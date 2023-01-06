High school roundup for Jan. 5, 2023: Upper St. Clair beats Mt. Lebanon in section showdown

Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Kate Robbins (42) celebrates after scoring against Bethel Park last season.

Kate Robbins netted a game-high 20 points to lead Upper St. Clair to a 57-39 victory over Mt. Lebanon in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-6A girls basketball Thursday night.

Paige Dellicarri added 12 points on four 3-pointers and Rylee Kalocay scored 11 for the Panthers (8-2, 3-0). Payton Collins scored 13 for Mt. Lebanon (7-4, 3-1).

Aliquippa 46, Sewickley Academy 36 – Angel Henry scored 13 points to lead Aliquippa (5-4, 3-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Libby Eannarino scored 13 and Laila Wade had 11 for Sewickley Academy (4-5, 0-3).

Apollo-Ridge 48, Ligonier Valley 20 – Led by 16 points from Sydney McCray, 13 from Brinley Toland and 12 from Sophie Yard, Apollo-Ridge (9-2, 1-1) picked up a Section 3-3A win. Misty Miller led Ligonier Valley (2-7, 0-2) with eight points.

Aquinas Academy 62, Eden Christian 39 – Violet Johnson scored 16 points, Ellie Junker had 15 and Emily Fisher added 11 for Aquinas Academy (9-2, 1-1) in a Section 1-A win. Hope Haring scored 14 points and Lanie Brogden had 10 for Eden Christian (2-6, 0-1).

Avonworth 50, OLSH 43 – Becca Goetz scored 24 points and Greta O’Brien added 13 to lead Avonworth (6-4, 2-0) past OLSH (6-4, 1-1) in Section 2-3A.

Belle Vernon 48, Southmoreland 16 – Farrah Reader scored 10 points and Jenna Dawson added nine to lead Belle Vernon (6-5, 4-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Maddie Moore scored 14 for Southmoreland (1-10, 0-3).

Bethel Park 73, Canon McMillan 51 – Mary Boff scored 22 points, Sophia Nath had 16 and Ella Sabatos added 11 to lead Bethel Park (5-6, 2-2) to a Section 2-6A win over Canon McMillan (4-7, 0-3). Lauren Borella scored 19 points and Nadia Davis had 12 for the Big Macs.

Bishop Canevin 37, Union 36 – Ashley Lippold hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer to lead Bishop Canevin (4-5, 1-0) past Union (5-4, 1-1) in Section 1-A.

Blackhawk 58, Hopewell 19 – Alena Fusetti scored 12 points to lead Blackhawk (9-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Hopewell (4-5, 0-2). Lauryn Speicher led the Vikings with 10 points.

Brentwood 43, Fort Cherry 37 – Mia March scored 15 points and Jesse Yee added 10 to lead Brentwood (4-6, 1-0) past Fort Cherry (6-5, 1-1) in a Section 2-2A. Raney Staub led the Rangers with 16 points.

Burgettstown 69, Sto-Rox 15 – Kaitlyn Nease scored 22 points to lead Burgettstown (7-4, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A victory. Christany Bartley added 12 points and Jill Frazier had 10. Neavah Blanchard had 10 for Sto-Rox (2-5, 0-1).

California 49, Beth-Center 42 – Rakayia Porter had 20 points and Samantha Smichnik scored 11 to push California (5-4, 2-1) past Beth-Center (2-9, 0-4) in Section 4-2A. Violet Trump scored 12 for the Bulldogs.

Carlynton 55, Northgate 25 – Naima Turner scored 20 points, Skyla Brown had 13 and Kyla Morris added 10 to lead Carlynton (5-6, 1-1) to a Section 2-2A win over Northgate (1-8, 0-2).

Carmichaels 43, Bentworth 41 (OT) – Megan Voithofer scored 15 points and Sophia Zalar added 14 to help Carmichaels (4-8, 2-1) to an overtime victory in Section 4-2A. Amber Sallee scored 14 and Grace Skerbetz had 11 for Bentworth (3-9, 1-3).

Charleroi 57, Yough 46 – McKenna DeUnger hit for 30 points and Bella Carroto added 11 as Charleroi (5-3, 1-1) picked up a Section 4-3A win. Laney Gerdich led Yough (4-6, 1-1) with 24 points. Hailey Bock had 10.

Clairton 86, Springdale 39 – Iyanna Wade led Clairton (5-1, 3-0) with 47 points and Keira Brown added 21 in a Section 3-2A win over Springdale (2-7, 0-3). Ashlyn Ferderbar and Caity Stec scored 12 points each for the Dynamos.

Deer Lakes 44, Mt. Pleasant 38 – Jessica Sullivan scored 13 points and Layne Loper added 12 as Deer Lakes (4-8, 2-0) defeated Mt. Pleasant (9-3, 1-1) in Section 3-3A.

Ellis School 31, Leechburg 27 – Taelor Spencer had 11 points and Ellis School (3-8) took a tight nonsection contest. Olivia Vigna notched a game-high 13 points for Leechburg (3-8).

Ellwood City 54, Riverside 31 – Kayla Jones scored 19 points to lead Ellwood City (5-4, 1-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Aliya Garroway added 11 and Claire Noble had 10. Gina Carr and Sam Rosenberger scored seven each for Riverside (2-5, 0-1).

Franklin Regional 40, Kiski Area 37 – Sarah Penrod and Olivia Orndorff scored nine points each to push Franklin Regional (4-6, 3-1) past Kiski Area (4-8, 1-2) in a Section 1-5A win. Abigail Johns led the Cavaliers with 15 points.

Freedom 46, Rochester 33 – MacKenzie Mohrbacher led with 24 points and Shaye Bailey added 13 to lead Freedom (9-1, 4-0) past Rochester (1-9, 1-2) in a Section 1-2A win. Kamryn Newman scored 10 points for the Rams.

Hempfield 52, Seneca Valley 33 – Sarah Podkul scored 14 points and Brooke McCoy added 12 for Hempfield (7-4, 1-1) in Section 1-6A. Allison Sevin scored 17 for Seneca Valley (3-8, 0-2). The Spartans took control with a 23-6 run in the third quarter.

Knoch 55, Derry 18 – Hattie McGraw scored 18 points and Knoch (6-4, 2-1) knocked down 11 3-pointers in a Section 1-4A victory. Rachelle Marinchek led Derry (8-6, 1-3) with six points.

Latrobe 81, Connellsville 28 – Elle Snyder hit 10 3-pointers and scored 34 points to lead Latrobe (8-4, 1-2) to a Section 3-5A victory. Camille Dominick added 16 points and Josie Straigis had 10. Hillary Claycomb led Connellsville (2-10, 0-4) with 11 points.

Laurel 59, Neshannock 35 – Regan Atkins and Danielle Pontius scored 18 points apiece to lead Laurel (9-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-3A victory. Johnna Hill added 14. Mairan Haggerty scored 16 points and Megan Pallerino had 11 for Neshannock (5-5, 1-1).

Mars 55, Armstrong 36 – Vita Vargo led with 16 points, Olivia Donnelly had 14 and Lauren Atwell and Annalyn Isaacs scored 11 points each for Mars (8-2, 3-0) in a Section 2-5A win over Armstrong (10-1, 3-1). Emma Paul scored 14 points and Kyla Fitzgerald had 12 for the River Hawks.

McKeesport 49, Albert Gallatin 35 – Rachael Manfredo led McKeesport (10-1, 3-0) with 15 points in a Section 3-5A win over Albert Gallatin (4-7, 0-4). Courtlyn Turner scored 17 points for the Colonials.

Monessen 64, Jefferson-Morgan 13 – Hailey Johnson had 13 points and Sidney Campbell and Avanti Stitch scored 12 apiece to help Monessen (4-4, 2-1) dispatch Jefferson-Morgan (0-11, 0-2) in Section 2-A.

Montour 60, West Allegheny 28 – Jordyn Wolfe scored 25 points and Raegan Kadlecik added 15 for Montour (3-7, 1-1) in a Section 4-5A win over West Allegheny (3-7, 0-2).

Norwin 56, Butler 32 – Lauren Palangio scored 16 points and Kendall Berger added 14 as Norwin (10-1, 2-0) defeated Butler (6-6, 1-1) in Section 1-6A. Justine Forbes scored 15 for the Golden Tornado.

Plum 53, Peters Township 50 – Megan Marston scored 21 points to lead Plum (8-4) to a nonsection victory. Natalie Wetzel scored 25 and Gemma Walker had 14 for Peters Township (8-4).

Quaker Valley 47, Beaver 41 – Mimi Thiero scored 17 points and Nora Johns added 12 to lead Quaker Valley (8-4, 2-0) past Beaver (9-2, 1-1) in Section 2-4A. Chloe List led the Bobcats with 14 points.

Riverview 48, Hillel Academy 17 – Katerina Tsambis scored 16 points and Isabel Chaparro added 14 to help Riverview (6-5, 2-0) to a Section 3-A win. Sima Reinherz scored seven for Hillel Academy (0-7, 0-3).

Shady Side Academy 62, Burrell 34 – Karis Thomas scored 23 points and Maggie Spell added 20 to lead Shady Side Academy (9-1, 2-0) past Burrell (5-7, 0-2) in a Section 3-3A win. Julianna Fisher led the Bucs with 11 points.

South Allegheny 61, East Allegheny 11 – Faith Hresko scored 15 points, Angelina Cortazzo had 12 and Alyssa McCutcheon added 10 to lead South Allegheny (5-5, 1-1) to a Section 2-3A win over East Allegheny (3-6, 0-2).

South Fayette 53, Lincoln Park 39 – Ryan Oldaker scored 25 points and Erica Hall added 15 as South Fayette (10-2, 2-0) handed Lincoln Park (9-1, 1-1) its first loss in Section 4-5A. Sarah Scott had 13 for Lincoln Park.

St. Joseph 61, Jeannette 18 – Gia Richter and Julie Spinelli scored 13 points each and Emma Swierczewski added 10 to lead St. Joseph (8-2, 1-0) to a Section 3-A victory. Venicia Vignoli and Mary Jones each scored eight for Jeannette (1-11, 1-1).

Trinity 49, Moon 27 – Macie Justice and Kristina Bozek scored 10 points each for Trinity (5-3, 2-0) in a Section 4-5A win over Moon (4-5, 0-2).

Waynesburg 44, McGuffey 30 – Addison Blair and Kaley Rohanna scored 14 points each to lead Waynesburg (10-1, 2-0) to a Section 4-3A win over McGuffey (9-4, 0-2). Faith Ealy scored nine points for the Highlanders.

West Mifflin 59, Uniontown 27 – Emily Beck and Savaughn Wimbs scored 15 points apiece and Tori Carr added 11 to power West Mifflin (4-6, 2-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Aziriah Wilson scored 11 for Uniontown (0-11, 0-4).

Winchester Thurston 61, Steel Valley 25 – DaShae Cochran scored 24 points and Sky Still had 19 points for Winchester Thurston (5-3, 2-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Steel Valley (0-10, 0-4). J’Loni Garland scored nine points for the Ironmen.

Woodland Hills 59, Penn Hills 53 – Carmen Vazquez scored 16 points and Hope Hawkins added 15 to lead Woodland Hills (4-6, 2-1) past Penn Hills (4-7, 1-3) in Section 1-5A.

Boys basketball

Ligonier Valley 46, Apollo-Ridge 31 – Jimmy Pleskovitch had 16 points and Ligonier Valley (2-9, 1-2) earned a Section 3-3A win. Jacob Mull scored 14 for Apollo-Ridge (1-9, 0-3).

North Catholic 79, Winchester Thurston 37 – Matt Ellery scored 13 points and Max Hurray, Max Rottmann and Nick Larson each scored 11 points for North Catholic (5-5) in a nonsection win. Henry McComb scored 15 points for Winchester Thurston (1-5).

Propel Andrew Street 48, Calvary Christian 21 – Theo Baldwin scored 16 points and Darryl McCullough added 14 to lead Propel Andrew Street (3-7). Caleb Bevans had 11 for Calvary Christian.

Shenango 63, Wilmington 29 – Braden Zeigler scored 25 points to pace Shenango (6-2) in a nonsection win.

Summit Academy 72, Hillel Academy 33 – Led by 17 points from Allen Grimes, 13 from Elijah Adams and 12 from Tayvone Bibbs, Summit Academy (5-2, 1-1) picked up a Section 3-A win. Kovi Biton scored 15 points and Noam Azagury added 10 for Hillel Academy (1-2, 0-2).

Hockey

Central Catholic 7, Baldwin 4 – Dante Scalise had two goals and three assists to lead Central Catholic (8-4-1) to a Class 3A win. Aaron Daley and Sam Gaffney each had a goal and an assist. Joey Stanick had two goals and an assist and Tanner Plinta a goal and two assists for Baldwin (5-5-1).

Deer Lakes 5, Connellsville 0 – Shawn McIntyre scored two goals and Ben Korol made 33 saves to lead Deer Lakes (10-1) to a Varsirty D2 win over Connellsville (6-5-1). AJ Schaaf and Hank Szenyeri each had a goal and an assist for Deer Lakes. RJ Nouellet also scored.

Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 5 – Nick Bruno had two goals and four assists and Caden Horton racked up two goals and three assists to power Hempfield (6-4-1) to a Class 2A win. Alex Smilie, Nick Eberhardt and Chase Spehar also scored for Hempfield. Logan Eisaman had three assists. Xavier Solomon had three goals and two assists for Penn-Trafford (7-4). Nate Loughner added a goal and three assists.

Indiana 5, Plum 1 – Garrett Goodrich scored two goals and Ash Lockard had a goal and two assists for Indiana (7-6-1) in a Class A win over Plum (3-9). Zach Miller scored for Plum.

Kiski 8, Wheeling 0 – Ethan George had two goals and an assist and Jake Stankay also scored twice to lead Kiski (9-3) past Wheeling Catholic (2-10) in Class A. Nick Miles, Seth Hall and Kyle Guido each had a goal and an assist.

Norwin 8, Greensburg Salem 5 – Mario Cavallaro scored five goals to lead Norwin (9-3) to a Class A win. Alex Thomas had two goals and three assists and Joe Vecchio also scored. Owen Tutich had a goal and two assists and Carter Cherok had a goal and an assist for Greensburg Salem (12-2).