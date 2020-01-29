High school roundup for Jan. 28, 2020: No. 1 Lincoln Park hitting its stride
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 11:45 PM
With about two weeks left in the regular season, Lincoln Park looks to be hitting its stride.
Two days after knocking off Kennedy Christian, the No. 1 Leopards scored a decisive Section 1-3A victory Tuesday night, defeating No. 4 Beaver Falls, 73-53.
Isaiah Smith scored 16 points and Andre Wilder added 15 for Lincoln Park (16-2, 10-0), which has won nine in a row. Mike Conley led Beaver Falls (12-5, 7-2) with 22 points.
Central Catholic 47, North Allegheny 29 — Ben Sarson scored 22 points and Collin O’Toole added 10 to help Central Catholic (12-7, 5-3) to a Section 1-6A win. Khalil Dinkins had 12 for North Allegheny (8-10, 3-5).
Seneca Valley 74, North Hills 61 — Cole Brooks scored 24 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to lead Seneca Valley (3-14, 1-7) to its first Section 1-6A win. Connor Lyczek and Jameson Greico had 10 each. Logan Marshalek scored 31 and Alex Smith added 25 for North Hills (6-11, 2-6).
Peters Township 74, Baldwin 61 — Sam Petrarca scored 25 points and Colin Cote added 21 to help Peters Township (10-8, 4-4) to a Section 2-6A win. Connor Gitzen and Conner Lavelle scored 14 for Baldwin (6-12, 0-8).
Upper St. Clair 60, Canon-McMillan 42 — Led by 13 points apiece from Ethan Dahlem, Luke Gensler and Jack Moore, No. 5 Upper St. Clair collected a Section 2-6A win. Syncere Southern had 13 for Canon-McMillan (6-12, 1-7).
Mt. Lebanon 78, Bethel Park 43 — Jake Hoffman scored 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Blaine Gartley added 22 to help No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (14-4, 8-0) stay unbeaten in Section 2-6A. Ryan Meis had 15 for Bethel Park (11-7, 5-3).
Connellsville 75, Latrobe 74 — Kade Muskgrove hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead Connellsville (7-11, 3-5) to a Section 3-6A win. Josh Maher scored 32 points for Connellsville. Michael Noonan led Latrobe (5-14, 2-6) with 27 points. Ryan Sickenberger added 18.
Hempfield 60, Penn-Trafford 52 — Marcus McCarthy scored 18 points and Hempfield (9-9, 4-4) used a 17-0 run in the second quarter to win in Section 3-6A. Mikey Gaffney and Mike Hosni had 10 each. Zach Rocco led Penn-Trafford (11-7, 4-4) with 26 points.
Penn Hills 69, Greensburg Salem 66 — Wes Kropp scored 20 points and No. 2 Penn Hills escaped with a Section 1-5A victory. Kyree Mitchell and Ed Daniels added 14 points each. Dante Parsons led Greensburg Salem (3-15, 0-10) with 29 points, including five 3-pointers. Ryan Thomas added 14. Greensburg Salem’s Jeff Mankins hit a would-be game-tying 3-pointer just after time expired.
Kiski Area 57, Indiana 52 — Jason Baker scored 20 points for Kiski Area, which ran its winning streak to four with a Section 1-5A win over Indiana..
Woodland Hills 52, Albert Gallatin 45 — Kyere Hainsworth and Jihaad Dennard scored 12 points apiece as Woodland Hills (8-11, 5-5) evened its record in Section 1-5A. Nate English led Albert Gallatin (6-11, 4-5) with 15 points.
Trinity 69, Moon 58 — Michael Koroly scored a career-high 34 points to lead Trinity (11-7, 6-5) to a Section 2-5A win. Dylan King added 14. Logan Young had 16 for Moon (5-12, 3-8).
West Allegheny 71, South Fayette 59 — Jackson Faulk scored 24 points and Scott Bilvous added 14 to lead West Allegheny (10-9, 5-6) in Section 2-5A. Connor Mislan led South Fayette (10-7, 6-5) with 16 points.
Thomas Jefferson 61, Montour 52 — Shane Stump scored 15 points and Thomas Jefferson (12-6, 8-3) rallied from 12 points down at halftime to win in Section 2-5A. Isaac McNeil and Jake Pugh had 13 each. Tyler Banks and Alex Boyden led Montour (8-10, 5-5) with 13 points.
Chartiers Valley 58, West Mifflin 41 — Brayden Reynolds scored 24 points, sinking five 3-pointers, to lead No. 1 Chartiers Valley (14-4, 10-1) to a Section 2-5A victory. Griffin Beattie added 12. Kenny Turner led West Mifflin (1-15, 0-10) with 12.
Hampton 75, Shaler 62 — Quinn Morrow scored a career-high 25 points, draining six 3-pointers, to lead Hampton (10-7, 8-3) past first-place Shaler (12-6, 9-2) in Section 3-5A. Ben Ringeisen added 23 points. Mekhi Reynolds led Shaler with 31.
Mars 60, Armstrong 38 — Joe Craska scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Mars (13-4, 8-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Michael Carmody and Zac Schlegel had 16 apiece. Eli Wiles led Armstrong (3-13, 2-8) with 11 points.
Plum 55, Franklin Regional 51 — Connor Moss’s 18 points led Plum (6-11, 6-5) to an important Section 3-5A win over Franklin Regional (8-11, 5-6). With the win the Mustangs moved into fourth place in the section.
Mt. Pleasant 47, Freeport 41 — Jake Johnson scored 20 points and Luke Bradner added 13 as Mt. Pleasant (11-8, 5-3) built an eight-point halftime lead and won in Section 1-4A. Vinnie Clark had 13 for Freeport (3-13, 1-7).
Derry 50, Yough 37 — Sam Jones scored 11 points and Ryan Bushey added 11 as Derry (7-11, 4-4) evened its record in Section 1-4A. Gama Marballie led Yough (5-13, 0-8) with 13 points.
Quaker Valley 79, New Castle 74 — Adou Thiero scored 29 points to lead five players in double figures as Quaker Valley (12-5, 6-3) knocked off No. 4 New Castle (11-6, 6-3) in Section 2-4A. Markus Frank had 16. Michael Wells (23), Sheldon Cox (22) and Isiah Boyce (20) topped 20 points for New Castle.
Ambridge 62, Hopewell 40 — Liam Buck scored 20 points to lead Ambridge (11-5, 7-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Enzo Palumbo led Hopewell (7-12, 0-9) with 18.
Uniontown 70, Ringgold 51 — Led by 22 points from Billy DeShields, 17 from Jahmere Richardson and 16 from Isaiah Melvin, No. 2 Uniontown (16-1, 8-0) picked up a Section 3-4A win. Luke Wyvratt led Ringgold (11-7, 4-4) with 18 points.
Belle Vernon 79, South Park 62 — Devin Whitlock hit for 32 points and Thomas Hepple added 16 to lead Belle Vernon (14-5, 6-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Keith Hutton had 22 for South Park (6-11, 1-7).
North Catholic 84, Fort Cherry 38 — Jackson Paschall scored 18 points and Ryan Feczko hit five 3-pointers to lead No. 2 North Catholic (15-2, 9-0) in Section 2-3A. Noah Babirad had 17 for Fort Cherry (4-14, 1-9).
Aliquippa 51, Riverside 28 — Zuriah Fisher hit for 20 points to lead Aliquippa (12-8, 6-4) in Section 1-3A. Nathan Sciarro had 15 for Riverside (7-11, 1-8).
Neshannock 57, New Brighton 43 — J.P. Mozzocio scored 24 points and Spencer Perry added 11 to power Neshannock (12-6, 5-4) in Section 1-3A. Darius Harshaw had 10 for New Brighton (2-16, 0-10).
Carlynton 70, Freedom 67 — Chauncie Mickens scored 22 points and Carlynton (13-4, 7-2) rallied from four points down at the end of the third quarter to win in Section 2-3A. DeQuay Canton added 12. Tyler Mohrbacher had 20 for Freedom (6-12, 2-8).
Avonworth 70, Keystone Oaks 59 — Deon Thomas scored 22 points and Andrew Gannon added 12 as Avonworth (8-10, 4-6) pulled away in the third quarter for a Section 2-3A win. Frank Stumpo had 22 for Keystone Oaks (6-12, 2-7).
South Allegheny 67, Valley 48 — Class 3A No. 3 South Allegheny (16-1, 10-0) raced out to a 26-7 lead in the first quarter en route to a Section 3 win at Valley (3-15, 2-7). Adisun Jackson had a game-high 19 points for the Vikings.
Deer Lakes 59, Burrell 40 — The Lancers had three players in double figures in a Section 3-3A victory over Burrell (1-17, 1-9). Jack Hollibaugh had 17 points as Ryan Butler and Armend Karpuzzi both finished with 10 points for Deer Lakes (10-7, 5-4). The Bucs were led by Brandon Coury, who had a game-high 18 points.
Washington 86, Frazier 34 — Brandon Patterson scored 20 points and Ian Bredniak and Marlon Norris added 18 apiece to lead Washington (12-5, 8-1) in Section 4-3A. Luke Santo led Frazier (1-16, 1-9) with 16.
Charleroi 57, Southmoreland 47 — Legend Davis scored 20 points to lead No. 5 Charleroi (14-5, 9-1) to a Section 4-3A win. Brandon Peterson led Southmoreland (8-11, 5-4) with 15.
Sto-Rox 76, Winchester Thurston 61 — Jamil Williams scored 24 points and Malik Smith added 20 to carry No. 3 Sto-Rox (12-6, 10-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Langston Moses had 18 points for Winchester Thurston (8-9, 5-6). Jackson Juzang hit five 3-pointers.
Springdale 76, Propel Braddock Hills 53 — Ryan Reinsfelder scored 22 points and connected on seven 3-pointers for Class 2A No. 4 Springdale in a Section 1 game.
Riverview 62, Northgate 44 — Thanny Black had a game-high 23 points and sank six 3-pointers to pace Riverview (9-10, 4-7) in a Section 1-2A win over Northgate (5-14, 3-8).
Apollo-Ridge 63, Summit Academy 58 — The Vikings had four players in double figures in a Section 1-2A win over Summit Academy (6-10, 4-7): Jake Fello (18), Dom Reiter (15), Klay Fitzroy (12) and Keighton Reese (12).
California 70, Serra Catholic 65 — Malik Ramsey scored 18 points and Cochise Ryan added 16 as California (10-7, 5-4) rallied from seven points down at halftime to knock off No. 5 Serra Catholic (10-7, 8-2) in Section 2-2A. Josiah Pais led Serra with 18 points.
Brentwood 59, Chartiers-Houston 55 — C.J. Ziegler scored 20 points and Chase Rosing chipped in 15 to help Brentwood (13-4, 8-2) to a Section 2-2A win. Austin Arnold led Chartiers-Houston (9-9, 3-6) with 21 points.
Jeannette 65, Carmichaels 50 — Jackson Pruitt scored 19 points and Anton Good added 15 to lead No. 2 Jeannette in Section 2-2A. Al Cree had 11 for Carmichaels (7-11, 1-9).
OLSH 66, Laurel 63 — Jake DiMichele scored 22 points and Matt Rees added 16 as No. 1 OLSH (17-1, 10-0) survived an upset bid in Section 3-2A. Marcus Haswell led Laurel (10-7, 5-4) with 19 points.
Burgettstown 47, Mohawk 46 — Johnny Baronick hit two free throws with 20 seconds left and grabbed a defensive rebound in the game’s final seconds to lead Burgettstown (6-12, 2-7) to a Section 3-2A win. Cole Shergi led Burgettstown with 24 poiints. Josh Kurtz and William Bloom had 12 for Mohawk (4-16, 0-10).
South Side 53, Sewickley Academy 51 (2OT) — Brandon Barber scored 18 points and Aden Almashy added 15 to lead South Side (9-9, 5-5) to a double-overtime win in Section 3-2A. Max Belt scored 25 for Sewickley Academy (6-9, 5-4).
Vincentian Academy 90, Western Beaver 39 — Ethan Embleton scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures for No. 1 Vincentian Academy (14-3, 11-0) in a Section 1-A win. Adam Banze added 14. Noah Gray led Western Beaver (7-11, 3-8) with 24 points.
Cornell 70, Eden Christian 62 — Zaier Harrison scored 19 points and Kaden DiVito added 17 to lead No. 5 Cornell (11-4, 8-2) in Section 1-A. Elijah Manges led Eden Christian (11-6, 6-5) with 21 points.
Mapletown 51, Avella 48 — Ryan Tuttle and Landon Stevenson scored 11 points apiece to lead Mapletown (1-16, 1-9) to its first win of the season in Section 2-A. Gabe Lis had 23 for Avella (4-15, 1-8).
Propel Andrew Street 76, Aquinas Academy 72 — Cam Edmunds scored 16 points and Marcellus Wallace added 15 as Propel Andrew Street (3-12, 3-8) won in Section 3-A. Freshman sensation Vinnie Cugini scored 48 for Aquinas Academy (5-13, 2-9).
Greensburg Central Catholic 66, Leechburg 56 — Brevan Williams scored 17 points and Christian McGowan added 13 to lead No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic (14-4, 10-1) in Section 3-A. Jake Blumer had 18 for Leechburg (12-5, 7-4).
Imani Christian 75, St. Joseph 62 — Andrew Sullivan poured in a game-high 28 points, but St. Joseph (5-14, 3-8) dropped a Section 3-A game at Imani Christian (12-7, 10-1).
Girls basketball
Waynesburg 58, Bentworth 29 — Riley Morehead scored 17 points and Clara Paige Miller added 11 to lead Waynesburg (7-12) to a nonsection win. Caroline Rice had 15 for Bentworth (4-15).
Ellis School 56, Shady Side Academy 36 — Alex Warren scored 18 points, sinking five 3-pointers, and Natalie Jasper added 16 to help Class 2A No. 4 Ellis School (13-4) to a nonsection win. Nyla Rozier had 14 and Natalie Stevens 12 for Shady Side Academy (7-12).
Allderdice 49, Gateway 46 — Emma Waite scored 23 points to lead Allderdice to a nonsection win. Lexi Jackson had 16 for Gateway (13-5).
Penn-Trafford 62, Hempfield 54 — Bella Long scored 19 points to lead Penn-Trafford (11-6) to a nonsection win over Hempfield (7-11). Allie Prady added 16 points and Maura Suman had 14.
Belle Vernon 54, South Park 50 — Rachel Wobrak had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Belle Vernon (14-5) to a nonsection win. Viva Kreis added 13 points. Danielle DeProspo had 17 for Class 3A No. 5 South Park (11-7).
United 47, Ligonier Valley 15 — Lexie Silk had 12 points to lead United (18-3) to a Heritage Conference win. Kaelyn Adams had four points and 10 rebounds for Ligonier Valley (2-15).
Oakland Catholic 66, Kiski Area 28 — Three players were in double figures for No. 4 Oakland Catholic (14-4) in a win over Kiski Area (6-13). Lexi Colaianni led the Cavaliers with 10 points.
Armstrong 41, Plum 29 — Jaylen Callipare’s 13 points led Armstrong (10-7, 6-4) to a Section 2-5A win over Plum (11-5, 7-2). The Mustangs’ leading scorer was Kennedie Montue with 10 points.
Knoch 59, Mars 55 — The Knights secured a nonsection win over Mars (12-6) behind Madilyn Boyer’s 23 points.
Hockey
Kiski Area 6, Wheeling Park 3 — Michael Rayburg had a natural hat trick, scoring the final three goals to break a tie and lead Kiski Area (8-6) to a PIHL Class A win.
