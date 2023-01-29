High school roundup for Jan. 28, 2023: Daemar Kelly hits 1,000 points in Penn Hills win

By:

Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly dunks against Gateway last season.

Daemar Kelly had 11 points to eclipse 1,000 points for his career as Penn Hills defeated South Fayette, 46-40, at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic at Montour on Saturday.

Khalil Wall finished with 12 points to lead Penn Hills (13-2). Elijah Hill led South Fayette (8-9) with 18 points and Michael Pasco scored 11. Penn Hills has won 10 in a row. All nine of South Fayette’s losses have been by less than 10 points.

Burgettstown 66, Sewickley Academy 53 — Caleb Russel scored 23 points to lead Burgettstown (9-8) to the nonsection win over Sewickley Academy (3-13). Zack Schrockman added 18 points while Andrew Bredel tallied 15 points for Burgettstown. Nolan Donnelly led Sewickley Academy with 21 points while Amare Spencer and Colin Helbling added 12 and 10 points.

Central Catholic 50, Moon 46 – Debaba Tshiebwe scored 15 points and Randy Wilkerson added 12 for Central Catholic (10-7) at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic at Montour. Michael Santicola and Elijah Guillory scored 14 each for Moon (9-6).

Cheswick Christian Academy 60, Harvest Baptist Academy 52 — Joseph Rosio scored 19 points and Grant Rochkind added 18 points as Cheswick Christian Academy defeated Harvest Baptist Academy in a SWCAC contest. Stephen Boyce scored a game-high 29 points in the loss.

Montour 50, Canon-McMillan 41 – Jake Wolfe had a game-high 15 points and Ama Tening Sow scored 13 to pace tournament host Montour (6-12) in a win at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic. Michael Dixson scored 12 on four 3-pointers and Eamon O’Donoghue netted 10 for Canon-McMillan (3-15).

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, Carlynton 57 – Dereon Greer had 21 points to help Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-3) slip by Carlynton (11-6) at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic. B.J. Vaughn added 14 points for the Chargers and Rocco Spadafora netted 13. Jaiden McClure paced the Cougars with 19 points, while Chase Jones scored 16.

Seneca Valley 70, Union 45 – Seneca Valley (7-9) used a 27-12 margin in the third quarter to pull away en route to handing Union (16-1) its first loss of the year. Connor Oros had 28 points and Luke Lawson added 14 for the Raiders. Braylon Thomas scored 11 for the Scotties.

Seton LaSalle 60, Central Valley 53 — At the PBC Hall of Fame Classic, Connor Spratt scored 26 points to lead Seton LaSalle (7-9) to the overtime win against Central Valley (4-13). Luke Masua added 10 points for Seton LaSalle, which trailed at halftime, 27-19. Jayvin Thompson paced Central Valley with 21 points while Antwon Johnson added 11 points.

Shady Side Academy 46, Bishop Canevin 43 (OT) – Mac Mohn sank a 3-pointer as time expired in overtime to propel Shady Side Academy (13-4) to a win in the PBC Hall of Fame Classic. It was the only points scored in the extra frame. Seamus Riordan had a game-high 17 points for the Bulldogs and Nate Mallory scored 12. Jason Cross had 14 for Bishop Canevin (13-3).

Girls basketball

Ellwood City 47, Portersville Christian 20 — Claire Noble scored 23 points as Ellwood City (7-10) downed Portersville Christian in nonsection play. Ellwood City led 25-5 at halftime.

Moniteau 52, Sewickley Academy 50 — Despite 31 points from Libby Eannarino, Sewickley Academy (5-12) fell to Moniteau in nonsection play. Catherine Kelly scored 20 points for Moniteau.

Moon 41, OLSH 37 (OT) – Jayla Brown scored 12 points and Maria Depner added 10 as Moon (7-10) defeated OLSH (12-5) at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic.

Norwin 68, Bethel Park 45 – Kendall Berger hit for 20 points and Lauren Palangio scored 19, helping Norwin (15-3) top host Bethel Park (5-10) at the Joey Fabus Memorial Classic.

Upper St. Clair 67, Highlands 43 — Kate Robbins scored 30 points to lead Upper St. Clair (14-2) to its eighth straight win with the victory over Highlands (10-7) at the Joey Fabus Memorial Classic at Bethel Park. Rylee Kalocay added 15 points in the win. Katelyn Myers led Highlands with 24 points — all on 3-pointers — while Jocelyn Bielak added 12 points.

Wrestling

Fred Bell Tournament – Trinity’s Ty Banco earned a 3-1 decision over Pine-Richland’s Joey Schneck in the heavyweight final to help the Hillers edge the Rams for first place in the team standings in the annual event at Grove City. The Hillers finished with 176.5 points and the Rams had 173.

Bodie Morgan (172) also won an individual title for Trinity and Blaker Reihner (139) was a runner-up. Anthony Ferraro (133) and Vaughn Spencer (189) earned titles for the Rams. Grant MacKay took home the 160-pound championship for Laurel.

Thomas Automotive Wrestling Classic – Cooper Hornack (127) and Isaac Lacinski (172) won titles to lead Burrell, which finished second in the team standings behind Chestnut Ridge in the tournament hosted by Bedford. Hornack had a 9-0 major decision over Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett and Lacinski won in a 3-1 sudden victory over Chartiers-Houston’s Jessie Orbin.

Cam Baker lost the 107-pound final via a 17-2 tech. fall to Chestnut Ridge’s Dominic Deputy. Others on the podium for Burrell were Niko Ferra (139) who finished third, Nico Zanella (160) who placed fourth and Cam Martin (189) who was seventh.

Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish earned a 3-2 decision over Frazier’s Ryan Celaschi in an All-WPIAL 152-pound final. Anthony Mucci (107) earned a third place finish for Derry.