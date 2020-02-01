High school roundup for Jan. 31, 2020: Jake Hoffman hits milestone in Mt. Lebanon win

By:

Saturday, February 1, 2020 | 12:29 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s James Darno (45) celebrates with Ryan Heckathorn after scoring against Ambridge Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Ambridge Area High School. Blackhawk won, 55-47. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Ryan Heckathorn blocks a shot by Ambridge’s Liam Buck during their game Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Ambridge Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Marco Borello scores past Ambridge’s Nevin Campalong during their game Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Ambridge Area High School. Blackhawk won, 55-47. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Ryan McClymonds (left) and Marco Borello pressure Ambridge’s Isaiah Thomas during their game Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Ambridge Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Ryan McClymonds shoots a three-pointer over Ambridge’s Dakota Senger during their game Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Ambridge Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ambridge’s Isiaiah Thomas reacts after being fouled during a game against Blackhawk Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Ambridge Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Ambridge student section cheers on the Bridgers during senior night against Blackhawk Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Ambridge Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Ryan Heckathorn scores past Ambridge’s Liam Buck during their game Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Ambridge Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Ambridge student section shows its displeasure with an official’s call during a game against Blackhawk Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Ambridge Area High School. Previous Next

Jake Hoffman’s big night helped No. 3 Mt. Lebanon lock up a section championship.

Hoffman scored a game-high 23 points, hitting five 3-pointers and hitting the 1,000-point milestone in the third quarter to lead the Blue Devils (15-4, 9-0) to a 66-45 victory over Peters Township in Section 2-6A Friday night.

Blaine Gartley added 17 points and Andy Sapp had 11 for Mt. Lebanon. Sam Petrarca led the Indians (10-9, 4-5) with 12 points.

Butler 65, Central Catholic 54 — Devin Carney scored 24 points while Ethan Morton added 22 to help Class 6A No. 2 Butler (15-4, 9-0) remain unbeaten in Section 1-6A play against Central Catholic (12-8, 5-4). Ben Sarson led the Vikings with 16 points. Collin O’Toole added 12 on four 3-pointers.

Pine-Richland 62, North Hills 52 — Kyle Polce led all scorers with 19 points as Pine-Richland (13-6, 6-3) upended North Hills (7-11, 3-6) in Section 1-6A. Alex Smith and Devin Burgess each led the Indians with 15 points while Logan Marshalek also provided 12.

Canon-McMillan 42, Baldwin 41 — Syncere Southern tallied a game-best 18 points for Canon-McMillan (7-12, 2-7) as the Big Macs overcame a nine-point first- quarter deficit to earn a Section 2-6A home win over Baldwin (6-13, 0-9). The Highlanders were led by Connor Gitzen with 12 points.

Latrobe 64, Norwin 55 — Michael Noonan scored 17 points and Chase Sickenberger added 13 to help Latrobe to a pivotal win in the Section 3-6A playoff race. Ryan Sickenberger and Landon Butler scored 12 each for the Wildcats (6-14, 3-6), who moved into a fourth-place tie with Norwin (12-7, 3-6) and Connellsville. Latrobe jumped out to a 24-13 lead after the first quarter. Joshua Williams led the Knights with 20 points. Adam Bilinsky added 12 and Conor McCutcheon had 10.

Hempfield 61, Connellsville 36 — Christian Zilli scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Hempfield (10-9, 5-4) to a Section 3-6A win. Mike Hosni added 16 and Marcus McCarthy had 13. Kade Muskgrove led Connellsville (7-12, 3-6) with 13.

Gateway 61, Greensburg Salem 50 — Dante Parsons produced a game-high 22 points as Greensburg Salem (3-16, 0-11) lost to Gateway (8-10, 4-6) in Section 1-5A competition. The Golden Lions led 20-16 after the first period before being outscored 45-30 the rest of the way. R.J. Stevenson led the Gators with 10 points. Ryan Thomas also added 10 points for the Greensburg Salem.

Penn Hills 73, Albert Gallatin 41 — Kyree Mitchell totaled 18 points to lead the game and guide Penn Hills (15-4, 9-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Shea Dylan was Albert Gallatin’s (6-12, 4-6) top scorer with 14 points. Ed Daniels also added 14 for the Indians.

Chartiers Valley 65, Moon 28 — Griffin Beattie scored a game-high 14 points for Class 5A No. 1 Chartiers Valley (15-4, 11-1) while Brayden Reynolds also added 13 points to keep the Colts in line for a top playoff seed with a Section 2-5A win over Moon (5-13, 3-9). The Tigers were held to single-digit points in the first three quarter as Chartiers Valley led 46-16 after three periods. Dante Docchio led Moon with six points.

South Fayette 53, Montour 52 — Kade St. Ledger hit the game-winner at the buzzer and scored 20 points to lead South Fayette (11-7, 7-5) to a Section 2-5A victory. James Eubanks led Montour (8-11, 5-6) with 20 points.

Trinity 76, Thomas Jefferson 56 — Michael Korly scored 21 points and Jordane Adams and Dylan King added 19 points apiece as Trinity (12-7, 7-5) recorded a decisive Section 2-5A victory. Isaac McNeil led Thomas Jefferson (12-7, 8-4) with 19 points.

West Allegheny 75, West Mifflin 52 — Jackson Faulk scored 27 points and Scott Bilvous added 23 to power West Allegheny (11-9, 6-6) to a Section 2-5A win. Braden Moore led West Mifflin (1-17, 0-11) with 13 points.

Shaler 56, Armstrong 51 — Mekhi Reynolds recorded a game-best 21 points to guide Class 5A No. 4 Shaler (13-7, 10-2) to a Section 3-5A victory over Armstrong (4-14, 2-9), keeping a half-game lead over Mars for first place. Gavin Szymanski led the Riverhawks with 15 points while Eli Wiles added 10. Jonah Yount provided 10 points with three 3-pointers for the Titans.

Franklin Regional 68, Indiana 53 — Logan Summerhill scored 19 points and Luke Kimmich added 14 to lead Franklin Regional (5-13, 3-8) to a Section 3-5A win. The Panthers took a 23-4 lead after one quarter. Chase Walker scored 23 for Indiana (3-16, 0-12).

Kiski Area 49, Hampton 46 — Kiski Area (8-10, 6-6) held off a late rally by Hampton (10-8, 8-4) to pull into a three-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot in Section 3-5A with Plum and Franklin Regional. Jason Baker scored 17 points for the Cavaliers, and Kyrell Hutcherson scored 15. Ben Ringeisen led the Talbots with 20 points.

Mars 75, Plum 53 — Plum (6-12, 6-6) fell behind 18-6 in the first quarter of a Section 3 loss at Class 5A No. 3 Mars (14-4, 9-2). Michael Carmody posted 23 points for the Fightin’ Planets, Mihali Sfanos had 14 points and Zac Schlegel scored 12. Connor Moss had 18 points for the Mustangs.

Knoch 92, Derry 52 — Scott Fraser led five players in double figures for Class 4A No. 1 Knoch with 21 points in a Section 1 win at Derry (7-12, 4-5). Ryan Lang had 18 points ,Jake Scheidt added 17 points, Adam Bajuzik contributed a career-high 16 points and Jared Schrecengost scored 11 for the Knights (17-2, 8-1). Aiden Bushey had 23 for Derry.

Highlands 70, Mt. Pleasant 43 — Class 4A No. 3 Highlands (18-2, 8-1) raced out to a 26-6 lead in the first quarter en route to a Section 1 win at Mt. Pleasant (11-9, 5-4). Korry Myers led the Golden Rams with 18 points and sank four 3-pointers. Johnny Crise added 15 points and Luke Cochran scored 13. Luke Brander paced Mt. Pleasant with 17 points and Jake Johnson scored 14.

Yough 52, Freeport 44 — Gamal Marballie scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Cougars (6-13, 1-8) to their first Section 1-4A victory in a win over Freeport (3-15, 1-8). Andrew Speer scored 10 for the Yellowjackets.

Blackhawk 55, Ambridge 47 — Marco Borello scored 16 points and Ryan Heckathorn added 15 as No. 5 Blackhawk (8-9, 8-2) hit its free throws late to pull away from Ambridge (11-6, 7-3) in a battle for first place in Section 2-4A. James Darno added 12 points.

New Castle 67, Beaver 58 — Michaels Wells tallied a game-high 33 points and was one of three Hurricanes with three 3-pointers to guide Class 4A No. 4 New Castle (12-6, 7-3) to a Section 2-4A win over Beaver (5-13, 1-9) to remain in the hunt for the section title. Isiah Boice with 13 points and Isiah Carter with 10 also made three shots from beyond the arc. Beckett Connelly led the Bobcats with 29 points.

Quaker Valley 84, Hopewell 44 — Jonathan Weir and Markus Frank scored 19 points apiece to lead Quaker Valley (13-5, 7-3) in Section 2-4A. Jacob McGovern led Hopewell (7-13, 0-10) with 10 points.

Uniontown 60, Elizabeth Forward 58 — Raymond Robinson scored 16 points and Billy DeShields added 14 as No. 2 Uniontown (17-2, 9-0) needed overtime to fight off an upset bid in Section 3-4A. Chase Vaughn led Wlizabeth Forward (7-12, 4-5) with 15 points. Pat Filson added 14.

Waynesburg 52, South Park 50 — Lucas Garber scored 29 points to lead Waynesburg (9-11, 2-7) to a Section 3-4A win. Aidan Rongaus and Keith Hutton scored 16 each for South Park (6-12, 1-8).

Belle Vernon 80, Ringgold 71 — Cam Nusser had a big night from long range, hitting nine 3-pointers and scoring 37 points in a Section 3-4A win for Belle Vernon (15-5, 7-2). Mitch Pohlot scored 12 and Devin Whitlock added 10. Luke Wyvratt had 33 and Chris peccon 19 for Ringgold (11-8, 4-5).

Lincoln Park 89, Ellwood City 54 — Tanner Mathos compiled a game-high 24 points for the No. 1 team in Class 3A, Lincoln Park (17-2, 11-0), in a Section 1-3A win over Ellwood City (9-11, 4-6). Steve Antuono led the Wolverines with 16 points while Alexander Roth added 12. Elias Bishop put up 15 points and L.A. Pratt chipped in with 13 for Lincoln Park.

Seton LaSalle 84, Fort Cherry 51 — Michael Bigley scored 20 points and Dan Boehme added 16 to lead Seton LaSalle (12-6, 8-2) to a Section 2-3A win. Henry Karn scored 21 for Fort Cherry (4-15, 1-10).

Keystone Oaks 75, Freedom 70 — Frank Stumpo scored 24 points and Alex Samarin added 17, hitting five 3-pointers, to lead Keystone Oaks (7-12, 3-7) in Section 2-3A. Mark Ragan had 16. Tyler Mohrbacher led Freedom (6-13, 2-9) with 25 points. Tyler Borgman had 20.

North Catholic 72, Carlynton 54 — Jackson Paschall and Isaac DeGregorio led North Catholic (16-2, 10-0) with 18 and 17 points respectively to give the Class 3A No. 2 team the Section 2-3A victory over Carlynton (13-5, 7-3) to remain unbeaten in the section. Chauncie Mickens totaled a game-high 21 points for the Cougars.

South Allegheny 53, Shady Side Academy 38 — The Epps brothers, Bryce and Antonio, scored 19 and 12 points respectively to lead South Allegheny (18-1, 11-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Shady Side Academy (8-9, 4-6). The Gladiators compiled 20-6 advantage after one quarter. Mason Tomlin was Shady Side Academy’s high scorer with eight points.

East Allegheny 54, Valley 43 — Adisun Jackson had 17 points for Valley, which dropped a Section 3-3A game at East Allegheny (10-9, 5-5). Cam Burton scored a game-high 18 points for the Wildcats, and Nico Pugliano had 12 points. Vaun Ross scored 10 points for the Vikings (3-16, 2-8).

Steel Valley 55, Deer Lakes 47 — Camden Polak had a game-high 23 points for Steel Valley (12-6, 8-3) in a Section 3-3A win at Deer Lakes. A.J. Fletcher and Armend Karpuzi had 12 points each for the Lancers (10-8, 5-5).

Frazier 60, Brownsville 44 — Owen Newcomer scored 21 points and Luke Santo and Josh Skotnicki added 15 each to lead Frazier (2-16, 2-10) to its second Section 4-3A win. Hunter Assad had 11 for Brownsville (7-11, 2-8).

Sto-Rox 87, Propel Braddock Hills 40 — Malik Smith scored 17 points to lead six players in double figures for No. 3 Sto-Rox (13-6, 11-1) in a Section 1-2A win. Jamil Williams added 16 and Will Drexler had 13. Malik Carey led Propel Braddock Hills (2-15, 0-12) with 11 points.

Winchester Thurston 52, Riverview 50 — Langston Moses led the way with 29 points for Winchester Thurston (10-9, 6-6), which defeated Riverview (9-11, 4-8) in Section 1-2A. Thanny Black had the team high in points for Riverview with 22, and Jack Harden chipped in 12 points for the Raiders.

Brentwood 58, California 56 — C.J. Ziegler scored 28 points and Zach Keib added 12 to lead Brentwood (14-4, 9-2) to victory in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-2A. Malik Ramsey had 21 for California (10-8, 5-5).

Jeannette 64, Chartiers-Houston 58 (OT) — Jackson Pruitt scored 16 points and Toby Cline added 14 as Jeannette (13-7, 9-1) fended off an upset bid in Section 2-2A. Keith Rockmore had 13 for the Jayhawks. Austin Arnold led Chartiers-Houston (9-10, 3-7) with 18 points.

Carmichaels 68, Bentworth 49 — Christopher Barrish scored 20 points and Al Cree added 17 to lead Carmichaels (9-11, 2-9) to a Section 2-2A win. Drake Long had 13. Landon Urcho and Shawn Dziak had 10 each for Bentworth (1-18, 0-10).

Sewickley Academy 58, Burgettstown 56 — George Zheng scored a game-best 17 points for Sewickley Academy (7-9, 6-4, which overcame an early deficit to pick up a Section 3-2A win over Burgettstown (6-13, 2-8). Dylan Poirier and Jackson LaRocka each led the Blue Devils with 14 points. James Del Vecchio added 13 points for the Panthers.

Shenango 64, South Side 40 — Jason Kraner had 15 points and Ryan Lenhart added 14 to help Shenango (15-4, 7-3) to a Section 3-2A win. Aidan English had 14 for South Side (9-10, 5-6).

Laurel 74, Mohawk 28 — Marcus Haswell scored 19 points and Sam Haswell chipped in 17 to carry Laurel (11-7, 6-4) in Section 3-2A. Brett Bobin had 14 for Mohawk (4-17, 0-11).

OLSH 85, Serra Catholic 59 — Jake DiMichele scored 29 points and Matt Rees added 15 as No. 1 OLSH (18-1) turned in a dominant performance in a nonsection matchup of Class 2A contenders. Jayden Bristol scored 24 for Serra Catholic (10-9).

Eden Christian 51, Western Beaver 44 — Elijas Manges scored 17 and Drew Lipinski and Brandon Gunzburg added 11 apiece for Eden Christian (12-6, 7-5) in Section 1-A. Noah Gray had 18 for Western Beaver (7-12, 3-9).

West Greene 42, Mapletown — Ben Jackson scored 17 points to lead West greene (7-10, 6-4) to a Section 2-A win. Landon Stevenson led Mapletown (1-17, 1-10) with 19 points.

Geibel 80, Jefferson-Morgan 56 — Enzo Fetsko compiled a game-high 23 points while Cole Kendall added 19 with five 3-pointers to give Geibel (13-6, 8-3) a decisive Section 2-A victory over Jefferson-Morgan (5-15, 3-7). Elijah Saeson led the Rockets with 15 points and Tyler Kniha added 13.

Greensburg C.C. 61, Propel Andrew Street 49 — Connor Gallagher led the Centurions (15-4, 11-1) with a game-high 25 points as the Class A No. 4 team topped Propel Andrew Street (3-13, 3-9) in a Section 3-A contest. Three Andrew Street players scored in double digits, including Cam Edmunds and Marcellus Wallace with 14 points. Brevan Williams added 14 points for GCC.

St. Joseph 82, Aquinas Academy 72 — Andrew Sullivan and Tyler Wood posted career-high point totals for St. Joseph (6-14, 4-8) in a Section 3-A win over Aquinas Academy (5-14, 2-10). Sullivan had 35 points, and Wood scored 21. Vincent Cugini had a game-high 40 points for Aquinas Academy.

Leechburg 85, Propel Montour 57 — Braylan Lovelace and Dylan Cook scored 17 points apiece to lead Leechburg’s four double-digit scorers in a rout of Propel Montour in Section 3-A. Leechburg (13-5, 8-4) also received 12 points from Eli Rich and 10 from Connor McDermott. Darrell White III scored a game-high 20 for Propel Montour (0-17, 0-12). Cortae Sidberry chipped in 18.

Avonworth 58, Burrell 47 — Alex Kotecki had 14 points for Burrell (1-18) in a nonsection loss at Avonworth (10-9). Jordan Kolenda had 15 points for the Antelopes, and Andrew Gannon scored 14. Brandon Coury added 13 points for the Bucs.

Ligonier Valley 77, United 69 — Kyle Silk scored 27 points as Ligonier Valley (19-2, 13-0) ran its winning streak to 16 games and finished its Heritage Conference schedule undefeated. Jaxson Ludwig added 16 points, Isaac Niedbalson had 14 and Michael Marinchak 11.

Allderdice 70, Brashear 64 — Tony Henderson scored 23 points and was one of four Dragons to score 10 or more as Allderdice (15-4, 8-0) earned a City League victory over Brashear (7-8, 5-3). The Bulls’ Cheron Collington tallied a game-high 33 points and Ta’meere Robinson added 17. Rob Jones and Sean Graves each put up 11 points for the Dragons.

Westinghouse 60, Carrick 44 — Amari Richardson and Rafeik Sirmons totaled 12 and 10 points respectively for Westinghouse (7-10, 3-5) to guide the Bulldogs to a City League road win over Carrick (3-15, 1-7). The Raiders were also led by 12 and 10-point scorers in Amaru Caldwell and Tim Bottoms.

Girls basketball

Gateway 48, Kiski Area 25 — Hannah Potter had a game-high 11 points, but Kiski Area lost in Section 1-5A. The Gators (14-5, 9-2) held the Cavaliers (6-14, 0-10) to single-digit point totals in all four quarters.

Burgettstown 60, Carmichaels 24 — Celeste DiVecchio scored 18 points and Avery Havelka added 14 to lead Burgettstown (15-6, 9-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Mia Ranieri had 13 for Carmichaels (4-16, 1-10).

Penn-Trafford 54, Laurel Highlands 17 — Allie Prady and Bella Long each led Penn-Trafford (12-7, 7-6) with 14 points in a Section 3-5A matchup. The Warriors defense held Laurel Highlands (0-20, 0-13) to five points or less in each quarter, including a shutout in the fourth. Maura Suman added 11 points for Penn-Trafford.

Latrobe 46, Franklin Regional 38 — Latrobe (12-7) used a 14-5 run in the second quarter to pull away for a nonsection win. Emma Blair led the Wildcats with nine points. Noelle Boyd and Maria Brush led Franklin Regional (5-14) with nine apiece.

Tags: Ambridge, Blackhawk, Mt. lebanon