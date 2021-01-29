High school roundup for Jan. 29, 2021: Brentwood’s Rosing beats buzzer in section showdown

By:

Friday, January 29, 2021 | 11:47 PM

Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Chase Rosing (12) attempts a free throw against California last season.

Chase Rosing scored 18 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left, to boost Brentwood to a 55-54 win over Washington in a boys basketball battle of the top two teams in Section 4-3A Friday night.

Tavian Miller added 14 and Riley Brendel 10 for Brentwood (7-1, 5-0). Tayshawn Levy led No. 4 Washington (5-3, 4-1) with 19 points. Brandon Patterson had 17 and Davoun Fuse 10.

Albert Gallatin 76, West Mifflin 22 – Hunter Sexton and A.J. Blyden scored 15 points apiece to lead Albert Gallatin (6-2, 4-1) to a Section 1-5A victory. Mason Layhue added 12. Skyjuan Walker led West Mifflin (3-5, 0-3) with 10.

Aliquippa 59, Hopewell 49 – Deandre Moye scored 24 points to help Aliquippa (5-2, 3-0) to a nonsection win. Roman Gill had 13 for Hopewell (0-5, 0-3).

Belle Vernon 65, Southmoreland 25 – Jake Haney scored 15 points and Devin Whitlock added 14 as Belle Vernon (5-1, 4-0) rolled to a Section 3-4A victory. Daniel Gordon had 14 points, 13 steals and eight rebounds. Wyatt Richter led Southmoreland (1-6, 0-4) with five points.

Bishop Canevin 68, West Greene 36 – Kai Spears scored 16 points and Jaden Gales added 15 to lead No. 1 Bishop Canevin (5-3, 2-0) to a Section 2-A win over West Greene (1-5, 1-3). Nevan Crossey scored a season-high 11 points.

Burgettstown 63, Sto-Rox 55 – Jackson LaRocka hit for 28 points to help Burgettstown (4-6, 2-4) knock off Sto-Rox (4-3, 4-1) in Section 2-2A. Austin Nease added 19 and Nathan Klodowski 12. Jaymont Green-Miller led Sto-Rox with 17. Josh Jenkins had 11.

California 53, Frazier 43 – Nate O’Savage scored 19 points and Payton Conte added 15 as California (2-1, 2-0) jumped out to an early lead and won in Section 4-2A. Owen Newcomer had 12 and Luke Santo 10 for Frazier (6-3, 3-1).

Carlynton 41, Northgate 30 – Austin Milliner scored 11 points and Khalil Kerr chipped in 10 to lead Carlynton (7-1, 4-0) to a Section 2-2A victory. Josh Dugan scored 11 for Northgate (3-10, 1-4).

Carmichaels 60, Bentworth 37 – Christopher Barrish scored 21 points and Carmichaels (5-3, 2-2) used a 24-5 surge in the second quarter to win in Section 4-2A. Drake Long added 15 and Jackson Machesky 14. Landen Urcho led Bentowrth (1-6, 0-3) with 16 points.

Chartiers Valley 84, Trinity 53 – Brayden Reynolds poured in 31 points and Garrett Alauzen added 12 for No. 2 Chartiers Valley (10-1, 3-1) in a Section 2-5A win. Ben Hardy led Trinity (4-3, 2-2) with 15 points. Nelson Grayson added 10.

Deer Lakes 56, Hampton 47 — Lucas Tiglio scored 22 points and connected on six 3-pointers to help Deer Lakes (5-1) earn a nonsection win at Hampton (1-7). Bryce Robson added 15 points for the Lancers, and Armend Karpuzzi scored 10.

Derry 64, Knoch 61 – Ryan Bushey poured in 41 points to lead Derry (1-3, 1-2) to its first victory of the season in Section 1-4A. Ryan Lang led Knoch (4-3, 3-1) with 23 points.

Eden Christian 52, Neighborhood Academy 25 – Malachi Manges scored 20 points and Elijah Manges had 17 to help No. 2 Eden Christian (7-1, 5-0) to a Section 3-A win. Jacoby Dupree had 11 for Neighborhood Academy (2-2, 2-2).

Elizabeth Forward 58, Mt. Pleasant 54 – Vernon Settles scored 23 points and Zach Boyd added 11 as Elizabeth Forward (4-3, 4-1) used a 17-8 second-quarter surge to pull away for a Section 3-4A win. Jonas King scored 15 and Nathan Kubasky 11 for Mt. Pleasant (2-5, 2-3).

Ellwood City 71, Riverside 33 – Steve Antuono scored 23 points to lead Ellwood City (5-3, 3-2) to a Section 1-3A win over Riverside (1-7, 1-3). Milo Sesti had 14 and Joseph Roth 11.

Fox Chapel 76, Peters Township 49 — Kent Baldauf had 18 points on six 3-pointers to lead three Fox Chapel players in double figures in a nonsection win over Peters Township (3-5). Eli Yofan and J.P. Dockey scored 17 points each for the Class 6A No. 3 Foxes (7-2).

Geibel 66, Propel Montour 22 – Led by 20 points from Jaydis Kennedy and 14 each from Trevon White and Terrell Clayton, Geibel (3-3, 3-1) picked up a Section 2-A win. Darrell White scored 10 for Propel Montour (0-5, 0-4).

Greensburg Central Catholic 82, Winchester Thurston 55 — Christian McGowan, Dylan Sebak and Brevan Williams scored 18 points apiece to lead Greensburg Central Catholic over Winchester Thurston in a Section 3-2A showdown. It was the sixth straight win for the Centurions (7-1, 4-1), who are tied with Jeannette atop the section standings. Jackson Juzang led No. 2 Winchester Thurston (4-2, 3-2) with 25 points.

Highlands 43, Armstrong 36 — The Class 5A No. 3 Golden Rams (7-0, 4-0) used a 15-5 advantage in the second quarter to break open a tie game en route to a Section 4-5A victory over the River Hawks (1-2, 0-2). Jimmy Kunst led Highlands with 11 points.

Jeannette 66, Propel Braddock Hills 46 – James Sanders hit for 21 points and Toby Cline contributed 14 to help Jeannette (4-2, 3-1) to a Section 3-2A victory. Chaiem Despert-Johnson led Propel Braddock Hills (2-5, 0-4) with 14 points. Anthony Scott had 12.

Laurel 74, Mohawk 37 – Marcus Haswell scored 28 points and Landin Esposito added 10 to lift Laurel (3-5, 2-2) to a Section 1-3A win. Jay Wrona led Mohawk (1-8, 0-5) with 17.

Leechburg 84, Aquinas Academy 76 — Senior Dylan Cook surpassed 1,000 career points and finished with 24 to help the Blue Devils score a Section 3-1A victory. Eli Rich led Leechburg (2-2, 2-2) with 28 points, including 18 in the second half, while Owen McDermott and Braylan Lovelace added 16 and 13 points, respectively. Vinnie Cugini led Aquinas Academy (5-3, 1-3) with 37 points.

Mapletown 58, Avella 53 – Landan Stevenson scored 15 points and Lance Stevenson added 14 to power Mapletown (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-A win. Tanner Terensky had 21 and Gabe Lis 14 for Avella (1-7, 1-2).

Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 55 – Kiante Robinson hit the game-tying 3-pointer and Chas Mrlack the game-winning bucket in the final 11 seconds to lead Monessen (5-6, 3-3) to a Section 4-2A victory over Jefferson-Morgan (3-6, 2-4).

New Castle 71, Moon 48 – Isiah Boyce scored 23 points to lead No. 1 New Castle (9-0, 5-0) to a Section 2-5A victory. Sheldon Cox added 16 and Jonathon Anderson 12. Jarrett Johnson led Moon (0-9, 0-5) with 13.

Mt. Lebanon 54, Canon-McMillan 51 (2OT) – Evan Sentner scored 17 points and Jake Reinke added 15 to lead No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (4-3, 3-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Jacob Samosky scored 17 and Laymont Lyons had 10 for Canon-McMillan (0-6, 0-4).

North Allegheny 78, Seneca Valley 77 – Jack Christy hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead No. 2 North Allegheny (8-2, 6-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Matt McDonough added 17 and Khalil Dinkins and Robby Jones had 14 each. Cole Brooks buried 10 3-pointers and scored 38 points for Seneca Valley (4-6, 3-3). Conno Lyczek added 19 and Caiden Oros 12.

North Catholic 50, Baldwin 41 – Connor Maddalon scored 16 points, Max Rottmann added 11, and Class 4A No. 2 North Catholic (9-2, 5-0) rallied from five points down after the first quarter for a nonsection win. James Wesling led Baldwin (3-6, 1-2) with 14 points.

North Hills 72, Butler 68 – Royce Parham scored 23 points, Alex Smith added 20, and North Hills (1-4, 1-3) rallied from 11 points down at halftime for a Section 1-6A win. Matt Seidl added 11. Devin Carney scored 31 and Mattix Clement 30 for Butler (4-5, 0-4). Clement hit nine 3-pointers.

OLSH 81, South Side 37 – Dawson Summers had a double-double, recording 14 points and 10 rebounds, to lead No. 1 OLSH (10-0, 6-0) to a Section 1-2A victory. Jake DiMichele scored 27 points and Dante Spadafora added 20. Aden Almashy led South Side (4-6, 2-4) with 17 points and Aidan English added 10.

Penn-Trafford 46, Central Catholic 42 – Josh Kapcin scored 20 points, Ben Myers added 10, and Penn-Trafford (6-3, 2-2) used a 14-7 run in the third quarter to grab a Section 3-6A win. Dante DePante scored 18 and Randy Wilkerson 11 for Central Catholic (5-3, 1-2).

Pine-Richland 62, Bethel Park 43 – Joey Dudkowski scored 16 points and Joey Petcash added 14 to help Pine-Richland (4-3, 2-2) to a nonsection win. Luke Shanahan added 11. Dolan Waldo and Anthony Watson had 10 each for Bethel Park (1-6, 0-1).

Rochester 51, Western Beaver 45 – Led by 13 points from J.D. Azulay, 12 from Sal Laure and 10 from Jerome Mullins, Rochester (5-2, 4-1) took a Section 1-A win. Thad Gray, Jake Stiger and Lonnie Craft had 12 each for Western Beaver (4-2, 1-2).

Sewickley Academy 54, Riveview 30 — Max Belt netted a game-high 33 points s, helping Sewickley Academy (5-4, 2-2) earn a Section 1-2A win at Riverview (1-7, 0-5). Gideon Deasy led Riverview with 15 points.

Shaler 69, Plum 53 – Dylan Schlagel hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-best 28 points for Shaler (4-3, 3-2) in a Section 4-5A contest. Logan Bernesser added 14. Connor Moss scored a team-high 21 points for the Mustangs (3-3, 1-3).

South Park 78, Yough 69 – Aidan Rongaus scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures for South Park (2-1, 2-1) in a Section 3-4A win. Gamal Marballie led Yough (2-6, 1-5) with 34 points. Terek Crosby added 18 and Tyler Zerone 14.

Springdale 51, Shenango 48 – Logan Reddinger scored his only two points of the game on a layup in the final five seconds that put No . 3 Springdale (8-3, 3-1) in front for good in a Section 1-2A win over Shenango (8-5, 2-3). Demetri Fritch had a game-high 21 points for the Dynamos, including a pair of free throws in the final seconds. Ryan Reinsfelder and Ben Myford had 11 points apiece for Springdale. Ryan Lenhart led Shenango with 13 points.

St. Joseph 62, Propel Andrew Street 55 – Andrew Sullivan scored 29 points and Trevor Greenwald contributed 12 as St. Joseph (4-5, 3-2) won in Section 3-A. Micah Payne and Tyler Hill-Brown scored 14 each for Propel Andrew Street (0-8, 0-6).

West Allegheny 59, South Fayette 56 – Scott Bilovus scored a game-high 24 points, including a pull-up 3-pointer at the buzzer, to lead West Allegheny 4-3, 2-3) to a Section 2-5A win over South Fayette (3-2, 0-1).

Girls basketball

Freeport 64, Valley 25 — Three players reached double figures in scoring to lead the Yellowjackets to a Section 1-4A victory. Grace Soilis led Freeport (3-1, 3-1) with 15 points, while Ava Soilis and Melaina DeZort tallied 12 apiece. Tori Johnson led the Vikings (1-2, 0-2) with eight points.

Leechburg 41, Propel Andrew Street 30 – The Blue Devils led 26-10 at halftime and went on to post a Section 3-1A victory. Maggie Hack led three players in double figures with 15. Christine Guo and Maddie Mastalerz each added 11 for Leechburg (2-5, 2-2). Tyonna Bristo led Propel (1-6, 0-5) with 15 points.

Lincoln Park 58, Washington 44 – Sarah Scott scored 18 poins, Paige Brown added 14 and Jordan Blake had 12 for Lincoln Park (6-3, 1-3) in a nonsection win. Kyle Woods led Washington 3-5, 2-2) with 14. Cass Lewis had 10.

North Allegheny 57, Norwin 41 – Lizzy Groetsch scored 18 points and Paige Morningstar added 13 as No. 1 North Allegheny (9-0, 7-0) pulled away in the second half for a Section 1-6A win. Emma Fischer started the game with three consecutive 3-pointers for the Tigers. Brianna Zajicek led Norwin (6-2, 5-2) with 20 points.

Upper St. Clair 43, Canon-McMillan 31 – Katelyn Robbins scored 13 points and Libby Eannarino added 10 for No. 2 Upper St. Clair (6-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-6A win. Stellanie Loutsion scored 14 for Canon-McMillan (1-4, 1-3).

West Greene 64, California 34 – Jersey Wise scored 22 points and hit four 3-pointers to lead Class A No. 2 West Greene (6-2, 3-0) to a nonsection win. Anna Durbin added 14 and Elizabeth Brudnock had 14. Kendelle Weston led California (3-1, 1-0) with 20 points.

Wrestling

Ligonier Valley 36, Conemaugh Township 17 – Jesse Turner (172) and Josh Harbert (113) recorded pins to lead Ligonier Valley. Killian McWhorter (285) and Ryan Harbert (145) won by decision.

