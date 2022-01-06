High school roundup for Jan. 5, 2022: North Allegheny wrestlers rally past Pine-Richland

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Nathan Monteparte (132) and Jayson Flener (138) recorded clutch pins and Krist Vizcarra (145) took a critical decision in the final three bouts of the night to lead North Allegheny to a 34-33 victory over Pine-Richland in Section 3B-3A wrestling Wednesday night.

The match ended up tied 33-33. The Tigers (2-0, 2-0) won on criteria due to most victories (7-6). Nick Caruso (172) also had a pin for the Tigers, while Aidan Buggey (215) and William Bentrim (113) and won via decision. Cole Wilson (189) and Anthony Ferrraro (126) won by fall for the Rams (1-1, 0-1).

North Allegheny 51, North Hills 21 – Kellen Buggey (160) and Sam Horton (120) won by fall and Aiden Buggey (285) won by ultimate tiebreaker to help North Allegheny (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 3B-3A win over North Hills (3-4, 0-1). Evan Letky (172) and Andrew Szymczak (215) won by fall while Giavonie Schipani (113) won by a 7-5 decision for North Hills.

Bethel Park 60, Upper St. Clair 11 – Seth Miller (106), Aden Stout (126), Ethan Higgins (132), Cordan McDonnell (145) and Ryan Walsh (172) won by fall for Bethel Park (6-1, 3-0) in a Section 4B-3A win over Upper St. Clair (2-6, 1-2).

Connellsville 71, Belle Vernon 6 – Lonzy Vielma (138), Ethan Ansell (152), George Shultz (189), Dennis Nichelson (215) and Tyler Gallis (285) had pins and Jared Kesler (160) won by tech fall for Connellsville (8-0, 3-0) in Section 1B-3A. Logan Hoffman (172) had a pin for Belle Vernon (0-3, 0-3).

Derry 34, Ligonier Valley 33 – Christian Hirak (160) recorded a pin and Brett Klim (120) won by decision to lead Derry (6-3, 3-1) to a Section 3A-2A win. The match was tied 33-33 and Derry won on Criteria F, fewer forfeits. Bruce Krieger (138) and Ryan Harbert (145) won by pin in the final two bouts for Ligonier Valley (2-2, 1-2) to tie the score. Jesse Turner (172), Abe Mundorff (189) and Logan Mulheren (285) also had pins and James Brown (126) won by decision for the Rams.

Fox Chapel 41, Indiana 30 – Ray Worsen, Brendan Kost, Jacob Patterson and Youssef Abdelsalam recorded pins to lead Fox Chapel (2-6, 1-2) to a Section 1A-3A win over Indiana (0-3, 0-3). Luke Ankney, Alexander Kaufman, Trevor Katz and Samuel Ummer also picked up wins for the Foxes. Nico Fanella, Carter Putt, Fox Van Leer and Danny Turner had pins for Indiana.

Highlands 54, Hampton 12 – Aiden Burford, Burton Babinsack, Bradyn White, Jrake Burford, Bryan Randolph, Aaran Randolph, Noah Leslie, Sal Barbarino, Jacob King, and Montrell Johnson picked up wins for Highlands (8-0, 3-0) in a Section 1A-3A win over Hampton (2-5, 0-2).

Kiski Area 57, Armstrong 6 – Ryan Klingensmith (132), Brayden Miller (160), Clayton Kramer (106) and Antonio Giordano recorded pins to help Kiski Area (7-1, 3-0) to a Section 1A-3A win. Ethan Connor (145) won by tech fall, Mark Gray (152) and Enzo Morlacci (172) by major decision and Noah Henry (106), Logan Bechtold (138) and Carter Dilts (215) by decision. Zach Ballas (189) had a pin for Armstrong (1-1, 1-1).

Mt. Lebanon 45, Central Catholic 24 – Joe Gamble (132), Sam Mago (138) , Nick Busalacchi, Mac Stout (189) and Ben Lloyd (285) had pins and Franco Busalacchi (126) won by decision to lead Mt. Lebanon (3-5, 1-2) in Section 4B-3A. Maxwell Kimbrough (145), Jaden Brown (160), Francesco Varrati (172) and Nick Pachete (215) had pins for Central Catholic (5-8, 0-3).

Peters Township 48, Ringgold 27 – Darius McMillon (120), Richard Meyers (126), Chris Cibrone (138), Noah Schratz (145), Eliot Schratz (152), Aaron Slizik (160), Phillip Nave (215) and Issac Myers (106) won by fall to give Peters Township (4-1, 3-0) a Section 4B-3A win over Ringgold (1-2, 1-2). Jake Conroy (189) won by fall and Jack Duncan (132) won by decision for the Rams.

Plum 63, Penn Hills 6 – Nino Waker (126), Dakota Pisano (145) and Andrew Claassen (172) won by fall and Frank Macioce (215) won a decision as Plum (2-1, 2-1) won easily over Penn Hills (1-4, 1-3) in a Section 1B-3A match. Andrew Pham (189) won by fall for Penn Hills.

Quaker Valley 48, Carlynton 16 – Brandon Krul (126), Nicholas Allen (138), Justin Richey (160), Mason Diemert (172), Patrick Cutchember (215) and Logan Richey (120) won by fall to help Quaker Valley (10-3, 3-0) win a Section 2B-2A match. Bryce Rodriguez (132) had a pin for Carlynton (2-2, 2-1) and Chase Brandebura won by major decision.

South Side 42, Hopewell 36 – Ben Hall (120), Timothy Cafrelli (126) and Sam Burns (145) won by fall as South Side (1-4, 1-2) won a close Section 2B-2A match over Hopewell (1-2, 1-2). Isaiah Pisano (152) and Dawan Lockett (160) won by pin for the Vikings.

Southmoreland 51, Elizabeth Forward 15 – Bryson Robinson (172) and Andrew Johnston (138) won by fall for Southmoreland (5-3, 3-1) in a Section 3B-2A win over Elizabeth Forward (0-3, 0-3). Landon Delara picked up a decision. Dylan Bruce (126) had a pin for the Warriors.

Summit Academy 41, Riverview 22 – Jonas Keller (215), Zander Baron (285), Lucas DeArmitt (126) and Jayden Neeley (145) had pins and Beau Azzato (189) won by tech fall to lead Summit Academy (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 3A-2A win. Riley Russell (113) and Aidan Draxinger (138) won by fall and Brayden Layhew (152) had a major decision for Riverview (3-5, 0-3).

West Allegheny 63, Beaver 12 – Ty Watters (145), Shawn Taylor (172) and Richard Martsolf (215) won by fall while Curtis Brown (138) won a decision to give West Allegheny (6-1, 2-0) the Section 3A-3A win against Beaver (0-3, 0-3). Alex Snowden (189) and Jack Ferguson (285) won by fall for the Bobcats.

Boys basketball

Armstrong 52, Perry Traditional Academy 35 – Cadin Olsen had 19 points and Jack Valasek scored 12 to lead Armstrong (5-4) to a nonsection win over Perry Traditional Academy (3-5).

Carmichaels 72, West Greene 41 – Christopher Barrish led all scorers with 26 points, Drake Long added 20 points with four 3-pointers, and Michael Stewart added 10 to give Carmichaels (5-2) the nonsection win against West Greene (2-7). Lane Allison scored 15 points for the Pioneers.

Geibel 81, Avella 46 – Jaydis Kennedy (20) Kaden Grody (16), Trey White (12) and Jeffrey Johnson (10) finished in double figures and Geibel (5-3, 2-0) rolled to a Section 2-A win. Brandon Samol scored 17 points for the Eagles (1-10, 0-2) and Westley Burchianti added 10 points.

Latrobe 79, Connellsville 61 – Landon Butler scored 21 points and Chase Sickenberger added 13 as Latrobe (2-7) won a nonsection game against Connellsville (3-8). Josh Marietta scored 21 points and Donovan Taylor finished with 10 for the Falcons.

Ligonier Valley 69, Southmoreland 47 – Matthew Marinchak netted 25 points and Dylan Rhoades added 11 points to push Ligonier Valley (4-6) past Southmoreland (3-5) in a nonsection game. Ty Keffer led the Scotties with 19 points and Ronnie Collins scored 11.

Ringgold 61, South Park 41 – Nick Peccon led all players with 25 points, Zion Moore added 14, and Daryl Toliver finished with 12 as Ringgold (4-6) beat South Park (0-6) in a nonsection matchup. Brandon Clifford scored 12 points to lead the Eagles.

Girls basketball

Belle Vernon 69, Uniontown 35 – Viva Kreis scored a career high 25 points and made three 3-pointers while Presleigh Colditz scored 17 points and Jenna Dawson made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points as Belle Vernon (7-2) won a nonsection game against Uniontown (4-4). Ava Hair scored 11 points for the Red Raiders. Tessa Rodriguez had 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Lady Leopards.

Charleroi 49, Ringgold 35 – McKenna DeUnger had a game-high 18 points and Charleroi (5-4) earned a nonsection win at Ringgold (4-3). Kirra Gerard had 17 points for the Rams.

Lincoln Park 38, West Allegheny 34 – Mikayla Newson, Sincere Conley and Bella Ruminer registered nine points each for Lincoln Park (5-1,1-0) in a Section 1-5A win. Madison Rieker scored 10 points for West Allegheny (5-4, 0-1).