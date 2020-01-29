High school roundup for Jan. 28, 2020: No. 1 Lincoln Park hitting its stride

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 11:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Isaiah Smith led Lincoln Park with 16 points Tuesday night.

With about two weeks left in the regular season, Lincoln Park looks to be hitting its stride.

Two days after knocking off Kennedy Christian, the No. 1 Leopards scored a decisive Section 1-3A victory Tuesday night, defeating No. 4 Beaver Falls, 73-53.

Isaiah Smith scored 16 points and Andre Wilder added 15 for Lincoln Park (16-2, 10-0), which has won nine in a row. Mike Conley led Beaver Falls (12-5, 7-2) with 22 points.

Central Catholic 47, North Allegheny 29 — Ben Sarson scored 22 points and Collin O’Toole added 10 to help Central Catholic (12-7, 5-3) to a Section 1-6A win. Khalil Dinkins had 12 for North Allegheny (8-10, 3-5).

Seneca Valley 74, North Hills 61 — Cole Brooks scored 24 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to lead Seneca Valley (3-14, 1-7) to its first Section 1-6A win. Connor Lyczek and Jameson Greico had 10 each. Logan Marshalek scored 31 and Alex Smith added 25 for North Hills (6-11, 2-6).

Peters Township 74, Baldwin 61 — Sam Petrarca scored 25 points and Colin Cote added 21 to help Peters Township (10-8, 4-4) to a Section 2-6A win. Connor Gitzen and Conner Lavelle scored 14 for Baldwin (6-12, 0-8).

Upper St. Clair 60, Canon-McMillan 42 — Led by 13 points apiece from Ethan Dahlem, Luke Gensler and Jack Moore, No. 5 Upper St. Clair collected a Section 2-6A win. Syncere Southern had 13 for Canon-McMillan (6-12, 1-7).

Mt. Lebanon 78, Bethel Park 43 — Jake Hoffman scored 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Blaine Gartley added 22 to help No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (14-4, 8-0) stay unbeaten in Section 2-6A. Ryan Meis had 15 for Bethel Park (11-7, 5-3).

Connellsville 75, Latrobe 74 — Kade Muskgrove hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead Connellsville (7-11, 3-5) to a Section 3-6A win. Josh Maher scored 32 points for Connellsville. Michael Noonan led Latrobe (5-14, 2-6) with 27 points. Ryan Sickenberger added 18.

Hempfield 60, Penn-Trafford 52 — Marcus McCarthy scored 18 points and Hempfield (9-9, 4-4) used a 17-0 run in the second quarter to win in Section 3-6A. Mikey Gaffney and Mike Hosni had 10 each. Zach Rocco led Penn-Trafford (11-7, 4-4) with 26 points.

Penn Hills 69, Greensburg Salem 66 — Wes Kropp scored 20 points and No. 2 Penn Hills escaped with a Section 1-5A victory. Kyree Mitchell and Ed Daniels added 14 points each. Dante Parsons led Greensburg Salem (3-15, 0-10) with 29 points, including five 3-pointers. Ryan Thomas added 14. Greensburg Salem’s Jeff Mankins hit a would-be game-tying 3-pointer just after time expired.

Kiski Area 57, Indiana 52 — Jason Baker scored 20 points for Kiski Area, which ran its winning streak to four with a Section 1-5A win over Indiana..

Woodland Hills 52, Albert Gallatin 45 — Kyere Hainsworth and Jihaad Dennard scored 12 points apiece as Woodland Hills (8-11, 5-5) evened its record in Section 1-5A. Nate English led Albert Gallatin (6-11, 4-5) with 15 points.

Trinity 69, Moon 58 — Michael Koroly scored a career-high 34 points to lead Trinity (11-7, 6-5) to a Section 2-5A win. Dylan King added 14. Logan Young had 16 for Moon (5-12, 3-8).

West Allegheny 71, South Fayette 59 — Jackson Faulk scored 24 points and Scott Bilvous added 14 to lead West Allegheny (10-9, 5-6) in Section 2-5A. Connor Mislan led South Fayette (10-7, 6-5) with 16 points.

Thomas Jefferson 61, Montour 52 — Shane Stump scored 15 points and Thomas Jefferson (12-6, 8-3) rallied from 12 points down at halftime to win in Section 2-5A. Isaac McNeil and Jake Pugh had 13 each. Tyler Banks and Alex Boyden led Montour (8-10, 5-5) with 13 points.

Chartiers Valley 58, West Mifflin 41 — Brayden Reynolds scored 24 points, sinking five 3-pointers, to lead No. 1 Chartiers Valley (14-4, 10-1) to a Section 2-5A victory. Griffin Beattie added 12. Kenny Turner led West Mifflin (1-15, 0-10) with 12.

Hampton 75, Shaler 62 — Quinn Morrow scored a career-high 25 points, draining six 3-pointers, to lead Hampton (10-7, 8-3) past first-place Shaler (12-6, 9-2) in Section 3-5A. Ben Ringeisen added 23 points. Mekhi Reynolds led Shaler with 31.

Mars 60, Armstrong 38 — Joe Craska scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Mars (13-4, 8-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Michael Carmody and Zac Schlegel had 16 apiece. Eli Wiles led Armstrong (3-13, 2-8) with 11 points.

Plum 55, Franklin Regional 51 — Connor Moss’s 18 points led Plum (6-11, 6-5) to an important Section 3-5A win over Franklin Regional (8-11, 5-6). With the win the Mustangs moved into fourth place in the section.

Mt. Pleasant 47, Freeport 41 — Jake Johnson scored 20 points and Luke Bradner added 13 as Mt. Pleasant (11-8, 5-3) built an eight-point halftime lead and won in Section 1-4A. Vinnie Clark had 13 for Freeport (3-13, 1-7).

Derry 50, Yough 37 — Sam Jones scored 11 points and Ryan Bushey added 11 as Derry (7-11, 4-4) evened its record in Section 1-4A. Gama Marballie led Yough (5-13, 0-8) with 13 points.

Quaker Valley 79, New Castle 74 — Adou Thiero scored 29 points to lead five players in double figures as Quaker Valley (12-5, 6-3) knocked off No. 4 New Castle (11-6, 6-3) in Section 2-4A. Markus Frank had 16. Michael Wells (23), Sheldon Cox (22) and Isiah Boyce (20) topped 20 points for New Castle.

Ambridge 62, Hopewell 40 — Liam Buck scored 20 points to lead Ambridge (11-5, 7-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Enzo Palumbo led Hopewell (7-12, 0-9) with 18.

Uniontown 70, Ringgold 51 — Led by 22 points from Billy DeShields, 17 from Jahmere Richardson and 16 from Isaiah Melvin, No. 2 Uniontown (16-1, 8-0) picked up a Section 3-4A win. Luke Wyvratt led Ringgold (11-7, 4-4) with 18 points.

Belle Vernon 79, South Park 62 — Devin Whitlock hit for 32 points and Thomas Hepple added 16 to lead Belle Vernon (14-5, 6-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Keith Hutton had 22 for South Park (6-11, 1-7).

North Catholic 84, Fort Cherry 38 — Jackson Paschall scored 18 points and Ryan Feczko hit five 3-pointers to lead No. 2 North Catholic (15-2, 9-0) in Section 2-3A. Noah Babirad had 17 for Fort Cherry (4-14, 1-9).

Aliquippa 51, Riverside 28 — Zuriah Fisher hit for 20 points to lead Aliquippa (12-8, 6-4) in Section 1-3A. Nathan Sciarro had 15 for Riverside (7-11, 1-8).

Neshannock 57, New Brighton 43 — J.P. Mozzocio scored 24 points and Spencer Perry added 11 to power Neshannock (12-6, 5-4) in Section 1-3A. Darius Harshaw had 10 for New Brighton (2-16, 0-10).

Carlynton 70, Freedom 67 — Chauncie Mickens scored 22 points and Carlynton (13-4, 7-2) rallied from four points down at the end of the third quarter to win in Section 2-3A. DeQuay Canton added 12. Tyler Mohrbacher had 20 for Freedom (6-12, 2-8).

Avonworth 70, Keystone Oaks 59 — Deon Thomas scored 22 points and Andrew Gannon added 12 as Avonworth (8-10, 4-6) pulled away in the third quarter for a Section 2-3A win. Frank Stumpo had 22 for Keystone Oaks (6-12, 2-7).

South Allegheny 67, Valley 48 — Class 3A No. 3 South Allegheny (16-1, 10-0) raced out to a 26-7 lead in the first quarter en route to a Section 3 win at Valley (3-15, 2-7). Adisun Jackson had a game-high 19 points for the Vikings.

Deer Lakes 59, Burrell 40 — The Lancers had three players in double figures in a Section 3-3A victory over Burrell (1-17, 1-9). Jack Hollibaugh had 17 points as Ryan Butler and Armend Karpuzzi both finished with 10 points for Deer Lakes (10-7, 5-4). The Bucs were led by Brandon Coury, who had a game-high 18 points.

Washington 86, Frazier 34 — Brandon Patterson scored 20 points and Ian Bredniak and Marlon Norris added 18 apiece to lead Washington (12-5, 8-1) in Section 4-3A. Luke Santo led Frazier (1-16, 1-9) with 16.

Charleroi 57, Southmoreland 47 — Legend Davis scored 20 points to lead No. 5 Charleroi (14-5, 9-1) to a Section 4-3A win. Brandon Peterson led Southmoreland (8-11, 5-4) with 15.

Sto-Rox 76, Winchester Thurston 61 — Jamil Williams scored 24 points and Malik Smith added 20 to carry No. 3 Sto-Rox (12-6, 10-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Langston Moses had 18 points for Winchester Thurston (8-9, 5-6). Jackson Juzang hit five 3-pointers.

Springdale 76, Propel Braddock Hills 53 — Ryan Reinsfelder scored 22 points and connected on seven 3-pointers for Class 2A No. 4 Springdale in a Section 1 game.

Riverview 62, Northgate 44 — Thanny Black had a game-high 23 points and sank six 3-pointers to pace Riverview (9-10, 4-7) in a Section 1-2A win over Northgate (5-14, 3-8).

Apollo-Ridge 63, Summit Academy 58 — The Vikings had four players in double figures in a Section 1-2A win over Summit Academy (6-10, 4-7): Jake Fello (18), Dom Reiter (15), Klay Fitzroy (12) and Keighton Reese (12).

California 70, Serra Catholic 65 — Malik Ramsey scored 18 points and Cochise Ryan added 16 as California (10-7, 5-4) rallied from seven points down at halftime to knock off No. 5 Serra Catholic (10-7, 8-2) in Section 2-2A. Josiah Pais led Serra with 18 points.

Brentwood 59, Chartiers-Houston 55 — C.J. Ziegler scored 20 points and Chase Rosing chipped in 15 to help Brentwood (13-4, 8-2) to a Section 2-2A win. Austin Arnold led Chartiers-Houston (9-9, 3-6) with 21 points.

Jeannette 65, Carmichaels 50 — Jackson Pruitt scored 19 points and Anton Good added 15 to lead No. 2 Jeannette in Section 2-2A. Al Cree had 11 for Carmichaels (7-11, 1-9).

OLSH 66, Laurel 63 — Jake DiMichele scored 22 points and Matt Rees added 16 as No. 1 OLSH (17-1, 10-0) survived an upset bid in Section 3-2A. Marcus Haswell led Laurel (10-7, 5-4) with 19 points.

Burgettstown 47, Mohawk 46 — Johnny Baronick hit two free throws with 20 seconds left and grabbed a defensive rebound in the game’s final seconds to lead Burgettstown (6-12, 2-7) to a Section 3-2A win. Cole Shergi led Burgettstown with 24 poiints. Josh Kurtz and William Bloom had 12 for Mohawk (4-16, 0-10).

South Side 53, Sewickley Academy 51 (2OT) — Brandon Barber scored 18 points and Aden Almashy added 15 to lead South Side (9-9, 5-5) to a double-overtime win in Section 3-2A. Max Belt scored 25 for Sewickley Academy (6-9, 5-4).

Vincentian Academy 90, Western Beaver 39 — Ethan Embleton scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures for No. 1 Vincentian Academy (14-3, 11-0) in a Section 1-A win. Adam Banze added 14. Noah Gray led Western Beaver (7-11, 3-8) with 24 points.

Cornell 70, Eden Christian 62 — Zaier Harrison scored 19 points and Kaden DiVito added 17 to lead No. 5 Cornell (11-4, 8-2) in Section 1-A. Elijah Manges led Eden Christian (11-6, 6-5) with 21 points.

Mapletown 51, Avella 48 — Ryan Tuttle and Landon Stevenson scored 11 points apiece to lead Mapletown (1-16, 1-9) to its first win of the season in Section 2-A. Gabe Lis had 23 for Avella (4-15, 1-8).

Propel Andrew Street 76, Aquinas Academy 72 — Cam Edmunds scored 16 points and Marcellus Wallace added 15 as Propel Andrew Street (3-12, 3-8) won in Section 3-A. Freshman sensation Vinnie Cugini scored 48 for Aquinas Academy (5-13, 2-9).

Greensburg Central Catholic 66, Leechburg 56 — Brevan Williams scored 17 points and Christian McGowan added 13 to lead No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (14-4, 10-1) in Section 3-A. Jake Blumer had 18 for Leechburg (12-5, 7-4).

Imani Christian 75, St. Joseph 62 — Andrew Sullivan poured in a game-high 28 points, but St. Joseph (5-14, 3-8) dropped a Section 3-A game at Imani Christian (12-7, 10-1).

Girls basketball

Waynesburg 58, Bentworth 29 — Riley Morehead scored 17 points and Clara Paige Miller added 11 to lead Waynesburg (7-12) to a nonsection win. Caroline Rice had 15 for Bentworth (4-15).

Ellis School 56, Shady Side Academy 36 — Alex Warren scored 18 points, sinking five 3-pointers, and Natalie Jasper added 16 to help Class 2A No. 4 Ellis School (13-4) to a nonsection win. Nyla Rozier had 14 and Natalie Stevens 12 for Shady Side Academy (7-12).

Allderdice 49, Gateway 46 — Emma Waite scored 23 points to lead Allderdice to a nonsection win. Lexi Jackson had 16 for Gateway (13-5).

Penn-Trafford 62, Hempfield 54 — Bella Long scored 19 points to lead Penn-Trafford (11-6) to a nonsection win over Hempfield (7-11). Allie Prady added 16 points and Maura Suman had 14.

Belle Vernon 54, South Park 50 — Rachel Wobrak had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Belle Vernon (14-5) to a nonsection win. Viva Kreis added 13 points. Danielle DeProspo had 17 for Class 3A No. 5 South Park (11-7).

United 47, Ligonier Valley 15 — Lexie Silk had 12 points to lead United (18-3) to a Heritage Conference win. Kaelyn Adams had four points and 10 rebounds for Ligonier Valley (2-15).

Oakland Catholic 66, Kiski Area 28 — Three players were in double figures for No. 4 Oakland Catholic (14-4) in a win over Kiski Area (6-13). Lexi Colaianni led the Cavaliers with 10 points.

Armstrong 41, Plum 29 — Jaylen Callipare’s 13 points led Armstrong (10-7, 6-4) to a Section 2-5A win over Plum (11-5, 7-2). The Mustangs’ leading scorer was Kennedie Montue with 10 points.

Knoch 59, Mars 55 — The Knights secured a nonsection win over Mars (12-6) behind Madilyn Boyer’s 23 points.

Hockey

Kiski Area 6, Wheeling Park 3 — Michael Rayburg had a natural hat trick, scoring the final three goals to break a tie and lead Kiski Area (8-6) to a PIHL Class A win.

