High school roundup for Jan. 28, 2022: OLSH sets WPIAL record with 53-game win streak

By:

Saturday, January 29, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Rocco Spadafora celebrates after scoring against Avonworth on Jan. 24, 2022, in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele shoots a three-pointer against Avonworth on Jan. 24, 2022, in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH head coach Mike Rodriguez fires up Bryson Kirschner before their game against Avonworth on Jan. 24, 2022, in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH head coach Mike Rodriguez states his case during a timeout in the Chargers’ game against Avonworth on Jan. 24, 2022, in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Dawson Summers celebrates after scoring against Avonworth on Jan. 24, 2022, in Moon. Previous Next

Jake DiMichele scored 35 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, as OLSH defeated South Side, 82-46, to set a WPIAL record with 53 consecutive victories Friday night.

The No. 1 Chargers (13-0, 5-0) broke the record of 52 set by Uniontown in 1965 and matched by Washington in 1985. OLSH’s last loss was a 73-69 setback to Aliquippa on Jan. 7, 2020.

Kevin Wilson added 12 points on four 3-pointers for OLSH. Jacon Strnisa scored 13 for South Side (6-10, 3-2) in the Section 1-2A matchup.

Aliquippa 63, Avonworth 53 – Cameron Lindsey led all scorers with 18 points, Randall Anderson added 12, and Nicholas Good put up 10 as Aliquippa (9-6, 4-1) beat Avonworth (12-5, 3-3) in Section 2-3A play. Jordan Kolenda scored 16 and Peyton Faulkner finished with 10 for the Antelopes.

Allderdice 62, Westinghouse 24 – Ethan Anish scored 14 points and Logan Golle added 10 to lead Allderdice (10-6, 6-0) to a City League win over Westinghouse (3-10, 1-7).

Belle Vernon 59, Southmoreland 42 – Devin Whitlock and Alonzo Wade scored 14 points apiece to lead No. 2 Belle Vernon (15-1, 9-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Quinton Martin added 11. Ty Keffer led Southmoreland (5-10, 2-6) with 21 points. Isaac Trout had 12.

Bethel Park 53, Peters Township 47 – Dolan Waldo scored 10 of his 27 points in the second quarter and Ben Guffey chipped in 11 points including three 3-pointers to lead Bethel Park (13-3, 5-2) to a Section 2-6A win. Gavin Cote led Peters (7-10, 1-5) with 17 points.

Bishop Canevin 70, West Greene 40 – Jaden Gales scored 19 points and Adante Berrian had 12 to lead No. 1 Bishop Canevin (9-4, 6-0) over West Greene (4-14, 2-4) in Section 2-A. Corey Wise led West Greene with 16 points.

Blackhawk 57, Beaver 35 – Carson Heckathorn scored 21 points, Jacob Patton added 14 with four 3-pointers, and Lorenzo Jenkins had 10 to help Blackhawk (10-6, 6-4) cruise to a Section 2-4A victory over Beaver (7-10, 3-7).

Carlynton 61, Northgate 55 – Jaiden McClure scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Carlynton (14-1, 6-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Northgate (9-8, 1-5). Josh Williams scored 23 points and Stevie Goetz had 10 for Northgate.

Central Catholic 46, Penn-Trafford 38 – Langston Moses scored 13 points to lead No. 3 Central Catholic (13-4, 5-1) to a Section 3-6A victory. Debaba Tshiebwe added 11 and Dante DePante had 10. Conlan Greene led Penn-Trafford (7-9, 3-3) with 14.

Chartiers Valley 66, Trinity 56 – Jayden Davis led with 30 points, Brandon Ferguson had 13, and Rudy Morris added 12 to lead Chartiers Valley (7-9, 5-1) over Trinity (4-12, 0-6) in a Section 2-5A win. Gio Cipoletti scored 13 and Dante DeRubbo and Jacob Dunkle scored 11 each for Trinity.

Deer Lakes 55, Hampton 52 – Armend Karpuzi scored 18 points, Billy Schaeffer added 13, and Deer Lakes (11-4) outscored Hampton 23-8 in the fourth quarter in a nonsection matchup. Liam Mignogna had 14 and Eric Weeks 13 for the Talbots (8-8).

East Allegheny 67, Valley 50 – Mike Smith led with 31 points, Brennan Ruttledge had 11, and Jordan Rondeu added 10 to lead East Allegheny (7-10, 3-5) to a Section 3-3A win over Valley (1-17, 1-8). B.J. Harvey led Valley with 14 points.

Elizabeth Forward 61, Mt. Pleasant 42 – Isaiah Turner scored 17 points, Ethan Bowser had 16, and Mekhi Daniels added 13 to lead Elizabeth Forward (12-5, 6-2) over Mt. Pleasant (3-14, 1-8) in a Section 3-4A win. Aden Wisnewski led Mt. Pleasant with 24 points.

Ellwood City 60, Riverside 45 – Steve Antuono scored 22 points and had four 3s, Joseph Roth had 19, and Alexander Roth added 13 to lead No. 1 Ellwood City (15-2, 6-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Riverside (5-12, 0-6). Madden Boehm scored 17 points and had five 3s and Bo Fornataro had 13 for Riverside.

Fort Cherry 52, Chartiers Houston 38 – Owen Norman scored 14 points, Maddox Truschell had 12, and Dylan Rogers added 10 to lead No. 4 Fort Cherry (15-2, 5-1) to a Section 2-2A win over Chartiers Houston (6-11, 2-4). Jake Mele led Chartiers Houston with 14 points.

Fox Chapel 87, Greensburg Salem 39 – J.P. Dockey scored 13 points, Kam Griel put up 11, and Eli Yofan and Colin Kwiatkowski scored 10 apiece as No. 2 Fox Chapel (16-1, 6-0) beat Greensburg Salem (2-15, 0-6) in a Section 3-6A game. Ben Thomas led the Golden Lions with 14 points.

Highlands 77, Armstrong 45 – Jimmy Kunst scored 23 points and Cam Reigard had 21 to lead Highlands (12-4, 7-1) to a Section 4-5A win. Cadin Olsen scored 23 for Armstrong (8-9, 2-6). Jack Valasek had 11.

Jeannette 67, Propel Braddock Hills 40 – Nas Thompson scored 20 points, Anton Good had 17, and Isaiah Mallich added 10 to lead Jeannette (9-7, 3-3) to a Section 3-2A win over Propel Braddock Hills (3-14, 0-6). Ben Mayhew scored 10 points to lead Propel Braddock Hills.

Knoch 56, Derry 40 – Ryan Lang scored 18 points and Keegan Fraser added 15 to lead Knoch (6-12, 2-7) to a Section 1-4A victory. James Snyder had 11. Tyson Webb led Derry (3-10, 1-8) with 13.

Latrobe 62, Ligonier Valley 50 – Landon Butler led all scorers with 29 points, John Wetzel put up 14 and Chase Sickenberger finished with 10 as Latrobe (6-10) beat Ligonier Valley (8-9) in nonsection play. Matthew Marinchak led the Rams with 27 points and eight rebounds.

Laurel 58, Mohawk 55 (2OT) – Laban Barker hit the game-winning buzzer-beater in the second overtime and finished with 29 points as Laurel (10-5, 3-3) won a tight Section 1-3A contest against Mohawk (3-13, 1-5). Jay Wrona put up 21 and Mason Hopper finished with 13 for the Warriors. Aidan Collins added 11 for the Spartans.

Laurel Highlands 75, Thomas Jefferson 41 – Rodney Gallagher scored 21 points, Brandon Davis had 14, and Keondre DeShields added 11 to lead No. 1 Laurel Highlands (16-0, 6-0) to a Section 1-5A win over Thomas Jefferson (4-12, 2-4). Evan Berger led Thomas Jefferson with 16 points.

Lincoln Park 80, Ambridge 44 – L.A. Pratt scored 25 points, Brandon Cummings added 15, Dorian McGhee chipped in 13 and Ali Brown finished with 11 as No. 4 Lincoln Park (11-3, 8-2) beat Ambridge (0-12, 0-8) in Section 2-4A play. Adam Fernandez scored 15 and Benny Cokrlic added 14 points for the Bridgers.

Mars 76, Indiana 24 – Zach Schlegel and Tasso Sfanos scored 17 points each, Austin Cote had 11, and Chris Dvorak added 10 to lead No. 3 Mars (14-1, 9-0) to a Section 4-5A win over Indiana (3-12, 0-7).

Monessen 59, Jefferson-Morgan 42 – Lorenzo Gardner led all scorers with 21 points, Jaisean Blackman put up 16, and Kody Kuhns chipped in with 12 as No. 5 Monessen (12-4, 6-0) beat Jefferson-Morgan (7-6, 3-3) in Section 4-2A. Tahjere Jacob scored 19 and Colt Fowler added 11 for the Rockets.

Montour 49, Central Valley 24 – Diaun Pinkett scored 14 points and Montour (11-3, 7-2) jumped out to a 39-9 halftime lead in a Section 2-4A win. Jayvin Thompson led Central Valley (6-6, 3-6) with 11 points.

Mt. Lebanon 52, Canon-McMillan 40 – Christian Mallon scored 15, Christian Powers added 12, and Zac D’Alesandro chipped in 10 to lead Mt. Lebanon (10-6, 4-2) to a Section 2-6A win over Canon-McMillan (9-6, 2-4). Jake Samasky scored 12 points while Aiden Berger scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Big Macs.

Neshannock 62, Beaver Falls 53 – Jack Giles scored 15 points, Sebastian Coiro added 12, Mike Sopko put up 11, and Kurt Sommerfield finished with 10 to lead Neshannock (13-3, 4-2) to a Section 1-3A win against Beaver Falls (8-7, 4-2).

New Castle 70, Moon 56 – Isiah Boyce scored 18 points, Jonathon Anderson had 15, and Mike Wells added 13 to lead No. 2 New Castle (13-1, 6-0) over Moon (4-11, 1-5) in a Section 2-5A win. Elijah Guillory scored 31 points and Michael Santicola had 10 for Moon.

North Allegheny 66, Seneca Valley 54 – Robby Jones scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures for North Allegheny (10-6, 3-6) in Section 1-6A. Joey Dopirak had 13, Kolin Dinkins 12 and Matt McDonough 11. Luke Lawson led Seneca Valley (6-11, 2-7) with 19.

North Catholic 81, Keystone Oaks 49 – Max Hurray scored 18 points and Andrew Maddalon followed with 17 for No. 3 North Catholic (15-1, 9-0) in Section 4-5A. Matt Ellery added 12 and Matt Gregor had 11. Owen Minford led Keystone Oaks (9-7, 4-4) with 24.

North Hills 76, Butler 62 – Royce Parnham scored 23 points and Will Blass (14), Matt Seidle (13), Alex Smith (13) and Devin Burgess (10) all scored double figures to lead No. 1 North Hills (15-0, 9-0) to a Section 1-6A victory against Butler (9-7, 3-6). Devin Carney led the Golden Tornado with 36 points.

Penn Hills 54, Franklin Regional 48 – Daemar Kelly led all scorers with 20 points and George Mitchell added 17 including five 3-pointers as No. 4 Penn Hills (13-2, 6-2) won a Section 3-5A matchup over Franklin Regional (5-11, 4-5). Caden Smith put up 16 and Cam Rowell scored 13 points for the Panthers.

Quaker Valley 89, Hopewell 36 – Markus Frank scored 20 points, Joey Cole had a career high of 20, Adou Thiero finished with 18, and Jack Gardinier added 13 to lead No. 1 Quaker Valley (13-0, 10-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Hopewell (4-12, 1-9). Chris Mullins led Hopewell with 14 points.

Ringgold 62, Connellsville 43 – Zion Moore led all scorers with 35 points to power Ringgold (6-12, 2-4) to a Section 1-5A win against Connellsville (4-14, 1-5).

Rochester 46, Western Beaver 38 – J.D. Azulay and Parker Lyons each scored 11 points for Rochester (5-7, 4-2) in a Section 1-A win against Western Beaver (4-7, 1-4). Levi Grey led all scorers with 13 points and Xander LeFebure added 12 for the Golden Beavers.

Sewickley Academy 57, Riverview 47 – Colin Helbling and Nolan Donnelly scored 19 points apice to lead Sewickley Academy (2-7, 1-2) in Section 1-2A. Josh Chico added 15. Amberson Bauer led Riverview (5-12, 1-5) with 17 points.

Serra Catholic 67, Clairton 33 – Joey DeMoss led all scorers with 15, Brendan Cooley added 13 points and eight blocks, Isaiah Petty put up 13 and Owen Dumbroski chipped in with 10 points as Serra (6-8, 4-1) beat Clairton (1-14, 1-6) in Section 3-2A play. DaShawn Hines led the Bears with 12 points.

Shady Side Academy 79, Apollo-Ridge 26 – Eli Teslovich scored 14 points and No. 5 Shady Side Academy (11-4, 6-2) scored 33 first-quarter points in a Section 3-3A win. Seamus Riorden added 12 and Peter Kramer had 10. Gage Johnston led Apollo-Ridge (4-13, 3-6) with 12.

Shaler 62, Plum 51 – Logan Bernesser scored 25 points to lead Shaler (10-6, 6-3) to a Section 4-5A win against Plum (5-12, 1-8). Auston Hereda scored 15 points with five 3-pointers, Nick Killinger added 14 and Cam Moss finished with 11 for the Mustangs.

Shenango 58, Springdale 35 – Braden Zeigler scored 22 points to lead Shenango (4-12, 2-3) to a Section 1-2A win. Dalton Peters added 16 and Brody McQuiston had 11. Logan Dexter led Springdale (8-10, 3-3) with 13.

South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 54 (2OT) – Brandon Jakiela scored 21, Alex Hall added 14, and Logan Yater put up 11 as South Fayette (10-6, 4-2) beat West Allegheny (7-9, 2-4) in double overtime in Section 2-5A. Nodin Tracy scored 19 and Scott Bilovus added 10 for the Indians.

Upper Saint Clair 60, Baldwin 49 – Tanner O’Grady scored 17 and Matthew Gaither had 11 to lead No. 4 Upper Saint Clair (11-4, 4-2) over Baldwin (9-7, 3-3) in Section 2-6A.

Waynesburg 49, Charleroi 46 – Chase Henkins scored 26 points and Dawson Fowler and Jacob Mason scored nine points each to lead Waynesburg (8-9, 4-5) to a Section 4-3A win over Charleroi (11-5, 3-4). William Wagner scored 19 points and Jacob Caruso had 16 for Charleroi.

Girls basketball

Armstrong 52, Kiski Area 38 – Kyle Fitzgerald scored 19 points to lead Armstrong (11-6, 6-3) to a Section 2-5A win. Emma Paul had 15 and Olivia Yancy 11. Maddie Joyce led Kiski Area (5-10, 1-6) with 11 points. Karly Keller and Rikiya Garcia had nine each.

Avonworth 50, Brentwood 22 – Freshman Greta O’Brien’s scored a game-high 19 points and Maggie Goetz added 17 points to lead No. 2 Avonworth (14-1, 9-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Brentwood (7-8, 4-4). Avonworth led 25-17 at halftime.

Ellis School 40, Jeannette 13 – Kallie Kristian scored 10 points as Ellis (5-8, 3-2) won a Section 4-2A game against Jeannette (0-13, 0-5). Mac Rigney led the Jayhawks with five points.

Franklin Regional 47, Penn Hills 34 – Sarah Penrod scored 11 points for Franklin Regional (6-10, 2-7) in a Section 4-5A win over Penn Hills (1-13, 0-8). Hannah Pugliese scored 11 for the Indians.

Hampton 75, Freeport 42 – Sophia Kelly scored 20 points to power Hampton (13-2) to a nonsection win. Biz Watson added 13 and Claire Rodgers 10. Melaina DeZort led Freeport (4-8) with 15 points.

Montour 65, Ambridge 51 – Olivia Lyscik hit for 35 points and Olivia Persinger added 12 to lead Montour (11-3, 6-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Ava Timmons scored 21 for Ambridge (1-14, 0-9). Delaney Moore added 12 and Angelena Bratton 10.

North Star 41, Ligonier Valley 27 – Grace Metz scored 11 points to lead North Star to a nonsection win. Madison Marinchak led Ligonier Valley (1-14) with 11.

Penn-Trafford 50, Connellsville 25 – Maura Suman scored 17 points and Kam Pieper and Olivia Pepple added 10 points apiece to lead Penn-Trafford (8-8) to a nonsection victory over Connellsville (5-11). Madison Kinneer scored 11 points for the Falcons.

Plum 32, Fox Chapel 29 – Dannika Susko and Megan Marston scored 10 points apiece, and Plum (5-8, 2-5) took a three-point lead at halftime and made it stand up for a Section 2-5A win. Elsie Smith led Fox Chapel (6-13, 0-9) with 12 points.

Competitive spirit

PIAA championships – Laurel, Thomas Jefferson, North Hills, Hempfield, Penn-Trafford and Butler advanced to Saturday’s finals and eight other teams moved on to the semifinals during the preliminary round at the state championships in Hershey.

Laurel was first in the Class 2A Large Varsity division. Thomas Jefferson was second in the Class 3A Small Varsity, and North Hills was fifth. In the Class 3A Large Varsity division, Hempfield was third and Penn-Trafford fourth. Butler was second in the Coed Varsity division.

Teams advancing to the semifinals were Hopewell (seventh) and Ringgold (eighth) in 2A Small Varsity, Neshannock (fifth) in 2A Large Varsity, Plum (sixth), Pine-Richland (eighth) and Seneca Valley (10th) in 3A Small Varsity and Baldwin (sixth) and Norwin (ninth) in 3A Large Varsity.

Wrestling

Thomas Automotive Family Tournament – Burrell sent five wrestlers through the semifinals and sits in third place in the team race after the first day at Bedford. Calio Zanella (113), Cole Clark (189), Cooper Hornack (120), Luke Boylan (215) and Shawn Szymanski (145) won their quarterfinal bouts.