High school roundup for Jan. 23, 2023: Upper St. Clair knocks off Norwin in clash of 6A contenders

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, January 23, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Kate Robbins and Rylee Kalocay scored 14 points apiece to lead No. 2 Upper St. Clair to a 56-45 victory over No. 1 Norwin in a nonsection clash of section leaders and WPIAL title contenders in Class 6A girls basketball Monday night

Mia Brown added 12 and Olivia Terlecki had 11 for the Panthers (12-2), who jumped out to a 10-3 lead after the first quarter. Kendall Berger scored 13 and Lauren Palangio had 10 for the Knights (14-2), who saw a seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Aliquippa 52, South Side 44 – Aunesty Johnson dropped 21 points while Angel Henry and Nevaeh Hughes scored 12 points apiece for Aliquippa (8-6, 6-2) in a Section 1-2A win. Maura Heberle scored 19 points for South Side (6-11, 2-6).

Apollo-Ridge 58, Jeannette 26 – Sophie Yard scored 17, Brinley Toland had 15 and Sydney McCray chipped in 12 as Apollo-Ridge (15-2, 5-1) outscored Jeannette (1-15, 1-4) 44-12 in the first half to earn a nonsection win.

Aquinas Academy 49, Riverview 31 – Tess Duer scored 11 points and Emily Fisher finished with nine as Aquinas Academy (12-4) defeated Riverview (7-8) in nonsection play. Lola Abraham and Lily Bauer each scored 12 points for the Raiders.

Armstrong 62, North Hills 27 – Emma Paul scored 24 points, Kyla Fitzgerald chipped in 13 and Kali Allensworth had 10 for Armstrong (13-3, 5-3) in a Section 2-5A win. Jayden Arnett had 11 for North Hills (4-12, 0-8).

Baldwin 52, Peters Township 49 – Kathleen Lucarelli scored 15 and Gianna Schoeb finished with 12 points for Baldwin (7-10, 3-5) in a Section 2-6A win. Natalie Wetzel dropped 23 points and Gemma Walker added 13 for Peters Township (9-7, 3-4).

Beaver Falls 46, Hopewell 39 – Avina Norman scored 12 points, Carla Brown hit for 11 and Taylor Pullen finished with 10 as Beaver Falls (5-8) beat Hopewell (7-8) in nonsection play. Caylee Sundy had 12 points for the Vikings.

Belle Vernon 71, Ringgold 24 – Jenna Dawson scored 15 points, Presleigh Colditz had 13 and Kenzi Seliga added 10 for Belle Vernon (11-6, 7-1) in a Section 3-4A win. Angelina Massey scored 13 points for Ringgold (4-12, 2-6).

Chartiers-Houston 58, Beth-Center 23 – Anna Thomas put up 15 points and Allison Wingard added 13 to lead Chartiers-Houston (11-6, 7-1) to a Section 4-2A win. Callie Dorsey and Violet Trump scored seven points apiece for Beth-Center (4-13, 1-7).

Chartiers Valley 66, Canon-McMillan 50 – Ella Cupka scored 19, Lilah Turnbull added 14 and Emma Reynolds hit for 13 as Chartiers Valley (8-6, 4-3) beat Canon-McMillan (4-12, 0-8) in Section 2-6A. Lauren Borella dropped 16 points and Kelsey Wandera followed with 15 for the Big Macs.

Derry 69, Valley 36 – Rachelle Marinchek led all scorers with 25 points, Smantha Gruska scored 17 and Sara Bungard finished with 10 as Derry (9-9, 2-6) defeated Valley (2-15, 0-8) in Section 1-4A. Tori Johnson scored 12 and Janelle Norman had 11 for the Vikings.

Eden Christian Academy 63, Sto-Rox 33 – Hope Haring put up 22 points and Ella D’Ippolito had 16 to lead Eden Christian (4-9) to a nonsection win. Nuriah Blanchard and Alana Eberhardt scored 11 points apiece for Sto-Rox (3-9).

Elizabeth Forward 64, Uniontown 17 – Michelle Jellison put up 14 points, Addyson Nigut had 13 and Alyssa Terza scored 10 points as Elizabeth Forward (13-4, 8-0) defeated Uniontown (1-15, 1-7) in Section 3-4A. Aziriah Wilson scored 10 points to lead the Red Raiders.

Fox Chapel 61, New Castle 24 – Elsie Smith and Bella Urso scored 11 points apiece and Natalia Schaffer and Lyla Jabron added 10 each to lead Fox Chapel (12-5, 6-2) to a Section 2-5A win over New Castle (4-12, 1-7).

Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Steel Valley 39 – Mya Morgan scored 24 points and Erica Gribble added 17 points and 10 assists as Greensburg Central Catholic (15-2, 8-0) jumped on Steel Valley (0-15, 0-8) from the tip with 43 points in the first quarter for a Section 3-2A win. Avery Davis had 13 and Cadie Peters finished with 10 for the Centurions. Ava Caiarelli led Steel Valley with 20 points.

Hampton 58, Mars 53 – Kat Milon scored 17 points, Meghan Murray added 16 and Claire Rodgers dropped 14 points to lead Hampton (12-5, 6-2) past Mars (12-3, 6-1) in a Section 2-5A battle. Annalyn Isaacs led all scorers with 18 points, Lauren Atwell added 13 and Vita Vargo had 10 points for the Fightin’ Planets.

Lincoln Park 53, Quaker Valley 50 – Sarah Scott scored 14 points and J’La Kizart added 11 to lift Lincoln Park (14-2) past Quaker Valley (11-6) in nonsection play. Oumou Thiero (14), Shannon Von Kaenal (13), Nora Johns (11) and Maria Helkowski (10) scored in double figures for the Quakers.

McGuffey 68, Jefferson-Morgan 23 – Taylor Schumacher scored 21 points and Madison Gason added 13 as McGuffey (12-5) clinched its first winning season since 2014-15 with a nonsection victory over Jefferson-Morgan (0-16). Ava Wood scored 11 for the Rockets.

Moon 46, Central Valley 43 – Jayla Brown scored 14 points and Jaedin Griggs added 12 as Moon (6-9) held off a late second-half push from Central Valley (5-10) to earn a nonsection win. Nyah Hayes scored 15 points for the Warriors.

Mt. Lebanon 45, Bethel Park 32 – Tori Pettko scored eight points to lead Mt. Lebanon (13-4, 7-1) in a Section 2-6A victory. Mary Boff scored nine points for Bethel Park (5-8, 2-4).

North Catholic 59, Freeport 40 – Ava Walker scored 21 points and Anna Waskiewicz contributed 10 to lead North Catholic (13-3, 8-0) to a Section 1-4A victory. Melania DeZort scored 20 points to pace Freeport (7-11, 3-5).

Oakland Catholic 62, Connellsville 15 – Halena Hill had 13 points, Jill Gallo added 10 and eight other players hit the scoresheet for Oakland Catholic (15-2, 8-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Hillary Claycomb led Connellsville (3-14, 0-8) with 10 points.

Pine-Richland 68, Montour 56 – Catherine Gentile recorded a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds and Madison Zavasky scored 23 points and pulled down 11 boards to lead Pine-Richland (8-7) past Montour (5-10) in nonsection play. Jordan Wolfe scored 23 points and Raegan Kadlecik scored her 1,000th career point and finished with 20 on the night for the Spartans.

Propel Montour 73, Hillel Academy 6 – Janai Green scored 19 points, Kahrijah Washington added 18 and KaNiyah Barbour had 12 to lead Propel Montour (8-7) past Hillel Academy (0-8).

Rochester 60, Sewickley Academy 53 – Libby Eannarino led all scorers with 30 points and made five 3-pointers and Rinnie Jardini added 17 to help Rochester (4-12, 4-4) to a Section 1-2A win. Tia Yellock and Aleaya Mercier scored 22 points apiece for Sewickley Academy (5-10, 1-6).

Serra Catholic 55, Springdale 16 – Caitlyn Cooley scored 14 points for Serra Catholic (11-2, 7-1) in a Section 3-2A win. Cate Clarke added 12 and Abby Genes had 10. Grace Gent led Springdale (4-11, 1-6) with nine points.

Seton LaSalle 72, Shady Side Academy 45 – Mallory Daly scored 26 points to lead Seton LaSalle (10-6) to a nonsection victory over Shady Side Academy (13-2). Addie Lonergan added 20 and Kyleigh Donnelly had 18.

Shaler 49, Erie 34 – Mackenzie Barr led all scorers with 18 points as Shaler (12-5) beat Erie in nonsection play. Aubrey Heavins led Erie with eight points.

Shenango 62, Freedom 57 – Janie Natale dropped 25 points, Kylle Rubin hit for 16 and Emilee Fedrizzi added 11 for Shenango (13-4, 7-1) in a battle of top teams in Section 1-2A. Shaye Bailey led all scorers with 27 points and MacKenzie Mohrbacher finished with 20 for Freedom (12-3, 7-1).

South Fayette 81, Indiana 47 – Maddie Weber led all scorers with 20 points, Ava Leroux scored 16, Lainey Yater added 15 and Erica Hall finished with 14 as South Fayette (15-2) won a nonsection contest. Bella Antonacci scored 16 and Katie Kovalchick followed with 10 for Indiana (11-5).

South Park 62, Mt. Pleasant 46 – Maddie Graham scored 19 points to lead South Park (7-9) to a nonsection win. Ella Clifford added 16 and Andrea Kuczma had 12 for the Eagles. Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (11-6) with 27.

St. Joseph 51, Deer Lakes 29 – Julie Spinelli scored 21 points and had 15 rebounds while Gia Richter and Emma Swierczewski scored 10 points apiece for St. Joseph (12-2) in a nonsection win over Deer Lakes (4-13). Alyssa Weber scored eight points for the Lancers.

Union 56, Riverside 17 – Kylie Fruehstorfer scored 17 points and Kelly Cleaver added 14 for Union (9-6) in a nonsection win over Riverside (4-9). Kayla Fruehstorfer added 10 for the Scotties.

West Mifflin 53, South Allegheny 36 – Emily Beck put up 28 points and sank four 3-pointers and Savaughn Wimbs contributed 11 as West Mifflin (7-8) was victorious in nonsection play. Angelina Cortazzo scored 18 points and Emily Beaumont finished with 10 for South Allegheny (7-10).

Yough 37, Ligonier Valley 25 – Laney Gerdich scored 15 points and Hailey Bock added 10 to lead Yough (8-8) to a nonsection win over Ligonier Valley (2-12). Lyla Barr led the Rams with 10 points.

Boys basketball

Allderdice 70, Westinghouse 38 – Ethan Anish scored 17 points to lead Allderdice (16-3, 8-0) to a City League victory. Major Rainey added 13 points and Sam Kelly and Logan Golle had 10 points each. Davon Jones led Westinghouse (0-11, 0-7) with 13 points. Lavelle Peters had 10.

Beaver Falls 79, Rochester 52 – Isaiah Aeschbacher scored 23 points and Jaren Brickner added 17 for Beaver Falls (7-7) in a nonsection win. Isaiah Sharp had 11. Jerome Mullins led Rochester (6-9) with 24. Xavier Rigby added 10.

Brashear 59, Carrick 24 – Titus Gillett scored 21 points and Garett White added 17 to lead Brashear (8-8, 6-2) to a City League win. Jayden Nelson had 10 for the Bulls. Will Jackson led Carrick (5-14, 2-6) with 12.

Charleroi 63, Frazier 53 – Bryce Large scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures for Charleroi (8-8) in a nonsection win. Brock Henderson added 12 and Jackson Keranko and Ben Shields each had 11. Brennen Stewart scored 18 and Keyshaun Thompson had 18 for Frazier (2-15).

Hillel Academy 48, Propel Montour 33 – Yonah Itskowitz scored 15 points, Kovi Biton added 14 and Noam Azagury chipped in 12 to help Hillel Academy (1-3) to a nonsection win. Danny Roberts scored 14 and Grai Taylor had 10 for Propel Montour (0-14).

Monessen 45, Brownsville 43 – Dante DeFelices had 13 and Lorenzo Gardner made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left and finished with 16 points to lead Monessen (15-1) to a close nonsection win, its 15th straight victory. Trent Wible dropped 15 points and Cedric Harrison added 14 for Brownsville (7-7).

Obama Academy 78, Perry Traditional Academy 47 – Led by 22 points from Xzavier Rodgers, 19 from Seth Small and 18 from Torrien Perkins, Obama Academy (7-8, 5-3) picked up a City League win. Ahmad Arrington led Perry (4-12, 2-5) with 16.

Riverside 55, Cornell 44 – Darren McDade scored 18 points to lead Riverside (6-11) to a nonsection win. Julian Cordice scored 22 points and drained four 3-pointers and Amir Turner added 18 for Cornell (1-12).

South Allegheny 59, Mars 55 – Bryce Epps dropped 25 points and Michael Michalski followed with 21 to lead South Allegheny (14-1) past Mars (10-4) in a marquee nonsection matchup. Tasso Sfanos was held to 17 points while Ryan Ceh and Austin Campbell scored 14 points apiece for the Fightin’ Planets.

Southmoreland 76, Ligonier Valley 55 – Noah Felentzer scored 25 points to lead Southmoreland (11-5) to a nonsection win. Ty Keffer added 18 and Ronnie Collins had 13 for the Scotties. Haden Sierocky led Ligonier Valley (3-14) with 22 points. Chet Dillaman had 14 and Parker Hollick added 11.

Hockey

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Zakary Wilcox and Thomas Larouere each had a goal and an assist and James Morgan made 26 saves to lead Canon-McMillan (3-11-1) to a Class 3A win. Anthony Petrillo also scored. Patrick Tetlow scored for Mt. Lebanon (4-12).

Chartiers Valley 5, Wheeling Park 0 – Romeo Isoldi scored two goals, while Brady Nairn, Tyler Held and Sean Taylor had a goal apiece as Chartiers Valley (4-9-1) beat Wheeling Park (0-14) in Class A. Matthew Colberg made 13 saves for the shutout.

Deer Lakes 8, Neshannock 4 – AJ Schaaf scored a hat trick and had two assists and Shawn McIntyre scored two goals to lead Deer Lakes (13-1) to a Varsity D2 win. Trevor Keenan, Mark Rauenswinter and Giovanni Porco also scored for the Lancers. Giovanni Valentine scored two goals as Sebastian Renick and Zander Telesz had a goal apiece for Neshannock (9-3-2).

Montour 6, McDowell 0 – Caden Martin had two goals and an assist and Tyler Haley made 20 saves to lead Montour (11-3) to a shutout win over McDowell (11-4-1) in Class A. Holden Wilpula had a goal and an assist.

Seneca Valley 5, Cathedral Prep 1 – Jaxson Reed and Alec Malichky scored two goals apiece and Jacob Komaniak added another as Seneca Valley (11-4-1) won a Class 3A game. Joey Walter scored the only goal for Cathedral Prep (9-7).

Shaler 5, Plum 1 – Matthew Stelitano scored two goals and Brandan Fitzgerald, Luca Wallander and Joseph Laquatra also scored as Shaler (8-7) beat Plum (3-11-2) in Class A. Zach Miller scored for the Mustangs.

Thomas Jefferson 6, Mars 2 – Ryder McGuirk and Kyle Siler each scored a pair of goals to lead Thomas Jefferson (9-6) to a Class 2A win. Jake Stock had a goal and an assist and Duane Sontheimer also scored. Ben Olshenske had a goal and an assist for Mars (2-12).

West Allegheny 6, Quaker Valley 4 – John Wineland had two goals and an assist and Alex Jak and Luke Gyergyo added a goal and two assists apiece in a Class A win for West Allegheny (9-5-2). Riley Moore had two goals and an assist for Quaker Valley (11-3-1).

