High school roundup for Jan. 24, 2022: Neshannock’s Luann Grybowski joins exclusive 700-win club

Monday, January 24, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski reacts to a foul call during last year’s Class 2A state championship game.

With a 64-17 victory over Sewickley Academy on Monday night, the Neshannock girls basketball team helped coach Luann Grybowski gain entry to an exclusive club.

Grybowski became the third WPIAL girls basketball coach to amass 700 career wins, joining North Catholic’s Don Barth and Mt. Alvernia’s De Porucznik.

“I joined great company,” Grybowski said. “It is definitely a tribute to a lot of hard work and kids doing their part and putting the time in. If someone would have asked me when I started if I would have been here 42 years, I would have said I doubt it. But I love it. I still love it. I’m still as passionate as I was years ago. It’s still fun. When it stops being that, I’ll walk away. ‘Til then, it’s about more than the wins.

“I’ve coached hundreds of athletes over the years. I hope I impacted their lives in a positive way and taught them life lessons and good character and things they can use later in life. That’s far more important than the wins.”

The win ran Grybowski’s career record to 700-307 at four schools — Neshannock, Aliquippa, New Castle and Shenango — all public schools, she noted.

Mairan Haggerty led the way with 18 points for Neshannock (15-1, 8-0). Megan Pallerino added 17 and Addi Watts had 11. Virginia Gaither and Des Nance scored five points each for Sewickley Academy (4-4, 3-2).

Albert Gallatin 45, Thomas Jefferson 43 – Led by 13 points from Gianna Michaux, 11 from Courtlyn Turner and 10 from Liz Murtha, Albert Gallatin (10-3, 5-2) earned a Section 3-5A win. Graci Fairman and Laekyn Flinn had 15 each for Thomas Jefferson (8-8, 5-2).

Avonworth 43, South Allegheny 31 – Rebecca Goetz had 14 points and Greta O’Brien finished with 13 for Avonworth (12-1, 7-0) in Section 3-3A. Mary Gannon added 10. Jamie Riggs led South Allegheny (6-10, 3-5) with 15.

Belle Vernon 58, Yough 46 – Jenna Dawson had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to lead Belle Vernon (12-3, 7-1) to a Section 3-4A win over Yough (4-11, 2-5). Viva Kreis and Farrah Reader scored 11 points each to also help Belle Vernon. Laney Gerdich scored 18 points and Autumn Matthews had 14 for Yough.

Bentworth 51, Washington 26 – Laura Vittone scored 17 points, Mackenzie Aloe had 16, and Amber Sallee added 12 to lead Bentworth (4-9, 2-5) to a Section 2-3A win over Washington (1-12. 0-8). Marena Malone and Amari Oakley scored six points each for Washington.

Bishop Canevin 48, Sto-Rox 46 – Ashley Lippold scored 18 points to lead Bishop Canevin (9-6) to a dramatic nonsection win. Alicia Young led Sto-Rox (6-6) with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.

Blackhawk 74, Hopewell 33 – Blackhawk connected on 15 3-pointers en route to a Section 2-4A win. Alena Fusetti scored 23, Kassie Potts netted 12, and Piper Romigh had 10 for the Cougars (14-0, 8-0). Marlee Mancini had 12 points for Hopewell (4-9, 3-5).

Brentwood 54, East Allegheny 20 – Bella Grimm scored 15 points and Maura Daly had 12 to lead Brentwood (6-7, 4-3) over East Allegheny (2-11, 0-6) in Section 3-3A.

Butler 40, Shaler 22 – Makenna Maier, Justine Forbes and Aubree Tack scored eight points each to lead Butler (9-6, 5-4) to a Section 1-6A win over Shaler (4-11, 1-8). Mackenzie Barr led Shaler with 10 points.

Carmichaels 49, Jefferson-Morgan 33 – Sophia Zalor scored 26 points to lead Carmichaels (4-8) to a nonsection win over Jefferson-Morgan (1-12). Savanah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan with 16 points.

Charleroi 63, California 44 – McKenna DeUnger had a game-high 29 points and Riley Jones chipped in 17 to lead Charleroi (8-7) to a nonsection win. Kendelle Weston had 11 points for California (8-6).

Connellsville 53, Ringgold 24 – Hillary Claycomb scored 20 points to lead Connellsville (5-10, 3-5) over Ringgold (5-10, 2-4) in a Section 3-5A win.

Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Jeannette 4 – Bailey Kuhns scored 12 points and Mya Morgan had 10 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (10-2, 4-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Jeannette (0-11, 0-3).

Hampton 60, Kiski Area 36 – Sophia Kelly scored 15 points and Meghan Murray followed with 11 for Hampton (12-2, 5-2) in a Section 2-5A win. Emma Peck led Kiski Area (5-9, 1-5) with 13 points.

Highlands 58, Derry 34 – Maria Fabregas scored 14 points, Kalleigh Nerone had 13, Jocelyn Luzier had 12, and Katelyn Myers added 11 to lead Highlands (13-2, 7-1) to a Section 1-4A win. Tiana Moracco led Derry (7-7, 4-4) with 14.

Keystone Oaks 53, Steel Valley 35 – Janya Scott had 16 points and Eriona Neal scored 15 for Keystone Oaks (7-6, 4-3) in a Section 3-3A win. Soraya Gibbs scored 16 for Steel Valley (5-10, 4-4).

Knoch 50, Burrell 32 – Nina Shaw scored 14 points, Madilyn Boyer had 12, and Karlee Buterbaugh added 11 to lead Knoch (14-2, 8-0) over Burrell (1-13, 1-6) in a Section 1-4A win. Addy Landowski led Burrell with nine points.

Latrobe 69, Penn Hills 36 – Elle Snyder scored 21 and Emma Blair added 20 to help Latrobe (10-2, 6-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Josie Straigis chipped in 14. Hannah Pugliese led Penn Hills (1-12, 0-7) with 14.

Laurel 41, Ellwood City 33 – Regan Atkins scored 13 points to lead Laurel (9-5, 4-2) to a Section 1-3A win. Kyla Servick led Ellwood City (4-9, 1-5) with 16.

Mars 68, Fox Chapel 54 – Vita Vargo scored 16 points to lead five Mars players in double figures in a Section 2-5A win. Ava Black had 13 points, Alexa McDole and Olivia Donnelly scored 12, and Kaitlyn Pelaia added 10 for the Fightin’ Planets (14-3, 7-1). Elise Smith had a game-high 18 points for Fox Chapel (5-12, 0-8) and Skye Byrnes scored 14.

Mt. Lebanon 55, Canon McMillan 22 – Peyton Collins scored 11 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (15-0, 7-0) to a Section 2-6A win over Canon McMillan (4-10, 0-8).

North Allegheny 50, Penn-Trafford 38 – Jasmine Timmerman had 16 points and Lydia Betz added 11 for North Allegheny (15-0, 9-0) in a Section 1-6A win. Maura Suman scored 14 for Penn-Trafford (6-8, 4-5).

Norwin 65, Pine-Richland 41 – Brianna Zajicek scored 19 points and had six 3s and Alyssa Laukus added 12 points to lead Norwin (11-4, 8-1) to a Section 1-6A win over Pine-Richland (4-12, 2-7). Sarah Pifer scored 15 points and Christina Farbrough had 10 to lead Pine-Richland.

OLSH 59, New Brighton 9 – Kyleigh Nagy and Mia Grisafi had nine points each to help OLSH (11-4, 5-1) top New Brighton (2-11, 0-8) in Section 1-2A.

Peters Township 73, Hempfield 54 – Journey Thompson hit for 28 points and Natalie Wetzel added 15 to lead Peters Township (9-8, 5-3) past Hempfield (2-11, 1-6) in Section 2-6A. Ashley Hosni scored 24 for the Spartans.

Propel Montour 52, Nazareth Prep 41 – Janai Green scored 24 points and Kahrijah Washington added 19 for Propel Montour. Larae Butler and Abigail Armagh-Lytle led Nazareth Prep with nine apiece.

Quaker Valley 47, Central Valley 37 – Maria Helkowski led with 13 points, Lauren Blackmer had 12, and Nora Johns added 10 to help Quaker Valley (8-7, 5-4) to a Section 2-4A win over Central Valley (4-8, 3-3).

Seneca Valley 47, North Hills 14 – Olivia West scored 20 points to lead Seneca Valley (10-5, 7-2) over North Hills (0-16, 0-9) in a Section 1-6A win.

Serra Catholic 59, Seton LaSalle 39 – Chloe Pordash scored 17, Cate Clarke had 15, Rylee Allebach had 14, and Bri Battles added 12 to lead Serra Catholic (13-0, 5-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Seton LaSalle (11-4, 4-1). Mallory Daly scored 16 and Ava Dursi had 12 to lead Seton LaSalle.

Southmoreland 53, Ligonier Valley 25 – Gracie Spadaro led with 14 points, Olivia Cernto had 11 and Delaynie Morvosh and Maddie Moore scored 10 points each to help Southmoreland (12-2, 6-1) to a Section 3-4A win over Ligonier Valley (1-13, 0-7). Madison Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 12 points.

Trinity 69, Laurel Highlands 26 – Alyssa Clutter (28), Claudia Cappelli (18) and Eden Williamson (15) scored in double figures for Trinity (12-1, 7-0) in a Section 3-5A victory over Laurel Highlands (0-17, 0-8).

Union 62, Northgate 24 – Kelly Cleaver had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Union (14-0) to a nonsection win. Kylie Fruehstorfer (14), Elise Booker (11) and Zoe Legri (10) were also in double figures for the Scotties. Skyla Baptiste scored 14 for Northgate (1-11).

West Greene 65, Fort Cherry 64 – Anna Durbin scored 23 points and West Greene rallied from being down seven points after three quarters to earn a nonsection win. Brooke Barner had 14 points for the Pioneers (13-3) and Kaci Meek scored 11. Raney Staub had 21 points, Dana Sinatra added 15 and Ava Menzies scored 11 for Fort Cherry (9-6).

West Mifflin 42, Mt. Pleasant 37 – Savaughn Wimbs scored 14 points to lead West Mifflin (4-13, 3-5) to a Section 3-4A win. Alli Bailey scored 11 and Tiffany Zelmore and Riley Gesinski each had 10 for Mt. Pleasant (6-8, 1-5).

Winchester Thurston 61, Hillel Academy 4 – Nadia Moore scored 14 points and Emily Pea had 11 to lead Winchester Thurston (4-5) to a nonsection win.

Boys basketball

Beth-Center 55, Frazier 49 – Rueben Miller scored 23 points and Colby Kuhns had 17 to lead Beth-Center (2-9) to a nonsection win over Frazier (0-13). Keyshaun Thompson scored 15 points, Brennan Stewart had 11, and Issac Thomas added 10 to lead Frazier.

Canon-McMillan 56, West Allegheny 50 – Aiden Berger scored 16 points, Jake Samosky netted 13, and Tyriek Williams had 11 to help Canon-McMillan (9-6) slip by West Allegheny (6-8) in a nonsection game. Ryan Herman and Joe Pustover had 14 apiece for the Indians.

Elizabeth Forward 64, Carrick 46 – Charlie Meehleib scored 16 points, Ethan Bowser had 14, and Kyle Flournoy had 12 to lead Elizabeth Forward (11-5) to a nonsection win over Carrick (4-8). Ashton Giannetti led Carrick with 22 points.

Fox Chapel 69, Bishop Canevin 57 – Eli Yofan had 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead Fox Chapel (14-1) in a nonsection battle of top teams in Class 6A and Class A. JP Dockey added 19 points and eight rebounds and Ben DeMotte had 12 points for the Foxes. Kai Spears scored 21 and Jaden Gales 17 for Bishop Canevin (7-4).

Indiana 66, Southmoreland 58 – Ethan Kutz led with 26 points, Stanford Webb had 16, and Noah Hutton added 13 to push Indiana (3-10) to a nonsection win over Southmoreland (5-8). Ty Keefer scored 27 points and had five 3s to lead Southmoreland.

Laurel Highlands 81, West Mifflin 50 – Rodney Gallagher scored 28 points and Keondre DeShields added 25 to lead Laurel Highlands (14-0, 5-0) to a Section 1-5A win over West Mifflin (6-8, 2-3). Jayden Pratt added 15. Mekhi Scott, Jiovanni Santella, Nolan Stephenson and Jordan Lucas-Johnson had 10 each for West Mifflin.

Mapletown 63, Turkeyfoot Valley 58 – Landan Stevenson scored 34 points to lead Mapletown (7-3) to a nonsection win over Turkeyfoot Valley (2-6). Kameron Kemps scored 17 and Chris Koslowski had 15 for Turkeyfoot Valley.

Monessen 61, Propel Andrew Street 29 – Leonaj Thomas led four Greyhounds in double figures with 16 points in a nonsection win. Lorenzo Gardner had 11 points for Monessen (11-4) and Kody Kuhns and Kiante Robinson scored 10 each. Ahmir Calhoun netted 14 points for Propel Andrew Street (2-11) and Christian Terry scored 12.

Neighborhood Academy 48, Portersville Christian 26 – Courtney Wallace scored 16 points and Jalen Moore added 11 to help Neighborhood Academy (7-3) to a nonsection win.

Plum 43, California 36 (OT) – Austin Hereda scored 16 points and connected on four 3-pointers to help Plum (5-10) edge California (4-11) in overtime. Cameron Moss added 12 points for the Mustangs. Hunter Assad scored eight for the Trojans.

Shady Side Academy 68, Eden Christian 39 – Peter Kramer scored 22 points and Eli Teslovich had 19 to lead Shady Side Academy (7-7) to a nonsection win over Eden Christian (8-6). Damon Astorino led Eden Christian with 17 points.

Winchester Thurston 79, Hillel Academy 34 – Jackson Juzang netted 26 points, all in the second quarter, to power Winchester Thurston (7-3) to a nonsection win. Charlie Tea added 12 points for the Bears and Lance Nicholls scored 10.

Hockey

Burrell 15, Trinity 1 – Luke Rose scored four goals and Caden Canfield, Carter Coffman and Joe Scolaro recorded hat tricks as Burrell (8-4-2) rolled to a Class B victory over Trinity (1-12).

Kiski Area 4, Chartiers Valley 3 – Nick Miles, Liam Alexander, Aiden Sites and Kyle Guido had a goal each to help Kiski Area (9-5-1) top Chartiers Valley (3-8-3) in Class A. Tommy Phillips scored twice for the Colts.

Latrobe 2, Montour 1 – Nik Manolakos scored the game-winning goal in the third period to lead Latrobe (7-7) to a Class 2A win. JD Robinson scored the tying goal in the second period and Evan Jarvin made 14 saves. Aiden Moskovitz scored and Anthony Reinholt made 32 saves for Montour (3-9-2).

McDowell 5, Hampton 2 – Matt Smith, Nico Catalde and Alex Denofrio had a goal each for McDowell (7-5) in the third period to break a 2-2 tie and earn a Class A win. James Elk and Danny Venture scored for Hampton (5-10).

Moon 4, Wheeling Catholic 3 – Holden Himes, Chase Dawkin, Luke Cooper and Zachary Love had a goal apiece to help Moon (10-5-1) earn a Class A win. Tommy Woods scored twice for Wheeling Catholic (8-5-2).

Peters Township 6, North Allegheny 3 – Ben Kovac and William Tomko each had two goals and an assist to power Peters Township (11-4-1) in a battle of top teams in Class 3A. Ryder Mertens and Cooper Slavin each added a goal and an assist. Connor Chi and Nate Spak had a goal and an assist for North Allegheny (13-2-1).

South Fayette 9, West Allegheny 2 – Billy Kiray and Jack Yoos had hat tricks and Wes Schwarzmiller had two goals and three assists as South Fayette (11-3) came back from 2-0 down in Class 2A. Joey Trinkala had a goal and three assists. Luke Gyergyo and Braden Medved scored for West Allegheny (0-14).

Wrestling

Pine-Richland 72, Knoch 6 – Kelin Laffey (152), Jacob Lukez (172), Robert Hoy, Shane Simpson (113) and Dominic Ferraro (120) won by fall for Pine-Richland (5-1) in a nonsection win over Knoch (5-3).

This story will be updated.