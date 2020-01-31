High school roundup for Jan. 30, 2020: Beaver girls hoops topples Mohawk

Friday, January 31, 2020 | 12:12 AM

It was a battle of No. 1 versus No. 2 in Class 3A as the second-ranked Beaver (16-3, 10-2) girls basketball team put on a strong defensive performance to beat top-ranked Mohawk (16-3, 10-2) for a Section 1-3A victory 54-44.

After trailing 13-11 through the first quarter, Beaver outscored the Warriors, 29-12, the next two periods. Payton List totaled a game-high 22 points for the Bobcats. Maddi Weiland added 18 points, and Emma Pavelek chipped in with 12.

Nadia Lape led Mohawk with 17 points. Karly McCutcheon added 10.

Armstrong 31, Franklin Regional 29 — Jaylen Callipare scored 14 points to lead the game for Armstrong (11-7, 7-4) in a Section 2-5A victory over Franklin Regional (5-12, 2-8). Callipare made four 3-pointers as well as two free throws with 20 seconds left to seal the game. Noelle Boyd led the Panthers with 12 points. Shaelyn Clark added 12 points — all on foul shots — for the Riverhawks.

Avella 53, Jefferson-Morgan 19 — Allie Brownlee totaled 12 points for Avella (14-5, 8-2) as the game’s lone double-digit scorer. The Eagles led Jefferson-Morgan (3-14, 3-7), 29-9, by halftime in a Section 2-A contest.

Bethel Park 58, Connellsville 23 — Maddie Dziezgowski scored a game-best 16 points for Class 6A No. 2 Bethel Park (17-1, 11-1) as the Black Hawks got out to a 10-point after the first quarter and never looked back.

Connellsville (8-11, 4-8), led by Sara Aumer with 10 points, trailed 37-11 by halftime and 51-13 through three quarters.

Olivia Westphal added 15 points for Bethel Park.

Chartiers Valley 64, West Allegheny 27 — Megan McConnell led all scorers with 17 points as Class 5A No. 1 Chartiers Valley (19-0, 12-0) remained undefeated with another section win over West Allegheny (0-19, 0-12). Perry Page added 14 points for the Colts. Kayla Howard led West Allegheny with 10 points.

East Allegheny 41, Deer Lakes 33 — The Lancers were held to single-digit point totals in each of the first three quarters in a Section 3-3-A loss at East Allegheny. The Wildcats (11-7, 8-4) moved into a tie for third place with the Lancers (11-7, 8-4) and split the season series. They held a 26-12 advantage at halftime. Jessica Sullivan paced Deer Lakes with 11 points, and Makayla Blair scored 10. Casmere Marshall had a game-high 12 points for East Allegheny, and Amaia Johnson added 10 points.

Fox Chapel 34, North Hills 24 — Fox Chapel earned a playoff spot with a 34-24 win at North Hills in Section 1-6A.

The win by the Foxes (12-6, 7-5), combined with a Shaler loss to Seneca Valley, sealed a postseason visit. The worst the Foxes (12-6, 7-5) can finish is in a fourth-place tie in Section 1.

Gabby Guerrieri led the Foxes with 10 points, and Ellie Schwartzman had nine. Sydney Ryan scored eight points for the Indians (6-12, 2-10).

Freeport 68, Apollo-Ridge 34 — The Yellowjackets cruised past Apollo-Ridge (9-10, 4-8) in a Section 1-4A matchup they led 42-13 at halftime. Freeport (13-5, 10-2) was led by Sidney Shemanski, who had a game-high 20 points, and Harley Holloway added 10. Rylee Eaton scored nine points for the Vikings.

Hempfield 56, Peters Township 38 — Sarah Liberatore produced a game-high 24 points, going 9-for-9 from the free-throw line, to lift Hempfield (8-11, 5-7) to a Section 2-6A win over Peters Township (5-14, 3-9). The Indians’ leading scorer was Alina Coppula with eight points. The Spartans held Peters Township to 10 second-half points.

Homer-Center 59, Ligonier Valley 42 — Kaelyn Adams led Ligonier Valley (2-16, 1-13) with a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds) and three 3-pointers despite the Rams dropping a 13th Heritage Conference game this season to Homer-Center (15-4, 11-2). Kennidy Page recorded a game-high 20 points with four 3-pointers for Homer-Center. Haley Boyd added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists along with three steals for Ligonier Valley.

Indiana 67, Highlands 28 — The Indians had three players in double figures in a Section 1-4A win at home versus Highlands (2-17, 0-13). Hope Cook scored 24 points while burying four 3-pointers for Indiana (13-7, 7-5), and Katie Kovalchick and Eve Fiala added 10 points each. The Golden Rams were led by Maria Fabregas with 12 points.

Jeannette 47, Springdale 33 — Ari Clark led three Jeannette players in double figures with 13 points in a Section 2-2A win at Springdale (2-6, 0-10).

Jada Bass had 11 points for the Jayhawks (4-15, 2-8), and Hannah Nichols scored 10. Anna Harmon had 13 points with three 3-pointers for the Dynamos.

Knoch 67, Burrell 28 — Nevaeh Ewing had a game-high 16 points for Knoch, which earned a Section 1-4A win at Burrell (2-16, 1-11). Madilyn Boyer (13), Abbey Shearer (12) and Nina Shaw (10) were also in double figures for the Knights (15-5, 10-2). Hope Clark led Burrell with 12 points, and Allison Fisher scored 11.

Latrobe 63, Uniontown 36 — Anna Rafferty and Emma Blair led the Latrobe (10-7, 7-5) to a Section 3-5A victory by each totaling a game-high 15 points. Mya Murray also scored 15 points for Uniontown (5-14, 4-8). With an eight-point lead after the half, the Wildcats defense held the Red Raiders to single digits in the last two quarters, outscoring Uniontown, 30-11, the rest of the game.

North Allegheny 60, Pine-Richland 30 — Lizzy Groetsch was one of three double-digit scorers for Class 6A No. 3 North Allegheny (16-3, 11-1) as the Tigers ran away with a section win over Pine-Richland (3-14, 1-11). Taylor Rawls scored 13 points, and Pagie Morningstar added 10. Meghan Luellen led the Rams with 10 points.

North Catholic 70, Greensburg Salem 39 — Tess Myers scored a game-high 19 points and was one of four Trojans with double-digits in scoring as North Catholic (18-1, 12-0) defeated Greensburg Salem (7-12, 4-8) to remain unbeaten in Section 1-4A play. Abby Mankins led the Golden Lions with 13 points, and Carissa Caldwell added 12 points on four 3-pointers. Cassie Foster and Kylee Lewandowski each tallied 14 points for North Catholic with Foster also making four 3s. The Trojans made 11 shots from beyond the arc and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line as a team.

Norwin 70, Butler 46 — Olivia Gribble tallied a game-high 18 points, and Savannah Schneck and Danielle Rosso added 12 and 10 points in a winning performance for Class 6A’s No. 1 team, Norwin (15-3, 11-1). Makenna Maier led Butler (7-11, 4-8) with 11 points. The Knights defense held the Golden Tornado to four second-quarter points, earning a 40-16 halftime advantage.

Oakland Catholic 66, Laurel Highlands 9 — Halena Hill and Olivia Giunta each guided Class 5A No. 4 Oakland Catholic (15-4, 10-2) to a Section 3-5A rout over Laurel Highlands (0-19, 0-11). The Golden Eagles led by 40 points at halftime, holding the Mustangs to just two points through two quarters.

OLSH 57, Sto-Rox 34 — Alicia Young led all scorers with 21 points for Sto-Rox (4-15, 3-9) despite falling to Class 2A No. 2 OLSH (15-3, 11-1) in section play. Kaleigh Costantino and Kyleigh Nagy each led OLSH with 12 points. Emily Schuck added 11.

Plum 48, Hampton 36 — Kennedie Montue’s game-high 28 points led the No. 5 Mustangs to a victory at home versus Hampton (5-13, 4-6). Plum (12-5, 8-2) held the Talbots to two points in the third quarter. Kayla Hoehler scored 12 points for Hampton.

Propel Andrew Street 52, Leechburg 29 — Kearrah Barlow scored 17 points to lead Propel Andrew Street (6-12, 3-6) past Leechburg (1-15, 0-9) in a Section 3-A game. Keeley Brockington contributed 15 points for the Panthers. Maddie Ancosky led Leechburg with nine points.

Ringgold 35, Mt. Pleasant 25 — Nya Adams led all scorers with 20 points for Ringgold (8-12, 3-9) as the Rams defeated Mt. Pleasant (3-15, 2-10) in a defensive Section 3-4A affair that saw the Vikings held to fewer than nine points in every period. Tiffany Zelmore was the Mt. Pleasant’s top scorer with 12 points.

Rochester 56, Vincentian Academy 49 — Corynne Hauser was one of four Rochester players with 10 points or more, scoring a team-high 16 points for the Class A No. 1 Rams (19-1, 11-0).

Rochester led 18-5 after the first quarter but managed to hold off Class A No. 3 Vincentian Academy (14-4, 8-2) from making a comeback in a Section 1-A clash. The Royals’ Emilia Johnson led the game with 19 points and three 3-pointers. Tara Lucot added 12.

Alexis Robison totaled 12 points for the Rams along with 11 from Bethany Barto and 10 from MeKenzie Robison.

Serra Catholic 60, Ellis School 55 — Natalie Jasper produced 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Warren added 17 points with five 3-pointers for Class 2A No. 4 Ellis School (13-5, 7-2 Section 2-2A) in a home loss to No. 1 Serra Catholic (14-2, 10-1). Rayna Andrews led the Golden Eagles with 24 points and 21 rebounds, and Nicole Pawlowski added 10.

South Allegheny 53, Valley 24 — The Gladiators beat Valley (1-19, 0-12) in a Section 3-3A matchup behind Madison Taylor’s 15 points. Madison Kirkwood added 11 points for South Allegheny (8-11, 6-6), which led 33-6 at the half.

South Park 63, Brownsville 45 — Taylor Glowa tallied a game-high 21 points for Class 3A No. 5 South Park (12-7, 10-2) as the Eagles upended Brownsville (11-6, 6-6) in Section 2. Emma Seto led the Falcons with 19 points along with 12 from Danielle DeProspo. Elliott Oliphate chipped in with 12 points for South Park.

Southmoreland 71, Elizabeth Forward 38 — Gracie Spadaro recorded a game-high 22 points and 12 rebounds in a winning performance for Class 4A No. 2 Southmoreland (19-0, 12-0). Olivia Cernuto added 14 points and six assists. Anna Resnick scored 21 points for Elizabeth Forward (8-9, 6-6).

Upper St. Clair 54, Baldwin 53 — Mia Brown led Upper St. Clair (11-6, 8-4) with 18 points as the Class 6A No. 5 Panthers defeated Baldwin (11-8, 6-6) in Section 2-6A. The Highlanders’ Kayla Radomsky had a game-high 20 points.

Upper St. Clair was down by 13 points in the fourth quarter, but Sam Prunzik helped her team come from behind. She scored all of her points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to put her team up by one.

Woodland Hills 55, Penn-Trafford 54 — Kayla Walter made one of two free throws with 10.9 seconds remaining to give Class 5A No. 2 Woodland Hills (17-3, 12-0) a Section 3-5A victory over Penn-Trafford (11-7, 6-6).

Maura Suman had a game-high 21 points, and Bella Long was the second-highest scorer with 15 in a losing effort. Suman added 14 rebounds.

Joi Burleigh, Peyton Pinkney and Akirrah Sewell tied for the Woodland Hills lead with nine points.

Cheswick Christian Academy 57, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 50 — Andrew Drake had a game-high 17 points to propel Cheswick Christian Academy (8-8) to a nonsection win over Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. Jesse Radvansky added 16 points for the Chargers.

Hockey

Bishop Canevin 3, Connellsville 0 — Cameron Ropchock, Chase Evans and Nate Stofesky scored for Bishop Canevin (6-9-0-0). Adam Serakowski earned a 25-save shutout against Connellsville (6-8-0-0).

Greensburg Salem 8, Sewickley Academy 1 — Brednon Linderman scored three goals and assisted another for Greensburg Salem (9-4-0-2). Linderman was one of five Golden Lions with multiple points in the victory over Sewickley Academy (0-15-0-1). Andrew Stead made 22 saves for Greensburg Salem.

North Hills 5, Blackhawk 2 — Roman Rennebeck led North Hills (10-5-0-0) with a goal and an assist as five Indians scored a goal in a victory over Blackhawk (4-11-0-0). Dominic Mannarino and Nicholas Vurdelja each scored a goal for the Cougars.

Thomas Jefferson 8, Norwin 5 — Mason Pivarnik scored two goals and added two assists for Norwin (12-3-0-1) in a losing performance against Thomas Jefferson (15-1-0-0). The Jaguars had four players tally four points, including Eddie Pazo with five points and two goals.

