TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school roundup for Jan. 6, 2022: Bethel Park stuns No. 2 Upper St. Clair

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Emma Dziezgowski hit for 20 points to lead Bethel Park to a 52-47 upset victory Thursday night, handing No. 2 Upper St. Clair its first loss of the season in Class 2-6A girls basketball.

Becky Gillenberger added 12 points for the Black Hawks (3-6, 2-1), who trailed by 10 points at the half. Mia Brown, Rylee Kalocay and Kate Moore scored 10 points each for the Panthers (8-1, 3-1) .

Apollo-Ridge 38, Ellis School 21 – Sophia Yard had 12 points and Brinley Toland added 10 to propel Apollo-Ridge (8-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Alex Warren scored nine points for the Tigers (2-5, 1-1).

Armstrong 41, Hampton 29 — Kyla Fitzgerald scored 11 points to lead Armstrong (7-4, 3-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Sophia Kelly and Kayla Hoehler had nine apiece for Hampton (8-1, 2-1).

Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 49 – Morgan Altavilla had a career-high 28 points and Heidi Johnston poured in 23 to power Baldwin (7-4, 2-2) to a Section 2-6A win. Julianna Borella led the Big Macs (3-5, 0-3) with 16 points and Stellanie Loutsion scored 11.

Belle Vernon 49, Ligonier Valley 41 – Jenna Dawson netted 15 points and Viva Kreis and Presleigh Colditz scored 10 each to lead Belle Vernon (8-2, 4-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Haley Boyd had a game-high 17 points for Ligonier Valley (0-9, 0-3) and Madison Marinchak scored 10.

Blackhawk 61, Central Valley 25 – Quinn Borroni had 13 points, Jillian Mannarino scored 12 and Alena Fusetti chipped in 10 for Blackhawk (8-0, 3-0) in a Section 2-4A win over Central Valley (3-3, 2-1). Paige Elmer had eight for the Warriors.

Brownsville 42, Bentworth 20 — Emma Seto had a game-high 22 points for Brownsville (5-4, 3-0) in a Section 2-3A win. Amber Sallee led Bentworth (3-7, 1-3) with 12.

Burgettstown 51, Fort Cherry 34 – Madeline Newark and Kaitlyn Niese had 19 points each to propel Burgettstown (7-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Raney Staub scored 11 for Fort Cherry (6-3, 1-1).

Charleroi 61, Washington 19 – Riley Jones had 19 points and McKenna DeUnger scored 13 for Charleroi (6-4, 1-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Washington (1-7, 0-4).

Chartiers-Houston 45, Northgate 17 – Mia Mitrik scored 13 points and Kaydan Buckingham added 11 as Chartiers-Houston (6-4, 1-1) beat Northgate (1-7, 0-1) in Section 3-2A.

Deer Lakes 61, Burrell 40 – Reese Hasley scored 25 points and Nikki Fleming chipped in 10 for Deer Lakes (3-5, 1-1) in a Section 1-4A win. Hope Clark had 14 for Burrell (1-9, 1-3).

Elizabeth Forward 53, Yough 41 – Brooke Markland scored 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-4A victory. Haven Briggs scored 16 points and hit four 3-pointers. Autumn Matthews led Yough (3-8, 1-3) with 21 points. Laney Gerdich had 10.

Freedom 61, Mohawk 32 – Renae Mohrbacher scored 25 points and Shaye Bailey hit for 24 to power Freedom (5-3, 2-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Erynne Capalbo led Mohawk (2-7, 1-3) with 12.

Freeport 49, Derry 27 – Freeport (3-3, 2-1) used a 24-11 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away for a Section 1-4A victory. Ava Soilis had 12 points for the Yellowjackets and Melaina Dezort contributed 10 points. Tiana Moracco posted a game-high 15 points for Derry (4-5, 1-3).

Hopewell 47, New Castle 43 – Lauryn Speicher scored 24 points and Azure Humphries contributed 13 to help Hopewell (2-5, 1-2) to a Section 2-4A victory. Rihanna Boice scored 13 and Neena Flora had 10 for New Castle (4-4, 1-3).

Kiski Area 38, Fox Chapel 31 – Abbie Johns had 23 points to lead Kiski Area (5-5, 1-2) to a Section 2-5A win over Fox Chapel (4-7, 0-4).

Moon 57, Oakland Catholic 46 – Emma Theodorsson hit for 26 points and Reilly Sunday netted 20 to power No. 2 Moon (10-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-5A victory. Rachel Haver had 12 and Maura Schorr 10 for No. 3 Oakland Catholic (6-3, 0-2).

Mt. Lebanon 55, Hempfield 17 – Ashleigh Connor had 19 points and Mt. Lebanon (10-0, 3-0) held Hempfield (1-9, 0-4) to single-digits in all four quarters in a Section 2-6A win. Payton Collins added 11 points for the Blue Devils. Brooke McCoy scored eight for the Spartans.

North Allegheny 53, Butler 47 – Caroline Henderson had 18 points and connected on four 3-pointers to help North Allegheny (8-0, 4-0) fend off Butler (6-4, 2-2) in Section 1-6A. Makenna Maier (14), Max Hanley (12), Justine Forbes (11) and Maisy Gibson (10) scored in double figures for the Golden Tornado.

North Catholic 60, Laurel 46 – Dacia Lewandowski (20), Tori Drevna (14) and Alayna Rocco (12) finished in double figures for North Catholic (6-3, 4-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Laurel (4-4, 2-1). Regan Atkins had 15 points for the Spartans.

Norwin 47, North Hills 11 – Brianna Zajicek and Alyssa Laukus scored 10 points apiece as No. 4 Norwin (6-2, 3-1) rolled to a Section 1-6A win. Olivia Waters led North Hills (0-10, 0-4) with five points.

Penn-Trafford 51, Pine-Richland 35 – Led by 14 points from Maura Suman, 12 from Olivia Pepple and 10 from Lillian Palladino, Penn-Trafford (4-5, 2-2) rolled to a Section 1-6A win without attempting a free throw. Madison Zavatsky had 14 points and Sarah Pifer 11 for Pine-Richland (2-7, 0-4).

Rochester 65, Eden Christian 34 – Corynne Hauser scored 25 points and MeKenzie Robison had 18 to lead No. 1 Rochester (6-2, 2-0) to a Section 1-A win over No. 4 Eden Christian (5-3, 0-2).

Seneca Valley 50, Shaler 46 – Olivia West scored 21 points and Kirsten Vislosky added 10 for Seneca Valley (7-3, 4-0) in a Section 1-6A win. Mackenzie Barr led Shaler (4-6, 1-3) with 17 points. Haley Kostorick and Hanna Dejidas had 10 each.

Seton LaSalle 63, California 37 — Mallory Daly had a game-high 28 points for Seton LaSalle (6-3, 1-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Ava Dursi also had 21. Kendelle Weston led California (6-3, 1-0) with 20.

Sewickley Academy 32, Shenango 28 – Des Nance scored 19 points and Sewickley Academy (2-2, 2-1) edged Shenango (6-3, 2-1) in Section 1-2A. Kylee Rubin led Shenango with 13 points.

South Allegheny 34, Shady Side Academy 30 – Jamie Riggs had a game-high 18 points and South Allegheny (4-6, 2-2) slipped past Shady Side Academy (4-5, 1-2) in Section 3-3A. Angelina Cortazzo added 11 points for the Gladiators. Natalie Stevens scored 15 for the Bulldogs.

South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 30 – Mia and Maddie Webber scored nine points each for South Fayette (8-2, 1-1) in a Section 1-5A victory. Ava Henke had nine for West Allegheny (5-5, 0-2).

Southmoreland 61, West Mifflin 32 – Delaynie Morvosh led all scorers with 22 points, Maddie Moore added 20 and Olivia Cernuto had 10 to lead Southmoreland (7-2, 2-1) past West Mifflin (2-9, 1-3) in Section 3-4A. Shannon Conley had 11 points for the Titans.

South Park 63, McGuffey 23 – Nora Ozimek scored 14 points and Maddie Graham finished with 11 for No. 2 South Park (7-1, 3-0) in Section 2-3A. Claire Redd led McGuffey (5-5, 1-2) with 10.

Steel Valley 38, East Allegheny 26 – Kelsey Salopek led Steel Valley (4-5, 3-1) with 18 points in a Section 1-3A win. Casmere Marshall scored 13 points for East Allegheny (2-7, 0-3).

Union 51, Bishop Canevin 19 – Kelly Cleaver had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, leading Union (9-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-A win over Bishop Canevin (4-3, 0-1). Elise Booker scored a game-high 16 points for the Scotties.

West Greene 71, Monessen 44 – Kasie Meek had a career-high 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 West Greene (5-3, 1-0) to a Section 2-A win. Anna Durbin added 13 points and Brooke Barner had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Mercedes Majors had a game-high 27 for Monessen (5-3, 1-1).

Boys basketball

Allderdice 79, Brashear 44 – Michael Quigley scored 22 points, including five 3-pointers. and Major Rainey added 17 to lead Allderdice (3-5, 1-0) past Brashear (2-3, 0-1) in the City League.

Butler 53, Kiski Area 46 – Devin Carney scored 25 points and Butler (8-2) rallied from three points down after three quarters for a nonsection win. Joe Lukas led Kiski Area (9-2) with 13 points. Jason Flemm added 10.

Cornerstone Prep 52, Cheswick Christian Academy 33 – Raymond Harris scored 17 points to lead Cornerstone Prep to a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference victory. Grant Rochkind scored 12 for Cheswick Christian Academy.

Freeport 80, Apollo-Ridge 48 – Brady Sullivan scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures for Freeport (5-3) in a nonsection win. Cole Charlton had 11 and Vinnie Clark and Ben Lane added 10 each. Gage Johnston scored 19 for Apollo-Ridge (3-6). Karter Schrock had 10.

Neighborhood Academy 82, Aquinas Academy 80 – Shamar Simpson scored a game-high 35 points to lead Neighborhood Academy (6-3, 1-0) to a thrilling Section 3-A win. Courtney Wallace added 26 and Nate Hargrove chipped in 16. Vinnie Cugini scored 31 for No. 4 Aquinas Academy (7-2, 1-1). Theo Austin had 21 points and John Bence added 19.

Hockey

Bethel Park 1, Canon McMillan 0 – Matt Lucido scored in the third period and Luke Duda stopped all 21 shots he faced in goal for Bethel Park (6-6) in a Class 3A victory. James Morgan made 25 saves for the Big Macs (1-11).

Central Catholic 4, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Joel Fabian scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner for Central Catholic (6-7) in a Class 3A win. Colin McCarthy scored on the power play and George Acklin added an empty netter. Ryan Patrick and Nicholas Renton had one goal each for Mt. Lebanon (5-7-1).

Elizabeth Forward 2, Bishop Canevin 1 (SO) – Zach Motil scored the tying goal in the third period and Michael Burgos made 32 saves as Elizabeth Foward (5-4-2) won in Class B in a shootout. Michael Parzynski scored for Bishop Canevin (11-1-1).

Greensburg Salem 5, North Catholic 3 – Owen Tutich had two goals and an assist to lead Greensburg Salem (7-5) to a Class A win. Landon Morrison and Chase Kusner had a goal and an assist apiece and Colten Humphrey also scored. Ro Alessandro had a goal and an assist and Tay Melis added three assists for North Catholic (9-3-2).

Kiski Area 8, Freeport 3 – Ethan George scored four times to propel Kiski Area (8-5-1) past Freeport (3-7) in Class A. Ethan Bombalski contributed a goal and three assists for the Cavaliers. Jack Crawford, Nicholas Dobransky and Joey Liput scored for Freeport.

Penn-Trafford 10, Hempfield 4 – Josh Goldberg had a hat trick and added an assist to lift Penn-Trafford (8-2) to a Class 2A win. Carter Scholze and Nate Loughner had a goal and two assists and Alex Sciullo, Ryan Crombie and Bennett Dupilka had a goal and an assist. Nick Bruno had a hat trick with an assist for Hempfield (4-7-1). Tyler Planey also scored.

More High School Basketball

Guard Snyder leads way in Latrobe girls basketball team’s win over Franklin Regional
Jeannette rallies around newcomer Thompson
Westmoreland high school boys basketball notebook: GCC disrupted by covid again
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 7, 2022: Boys basketball unbeatens collide
Despite loss in section opener, signs point to strong season for Leechburg boys

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me