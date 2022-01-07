High school roundup for Jan. 6, 2022: Bethel Park stuns No. 2 Upper St. Clair

By:

Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Emma Dziegowski celebrates as time expires during a Section 2-6A game against Upper St. Clair on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Dziegowski scored a game-high 20 points in a 52-47 come-from-behind win. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Emma Dziegowski scores past Upper St. Clair’s Katelyn Robbins during their Section 2-6A game on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Emma Dziegowski (left) celebrates with Riley Miller after securing a victory over Upper St. Clair during their Section 2-6A game on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Riley Miller drives past Upper St. Clair’s Rylee Kalocay during their Section 2-6A game on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Olivia Willig pressures Upper St. Clair’s Rylee Kalocay during their Section 2-6A game on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Maty Boff works between Upper St. Clair’s Paige Dellicarri (left) and Samantha Prunzik during their Section 2-6A game on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park head coach Samantha Loadman encourages her team during a Section 2-6A game against Upper St. Clair on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Riley Miller celebrates with Sophia Nath during their Section 2-6A game against Upper St. Clair on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Emma Dziegowski drives past Upper St. Clair’s Samantha Prunzik during their Section 2-6A game on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Riley Miller works against Upper St. Clair’s Samantha Prunzik during their Section 2-6A game on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Emma Dziegowski celebrates with her teammates after time expired in their Section 2-6A game against Upper St. Clair on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Emma Dziegowski drives past Upper St. Clair’s Samantha Prunzik during their Section 2-6A game on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Riley Miller pressures Upper St. Clair’s Kate Moore during their Section 2-6A game on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Previous Next

Emma Dziezgowski hit for 20 points to lead Bethel Park to a 52-47 upset victory Thursday night, handing No. 2 Upper St. Clair its first loss of the season in Class 2-6A girls basketball.

Becky Gillenberger added 12 points for the Black Hawks (3-6, 2-1), who trailed by 10 points at the half. Mia Brown, Rylee Kalocay and Kate Moore scored 10 points each for the Panthers (8-1, 3-1) .

Apollo-Ridge 38, Ellis School 21 – Sophia Yard had 12 points and Brinley Toland added 10 to propel Apollo-Ridge (8-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Alex Warren scored nine points for the Tigers (2-5, 1-1).

Armstrong 41, Hampton 29 — Kyla Fitzgerald scored 11 points to lead Armstrong (7-4, 3-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Sophia Kelly and Kayla Hoehler had nine apiece for Hampton (8-1, 2-1).

Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 49 – Morgan Altavilla had a career-high 28 points and Heidi Johnston poured in 23 to power Baldwin (7-4, 2-2) to a Section 2-6A win. Julianna Borella led the Big Macs (3-5, 0-3) with 16 points and Stellanie Loutsion scored 11.

Belle Vernon 49, Ligonier Valley 41 – Jenna Dawson netted 15 points and Viva Kreis and Presleigh Colditz scored 10 each to lead Belle Vernon (8-2, 4-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Haley Boyd had a game-high 17 points for Ligonier Valley (0-9, 0-3) and Madison Marinchak scored 10.

Blackhawk 61, Central Valley 25 – Quinn Borroni had 13 points, Jillian Mannarino scored 12 and Alena Fusetti chipped in 10 for Blackhawk (8-0, 3-0) in a Section 2-4A win over Central Valley (3-3, 2-1). Paige Elmer had eight for the Warriors.

Brownsville 42, Bentworth 20 — Emma Seto had a game-high 22 points for Brownsville (5-4, 3-0) in a Section 2-3A win. Amber Sallee led Bentworth (3-7, 1-3) with 12.

Burgettstown 51, Fort Cherry 34 – Madeline Newark and Kaitlyn Niese had 19 points each to propel Burgettstown (7-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Raney Staub scored 11 for Fort Cherry (6-3, 1-1).

Charleroi 61, Washington 19 – Riley Jones had 19 points and McKenna DeUnger scored 13 for Charleroi (6-4, 1-1) in a Section 2-3A win over Washington (1-7, 0-4).

Chartiers-Houston 45, Northgate 17 – Mia Mitrik scored 13 points and Kaydan Buckingham added 11 as Chartiers-Houston (6-4, 1-1) beat Northgate (1-7, 0-1) in Section 3-2A.

Deer Lakes 61, Burrell 40 – Reese Hasley scored 25 points and Nikki Fleming chipped in 10 for Deer Lakes (3-5, 1-1) in a Section 1-4A win. Hope Clark had 14 for Burrell (1-9, 1-3).

Elizabeth Forward 53, Yough 41 – Brooke Markland scored 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-4A victory. Haven Briggs scored 16 points and hit four 3-pointers. Autumn Matthews led Yough (3-8, 1-3) with 21 points. Laney Gerdich had 10.

Freedom 61, Mohawk 32 – Renae Mohrbacher scored 25 points and Shaye Bailey hit for 24 to power Freedom (5-3, 2-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Erynne Capalbo led Mohawk (2-7, 1-3) with 12.

Freeport 49, Derry 27 – Freeport (3-3, 2-1) used a 24-11 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away for a Section 1-4A victory. Ava Soilis had 12 points for the Yellowjackets and Melaina Dezort contributed 10 points. Tiana Moracco posted a game-high 15 points for Derry (4-5, 1-3).

Hopewell 47, New Castle 43 – Lauryn Speicher scored 24 points and Azure Humphries contributed 13 to help Hopewell (2-5, 1-2) to a Section 2-4A victory. Rihanna Boice scored 13 and Neena Flora had 10 for New Castle (4-4, 1-3).

Kiski Area 38, Fox Chapel 31 – Abbie Johns had 23 points to lead Kiski Area (5-5, 1-2) to a Section 2-5A win over Fox Chapel (4-7, 0-4).

Moon 57, Oakland Catholic 46 – Emma Theodorsson hit for 26 points and Reilly Sunday netted 20 to power No. 2 Moon (10-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-5A victory. Rachel Haver had 12 and Maura Schorr 10 for No. 3 Oakland Catholic (6-3, 0-2).

Mt. Lebanon 55, Hempfield 17 – Ashleigh Connor had 19 points and Mt. Lebanon (10-0, 3-0) held Hempfield (1-9, 0-4) to single-digits in all four quarters in a Section 2-6A win. Payton Collins added 11 points for the Blue Devils. Brooke McCoy scored eight for the Spartans.

North Allegheny 53, Butler 47 – Caroline Henderson had 18 points and connected on four 3-pointers to help North Allegheny (8-0, 4-0) fend off Butler (6-4, 2-2) in Section 1-6A. Makenna Maier (14), Max Hanley (12), Justine Forbes (11) and Maisy Gibson (10) scored in double figures for the Golden Tornado.

North Catholic 60, Laurel 46 – Dacia Lewandowski (20), Tori Drevna (14) and Alayna Rocco (12) finished in double figures for North Catholic (6-3, 4-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Laurel (4-4, 2-1). Regan Atkins had 15 points for the Spartans.

Norwin 47, North Hills 11 – Brianna Zajicek and Alyssa Laukus scored 10 points apiece as No. 4 Norwin (6-2, 3-1) rolled to a Section 1-6A win. Olivia Waters led North Hills (0-10, 0-4) with five points.

Penn-Trafford 51, Pine-Richland 35 – Led by 14 points from Maura Suman, 12 from Olivia Pepple and 10 from Lillian Palladino, Penn-Trafford (4-5, 2-2) rolled to a Section 1-6A win without attempting a free throw. Madison Zavatsky had 14 points and Sarah Pifer 11 for Pine-Richland (2-7, 0-4).

Rochester 65, Eden Christian 34 – Corynne Hauser scored 25 points and MeKenzie Robison had 18 to lead No. 1 Rochester (6-2, 2-0) to a Section 1-A win over No. 4 Eden Christian (5-3, 0-2).

Seneca Valley 50, Shaler 46 – Olivia West scored 21 points and Kirsten Vislosky added 10 for Seneca Valley (7-3, 4-0) in a Section 1-6A win. Mackenzie Barr led Shaler (4-6, 1-3) with 17 points. Haley Kostorick and Hanna Dejidas had 10 each.

Seton LaSalle 63, California 37 — Mallory Daly had a game-high 28 points for Seton LaSalle (6-3, 1-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Ava Dursi also had 21. Kendelle Weston led California (6-3, 1-0) with 20.

Sewickley Academy 32, Shenango 28 – Des Nance scored 19 points and Sewickley Academy (2-2, 2-1) edged Shenango (6-3, 2-1) in Section 1-2A. Kylee Rubin led Shenango with 13 points.

South Allegheny 34, Shady Side Academy 30 – Jamie Riggs had a game-high 18 points and South Allegheny (4-6, 2-2) slipped past Shady Side Academy (4-5, 1-2) in Section 3-3A. Angelina Cortazzo added 11 points for the Gladiators. Natalie Stevens scored 15 for the Bulldogs.

South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 30 – Mia and Maddie Webber scored nine points each for South Fayette (8-2, 1-1) in a Section 1-5A victory. Ava Henke had nine for West Allegheny (5-5, 0-2).

Southmoreland 61, West Mifflin 32 – Delaynie Morvosh led all scorers with 22 points, Maddie Moore added 20 and Olivia Cernuto had 10 to lead Southmoreland (7-2, 2-1) past West Mifflin (2-9, 1-3) in Section 3-4A. Shannon Conley had 11 points for the Titans.

South Park 63, McGuffey 23 – Nora Ozimek scored 14 points and Maddie Graham finished with 11 for No. 2 South Park (7-1, 3-0) in Section 2-3A. Claire Redd led McGuffey (5-5, 1-2) with 10.

Steel Valley 38, East Allegheny 26 – Kelsey Salopek led Steel Valley (4-5, 3-1) with 18 points in a Section 1-3A win. Casmere Marshall scored 13 points for East Allegheny (2-7, 0-3).

Union 51, Bishop Canevin 19 – Kelly Cleaver had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, leading Union (9-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-A win over Bishop Canevin (4-3, 0-1). Elise Booker scored a game-high 16 points for the Scotties.

West Greene 71, Monessen 44 – Kasie Meek had a career-high 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 West Greene (5-3, 1-0) to a Section 2-A win. Anna Durbin added 13 points and Brooke Barner had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Mercedes Majors had a game-high 27 for Monessen (5-3, 1-1).

Boys basketball

Allderdice 79, Brashear 44 – Michael Quigley scored 22 points, including five 3-pointers. and Major Rainey added 17 to lead Allderdice (3-5, 1-0) past Brashear (2-3, 0-1) in the City League.

Butler 53, Kiski Area 46 – Devin Carney scored 25 points and Butler (8-2) rallied from three points down after three quarters for a nonsection win. Joe Lukas led Kiski Area (9-2) with 13 points. Jason Flemm added 10.

Cornerstone Prep 52, Cheswick Christian Academy 33 – Raymond Harris scored 17 points to lead Cornerstone Prep to a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference victory. Grant Rochkind scored 12 for Cheswick Christian Academy.

Freeport 80, Apollo-Ridge 48 – Brady Sullivan scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures for Freeport (5-3) in a nonsection win. Cole Charlton had 11 and Vinnie Clark and Ben Lane added 10 each. Gage Johnston scored 19 for Apollo-Ridge (3-6). Karter Schrock had 10.

Neighborhood Academy 82, Aquinas Academy 80 – Shamar Simpson scored a game-high 35 points to lead Neighborhood Academy (6-3, 1-0) to a thrilling Section 3-A win. Courtney Wallace added 26 and Nate Hargrove chipped in 16. Vinnie Cugini scored 31 for No. 4 Aquinas Academy (7-2, 1-1). Theo Austin had 21 points and John Bence added 19.

Hockey

Bethel Park 1, Canon McMillan 0 – Matt Lucido scored in the third period and Luke Duda stopped all 21 shots he faced in goal for Bethel Park (6-6) in a Class 3A victory. James Morgan made 25 saves for the Big Macs (1-11).

Central Catholic 4, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Joel Fabian scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner for Central Catholic (6-7) in a Class 3A win. Colin McCarthy scored on the power play and George Acklin added an empty netter. Ryan Patrick and Nicholas Renton had one goal each for Mt. Lebanon (5-7-1).

Elizabeth Forward 2, Bishop Canevin 1 (SO) – Zach Motil scored the tying goal in the third period and Michael Burgos made 32 saves as Elizabeth Foward (5-4-2) won in Class B in a shootout. Michael Parzynski scored for Bishop Canevin (11-1-1).

Greensburg Salem 5, North Catholic 3 – Owen Tutich had two goals and an assist to lead Greensburg Salem (7-5) to a Class A win. Landon Morrison and Chase Kusner had a goal and an assist apiece and Colten Humphrey also scored. Ro Alessandro had a goal and an assist and Tay Melis added three assists for North Catholic (9-3-2).

Kiski Area 8, Freeport 3 – Ethan George scored four times to propel Kiski Area (8-5-1) past Freeport (3-7) in Class A. Ethan Bombalski contributed a goal and three assists for the Cavaliers. Jack Crawford, Nicholas Dobransky and Joey Liput scored for Freeport.

Penn-Trafford 10, Hempfield 4 – Josh Goldberg had a hat trick and added an assist to lift Penn-Trafford (8-2) to a Class 2A win. Carter Scholze and Nate Loughner had a goal and two assists and Alex Sciullo, Ryan Crombie and Bennett Dupilka had a goal and an assist. Nick Bruno had a hat trick with an assist for Hempfield (4-7-1). Tyler Planey also scored.