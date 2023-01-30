High school roundup for Jan. 29, 2023: Despite milestone for Jayden Davis, Lincoln Park handles Chartiers Valley

Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 9:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas shoots a 3-pointer during a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal against North Catholic last year.

Class 4A No. 1 Lincoln Park opened an 11-point first-quarter lead and rolled to a 79-65 victory over Chartiers Valley in a nonsection boys basketball game Sunday at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic at Montour.

Meleek Thomas poured in 37 points, and DeAndre Moye added 18 for Lincoln Park (17-1).

Jayden Davis had 29 points and surpassed 1,000 career points as a sophomore for Chartiers Valley (14-4).

Aliquippa 54, Uniontown 48 — Cameron Lindsey had 17 points and Donovan Walker added 12 as Class 2A No. 1 Aliquippa (11-5) was victorious at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic. K’Adrian McLee scored 16 points for Class 4A No. 3 Uniontown (15-2), which led 17-10 after the first quarter.

Baldwin 75, Mars 73 — Nathan Wesling hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to help Baldwin (10-7) earn a win at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic. Nathan Richards also hit four 3-pointers and had 16 points, and Anthony Cherico added 14 points for the Highlanders. Tasso Sfanos scored 23 points for Class 5A No. 4 Mars (12-5).

Jeannette 46, Greensburg Salem 42 — Jeannette (11-5) rallied from a 10-point deficit at halftime to push past Greensburg Salem (5-13) in the final game of the Shootout at Seton Hill. Isaiah Mallich and Noah Sanders each scored 10 points for the Jayhawks, who scored four points in the second quarter, and 29 after halftime. Mallich hit two 3-pointers in the fourth to give Jeannette the lead for good at 40-38. Giovonni Merola made three free throws, and grabbed two key rebounds, inside the final 30 seconds. Ryan Burkart and Rashad Canady had 12 points each, and Julian Stevens added 10 to lead Greensburg Salem.

North Hills 84, Belle Vernon 82 (OT) – Royce Parham scored 35 points and Zach Pollaro added 21, including five 3-pointers, to lead Class 5A No. 3 North Hills (14-4) to a star-studded overtime win at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic. Jake Pollaro added 14 points for North Hills. Zion Moore had scored 32 points and Quinton Martin had 25 points and 13 rebounds for Belle Vernon (9-8). Trevor Kovatch added 11.

Pine-Richland 66, Northgate 46 – Josh Gimbel scored 21 points and Pine-Richland (5-12) rallied from an 18-9 deficit after one quarter for a win at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic. Emery Moye added 15 points and Andrew Lamendola had 13 for the Rams. Stevie Goetz scored 21 for Northgate (13-5).

Girls basketball

McKeesport 59, Greensburg Central Catholic 43 — Rachael Manfredo scored a team-high 20 points and Avionna Menifee added 13 to pace Class 5A No. 3 McKeesport (15-3) to a win over Class 2A No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3) at the Shootout at Seton Hill. Erica Gribble had a game-high 18, and Mya Morgan chipped in 11 for the Centurions.

Trinity 39, Indiana 36 — No. 5 Trinity (11-5) held on to edge No. 4 Indiana (12-6) at the Shootout at Seton Hill as Kristina Bozek scored 13 points. Eden Williamson made a floater in the lane with 40 seconds left to give the Hillers a 37-36 lead, before she made a pair of free throws with 1.9 remaining for a 39-36 edge. Katie Kovalchick led Indiana with 15 points, and Eve Fiala added 10.