High school roundup for Jan. 27, 2021: No. 1 Waynesburg rolls over Canon Mac

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 | 11:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Mac Church (right) works against Canon-McMillan’s Jacob Houpt at 120 pounds during their match on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Waynesburg Centra High School. Waynesburg won, 48-13. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Mac Church (leftt) works against Canon-McMillan’s Jacob Houpt at 120 pounds during their match on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Waynesburg Centra High School. Waynesburg won, 48-13. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson (left) works against Canon-McMillan’s Tyler Soule at 145 pounds during their match on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Waynesburg Centra High School. Waynesburg won, 48-13. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Zander Phaturos (top) works against Canon-McMillan’s Conlan O’Donoghue at 126 pounds during their match on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Waynesburg Centra High School. Waynesburg won, 48-13. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Joseph Simon works against Canon-McMillan’s Brandon Dami at 113 pounds during their match on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Waynesburg Centra High School. Waynesburg won, 48-13. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson (top) works against Canon-McMillan’s Tyler Soule at 145 pounds during their match on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Waynesburg Centra High School. Waynesburg won, 48-13. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Cole Homet (top) works against Canon-McMillan’s Gianmarco Ramos at 138 pounds during their match on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Waynesburg Centra High School. Waynesburg won, 48-13. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Eli Makel (top) works against Canon-McMillan’s Nikko Martini at 189 pounds during their match on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Waynesburg Centra High School. Waynesburg won, 48-13. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Nate Stephenson (left) works against Canon-McMillan’s Gabriel Stafford at 160 pounds during their match on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Waynesburg Centra High School. Waynesburg won, 48-13. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg heavyweight Ryan Howard celebrates after defeating Canon-McMillan’s Brooks Matthew on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Waynesburg Centra High School. Waynesburg won, 48-13. Previous Next

When Waynesburg and Canon-McMillan met in the Section 4-AAA finals last year, it was one of the most exciting dual meets of the season. After the teams wrestled to a 30-30 tie, the Raiders won on the ninth tie-breaking criteria.

When the teams met again Wednesday night, tie-breaking criteria were not required.

No. 1 Waynesburg (8-0) turned in a dominant performance, winning the first seven bouts and cruising to a 48-13 victory over the No. 6 Big Macs (7-4).

The match started with a meeting between ranked wrestlers at 120 pounds. No. 2 Mac Church of Waynesburg defeated No. 4 Jacob Houpt, 3-1.

From there, Zander Pahturos (126) and Rocco Welsh (152) picked up major decisions and Cole Homet (138) and Wyatt Henson (145) recorded pins, and the Raiders built their lead to 32-0.

Furman (172), Rohaly (215) and Binni (103) won matches for Canon-McMillan.

Eli Makel (189) and Ryan Howard (285) added pins for Waynesburg.

Beaver 36, Ellwood City 30 – Mark Ramer (285), Nick Thompson (132) and Joshua Gilliam (138) recorded pins to lead Beaver to a nonsection win. Ben Gallenz (113), Chris Quintanella (160) and Rodney Grymes (189) won by fall for Ellwood City.

Penn-Trafford 42, Mt. Pleasant 30 — Owen Ott recorded a third-period pin in the final bout of the match at 145 pounds to seal a 42-30 nonsection wrestling victory for Penn-Trafford over Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday night.

Behind pins from Noah Gnibus (172), Aaron Stasko (189), Dayton Pitzer (215) and Joseph Longhi (106), Mt. Pleasant (6-4, 4-0) took a 24-15 lead.

A pin by Troy Hohman (113) and a 2-1 decision for Hayden Coy over Greg Shaulis (120) pulled Penn-Trafford (6-5, 3-1) even at 24-24 with four bouts to go.

Pins by Ryan Auel (126) and Ott secured the win. Penn-Trafford’s Joe Enick won by fall over Ian Fasano in a matchup of top heavyweights.

Southmoreland 48, Ligonier Valley 18 – Andrew Johnson, Brendan Moore (172) and Mason Neiderhiser (285) won by fall to lead Southmoreland to a Section 3B-AA win. Tristan Ice (150) and Bryson Robinson won decisions for the Scotties. Josh Harbert (113) and Ryan Harbert (145) had pins for Ligonier Valley (1-2, 1-2).

Southmoreland 39, Elizabeth Forward 35 – Bryson Robinson (160) , Brendan Moore (172), Josh Thoma (189) and Anthony Govern (215) strung together four straight pins to lead Southmoreland (9-5, 3-2) to a Section 3B-AA win. Andrew Johnson (138) and Tristan Ice (152) also won for the Scotties. Justin Patton (145), Nick Murphy (285) and Damon Michaels had pins for Elizabeth Forward (2-3, 2-3).

Plum 60, Penn Hills 9 – Vinny Citrano (126) recorded a pin and the Mustangs won nine matches via forfeit to score a victory over Penn Hills. Hunter Shields (138) had a pin for Penn Hills and Aidan Pham (215) won a 5-2 decision.

Boys basketball

Highlands 65, Springdale 64 — Chandler Thimons scored with 5.9 seconds remaining to complete a comeback win for Highlands over Springdale in a nonsection game. Thimons scored 18 points for the Golden Rams, who trailed 13-4 against the Dynamos (7-3) at the end of the first quarter. Antoine McDaniel added 17 points for Highlands (6-0), and Carter Leri scored 10.

Fox Chapel 70, McKeesport 63 — Eli Yofan scored 25, Jake DeMotte added a career-high 17 points and the Foxes (6-2, 3-1) held off the Tigers (5-3, 2-2) for a nonsection victory. Braydon Kovach led the Tigers with 18 points, Brison Kisan added 15 and Travarese Rowe scored 14, including 11 in the second half. JP Dockey also scored 13 for Fox Chapel.

Knoch 58, Indiana 24 — Zack McMillen scored a game-high 16 points as Knoch (4-3) cruised past Indiana (0-5) in a nonsection game. Ryan Lang scored 15 points for the Knights and Blaze Voltz had 12 points.

Deer Lakes 62, Keystone Oaks 47 — Bryce Robson scored 19 points, and Armend Karpuzi added 12 to lead Deer Lakes (1-3, 1-2) to a Section 1-4A win. The Lancers took control with a 22-11 surge in the third quarter.

Hempfield 71, Latrobe 68 (OT) – Mike Hosni and Joe Fiedor scored 17 points apiece to lead Hempfield (4-2, 3-1) to a nonsection win. Christian Zilli added 14 and Sean Gordon 13 for the Spartans. Ryan Sickenberger led Latrobe (3-4, 3-2) with 19 points. Drew Clair added 12.

Upper St. Clair 63, Penn-Trafford 41 – Luke Gensler scored 18 points and Luke banbury added 13 to lead No. 1 Upper St. Clair (8-1, 2-0) to a nonsection win over Penn-Trafford (5-3, 1-2).

Monessen 51, Propel Andrew Street 18 – Kody Kuhns scored 16 points to lead Monessen (5-5, 3-2) to a nonsection win over Propel Andrew Street (0-7, 0-5).

Girls basketball

Belle Vernon 65, Uniontown 28 – Kaci Bitoni scored a career-best 14 points and Taylor Rodriguez added 10 to lead Belle Vernon (5-2, 3-1) to a nonsection win. Tessa Rodriguez had six points, seven assists abnd seven steals. Summer Hawk led Uniontown (0-5, 0-3) with eight points.

Greensburg Salem 37, Connellsville 31 – Abby Mankins scored 11 points to lead Greensburg Salem (1-2, 0-1) to a nonsection win over Connellsville (3-2, 3-1).

Karns City 41, Leechburg 9 — Christine Guo scored five points for Leechburg (1-5) in a nonsection loss to District 9’s Karns City.

This story will be updated.

