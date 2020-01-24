High school roundup for Jan. 23, 2020: Mohawk’s Karly McCutcheon sets school 3-point record for second straight game

By:

Friday, January 24, 2020 | 12:09 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis drives toward the net as Mt. Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore comes up with a block Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in girls’ WPIAL basketball at Mt. Pleasant Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Hannah Gesinski dribbles with Belle Vernon defender Kaci Bitonti putting on the pressure Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in girls’ WPIAL basketball at Mt. Pleasant Area High School. Previous Next

In a span of a few days this week, Mohawk senior Karly McCutcheon left no doubt that she’s one of the top long-range shooters in WPIAL girls basketball.

On Thursday night, McCutcheon made a school record nine 3-pointers to lead No. 1 Mohawk (16-1, 10-0) to a 85-36 victory over Beaver Falls (1-14, 1-9) in Section 1-3A play.

It was a record that had stood for about 48 hours. McCutcheon, a West Liberty University recruit, set a school mark with eight 3-pointers in a 59-57 overtime win over No. 4 Avonworth on Tuesday night.

Pine-Richland 48, Butler 41 — Kaili Doctor scored 16 points as Pine-Richland (3-12, 1-9) rallied in the fourth quarter to pick up its first Section 1-6A win. Emma Monteleone had 20 for Butler (6-10, 3-7).

Shaler 44, North Hills 29 — Claire Grunden scored 11 points and Shaler (8-9, 5-5) pulled away in the second quarter for a Section 1-6A win. Sydney Ryan scored eight for North Hills (5-10, 2-8).

Connellsville 49, Baldwin 42 — Sara Aumer and Callie Cunningham scored 15 points apiece as Connellsville (7-10, 3-7) won in Section 2-6A. Kayla Radomsky had 14 points for Baldwin (11-6, 6-4).

Hempfield 67, Canon-McMillan 54 — Sarah Liberatore scored 23 points to lead Hempfield (7-8, 4-6) to a Section 2-6A win. Emma Hoffner had 15, Capri DeCaro 11 and Olivia Persin 10.

Moon 53, West Allegheny 8 — Reilly Sunday, Cassie Depner and Emma Theodorsson scored 13 points apiece to lead Moon (13-4, 7-3) past West Allegheny (0-17, 0-10) in Section 1-5A.

Oakland Catholic 78, Albert Gallatin 46 — Rachel Haver scored 25 points, sinking four 3-pointers, and Alexa Washington added 15 to lead No. 4 Oakland Catholic (12-4, 8-2) in Section 3-5A. Abby King had 17 for Albert Gallatin (7-10, 2-8).

Penn-Trafford 59, Uniontown 38 — Bella Long became the sixth girls basketball player in school history to record 1,000 career points, leading Penn-Trafford to a Section 3-5A victory. Long scored 15 of her 23 points in the second quarter, as the Warriors (10-5, 6-4) rallied from a six-point deficit after the first quarter to a three-point lead at the half.

North Catholic 85, Highlands 23 — Led by an 18-point performance from Tess Myers, the No. 1 Trojans (15-1, 10-0) earned another big win in Section 1-4A. Highlands (2-14, 0-10) was led by Sarah Sawhook, who scored 17 points.

Apollo-Ridge 57, Indiana 55 — Eve Fiala scored 16 points and Hope Cook added 14 as Indiana (10-7, 4-5) pulled away in the fourth for a Section 1-4A win. Morgan Gamble scored a game-high 18 points for Apollo-Ridge (9-7, 4-5), Rylee Eaton chipped in 15 and Madison Marks scored 10.

Freeport 61, Burrell 33 — Sidney Shemanski led the Yellowjackets (12-4, 9-1) with 19 points, and Samantha Clark chipped in 10 as they cruised to a Section 1-4A victory over Burrell (2-13, 1-9). Freeport raced out to a 27-5 first quarter lead, then had a 37-11 lead going into the break. The Bucs were led by a 17-point performance from Olivia Watts, and Ally Fisher chipped in 14.

Knoch 53, Greensburg Salem 33 — Madilyn Boyer’s game-high 21 points led Knoch (12-5, 8-2) to a Section 1-4A win over Greensburg Salem (5-11, 3-7). The Knights outscored the Golden Lions 31-19 in the second half. Abby Mankins had 15 points for Greensburg Salem.

Blackhawk 69, Hopewell 24 — Mackenzie Amalia scored 24 points and Jolie Strati added 14 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 3 Blackhawk (14-2, 8-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Siara Conley scored 12 for Hopewell (7-9, 3-6).

Central Valley 84, Ambridge 21 — Christiane Frye scored 24 points to lead Central Valley (13-2, 7-1) past Ambridge (1-14, 0-9) in Section 2-4A. Alyssa Gillin added 12, Allyson Kirby 11 and Hannah Engelman 10.

West Mifflin 37, Ringgold 32 — Lauren Yuhas scored 13 points and West Mifflin (8-8, 5-5) went on an 11-5 run in the second quarter to win in Section 3-4A. Nya Adams scored 12 for Ringgold (7-11, 2-8).

Southmoreland 65, Yough 19 — Gracie Spadaro scored 17 points to lead No. 2 Southmoreland (17-0, 10-0) past Yough (3-14, 0-1) in Section 3-4A. Delayne Morvosh and Olivia Cernuto added 12 points each, and Erika Sherbondy had 11.

Belle Vernon 39, Mt. Pleasant 22 — Rachel Wobrak had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Belle Vernon (11-5, 6-4) to a Section 3-4A win. Alli Bailey had seven for Mt. Pleasant (3-13, 2-8).

Avonworth 46, Ellwood City 26 — Kathryn Goetz scored 20 points and Harris Robinson added 10 as No. 4 Avonworth won in Section 1-3A. Kyle Servick had nine for Ellwood City (2-14, 0-10).

Beaver 47, Riverside 18 — Payton List scored 18 points and Emma Pavelek added 15 to lead No. 3 Beaver (15-2, 9-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Marley Wolf had 10 for Riverside (8-9, 2-8).

Beth-Center 55, Washington 50 — Olivia Greco and Elizabeth Trump scored 15 points apiece and Maddy Hunyady added 14 to help Beth-Center (8-7, 4-5) in Section 2-3A. Randi Thomas led Washington (4-12, 2-7) with 13 points.

South Park 52, Charleroi 41 — Maddie Graham and Danielle DeProspo scored 11 points and Kierra Moebler and Nora Mzimek added 10 for South Park (10-6, 8-2) in Section 2-3A. Bella Skobel scored 24 for Charleroi (10-7, 6-4).

South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 28 — Jamie Riggs scored 18 points and Madison Taylor added 13 to help South Allegheny (7-10, 5-5) even its record in Section 3-3A. Nyla Rozier scored 23 for Shady Side Academy (7-10, 4-6).

East Allegheny 74, Derry 55 — Abby Henderson scored 20 points, and East Allegheny (9-8, 6-4) used a 19-5 run in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 3-3A victory. For Derry (10-7, 7-3), Tiana Moracco had 23 points and Hannah Wedow added 14.

Carlynton 41, Deer Lakes 33 — The Cougars (10-7, 8-2) had three players in double figures in a Section 3-3A victory over the Lancers (10-6, 7-3). Reese Hasley had 13 points for the Lancers, and Makayla Blair added 11 points.

Steel Valley 56, Valley 15 — The Ironmen (6-11, 3-7) had three players in double figures in a Section 3-3A victory over Valley (1-17, 0-10). Abby Gongaware (15), Abby Tester (14) and Kelsey Salopek (11) scored in double-digits. The Vikings were led by Tori Johnson, who had eight points.

OLSH 49, Shenango 27 — Led by 12 points from Delaney Walsh, 11 from Grace Bradley and 10 from Emily Schuck, No. 2 OLSH (14-2, 10-0) stayed undefeated in Section 1-2A. Janie Natale had 13 for Shenango (9-8, 4-6).

New Brighton 56, Sto-Rox 47 — Sydney Cook hit for 42 points, including the 1,000th of her high school career, to lead New Brighton (6-9, 3-7) past Sto-Rox (4-13, 3-7) in Section 1-2A.

Laurel 73, Aliquippa 27 — Lucia Lombardo hit five 3-pointers and Regan Atkins scored 13 points as Laurel (11-6, 9-1) picked up a Section 1-2A win. Angel Henry led Aliquippa (7-11, 3-7) with 11.

Serra Catholic 71, Brentwood 52 — Rayna Andrews scored 21 points, Chloe Pordash chipped in 16 and Rylee Campbell added 13 for No. 1 Serra Catholic in Section 2-2A. Maura Daly led Brentwood (4-12, 3-6) with 12 points.

Riverview 54, Jeannette 27 — The Raiders (10-7, 4-4) jumped out to a 10-point first quarter lead en route to a Section 2-2A victory. Jada Bass led the Jayhawks (3-14, 1-7) with eight points.

Ellis School 68, Springdale 26 — Ellis School (12-4, 7-1) emerged victorious behind Natalie Jasper’s 25-point performance in a Section 2-2A matchup with the Dynamos (2-14, 0-8). Anna Harmon led the way for Springdale with 15 points.

Bishop Canevin 69, Frazier 16 — Alyssa Pollice scored 28 points and Diajha Allen added 20 as No. 3 Bishop Canevin defeated Frazier (6-11, 4-5) in Section 3-2A.

Fort Cherry 48, Carmichaels 29 — Dana Sinatra and Monica Rinehart scored 10 points each to lead Fort Cherry (6-10, 4-5) in Section 3-2A. Kylie Sinn led Carmichaels (4-13, 1-7) with 11 points.

Burgettstown 53, Bentworth 10 — Avery Havelka scored 17 points and Celeste DiVecchio added 11 to lead Burgettstown (11-6, 6-2) past Bentworth (4-14, 0-9) in Section 3-2A.

Rochester 64, Union 33 — Alexis Robison scored 26 points and Jasmine Mack added 15 to lead No. 1 Rochester (17-1, 9-0) to a Section 1-A victory. Tyanna Fitzpatrick scored 10 for Union (2-15, 1-8).

Vincentian Academy 74, Eden Christian 44 — Megan Hoelke scored 24 points and Tara Lucot added 18 to lead No. 3 Vincentian (13-3, 8-1) to a Section 1-A win. Haylee Fleischman led Eden Christian (7-8, 4-4) with 14 points.

Sewickley Academy 39, Quigley Catholic 22 — Led by 20 points from Bre Warner and 11 from Desirae Nance, Sewickley Academy (6-8, 5-4) picked up a Section 1-A win. Mia Gisafi had nine points for Quigley (4-11, 3-5).

West Greene 68, Jefferson-Morgan 13 — Emily Wise scored 20 points and Anna Durbin added 16 as No. 2 West Greene (17-0, 9-0) picked up a Section 2-A win. Autumn Gustovich scored 10 for Jefferson-Morgan (2-13, 2-6).

California 55, Geibel 14 — Joryn Cruse scored 11 points to lead five players in double figures for California (9-8, 5-4) in a Section 2-A win over Geibel (1-11, 1-7). Charlee Petrucci, Sydney Smichnick, Makayla Boda and Sam Smichnick scored 10 apiece.

Monessen 54, Avella 51 (OT) — Kendelle Watson scored 20 points and Qitarah Hardison added 17 as Monessen (12-5, 6-3) rallied from nine points down at halftime to win a Section 2-A showdown. Jordan Rush led No. 4 Avella (11-5, 5-2) with 14 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Aquinas Academy 37 — Emma Riley scored 13 points, and Laura Kondas added 10 as No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic (10-3, 7-0) won in Section 3-A. The Centurions trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter.

Clairton 66, Leechburg 18 — Taylor Jackson led all scorers with 21 points for the Bears (12-3, 6-1) in a Section 3-A win over Leechburg (1-13, 0-7). Madeline Mastalerz scored 10 points for the Blue Devils.

Cheswick Christian 38, Trinity Christian 35 — Nina Rasulova scored 13, and Olivia Rochkind added 10 as the Chargers (9-4, 3-1) earned their ninth win of the season. The teams went into halftime tied 18-18, but Cheswick scored 13 points in the third and never looked back.

Boys basketball

Greensburg Central Catholic 86, Aquinas Academy 65 — Brevan Williams scored 34 points, and Greensburg Central Catholic (12-4, 9-1) survived a 39-point effort from freshman phenom Vincent Cugini of Aquinas Academy (5-12, 2-8) to win in Section 3-A. Christian McGowan added 13 and Tom Erderly 11 for the Centurions.

Gateway 74, Norwin 46 — Brendan Edgar and Will Kromka had 11 points apiece, and Gateway (6-9) went on a 23-5 run in the third quarter to hand Norwin (10-5) its first nonsection loss of the year.

Ligonier Valley 81, Homer-Center 60 — Michael Marinchak and Kyle Silk scored 22 points each to lead Ligonier Valley (16-2, 11-0) to a Heritage Conference victory. Matthew Marinchak added 16.

Knoch 78, Deer Lakes 58 — Ryan Lang scored 25 points, and Scott Fraser, Brady McKee and Jake Schiedt each chipped in 11 as the Knights (15-1, 6-0) notched a nonconference win over the Lancers (8-7, 4-4). Jack Hollibaugh (13), AJ Fletcher (12) and Aris Hasley (11) all scored in double-digits for the Lancers.

Cheswick Christian Academy 47, Trinity Christian 38 — Jerry Vargo and Andrew Drake combined for 30 points in a nonsection victory for the Chargers (7-6, 3-1). Cheswick Christian Academy outlasted the Falcons, 18-10, in the final quarter.