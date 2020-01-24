High school roundup for Jan. 23, 2020: Mohawk’s Karly McCutcheon sets school 3-point record for second straight game
By:
Friday, January 24, 2020 | 12:09 AM
In a span of a few days this week, Mohawk senior Karly McCutcheon left no doubt that she’s one of the top long-range shooters in WPIAL girls basketball.
On Thursday night, McCutcheon made a school record nine 3-pointers to lead No. 1 Mohawk (16-1, 10-0) to a 85-36 victory over Beaver Falls (1-14, 1-9) in Section 1-3A play.
It was a record that had stood for about 48 hours. McCutcheon, a West Liberty University recruit, set a school mark with eight 3-pointers in a 59-57 overtime win over No. 4 Avonworth on Tuesday night.
Pine-Richland 48, Butler 41 — Kaili Doctor scored 16 points as Pine-Richland (3-12, 1-9) rallied in the fourth quarter to pick up its first Section 1-6A win. Emma Monteleone had 20 for Butler (6-10, 3-7).
Shaler 44, North Hills 29 — Claire Grunden scored 11 points and Shaler (8-9, 5-5) pulled away in the second quarter for a Section 1-6A win. Sydney Ryan scored eight for North Hills (5-10, 2-8).
Connellsville 49, Baldwin 42 — Sara Aumer and Callie Cunningham scored 15 points apiece as Connellsville (7-10, 3-7) won in Section 2-6A. Kayla Radomsky had 14 points for Baldwin (11-6, 6-4).
Hempfield 67, Canon-McMillan 54 — Sarah Liberatore scored 23 points to lead Hempfield (7-8, 4-6) to a Section 2-6A win. Emma Hoffner had 15, Capri DeCaro 11 and Olivia Persin 10.
Moon 53, West Allegheny 8 — Reilly Sunday, Cassie Depner and Emma Theodorsson scored 13 points apiece to lead Moon (13-4, 7-3) past West Allegheny (0-17, 0-10) in Section 1-5A.
Oakland Catholic 78, Albert Gallatin 46 — Rachel Haver scored 25 points, sinking four 3-pointers, and Alexa Washington added 15 to lead No. 4 Oakland Catholic (12-4, 8-2) in Section 3-5A. Abby King had 17 for Albert Gallatin (7-10, 2-8).
Penn-Trafford 59, Uniontown 38 — Bella Long became the sixth girls basketball player in school history to record 1,000 career points, leading Penn-Trafford to a Section 3-5A victory. Long scored 15 of her 23 points in the second quarter, as the Warriors (10-5, 6-4) rallied from a six-point deficit after the first quarter to a three-point lead at the half.
North Catholic 85, Highlands 23 — Led by an 18-point performance from Tess Myers, the No. 1 Trojans (15-1, 10-0) earned another big win in Section 1-4A. Highlands (2-14, 0-10) was led by Sarah Sawhook, who scored 17 points.
Apollo-Ridge 57, Indiana 55 — Eve Fiala scored 16 points and Hope Cook added 14 as Indiana (10-7, 4-5) pulled away in the fourth for a Section 1-4A win. Morgan Gamble scored a game-high 18 points for Apollo-Ridge (9-7, 4-5), Rylee Eaton chipped in 15 and Madison Marks scored 10.
Freeport 61, Burrell 33 — Sidney Shemanski led the Yellowjackets (12-4, 9-1) with 19 points, and Samantha Clark chipped in 10 as they cruised to a Section 1-4A victory over Burrell (2-13, 1-9). Freeport raced out to a 27-5 first quarter lead, then had a 37-11 lead going into the break. The Bucs were led by a 17-point performance from Olivia Watts, and Ally Fisher chipped in 14.
Knoch 53, Greensburg Salem 33 — Madilyn Boyer’s game-high 21 points led Knoch (12-5, 8-2) to a Section 1-4A win over Greensburg Salem (5-11, 3-7). The Knights outscored the Golden Lions 31-19 in the second half. Abby Mankins had 15 points for Greensburg Salem.
Blackhawk 69, Hopewell 24 — Mackenzie Amalia scored 24 points and Jolie Strati added 14 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 3 Blackhawk (14-2, 8-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Siara Conley scored 12 for Hopewell (7-9, 3-6).
Central Valley 84, Ambridge 21 — Christiane Frye scored 24 points to lead Central Valley (13-2, 7-1) past Ambridge (1-14, 0-9) in Section 2-4A. Alyssa Gillin added 12, Allyson Kirby 11 and Hannah Engelman 10.
West Mifflin 37, Ringgold 32 — Lauren Yuhas scored 13 points and West Mifflin (8-8, 5-5) went on an 11-5 run in the second quarter to win in Section 3-4A. Nya Adams scored 12 for Ringgold (7-11, 2-8).
Southmoreland 65, Yough 19 — Gracie Spadaro scored 17 points to lead No. 2 Southmoreland (17-0, 10-0) past Yough (3-14, 0-1) in Section 3-4A. Delayne Morvosh and Olivia Cernuto added 12 points each, and Erika Sherbondy had 11.
Belle Vernon 39, Mt. Pleasant 22 — Rachel Wobrak had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Belle Vernon (11-5, 6-4) to a Section 3-4A win. Alli Bailey had seven for Mt. Pleasant (3-13, 2-8).
Avonworth 46, Ellwood City 26 — Kathryn Goetz scored 20 points and Harris Robinson added 10 as No. 4 Avonworth won in Section 1-3A. Kyle Servick had nine for Ellwood City (2-14, 0-10).
Beaver 47, Riverside 18 — Payton List scored 18 points and Emma Pavelek added 15 to lead No. 3 Beaver (15-2, 9-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Marley Wolf had 10 for Riverside (8-9, 2-8).
Beth-Center 55, Washington 50 — Olivia Greco and Elizabeth Trump scored 15 points apiece and Maddy Hunyady added 14 to help Beth-Center (8-7, 4-5) in Section 2-3A. Randi Thomas led Washington (4-12, 2-7) with 13 points.
South Park 52, Charleroi 41 — Maddie Graham and Danielle DeProspo scored 11 points and Kierra Moebler and Nora Mzimek added 10 for South Park (10-6, 8-2) in Section 2-3A. Bella Skobel scored 24 for Charleroi (10-7, 6-4).
South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 28 — Jamie Riggs scored 18 points and Madison Taylor added 13 to help South Allegheny (7-10, 5-5) even its record in Section 3-3A. Nyla Rozier scored 23 for Shady Side Academy (7-10, 4-6).
East Allegheny 74, Derry 55 — Abby Henderson scored 20 points, and East Allegheny (9-8, 6-4) used a 19-5 run in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 3-3A victory. For Derry (10-7, 7-3), Tiana Moracco had 23 points and Hannah Wedow added 14.
Carlynton 41, Deer Lakes 33 — The Cougars (10-7, 8-2) had three players in double figures in a Section 3-3A victory over the Lancers (10-6, 7-3). Reese Hasley had 13 points for the Lancers, and Makayla Blair added 11 points.
Steel Valley 56, Valley 15 — The Ironmen (6-11, 3-7) had three players in double figures in a Section 3-3A victory over Valley (1-17, 0-10). Abby Gongaware (15), Abby Tester (14) and Kelsey Salopek (11) scored in double-digits. The Vikings were led by Tori Johnson, who had eight points.
OLSH 49, Shenango 27 — Led by 12 points from Delaney Walsh, 11 from Grace Bradley and 10 from Emily Schuck, No. 2 OLSH (14-2, 10-0) stayed undefeated in Section 1-2A. Janie Natale had 13 for Shenango (9-8, 4-6).
New Brighton 56, Sto-Rox 47 — Sydney Cook hit for 42 points, including the 1,000th of her high school career, to lead New Brighton (6-9, 3-7) past Sto-Rox (4-13, 3-7) in Section 1-2A.
Laurel 73, Aliquippa 27 — Lucia Lombardo hit five 3-pointers and Regan Atkins scored 13 points as Laurel (11-6, 9-1) picked up a Section 1-2A win. Angel Henry led Aliquippa (7-11, 3-7) with 11.
Serra Catholic 71, Brentwood 52 — Rayna Andrews scored 21 points, Chloe Pordash chipped in 16 and Rylee Campbell added 13 for No. 1 Serra Catholic in Section 2-2A. Maura Daly led Brentwood (4-12, 3-6) with 12 points.
Riverview 54, Jeannette 27 — The Raiders (10-7, 4-4) jumped out to a 10-point first quarter lead en route to a Section 2-2A victory. Jada Bass led the Jayhawks (3-14, 1-7) with eight points.
Ellis School 68, Springdale 26 — Ellis School (12-4, 7-1) emerged victorious behind Natalie Jasper’s 25-point performance in a Section 2-2A matchup with the Dynamos (2-14, 0-8). Anna Harmon led the way for Springdale with 15 points.
Bishop Canevin 69, Frazier 16 — Alyssa Pollice scored 28 points and Diajha Allen added 20 as No. 3 Bishop Canevin defeated Frazier (6-11, 4-5) in Section 3-2A.
Fort Cherry 48, Carmichaels 29 — Dana Sinatra and Monica Rinehart scored 10 points each to lead Fort Cherry (6-10, 4-5) in Section 3-2A. Kylie Sinn led Carmichaels (4-13, 1-7) with 11 points.
Burgettstown 53, Bentworth 10 — Avery Havelka scored 17 points and Celeste DiVecchio added 11 to lead Burgettstown (11-6, 6-2) past Bentworth (4-14, 0-9) in Section 3-2A.
Rochester 64, Union 33 — Alexis Robison scored 26 points and Jasmine Mack added 15 to lead No. 1 Rochester (17-1, 9-0) to a Section 1-A victory. Tyanna Fitzpatrick scored 10 for Union (2-15, 1-8).
Vincentian Academy 74, Eden Christian 44 — Megan Hoelke scored 24 points and Tara Lucot added 18 to lead No. 3 Vincentian (13-3, 8-1) to a Section 1-A win. Haylee Fleischman led Eden Christian (7-8, 4-4) with 14 points.
Sewickley Academy 39, Quigley Catholic 22 — Led by 20 points from Bre Warner and 11 from Desirae Nance, Sewickley Academy (6-8, 5-4) picked up a Section 1-A win. Mia Gisafi had nine points for Quigley (4-11, 3-5).
West Greene 68, Jefferson-Morgan 13 — Emily Wise scored 20 points and Anna Durbin added 16 as No. 2 West Greene (17-0, 9-0) picked up a Section 2-A win. Autumn Gustovich scored 10 for Jefferson-Morgan (2-13, 2-6).
California 55, Geibel 14 — Joryn Cruse scored 11 points to lead five players in double figures for California (9-8, 5-4) in a Section 2-A win over Geibel (1-11, 1-7). Charlee Petrucci, Sydney Smichnick, Makayla Boda and Sam Smichnick scored 10 apiece.
Monessen 54, Avella 51 (OT) — Kendelle Watson scored 20 points and Qitarah Hardison added 17 as Monessen (12-5, 6-3) rallied from nine points down at halftime to win a Section 2-A showdown. Jordan Rush led No. 4 Avella (11-5, 5-2) with 14 points.
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Aquinas Academy 37 — Emma Riley scored 13 points, and Laura Kondas added 10 as No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic (10-3, 7-0) won in Section 3-A. The Centurions trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter.
Clairton 66, Leechburg 18 — Taylor Jackson led all scorers with 21 points for the Bears (12-3, 6-1) in a Section 3-A win over Leechburg (1-13, 0-7). Madeline Mastalerz scored 10 points for the Blue Devils.
Cheswick Christian 38, Trinity Christian 35 — Nina Rasulova scored 13, and Olivia Rochkind added 10 as the Chargers (9-4, 3-1) earned their ninth win of the season. The teams went into halftime tied 18-18, but Cheswick scored 13 points in the third and never looked back.
Boys basketball
Greensburg Central Catholic 86, Aquinas Academy 65 — Brevan Williams scored 34 points, and Greensburg Central Catholic (12-4, 9-1) survived a 39-point effort from freshman phenom Vincent Cugini of Aquinas Academy (5-12, 2-8) to win in Section 3-A. Christian McGowan added 13 and Tom Erderly 11 for the Centurions.
Gateway 74, Norwin 46 — Brendan Edgar and Will Kromka had 11 points apiece, and Gateway (6-9) went on a 23-5 run in the third quarter to hand Norwin (10-5) its first nonsection loss of the year.
Ligonier Valley 81, Homer-Center 60 — Michael Marinchak and Kyle Silk scored 22 points each to lead Ligonier Valley (16-2, 11-0) to a Heritage Conference victory. Matthew Marinchak added 16.
Knoch 78, Deer Lakes 58 — Ryan Lang scored 25 points, and Scott Fraser, Brady McKee and Jake Schiedt each chipped in 11 as the Knights (15-1, 6-0) notched a nonconference win over the Lancers (8-7, 4-4). Jack Hollibaugh (13), AJ Fletcher (12) and Aris Hasley (11) all scored in double-digits for the Lancers.
Cheswick Christian Academy 47, Trinity Christian 38 — Jerry Vargo and Andrew Drake combined for 30 points in a nonsection victory for the Chargers (7-6, 3-1). Cheswick Christian Academy outlasted the Falcons, 18-10, in the final quarter.