High school roundup for Jan. 27, 2020: Chartiers Valley’s Tim McConnell wins 600th game

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 12:13 AM

Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley girls basketball coach Tim McConnell won the 600th game of his coaching career Monday night.

Chartiers Valley coach Tim McConnell celebrated the 600th victory of his high school coaching career Monday night.

Forty-eight of them have come since he made the transition from boys basketball to the girls side at the start of last season, and in that role, he has yet to taste defeat.

The coach’s daughter, Megan McConnell, scored 21 points, including 15 in the second half, as the No. 1 Colts ran their winning streak to 48 with a 67-48 victory over their closest rivals in Section 1-5A, No. 3 Trinity.

Hallie Cowan scored 14 points and Aislin Malcolm added 11 for Chartiers Valley (18-0, 11-0), which went 20 of 26 from the free throw line. Alyssia Clutter led Trinity (13-3, 9-2) with 20 points. Chartiers Valley handed Trinity its only section losses of the season.

Fox Chapel 44, Shaler 32 — Domenica Delaney led all scorers with 17 points as the Foxes picked up a key Section 1-6A victory. Ellie Schwartzman added nine points, all in the second half, for the Foxes (11-6, 6-5), who extended a seven-point halftime lead with an 18-4 third quarter run and held off a Titans fourth-quarter rally. Mackenzie Barr came off the bench to lead Shaler (8-10, 5-6) with nine points.

Bethel Park 48, Peters Township 29 — Led by 17 points from Maddie Dziezgowski, 13 from Oliviai Westphal and 11 from Lauren Mullen, No. 2 Bethel Park (16-1, 10-1) topped Peters Township (5-13, 3-8) in Section 2-6A.

Mt. Lebanon 56, Baldwin 48 — Ashleigh Connor scored 21 points and Brooke Collins added 10 as No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (15-3, 10-1) overcame a slow start in Section 2-6A. Anna Lucarelli had 19 for Baldwin (11-7, 6-5).

Connellsville 54, Canon-McMillan 42 — Sara Aumer scored a season-high 18 points to lead Connellsville (8-10, 4-7) to a Section 2-6A win. Callie Cunningham added 13 points and Baleigh Bishop had 12. Julianna Borella hit four 3-pointers to lead Canon-McMillan (1-17, 0-11) with 12 points.

Upper St. Clair 53, Hempfield 40 — Mia Brown scored 15 points and Katelyn Robbins added 12 to help Upper St. Clair (10-6, 7-4) to a Section 2-6A victory. Sarah Liberatore led Hempfield (7-10, 4-7) with 11 points.

Moon 64, South Fayette 34 — Emma Theodorsson scored 21 points and Cassie Depner added 16 to lead Moon (14-4, 8-3) to a Section 1-5A win. Mia Webber led South Fayette (8-11, 4-7) with 11 points.

Thomas Jefferson 64, Lincoln Park 46 — Dalaney Ranello scored 18 points and Thomas Jefferson (12-6, 7-4) used a 17-5 run in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 1-5A win. Alyssa DeAngelo added 14 points and Graci Fairman had 13. Riley Arrigo led Lincoln Park (9-8, 3-8) with 16 points.

Montour 52, West Allegheny 19 — Carly Agnew hit six 3-pointers and Raegan Kadlecik scored 18 points to lead Montour (7-11, 2-9) past West Allegheny (0-18, 0-11) in Section 1-5A.

Gateway 32, Hampton 19 — Annie Garness scored 10 points to lead Gateway (13-4, 8-2) past Hampton (5-12, 4-5) in Section 2-5A.

Mars 69, Franklin Regional 47 — Ava Black scored 20 points and Bella Pelaia added 19 to lead Mars (12-5, 6-4) to a Section 2-5A victory. Angel Kelly hit six 3-pointers for Franklin Regional (5-11, 2-7).

Latrobe 62, Laurel Highlands 10 — Emma Blair scored 14 points and Latrobe (9-7, 6-5) didn’t allow a point in the first or fourth quarter en route to a Section 3-5A victory over Laurel Highlands (0-17, 0-10). Anna Rafferty added 13 points and Lexi McNeil had 12.

Woodland Hills 55, Albert Gallatin 38 — Joi Burleigh and Peyton Pinkney scored 15 points apiece to lead No. 2 Woodland Hills (16-3, 11-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Olivia Miller had 15 for Albert Gallatin (7-11, 2-9).

Uniontown 48, Penn Hills 42 — Mya Murray scored 17 points and Destiny Hall added 13, including three 3-pointers, to carry Uniontown (5-13, 4-7) to a Sectiobn 3-5A win. Jasmyn led Penn Hills (7-11, 5-5) with 18 points.

Greensburg Salem 65, Highlands 37 — Abby Mankins scored 21 points and Cadie Peters added 18 in a Section 1-4A win for Greensburg Salem (6-11, 4-7). The Golden Lions outscored the Golden Lions 21-8 in the third quarter. Sarah Sawhook led Highlands (2-16, 0-11) with 18 points.

Knoch 59, Apollo-Ridge 39 — Madilyn Boyer and Lauren Cihonski combined for 27 points as the Knights (13-5, 9-2) earned a Section 1-4A win against Apollo-Ridge (9-9, 4-7). Brinley Toland led the Vikings with 12 points and Rylee Eaton added 11 points.

Indiana 70, Burrell 23 — Hope Cook led all scorers with 30 points in a Section 1-4A victory over Burrell (2-15, 1-10). Cook buried seven 3-pointers for the Little Indians as Eve Fiala and Hannah Scardina combined for 21 points.

Blackhawk 84, Keystone Oaks 31 — Mackenzie Amalia scored 36 points, tying a school record with eight 3-pointers, to lead No. 3 Blackhawk (16-2, 9-0) to a Section 2-4A victory. Amalia hit four threes in each of the second and third quarters and didn’t play in the fourth. Jolie Strati added 14 points. Eriona Neal led Keystone Oaks (4-14, 2-8) with nine points.

Central Valley 67, New Castle 55 — Christiane Frye scored 17 points and Allyson Kirby added 16 to lead No. 4 Central Valley (14-2, 8-1) in Section 2-4A. Aayanni Hudson had 25 for New Castle (11-8, 5-5).

Quaker Valley 60, Hopewell 43 — Bailey Garbee scored 19 points, Corrine Washington added 13 and Maura Conlin hit four 3-pointers to carry Quaker Valley (12-4, 6-3) in Section 2-4A. Siara Conley led Hopewell (7-11, 3-7) with 18 points. Marlee Mancini hit four 3-pointers.

Southmoreland 64, Ringgold 24 — Gracie Spadaro scored 18 points to lead No. 2 Southmoreland (18-0, 11-0) past Ringgold (7-12, 2-9) in Section 3-4A. Charity Henderson added 11 points and Sarah Pisula had 10.

West Mifflin 52, Elizabeth Forward 27 — Lauren Yuhas scored 15 points and Falyn Carr added 12 as West Mifflin (9-8, 7-4) won in Section 3-4A. Abby Bickerton had 13 for Elizabeth Forward (8-8, 6-5).

McKeesport 72, Mt. Pleasant 37 — Haley Hertzler and Carmen Coles scored 16 points apiece for No. 5 McKeesport (13-6, 9-2) in Section 3-4A. Jhayla Bray had nine points and nine rebounds. Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (3-14, 2-9) with 16 points.

Belle Vernon 58, Yough 15 — Rachel Wobrak scored 14 points and Jenna Dawson added 10 to help Belle Vernon (13-5, 7-4) past Yough (3-16, 0-11) in Section 3-4A.

Freedom 80, Mohawk 76 (OT) — Renae Mohrbacher scored 37 points as Freedom (12-4, 7-4) rallied from 17 points down to upset No. 1 Mohawk (16-2, 10-1) in Section 1-3A. Jules Mohrbacher added 19 points and Karissa Mercier had 13. Morgan Swab hit the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation. Mercier and Olivia Evans made key free throws late in overtime.

Avonworth 29, Beaver 24 — Kathryn Goetz scored 14 points as No. 4 Avonworth (13-5, 8-3) knocked off a ranked opponent in Section 1-3A. Maddi Weiland had 11 for No. 2 Beaver (15-3, 9-2)

Charleroi 58, Washington 28 — Bella Skobel scored 27 points and Kaitlin Wagner added 10 to lead Charleroi (11-7, 7-4) in Section 2-3A. Randi Thomas had nine for Washington (4-13, 2-8).

South Park 66, Waynesburg 29 — Danielle DeProspo scored 18 points and Kierra Moelber and Maddie Graham added 11 apiece to lead No. 5 South Park (11-6, 9-2) in Section 2-3A. Clara Paige Miller had 11 for Waynesburg (6-12, 1-10).

Deer Lakes 49, Steel Valley 30 — Makayla Blair scored a game-high 12 points as the Lancers (11-6, 8-3) earned a Section 3-3A victory over Steel Valley (6-12, 3-8). The Lancers took advantage of a 20-1 third-quarter to cruise to victory.

East Allegheny 53, Valley 32 — The Wildcats secured a Section 3-3A victory over Valley (1-18, 0-11) behind Casmere Marshall’s 15-point performance. Abby Henderson added 14 points for East Allegheny (10-8, 7-4). The Vikings were led by Deisha James, who tallied 12 points, and Tori Johnson, who scored 10.

Derry 64, Shady Side Academy 34 — Tiana Moracco scored 26 points and Kam Kelly added 20 to lead Derry (11-7, 8-3) to a Section 3-3A win. Nyla Rozier led Shady Side Academy (7-11, 4-7) with 15 points.

Shenango 49, Northgate 31 — Kassidy Peters and Emilee Fedrizzi scored 11 points apiece to lead Shenango (10-8, 5-6) to a Section 1-2A victory over Northgate (0-17, 0-11).

Winchester-Thurston 56, Riverview 40 — Nadia Moore scored a game-high 30 points and Nya Nicholson added 11 for Winchester Thurston (12-5, 7-2) in Section 2-2A. Alyssa Cappa scored a team-high 10 points for the Raiders (10-8, 4-5). The Bears led 35-31 after three quarters.

Serra Catholic 81, Springdale 22 — The No. 1 Eagles (13-2, 9-1) eased past Springdale (2-15, 0-9) for a Section 2-2A victory. Rayna Andrews led Serra Catholic with 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Anna Harmon scored 11 points for the Dynamos.

Brentwood 51, Jeannette 35 — Taylor Davis scored 14 points and Maura Davis added 13 to lead Brentwood (5-12, 4-6) to a Section 2-2A win. Alora Dunmire scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers for Jeannette (3-15, 1-8).

Bishop Canevin 69, Carmichaels 27 — Alyssa Pollice scored 33 points, reaching the 1,000 mark for her career, as No. 3 Bishop Canevin (13-5, 10-0) won in Section 3-2A. Diajha Allen added 16. Kylie Sinn scored 13 for Carmichaels (4-14, 1-8).

Chartiers-Houston 52, Fort Cherry 23 — Dominique Mortimer scored 14 points and Zalayah Edwards added 10 to lead Chartiers-Houston (11-7, 7-2) past Fort Cherry (6-11, 4-6) in Section 3-2A.

Burgettstown 59, Frazier 38 — Jill Frazier scored 16 points and Emily Prasko added 14 to help Burgettstown (13-6, 7-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Kaelyn Shaporka led Frazier (6-12, 4-6) with 14 points.

Rochester 58, Eden Christian 50 — Alexis Robison and Corynne Hauser scored 18 points each as No. 1 Rochester (18-1, 10-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 1-A. Haylee Fleischman led Eden Christian (7-9, 4-5) with 17 points.

Sewickley Academy 48, Cornell 13 — Kamryn Lightcap, Desirae Nance and Rinnie Jardini scored eight points apiece to help Sewickley Academy (8-8, 6-4) past Cornell (1-17, 0-9) in Section 1-A.

Union 41, Quigley Catholic 26 — Gianna Trott scored 15 points to lead Union (3-15, 2-8) past Quigley Catholic (4-12, 3-6) in Section 1-A.

Avella 54, California 35 — Katie Dryer and Jordan Rush had double-doubles to lead Avella (12-5, 6-2) to a Section 2-A win. Dryer had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Rush had 11 points and 11 boards. Breanna Lloyd led Avella with 13 points. Makayla Boda had 15 for California (10-9, 5-5).

Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Leechburg 22 — Laura Kondas scored 16 points to lead No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (12-4, 8-0) to a Section 3-A win. Maggie Hack led Leechburg (1-14, 0-8) with seven points.

Aquinas Academy 44, St. Joseph 40 — Elizabeth Russell scored 20 points to lead Aquinas Academy (8-8, 4-4) to a Section 3-A win. Stella Swanson scored 17 for St. Joseph (2-15, 2-6).

Imani Christian 65, Nazareth Prep 39 — Destiny Robinson scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Shariya Nored Carter added 10 to lead Imani Christian to a nonsection win. Larae Butler and Maleah Fowler had 14 each for Nazareth Prep.

Vincentian Academy 61, Obama Academy 54 — Melina Cortez scored 16 points and Alana Winkler added 12 to help Class A No. 3 Vincentian (14-3) to a nonsection win. Javona Perkins had 21 for Obama.

Windber 61, Ligonier Valley 37 — Alayna Elliott scored 20 points to lead Windber (12-4) to a District 6 victory. Haley Boyd had 18 points and Lizzy Crissman grabbed 15 rebounds for Ligonier Valley (2-14).

Boys basketball

Deer Lakes 67, Springdale 65 — The No. 4 Dynamos (15-3, 9-1) fell to the Lancers (9-7, 4-4) in overtime. Ryan Butler scored 18 points for the Lancers and Armend Karpuzi added 16 points. Demitri Fritch had a double-double with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Deer Lakes outscored Springdale 5-3 in the overtime period.

Brownsville 58, West Greene 52 — Ayden Tetter sciored 17 points and Nate Campbell added 15 to lead Brownsville (7-10) to a nonsection win. Ben Jackson led West Greene (6-9) with 15 points.

Bentworth 65, Neighborhood Academy 44 — Shawn Dziak scored 20 points, Jordan Harper added 14 and Jerzy Timlin had 10 as Bentworth (1-17) picked up its first win. Jelani Seals led Neighborhood Academy with 13 points.

Ligonier Valley 81, Allegany (Maryland) 70 — Matthew Marinchak scored 27 points, including 20 in the third quarter, to lead Ligonier Valley (17-2). Kyle Silk added 17, Michael Marinchak 16 and Jaxon Ludwig with 12.

Wrestling

Pine-Richland 42, Peters Township 39 — Kelin Laffey (132), Nathan Lukez (145), Cole Spencer (152) and Jacob Lukez (160) won by fall in four of the first five matches to spark Pine-Richland to victory in a Class AAA WPIAL preliminary round match.

Peters Township closed to within 24-21 after an Ethan Spangenberg (195) pin. Zachary Shaver (220), Joseph Schneck (285) and Anthony Ferraro (106) recorded consecutive pins to put the match away for the Rams, who will meet No. 1 Waynesburg in the first round Wednesday.

Chartiers Valley 48, Hampton 27 — Cody Trout (138), Chris Beatty (145) and Khojiakbar Sultanov (152) won by fall in the final three bouts to break open a close Class AAA preliminary round match. Brady Joling (106) and Dylan Evans (126) also had pins for Chartiers Valley, which will meet No. 4 Hempfield in a first-round match Wednesday. Tyler Kocek (170) and Dawson Dietz (285) had pins as Hampton built a 21-6 lead.

