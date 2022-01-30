High school roundup for Jan. 29, 2022: North Allegheny rallies past Penn Hills

Saturday, January 29, 2022 | 9:56 PM

North Allegheny's Matt McDonough had 15 points to help North Allegheny past Penn Hills on Saturday.

Matt McDonough scored 15 points and North Allegheny used a 17-6 run in the third quarter to pull away for a 50-40 win over Penn Hills at the PBC Classic at Montour on Saturday.

Robby Jones added 14 points and Joey Dopirak had 10 for the Tigers (11-6). Noah Barren led Penn Hills (13-3) with 10 points.

Allderdice 39, Mt. Lebanon 38 — Sam Kelly had 14 points as Allderdice (11-6) held off Mt. Lebanon (10-7) in nonsection play. Avery Ruben added 10 points for Allderdice while Joey Peters paced Mt. Lebanon with 10 points.

Blackhawk 64, Baldwin 59 — At the PBC Classic at Montour, Zach Oliver had 21 points and Carson Heckathorn had 16 as Blackhawk (11-6) beat Baldwin (9-8).

Montour 70, Uniontown 59 – Isaiah Mosley scored 23 points and Diaun Pinkett finished with 18 as host team Montour (12-3) won at the PBC Classic. Tyriq Eleam added 12. Bakari Wallace scored 17, Notorious Grooms 15 and Calvin Winfrey 11 for Uniontown (10-6).

Moon 66, Hopewell 45 – Elijah Guillory scored 20 points and Michael Santicola added 14 to lead Moon (5-11) at the PBC Classic at Montour. Zach Kovell scored 13, Chris Mullins 12 and Anthony LaSala 10 for Hopewell (4-13).

New Castle 66, Seneca Valley 35 – Mike Wells scored 24 of his game-high 28 points in the first half to pace New Castle (14-1) to a nonsection win at Seneca Valley (6-12). Jonathon Anderson added 14 points for the Red Hurricane and Isiah Boice scored 10. Andrew Roy scored eight for the Raiders.

OLSH 81, Shady Side Academy 54 – Jake DiMichele scored 51 points to lead OLSH (14-0) to a victory over Shady Side Academy (11-5) at the PBC Classic at Montour. Fifty-one is the football number worn by OLSH’s Al Magnelli and his father, “Big Al.” The elder Magnelli died Jan. 13 after a car crash.

Winchester Thurston 70, Serra Catholic 65 — Owen Dumbroski scored 23 points to lead Winchester Thurston (8-4, 5-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Serra Catholic (6-9, 4-2). Joey DeMoss added 14 points in the win while Brendan Cooley and Isiah Petty scored 13 and 11 points. Jackson Juzang led Winchester Thurston with 18 points while Lance Nicholls added 16 points and Michael Bruni recorded 12.

Girls basketball

Bentworth 30, Beth-Center 27 — Laura Vittone had nine points as Bentworth (5-10) beat Beth-Center (2-12) in a nonsection contest. Beth-Center’s Julia Ogrodowski led all scorers with 12 points.

Canon-McMillan 73, Washington 19 — Stellanie Loutsion scored 25 points to lead Canon-McMillan (5-10) to the nonsection win against Washington (1-14). Tori Wesolowski added 18 points while Cayleigh Brown led Washington with 11 points. Canon-McMillan held Washington to three first-half points.

Mars 57, Shaler 41 – Vita Vargo had 15 points and Ava Black and Olivia Donnelly scored 13 each for Mars (15-4) in a nonsection win over Shaler (5-12).

Montour 57, Hopewell 42 — Olivia Lyscik scored 19 points and Raegan Kadlecik added 18 points as Montour (12-3, 7-2) defeated Hopewell (4-11, 3-7) in Section 2-4A play. Jordyn Wolfe chipped in 12 points for Montour, which led 34-12 at halftime. Lauryn Speicher paced Hopewell with 16 points.

Mt. Lebanon 59, Cumberland Valley 28 — Ashleigh Connor scored 25 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (17-0) to a nonsection win against Cumberland Valley. Natalie Parsons picked up 11 points in the loss.

Obama Academy 51, St. Joseph 34 — Sarmaree Perkins scored 22 points to lead Obama Academy (9-5) over St. Joseph (3-10) in nonsection play. Trinity Lockwood-Morris scored 15 points for St. Joseph.

South Park 71, Keystone Oaks 50 — Maya Wertelet hit five 3-pointers on her way to scoring 21 points to lead South Park (13-3) to a nonsection win against Keystone Oaks (9-7). Nora Ozimek added 14 points for South Park while teammates Jordyn Tucciarelli and Maddie Graham contributed 12 and 11. Bailey Rieg scored 14 points for Keystone Oaks.

Trinity 87, Uniontown 20 — Alyssa Clutter scored 26 points to lead Trinity (14-1, 9-0) to its eighth straight win with a Section 3-5A victory against Uniontown (5-9, 2-5). Maddy Roberts added 15 points for Trinity while teammates Eden Williamson and Ruby Morgan scored 11 points each.

Yough 40, Mt. Pleasant 27 — In Section 3-4A, Autumn Matthews scored 12 points and Mikahla Chewing added 10 points as Yough (5-12, 3-6) beat Mt. Pleasant (6-10, 1-7). Tiffany Zelmore tallied 10 points in the loss.

Wrestling

Fred Bell Tournament – Anthony Ferraro took home the 126-pound title and Shane Simpson (113), Dominic Ferraro (120) and Joey Schneck (285) won consolation matches to help Pine-Richland finish second in the team standings at the tournament hosted by Grove City. The Rams finished second behind Penns Valley.

Peters Township placed third and Darius McMillon won the 120-pound title, while Phillip Nave was the runner up at 215. Montour’s Peter Chacon (132) and Laurel’s Grant Mackay (160) won individual titles. Belle Vernon’s Logan Hoffman was the runner up at 172 and Kole Doppelheuer (132) won a consolation match.

Thomas Automotive Family Tournament – Shawn Szymanski (145) and Cooper Hornack (120) finished as runners-up to help Burrell place second out of 31 teams represented at the annual event hosted by Bedford. The Bucs finished behind Chestnut Ridge.

Szymanski was pinned by Chestnut Ridge’s Trevor Weyandt in the final and Hornack dropped a 9-1 major decision to Athens’ Gavin Bradley. Calio Zanella (113), Isaac Lacinski (138) and Luke Boylan (215) won third-place matches for the Bucs. Lacinski won a 3-1 decision over Ligonier Valley’s Ryan Harbert.

Tyler Berish won the 152-pound title for Beth-Center and was the lone WPIAL wrestler to win a championship. Beth-Center was fourth in the team race.