High school roundup for Jan. 3, 2002: Timmerson, No. 1 NA win on buzzer-beater

By:

Monday, January 3, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson (left) celebrates with Mia Tuman and Kellie McConnell after hitting a last second 3-pointer to defeat Norwin in their Section 1-6A game on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at North Allegheny High School. NA won, 46-43. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson shoots a 3-pointer against Norwin during a Section 1-6A game on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against Norwin in a Section 1-6A game on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at North Allegheny High School. NA won, 46-43. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson pressures Norwin’s Kathryn Botti during their Section 1-6A game on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson scores against Norwin during a Section 1-6A game on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson (left) celebrates with Emma Fischer after a steal-and-score against Norwin during the fourth quarter of their Section 1-6A game on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson shoots over Norwin’s Brianna Zajicek during their Section 1-6A game on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson eyes up her last second three-pointer to defeat Norwin in a Section 1-6A game on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at North Allegheny High School. NA won, 46-43. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson shoots a last second 3-pointer to defeat Norwin in a Section 1-6A game on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at North Allegheny High School. NA won, 46-43. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson (left) celebrates with Mia Tuman after hitting a last second 3-pointer to defeat Norwin in their Section 1-6A game on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at North Allegheny High School. NA won, 46-43. Previous Next

Jasmine Timmerson scored 22 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, as No. 1 North Allegheny overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up a 46-43 victory over No. 4 Norwin in Section 1-6A girls basketball Monday night.

The Tigers (7-0, 3-0) ended the game on a 13-0 run. Brianna Zajicek had 15 points and Alyssa Laukus added 11 for No. 4 Norwin (5-2, 2-1).

Armstrong 58, Kiski Area 46 – Emma Paul had 20 points and Sarai Weaver added 15 to lead Armstrong (6-4, 2-1) in a Section 2-5A win. Emma Peck scored 18 points for the Cavaliers (4-5, 0-2).

Avonworth 67, East Allegheny 25 – Greta O’Brien led all scorers with 23 points while Rebecca Goetz, Mary Gannon and Maggie Goetz all scored 10 points apiece to give No. 3 Avonworth (2-6, 0-2) a victory over East Allegheny (6-1, 3-0) in a Section 3-3A game. Casmere Marshall scored a team-high 17 points for the Wildcats.

California 61, Carmichaels 28 – Kendelle Watson scored 23 points and Rakiyah Porter had 18 to help California (6-3, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Ashton Batis led Carmichaels (2-5, 0-1) with 14 points.

Chartiers Valley 69, Oakland Catholic 45 – Aislin Malcolm scored 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and Perri Page and Helene Cowan each had double-doubles to lead No. 1 Chartiers Valley (9-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Page had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Cowan had 14 points and 10 boards. Halena Hill led No. 3 Oakland Catholic (6-2, 0-1) with 14 points. Jordyn Ingelido had 10.

Connellsville 54, Canon-McMillan 48 – Maddy Kinneer led all scorers with 24 points with five 3-pointers and Nevaeh Hamborsky finished with 14 points to give Connellsville (2-7) a nonsection win over Canon-McMillan (3-4). Stellanie Loutsion scored 21 points for the Big Macs.

Elizabeth Forward 64, Mt. Pleasant 34 – Brooke Markland scored 15 points and Bailie Brinson added 14 to lead Elizabeth Forward (7-1, 2-0) to a Section 3-4A victory over Mt. Pleasant (4-4, 2-2). Tiffany Zelmore scored 21 points for the Vikings.

Ellwood City 48, Brentwood 28 – Kyla Servick scored 16 points, Caitlin Kreitzer added 10, and Ellwood City (3-5) picked up a nonsection win over Brentwood (3-5).

Ellis School 47, Jeannette 12 – Katie Koeppl led all scorers with 14 points and made four 3-pointers while Alex Warren and Kallie Kristian each scored 13 points to give Ellis School (2-3, 1-0) the Section 4-2A win over Jeannette (0-8, 0-1). Mac Rigney led the Jayhawks with six points.

Fort Cherry 22, Chartiers-Houston 21 – Raney Staub scored nine points as Fort Cherry (6-2, 1-0) won a close Section 3-2A opener against Chartiers-Houston (4-4, 0-1). Kaydan Buckingham scored 14 points for the Buccaneers, who held the ball with 13 seconds left but were unable to convert.

Freedom 39, Riverside 13 – Shaye Bailey scored 13 points to lift Freedom (4-3, 1-1) to a Section 1-3A victory. Jaelyn Timmerman led Riverside (0-7, 0-3) with six points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Springdale 16 – Mya Morgan hit for 21 points and Cara Dupilka added 12 for Greensburg Central Catholic (5-2, 1-0) in a Section 4-2A win. Grace Gent led Springdale (2-6, 0-1) with 10 points.

Hampton 53, Deer Lakes 22 – Meghan Murray scored 14 points and Claire Rodgers contributed 13 to lead Hampton (8-0) to a nonsection win. Nikki Fleming had nine points for Deer Lakes (2-5).

Highlands 64, Valley 22 – Kalleigh Nerone scored 16 points, Kate Myers added 14, and No. 3 Highlands (8-1, 3-0) won in Section 1-4A. Aelan Wiley led Valley (1-6, 0-2) with seven points.

Indiana 47, Mars 29 – Hope Cook had 13 points and Eve Fiala scored 12 to power Indiana (5-2, 2-0) past Mars (8-2, 2-1) in Section 2-5A. Ava Black had a game-high 15 points for Mars.

McGuffey 40, Bentworth 22 – Taylor Schumacher scored nine points on a trio of 3-pointers and Claire Redd also had nine points for McGuffey (5-4, 1-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Bentworth (3-6, 1-2). Amber Sallee and Grace Skerbetz scored seven points apiece for the Bearcats.

Monessen 62, Jefferson-Morgan 15 – Mercedes Majors scored 17 points to lead three Greyhounds in double figures in a Section 2-A victory. Kinsey Wilson added 13 points for Monessen (5-2, 1-0) and Hailey Johnson scored 12. Kayla Larkin had 11 points for the Rockets (0-6, 0-1).

Moon 49, South Fayette 46 – Emma Theodorsson led the Tigers with 20 points, Sarah Santicola added 10 points and 10 rebounds and Olivia Logan scored 10 points as No. 2 Moon (9-0, 1-0) earned a narrow victory over South Fayette (7-2, 0-1) in a Section 1-5A game.

Mt. Lebanon 56, Baldwin 43 – Ashleigh Connor and Tori Pettko scored 11 points apiece to lead No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (9-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-6A victory. Morgan Altavilla scored a game-high 20 for Baldwin (6-4, 1-2).

Neshannock 60, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 34 – Mairan Haggerty scored 17 points and Neleh Nogay finished with 13 as No. 1 Neshannock (8-1, 3-0) beat No. 4 OLSH (4-4, 1-1) in a Section 1-2A game.

Penn-Trafford 45, Butler 40 – Maura Suman led all scorers with 17 points and hit the front end of a one-and-one with five seconds left to lead Penn-Trafford (3-5, 0-3) to a victory over No. 5 Butler (6-3, 2-1) in Section 1-6A. Justine Forbes scored 12 points and Makenna Maier added 10 for the Golden Tornado.

Peters Township 52, Bethel Park 44 – Natalie Wetzel scored 16 points, Avana Sayles added 15 and Journey Thompson had 10 to lead Peters (5-5, 2-1) to a Section 2-6A win against Bethel Park (2-6, 1-1).

Plum 55, Fox Chapel 24 – Megan Marston scored 17 points and Danika Susko added 16 for Plum (3-5, 1-2) in a Section 2-5A win over Fox Chapel (4-6, 0-3).

Rochester 54, Cornell 29 – Corynne Hauser scored 30 points and Avah Williams finished with 15 to lead No. 1 Rochester (5-2, 1-0) to a Section 1-A win against Cornell (5-3, 0-1). Leiana Rucker scored 12 points for the Raiders.

Seneca Valley 70, Pine-Richland 54 – Olivia West scored 23 points and Jess Bickart added 16 to lead the way for Seneca Valley (6-3, 3-0) in a Section 1-6A win over Pine-Richland (2-6, 0-3).

Serra Catholic 79, Beth-Center 15 – Chloe Pordash netted 23 points and Cate Clarke scored 18 for No. 2 Serra Catholic (7-0, 1-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Beth-Center (1-6, 0-1). Julia Ogradoski had 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Seton LaSalle 58, Frazier 9 – Mallory Daly led Seton LaSalle (6-3, 1-0) with 29 points and Ava Dursi added 20 as the Rebels cruised to a Section 2-2A win over Frazier (2-5, 0-1). Eliza Newcomer scored seven points for the Commodores.

Shady Side Academy 56, Keystone Oaks 45 – Natalie Stevens led all scorers with 23 points and Cate Sauer added 19 for Shady Side Academy (4-4, 1-1) in a win against Keystone Oaks (4-5, 1-2) in a Section 3-3A matchup. Bailey Rieg scored 17 points and made three 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles.

Shaler 45, North Hills 18 – Mackenzie Barr had 11 points to help Shaler (4-5, 1-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Darby West led North Hills (0-9, 0-3) with six points.

South Park 90, Washington 27 – Maya Wertlet scored 26 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead No. 2 South Park (6-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-3A win. Nora Ozimek and Ella Clifford each added 14 points, with Clifford hitting four 3s. Cayleigh Brown led Washington (1-6, 0-3) with eight points.

Steel Valley 52, South Allegheny 45 – Led by 18 points from Kelsey Salopek and 16 each from Soraya Gibbs and Abby Tester, Steel Valley (3-5, 2-1) won in two overtimes in Section 3-3A. Jamie Riggs had a game-high 25 and Angelina Cortazzo added 14 for South Allegheny (3-6, 1-2).

Trinity 59, Thomas Jefferson 36 – Eden Williamson had 23 points and connected on a half-dozen 3-pointers for No. 4 Trinity (7-1, 3-0) in a Section 3-5A triumph over Thomas Jefferson (4-5, 2-1). Alyssa Clutter, Maddy Roberts and Ruby Morgan added 10 points each for the Hillers. Graci Fairman scored 14 points for the Jaguars.

Union 44, Eden Christian 42 – Elise Booker and Kelly Cleaver netted 14 points each to help No. 3 Union (8-0, 1-0) edge No. 4 Eden Christian (5-2, 0-1) in Section 1-A. Emilia Johnson had 14 points for the Warriors.

Upper St. Clair 79, Hempfield 28 – Mia Brown hit for 24 points to spark No. 2 Upper St. Clair (8-0, 3-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Rylee Kalocay had 16, Molly James 12 and Kate Robbins 10 for the Panthers. Alexis Hainesworth led Hempfield (1-8, 0-3) with eight points.

Waynesburg 44, Charleroi 39 – Kaley Rohanna scored 13 points and Clara Paige Miller added 10 to lift No. 5 Waynesburg (6-2, 3-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Charleroi (4-4, 0-1). McKenna DeUnger led all scorers with 14 points and Riley Jones finished with 10 for the Cougars.

West Mifflin 37, Yough 24 – Emily Brock scored 13 points to lead West Mifflin (2-8, 1-2) to a Section 3-4A win over Yough (3-7, 0-2). Autumn Matthews scored eight points for the Cougars.

Boys basketball

Deer Lakes 82, Valley 43 – Bryce Robson had 26 points and Armend Karpuzi added 25 to help Deer Lakes (7-1) roll to a nonsection win over Valley (0-8).

Fort Cherry 54, Chartiers-Houston 48 – Owen Norman led all scorers with 24 points and four 3-pointers as No. 5 Fort Cherry (8-1, 1-0) earned a Section 2-2A win against Chartiers-Houston (2-6, 0-1). Nate Gregory scored 13 points for the Buccaneers.

Hockey

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 2 – Jadon Tietz scored the game-winning goal with five seconds left in regulation to lift Bethel Park (5-6) to a Class 3A victory. Aiden Hines and Colin Nebel also scored for Bethel Park. Carson Kress and Xander Aul had goals for Baldwin (6-3-3).

Connellsville 5, Elizabeth Forward 4 (OT) – Nathaniel Lawrence scored the game winner with a minute left in overtime to boost Connellsville (4-8) over Elizabeth Forward (4-5-2) in a Class B game. Isaiah Porter scored twice and Zavier Dfoor and Maxwell Sokol scored a goal apiece for the Falcons. Zach Motil had a hat trick and Nathan Podolak scored a goal for the Warriors.

Fox Chapel 3, Plum 1 – Mason Heininger scored a pair of goals and Tommy Healy broke a 1-1 tie in the last minute of the first period to lead Fox Chapel (12-0) to a Class A win. Rylan Schoonover scored for Plum (3-8).

Franklin Regional 7, Meadville 2 – Zachary Meto scored twice and Chase Williams recorded a goal and two assists to power Franklin Regional (11-1-1) to a Class 2A win. Matt Knizner, Tim Brickner and Zach Abdallah each had a goal and an assist. Rocco Tartaglione had a goal and an assist for Meadville (9-3).

Moon 5, Quaker Valley 1 – Zachary Love scored even strength, short-handed and twice on the power play to lead Moon (8-5) to a Class A win. Luke Cooper also scored for Moon. Riley Moore had a goal for Quaker Valley (9-1).

Neshannock 2, Wilmington 1 (SO) – The Lancers (4-4-2) won in a shootout to secure a Class B victory over Wilmington (7-5-1). Josh Michaels scored a shorthanded goal 12 seconds into the second period to tie the game for Neshannock and Riley Matwoski made 16 saves in goal. Dom Serafino made 33 saves and Drake Tomak scored for the Greyhounds.

North Allegheny 2, Seneca Valley 1 – Trey Gallo scored both goals for North Allegheny (11-1) in a Class 3A victory against Seneca Valley (6-5) in an outdoor game at North Park.

Norwin 8, Beaver 0 – Mario Cavallaro scored a hat trick while Dom Costantino and Alex Thomas scored two goals apiece as Norwin (10-2-0-1) blanked Beaver (0-13) in a Class A game. Dom Cerilli scored a goal and Owen Burmeister stopped all 10 shots to earn the shutout for the Knights.

Mars 5, Indiana 4 – Will Matusek scored the game-winning goal with just over five minutes remaining to push Mars (3-9) past Indiana (1-10) in Class 2A. Al McKee added a pair of goals for the Fightin’ Planets. Phil Bell, Adam Ball, Ben Nettleton and Korbin Wilson had a goal for Indiana.

South Fayette 1, Thomas Jefferson 0 – Billy Kiray scored less than three minutes into the third period to give South Fayette (9-2) the Class 2A win over Thomas Jefferson (10-3). Graydon Sarnowski saved all 22 shots he faced to earn the shutout for the Lions.

Wheeling Central Catholic 5, Kiski Area 4 – Gary Hatfield scored two goals and Logan Pielech, Ryan Prager and Matthew Maroney each scored to lift Wheeling Catholic (8-3) to a Class A win against Kiski (7-5-0-1). Matt Clinger and Aiden Sites both scored two goals for the Cavaliers.