Galbreath Classic at New Castle. Matt and Mark Stanley scored 16 points and Peyton Lombardo added 10 for Union (13-2).

Mars 68, Hickory 41 – Tasso Sfanos tied a career-high with 25 points and Zach Schlegel scored 21 to help Mars (12-1) earn a win at the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster.

Monessen 69, Jefferson-Morgan 43 — Lorenzo Gardner scored 20 points to lead Monessen (10-4, 5-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Jefferson-Morgan (7-4, 3-2). Kody Kuhns added 16 points while Devonte Ross scored 12 points. Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowler scored 13 points each for Jefferson-Morgan.

Neshannock 56, Grove City 50 – Michael Sopko scored 21 points to lead Neshannock (12-3) at the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster. Sebastian Coiro added 14 and CamRon Owens 10. Landon Haggert scored 13 and Josh Dreves 12 for Grove City.

New Castle 69, Knoch 47 — New Castle raced out to a 19-3 lead in the first quarter on its way to a win at the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster. Mike Wells had 19 points for the Red Hurricane (11-1) and Isiah Boice scored 18. Ryan Lang led Knoch (4-11) with 19 points and Keegan Fraser added 11.

North Catholic 70, Seneca Valley 57 — In nonsection play, Max Hurray scored 18 points and Max Rottmann added 16 points and 10 rebounds as North Catholic (13-1) beat Seneca Valley (6-9). Jameson Grieco led Seneca Valley with 17 points while teammate Andrew Roy scored 15 points.

OLSH 82, Nazareth Prep 47 — Jake DiMichele had 35 points and Dawson Summers recored a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead OLSH (11-0) to a nonsection victory. Bryson Kirschner had 11 points for the Chargers. Nathan Brazil scored 19 for Nazareth Prep (2-11).

Shaler 94, Carrick 56 — Logan Bernesser’s 20 points led five Titans in double figures as Shaler (9-5) defeated Carrick (4-7) in nonsection play. Keegan Smetanka added 15 points, Josh Miller and Julian Vizzaca 11 points each and Sam Himrod 10 points. Anthony Douthett paced Carrick with a game-high 25 points and teammate Aston Gianetti added 19.

South Fayette 68, Albert Gallatin 42 — Brandon Jakiela scored 23 points to lead South Fayette (8-6) to a nonsection win against Albert Gallatin (7-6). Jamire Braxton paced Albert Gallatin with 18 points.

Upper St. Clair 64, Obama Academy 41 – Tanner O’Grady scored 24 points to lead Upper St. Clair (10-4) to a nonsection win over Obama Academy (8-5). Porter Rauch had 16 points for the Panthers and Michael Pellicci scored 10.

Wrestling

Burgettstown Tournament – The host Blue Devils had three champions – Parker Sentipal (106), Gaven Suica (126) and Joey Sentipal (132)– and placed first in the team standings. Ty Watters (145), Nico Taddy (152) and Shawn Taylor (160) won titles for West Allegheny, which finished second in the team standings. Chartiers Valley had two champions in Brady Joling (113) and Joshua Sarasnick (215). Greensburg Salem’s Billy McChesney won at heavyweight and Central Valley’s Ambrose Boni won the 138-pound title.

Mercer VFW Tournament – Max Formaini (120) and Connor Jacobs (172) won titles for Armstrong, which finished second in the team standings behind Cochranton. Colin Bartley won at 113 for Laurel, which placed fifth. Aaron Butler placed fifth at 152 for Knoch.