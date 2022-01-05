High school roundup for Jan. 4, 2022: OLSH’s DiMichele, QV’s Thiero make history

By:

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 12:07 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adiou Thiero and OLSH’s Jake DiMichele

Jake DiMichele hit five 3-pointers, scored 29 points and reached the 2,000-point mark for his career to lead Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to a 78-38 boys basketball victory over South Side in Section 1-2A Tuesday night.

Bryson Kirschner scored 14 points and Dawson Summers had 12 points for the Chargers (6-0, 1-0). Brody Almashy scored 21 for South Side (3-6, 0-1).

Quaker Valley 88, Hopewell 34 – Adou Thiero scored 44 points to break the school single-game scoring record of 43 set by Grant Derner on Feb. 15, 1980 in a Section 2-4A win for Quaker Valley (6-0, 3-0) over Hopewell (3-6, 0-3). Jack Gardinier scored 12 and Joe Coyle had 11.

Albert Gallatin 47, West Mifflin 43 – Nick Pegg scored 16 points to lead Albert Gallatin (4-4, 1-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Mekhi Scott led West Mifflin (4-5, 0-1) with 16 points.

Aliquippa 60, Avonworth 46 – Cameron Lindsey led Aliquippa (5-3, 1-0) with 19 points, DJ Walker added 13, and Quinton Good had 11 in a Section 2-3A win over Avonworth (7-2, 0-1). Rowan Carmichael led Avonworth with 17 points and Jordan Kolenda had 16.

Aquinas Academy 80, St. Joseph 63 – Vinnie Cugini hit for 44 points to lead Aquinas Academy (7-1, 1-0) in Section 3-A. Jimmy Giannetta had 25 for St. Joseph (2-5, 0-1). Anthony Kuhns added 17 and Damian Moore had 10.

Blackhawk 52, Beaver 37 – Carson Heckathorn scored 20 points and Zach Oliver had 13 to lead Blackhawk (6-3, 2-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Beaver (4-5, 1-2). Sawyer Butler led Beaver with 12 points and Aiden Townsend had 11.

Beaver Falls 55, Neshannock 53 (2OT) – Tyler Cain had 12 points, including the game-winning tip-in at the buzzer in the second overtime, to lead Beaver Falls (4-3, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A victory. Jaren Brickner scored 16 points and Xavier Collins added 14. Mike Sopko led Neshannock (7-2, 0-1) with 21 points and Kurt Sommerfield added 11.

Belle Vernon 95, Southmoreland 59 – Quinton Martin had 22 points and 15 rebounds and Devin Whitlock scored 18 to lead Belle Vernon (9-0, 3-0) in Section 3-4A. Alonzo Wade added 13, Joe Klanchar 12 and Braden Laux 11. Isaac Trout and Ty Keffer had 14 for Southmoreland (3-4, 0-2).

Bethel Park 54, Peters Township 44 – Jaden Goodman scored 19 points, including a 7 for 7 night from the free-throw line, and Dolan Waldo added 15 for Bethel Park (8-1, 1-0) in Section 2-6A. Gavin Cote had 15 and Jakob Ziegler 10 for Peters Township (5-5, 0-1).

Bishop Canevin 76, West Greene 27 – Kai Spears scored 33 points to power Bishop Canevin (3-3, 1-0) past West Greene (2-7, 0-1) in Section 2-A. Quinton White and Jhamil Fife had 14 apiece for the Crusaders.

Burrell 53, Freeport 48 – Brandon Coury scored 22 points, Donovan Callahan added 12, and Burrell (5-4, 2-1) got out to a 16-5 first-quarter lead in a Section 1-4A win. Zach Clark scored 15 and Vinnie Clark 10 for Freeport (3-4, 0-2).

Butler 84, North Allegheny 78 – Braylon Littlejohn scored 26 points and Devin Carney had 24 as Butler (7-2, 2-2) knocked off No. 2 North Allegheny (8-1, 2-1) in Section 1-6A. Raine Gratzmiller added 15. Joe Dopirak (22), Collin Jenkins (16), Anthony Howard (15), Robby Jones (10) and Matt McDonough (10) scored in double figures for the Tigers.

California 59, Frazier 21 – Hunter Assad led California (3-5, 1-0) with 15 points in a Section 4-2A win over Frazier (0-9, 0-1). Aiden Lowden scored 11 points and Fred Conrad had 10. Isaac Thomas had nine for Frazier.

Connellsville 62, Ringgold 61 – Josh Marietta scored 24 points and hit the game-winning layup with five seconds left to lead Connellsville (3-7, 1-0) to a Section 1-5A victory over Ringgold (3-6, 0-1). Dante Riccelli added 16 for the Falcons. Zion Moore led Ringgold with 29 points followed by Nick Peccon with 21.

Eden Christian 58, Nazareth Prep 33 – Damon Astorino scored 17 points and Ryan Merrick added 12 to help lead Eden Christian (3-3, 1-0) to a Section 1-A victory. Kevin Mickers led Nazareth Prep (1-7, 0-1)with 11 points.

Elizabeth Forward 56, Mt. Pleasant 39 – Charlie Nigut scored 15 points to help Elizabeth Forward (6-3, 2-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Charlie Meehleib added 11 and Mekhi Daniels 10. Aden Wisniewski led Mt. Pleasant (3-6, 1-2) with 21.

Ellwood City 63, Riverside 40 – Alexander Roth scored 26 points to lead Ellwood City (8-2, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A victory over Riverside (3-5, 0-1). Steve Antuono added 19 and Milo Sesti had 10 for Ellwood City. Bo Fornataro had 24 for Riverside.

Fox Chapel 89, Greensburg Salem 22 – Eli Yofan scored 22 points to help Fox Chapel (8-1, 1-0) over Greensburg Salem (1-8, 0-1) in Section 3-6A. Caden Kaiser added 12 points for Fox Chapel.

Franklin Regional 59, Penn Hills 55 – Caden Smith scored 25 points and Franklin Regional (2-7, 1-2) knocked off No. 2 Penn Hills (7-1, 1-1) in Section 3-5A. Cam Rowell added 15 and Fin Hutchinson added 11. Daemar Kelly led Penn Hills with 15. Jaden Dugger had 14 and Noah Barren 10.

Geibel 67, Propel Montour 24 – Jaydis Kennedy scored 25 points and Trevon White added 13 as Geibel (4-3, 1-0) defeated Propel Montour (2-6, 0-1) in Section 2-A.

Highlands 77, Armstrong 54 – Jimmy Kunst and Carter Leri led Highlands (6-2, 2-0) with 16 points apiece in a Section 4-5A win over Armstrong (4-4, 1-2). Cadin Olson led Armstrong with 21 points and Jack Valasek added 19.

Jeannette 75, Propel Braddock Hills 45 – Anton Good hit for 32 points to lead Jeannette (6-2, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A victory. Lonnie Green added 12 and Shane Mickens had 11. Ben Mayhew led Propel Braddock Hills (3-6, 0-1) with 17 points. Jay Harris had 10.

Knoch 66, Derry 59 – Ryan Lang scored 24 points and Knoch (4-6, 1-2) used a 20-7 run in the second quarter to win in Section 2-4A. Carson Kosecki added 14 and Ziaran Finnegan 11 for the Knights. Tyson Webb led Derry (3-4, 1-2) with 30 points. Gabe Carbonara added 12.

Laurel 42, Mohawk 40 – Laban Barker scored 22 points to lead Laurel (6-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A victory over Mohawk (2-7, 0-1). Keigan Hopper scored 17 points and Jay Wrona added 14 for Mohawk.

Laurel Highlands 77, Thomas Jefferson 49 – Keondre DeShields and Rodney Gallagher had 19 points each to lead Laurel Highlands (7-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-5A win over Thomas Jefferson (2-7, 0-1). Brandon Davis added 17 and Jayden Pratt had 12 for the Mustangs.

Mapletown 72, Avella 60 – Landon Stevenson led Mapletown (4-2, 1-0) with 33 points in a Section 2-A victory over Avella (1-9, 0-1). AJ Vantage scored 13 and Cohen Stout had 12 to also help Mapletown. Brandon Samol led Avella with 27 points and Westley Burchianti added 18.

Mars 79, Indiana 30 – Bryce Cunningham had six 3-pointers and 20 points for Mars (7-1, 3-0) in a Section 4-5A win over Indiana (2-5, 0-2). Zach Schlegel scored 16 points and Tasso Sfanos had 11 points to also help the Fightin’ Planets. Stanford Webb had eight for Indiana.

Montour 47, Central Valley 32 – Isayah Mosley scored 16 points and Diaun Pinkett added 14 to lead Montour (7-0, 3-0) past Central Valley (2-2, 0-2) in Section 2-4A.

Mt. Lebanon 55, Canon McMillan 51 – Christian Mallon led Mt. Lebanon (5-4, 1-0) with five 3-pointers and 23 points in a Section 2-6A win over Canon McMillan (4-3, 0-1). Gavin Miller and Aiden Berger scored 13 points apiece for Canon McMillan.

Neighborhood Academy 58, Propel Andrew Street 29 – Shamar Simpson racked up 30 points to lead Neighborhood Academy (5-3, 1-0) to a Section 3-A win. Jonathan Moore had 15 points for Propel Andrew Street (1-6, 0-1).

New Castle 60, Moon 47 – Led by 14 points from Cahmari Perkins and 13 each from Isiah Boice and Mike Wells, New Castle (5-1, 1-0) picked up a Section 2-5A win. Elijah Guillory had 22 and Michael Santicola 11 for Moon (3-6, 0-1).

North Catholic 86, Keystone Oaks 53 – Max Hurray led North Catholic (7-0, 3-0) with four 3-pointers and 23 points in a Section 1-4A win over Keystone Oaks (5-3, 0-2). Max Rottmann had four 3-pointers and 15 points and Matt Gregor and Ben Tomer scored 14 points apiece. Quinn Kenney had 16 for Keystone Oaks.

North Hills 78, Pine-Richland 74 – Alex Smith scored 27 points and Royce Parham had 26 to lead North Hills (7-0, 3-0) in a Section 1-6A win over Pine-Richland (4-4, 1-2). Joey Dudkowski led Pine-Richland with 23 points and Andy Swartout added 18.

Rochester 48, Western Beaver 35 – Led by 19 points from JD Azulay and 13 from Parker Lyons, Rochester (2-5, 1-0) picked up a Section 1-A win. Thad Gray had 12 and Levi Gray 10 for Western Beaver (2-4, 0-1).

Riverview 53, Sewickley Academy 35 — Amberson Bauer hit five 3-pointers for 15 points to lead Riverview (4-5, 1-0) to a Section 1-2A win over Sewickley Academy (1-5, 0-1). Micah Black added 13, and Luke Migely had 10.

Seton LaSalle 72, New Brighton 38 – Pat Weldon scored 19 points and Hayden Merchant added 18, including four 3-pointers, to lead Seton LaSalle (6-2, 1-0) in Section 2-3A. Isaiah Hayhurst led New Brighton (4-5, 0-1) with 16 points.

Shady Side Academy 92, Apollo-Ridge 19 – Eli Teslovich scored 17 points to lead Shady Side Academy (6-2, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Alex Kramer had 14, Josh Chu 13 and Rian Fitzgerald 10. Gage Johnston led Apollo-Ridge (3-5, 2-1) with 15.

Shaler 83, Plum 38 – Kaden Orga scored 17 and Logan Bernesser had 14 to lead Shaler (5-4, 2-1) over Plum (3-5, 0-3) in Section 4-5A. Cameron Moss was the leading scorer for Plum with 16 points.

South Allegheny 64, Steel Valley 54 – Bryce Epps hit eight 3-pointers and scored 31 points to lead No. 5 South Allegheny (7-2, 3-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Michael Michalski added 18 points and Cameron Epps had 11. Makhai Valentine scored 26 for Steel Valley (3-6, 0-3). Cruce Brookins added 15.

South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 51 – Brandon Jakiela scored 23 points to power South Fayette (4-4, 1-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Logan Yater added 14, Alex Hall 13 and Landon Lutz 12. Brandon Bell had 13 and Scott Bilovus 10 for West Allegheny (5-4, 0-1).

Sto-Rox 74, Burgettstown 41 – Corey Simmons scored 33 points and Josh Jenkins added 20 to lead Sto-Rox (5-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A victory over Burgettstown (5-3, 0-1). Jackson LaRocka led Burgettstown with 10 points.

Summit Academy 82, Freedom 70 – Demetrius Herring scored 29 points to lead Summit Academy (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-3A victory over Freedom (1-8,0-1). Allen Grimes had 15, Shawn Preston 14 and Kylee Davenport 13. Carter Huggins led Freedom with 33 points followed by Carter Slowinski with 17.

Upper St. Clair 65, Baldwin 39 – Tanner O’Grady scored 25 points to lead Upper Sr. Clair (7-1, 1-0) past Baldwin (5-4, 0-1) in Section 2-6A. Nick Sukernek added 12 points and Porter Rauch had 10 for the Panthers. Joey Carr and Nate Wesling had nine for the Highlanders.

Washington 77, Brentwood 62 – Brandon Patterson scored 21 and Davon Fuse and Tayshawn Levy scored 20 points apiece to lead Washington (6-1, 3-0) to a Section 4-3A victory over Brentwood (6-2, 2-1). Carter Betz scored 20 points for Brentwood and Mitch Fox added 12.

Woodland Hills 60, McKeesport 47 – Led by 12 points from Delriuso Robinson and Shanir Pinkney and 10 from Amere Brown, Woodland Hills (6-4, 3-0) picked up a Section 3-5A win. Kanye Thompson had 12 for McKeesport (4-5, 1-2).

Girls basketball

Aquinas Academy 47, St. Joseph 16 – Laura Richthammer and Emilia Kartsonas had 12 points each for Aquinas Academy (5-4, 1-0) in Section 3-A. Julie Spinelli led St. Joseph (1-7, 0-1) with 10 points.

Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 18 – Ava Capozzoli scored 11 points and Mia Mitrik added 10 for Chartiers-Houston (5-4) in a nonsection game. Savannah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan (0-7) with 10 points.

Franklin Regional 47, Penn Hills 33 – Sarah Penrod scored 15 points and Angelina Brush added 11 for Franklin Regional (4-4, 1-1) in a Section 4-5A matchup. Hannah Pugliese led Penn Hills (0-7, 0-2) with 18 points.

Knoch 62, Derry 26 – ​​Knoch (7-2, 2-0) was led in scoring by Nina Shaw with 15 and Maddie Boyer with 13 in a Section 1-4A matchup. Leading all scorers was Derry’s (4-4, 1-2) Tiana Moracco with 17 points.

Latrobe 69, River Valley 48 – Emma Blair scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures for Latrobe (5-2) in a nonsection win over River Valley. Anna Rafferty had 14, Elle Snyder 11 and Bailey Watson and Camille Dominick 10 each.

North Catholic 70, Mohawk 33 – Anna Waskiewicz had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead North Catholic (5-3, 3-0) to a Section 1-3A win in a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 3A championship game. Dacia Lewandowski had 15 points, Tori Drevna added 13, and Alayna Rocco had 10. Erynne Capalbo led Mohawk (2-6, 1-2) with 13 points.

Propel Montour 55, Propel Braddock Hills 37 – Janai Green scored 26 points and Kahrijah Washington added 20 to lead Propel Montour. Ka’Tonya Miles led Propel Braddock Hills with 13.

Southmoreland 30, Greensburg Salem 27 – Gracie Spadaro led Southmoreland (6-2, 1-1) with 13 points in a nonsection win. Abby Mankins led Greensburg Salem (8-1) with 16 points.

Hockey

Greensburg Salem 12, Wheeling Park 5 – Colten Humphrey scored five goals and added three assists and Chase Kushner had two goals and six assists in a Class A win for Greensburg Salem (6-5). Hunter Webb added two goals and two assists. Jason Haller scored twice for Wheeling Park (2-8-1).

McDowell 7, North Hills 6 – Nico Catalde scored four times, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, to lead McDowell (6-5) to a Class A win. Braeden Martin had a goal and two assists and Gino Heenan and Nico Valentine each had a goal and an assist. Derek Pietrzyk had a hat trick and Feigel Alec scored twice for North Hills (7-5).

Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 3 – Ryder Mertens had a goal and two assists and Cooper Slavin and Chase Stauffer each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Peters Township (10-4-1) to a Class 3A win. Mark Trischler and Ben Votodian had a goal and an assist for Canon-McMillan (1-10).

Wrestling

Waynesburg 39, Mt. Pleasant 28 – Zander Phaturos (126), Brody Evans (172), Rocco Welsh (189) and Eli Makel (215) recorded pins to lead Class 3A No. 1 Waynesburg past Class 2A No. 4 Mt. Pleasant in a nonsection match. In two tightly contested bouts, Waynesburg’s Colton Stoneking (138) topped Jamison Poklembo, 4-2 in overtime, and Jake Stephenson (152) edged Lucas Shaulis, 5-4. Greg Shaulis (132) and Dayton Pitzer (285) had pins for the Vikings.