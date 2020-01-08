High school roundup for Jan. 7, 2020: Frank Stumpo racks up 51 points to lead Keystone Oaks past Freedom

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 | 12:51 AM

One of the top scorers in the WPIAL all season, Keystone Oaks senior Frank Stumpo took it to another level Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-1 guard scored 51 points, 23 in the first half and 28 in the second, to lead the Golden Eagles to a 80-75 victory over Freedom in Section 2-3A Tuesday night.

Owen Minford added 12 points for Keystone Oaks (6-5, 2-2). Tyler Mohrbacher scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures for Freedom (3-6, 1-4).

North Allegheny 62, Central Catholic 46 — Luke Colella and Grant Timmerson scored 14 points each to help North Allegheny (6-6, 1-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Ben Sarson led Central Catholic (7-4, 1-2) with 17 points.

North Hills 63, Seneca Valley 48 — Logan Marshalek and Alex Smith had 16 points each and Matt Seidl added 14 as North Hills (5-5, 2-1) won in Section 1-6A. Cole Brooks hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Seneca Valley (1-9, 0-3).

Mt. Lebanon 61, Bethel Park 59 — Blaine Gartley made two free throws with 1.4 seconds left to lead Mt. Lebanon (9-3, 3-0) to a Section 2-6A victory. Jake Hoffman led the Blue Devils with 21 points. Gartley had 16. Tommy DiRienzo scored 29 points and hit five 3-pointers for Bethel Park (7-5, 2-1).

Upper St. Clair 83, Canon-McMillan 52 — Luke Gensler scored 20 points and hit four 3-pointers to lead No. 5 Upper St. Clair (11-1, 3-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Andrew Casey and Landon Rauch had 13 points each. Tommy Samosky led Canon-McMillan (3-8, 0-3) with 21 points.

Peters Township 70, Baldwin 60 — Colin Cote hit for 33 points and Sam Petrarca added 16 to power Peters Township (7-5, 1-2) in Section 2-6A. Connor Gitzen led Baldwin (5-6, 0-3) with 13 points.

Fox Chapel 63, Norwin 48 — Eli Yofan scored a game-high 19 points for Fox Chapel (11-0, 3-0) in a Section 3-6A win over Norwin (8-3, 0-3). James Dockey and Russell Fenton added 11 points for the Foxes.

Connellsville 79, Latrobe 61 — Kade Musgrove scored a game-high 26 points and Ahmad Cooper added 12 to lead Connellsville (6-5, 2-1) to a Section 3-6A victory. Ryan Sickenberger had 25 points and made seven 3-pointers for Latrobe (3-7, 1-2). Michael Noonan added 16 points for the Wildcats.

Penn Hills 76, Albert Gallatin 52 — Ed Daniels scored 16 points and Daemar Kelly added 12 as No. 1 Penn Hills (8-2, 4-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 1-5A. Dylan Shea led Albert Gallatin (4-7, 2-2) with 19 points.

McKeesport 57, Woodland Hills 56 — Deamontae Diggs scored 23 points and Travarese Rowe added 10 as McKeesport (6-5, 3-1) took an early lead and held on for a Section 1-5A victory. Kyere Hainsworth led Woodland Hills (3-9, 1-4) with 19 points.

Gateway 46, Greensburg Salem 42 (OT) — Dante Parsons scored a game-high 13 points, including his 1,000th point, in an overtime loss for Greensburg Salem (2-9, 0-5) in Section 1-5A. R.J. Stevenson and William Kromka had 12 points each for Gateway.

Thomas Jefferson 64, Trinity 61 — Shane Stump scored 26 points, including four 3-pointers, as Thomas Jefferson (7-4, 4-1) rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to win in Section 2-5A. Isaac McNeil had 14 points and four 3-pointers and Noah Pierce added 10 points. Michael Koroly led Trinity (9-3, 4-1) with 19 points. Dylan King had 17.

West Allegheny 61, West Mifflin 39 — Joe Pustover scored 12 points and Scott Bilvous added 11 to lead West Allegheny (7-5, 2-3) in Section 2-5A. Jayden Payne had 10 for West Mifflin (1-7, 0-4).

Chartiers Valley 61, Moon 20 — Marcello Legister and Sean Banas had 12 points each to lead Chartiers Valley (7-4, 4-1) past Moon (2-6, 1-4) in Section 2-5A.

Shaler 52, Armstrong 38 — Mekhi Reynolds scored 23 points and Chris White added 10 to help Shaler (8-3, 5-0) stay unbeaten in Section 3-5A. Jesse Ventura had 13 points for Armstrong (1-7, 1-3).

Mars 65, Plum 62 — Michael Carmody led the way for Mars (7-2, 3-1) with 31 points in a win over Plum (2-9, 2-3) in a Section 3-5A showdown. Connor Moss had a game-high 32 points for the Mustangs.

Hampton 60, Kiski Area 30 — Kyrell Hutcherson scored 14 points for Kiski Area, which fell at Hampton (6-5, 4-1) in a Section 3-5A game. Jason Baker added seven points for the Cavaliers (4-7, 2-3).

Franklin Regional 70, Indiana 56 — Logan Summerhill scored 31 points and Franklin Regional (4-8, 2-3) pulled away in the fourth quarter for a Section 3-5A victory. Jake Nader added 10 points.

Mt. Pleasant 55, Freeport 45 — Jake Johnson scored 24 points and Luke Brandner added 22 to lead Mt. Pleasant (6-5, 2-1) to a Section 1-4A win. Aiden Skadski led Freeport (2-7, 0-3) with 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

Derry 64, Yough 49 — Aidan Bushey had 27 points and seven rebounds and Tanner Nicely added 14 points to lead Derry (4-7, 2-1) to a Section 1-4A victory. Gamal Marballie led Yough (4-8, 0-3) with a game-high 30 points.

Quaker Valley 78, Hopewell 52 — Markus Frank scored 21 points and K.C. Johns and Adou Thiero added 15 each as No. 2 Quaker Valley (8-1, 4-0) claimed a Section 2-4A win. Jacon McGovern led Hopewell (5-6, 0-4) with 17.

Beaver 89, New Castle 56 — Beckett Connelly scored 23 points to lead Beaver (4-7, 1-3) to a Section 2-4A win. Sheldon Cox had 25 for New Castle (5-5, 1-3).

Blackhawk 51, Ambridge 45 — Marco Borello scored 13 points and Ryan McClymonds added 12 as Blackhawk (3-6, 3-1) beat Ambridge (7-3, 3-1) in Section 2-4A.

Uniontown 71, Ringgold 62 — Jahmere Robinson scored 25 points and Billy Deshields added 21 as Uniontown (8-1, 3-0) came back from a two-point deficit after three quarters to win in Section 3-4A. Luke Wyvratt led Ringgold (7-3, 2-1) with 24 points. Chris Peccon added 18.

Belle Vernon 76, South Park 63 — Devin Whitlock had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven steals to lead Belle Vernon (8-4, 2-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Mitchell Pohlot and Jared Hartman scored 12 points each. Hunter Ruokonen added 11.

Elizabeth Forward 67, Waynesburg 58 — Pat Filson hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Elizabeth Forward (3-5, 1-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Chase Vaughn added 15. Lucas Garber led Waynesburg (5-6, 0-3) with 25 points.

Lincoln Park 72, Ellwood City 42 — Tanner Mathos and Jake Ryan scored 10 points apiece to lead No. 1 Lincoln Park (9-2, 5-0) to a Section 1-3A victory. Steve Antuono had 24 points for Ellwood City (6-5, 2-2).

Riverside 44, New Brighton 28 — Kevin Kolesar scored 22 points to lift Riverside (5-6, 1-3) to a Section 1-3A win. Jamison Ahmed had 11 points for New Brighton (1-9, 0-5).

Seton LaSalle 71, Fort Cherry 32 — Michael Bigley scored 22 points and Terrell Truss-Moore added 21 to help Seton LaSalle (6-4, 3-1) past Fort Cherry (3-9, 0-5) in Section 2-3A.

South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 49 — Omar Faulkner scored 20 points and Antonio Epps and Ethan Kirkwood chipped in 12 apiece for South Allegheny (10-1, 5-0) in Section 3-3A. Grady Munroe had 14 points and Mason Tomlin added 10 for Shady Side (4-6, 1-3).

Valley 68, East Allegheny 51 — Vaughn Ross had a game-high 22 points and connected on five 3-pointers to lead Valley (2-9, 1-3) to a Section 3-3A victory over East Allegheny (6-4, 3-1). Adison Jackson and Ben Aftanas had 13 points apiece for the Vikings and Elijah Murray scored 12.

Steel Valley 52, Deer Lakes 42 — Jack Hollibaugh scored a game-high 21 points, but Deer Lakes (4-5, 1-3) fell at Steel Valley (6-4, 3-2) in a Section 3-3A game. Camden Polk led the Ironmen with 18 points and Ronnell Lawrence added 11 points. Aris Hasley tallied 10 points for the Lancers.

Washington 71, Southmoreland 39 — Riley Comforti scored 19 points in a Section 4-3A loss for Southmoreland (2-10, 1-3).

Winchester Thurston 65, Riverview 57 — Moses Langston’s 30-point performance helped lead Winchester Thurston (6-4, 3-1) to a Section 1-2A win over Riverview (5-6, 2-3). Igor Karusewicz also added 15 points for the Bears. Thanny Black and Gideon Deasy combined for 35 points for the Raiders.

Sto-Rox 73, Propel Braddock Hills 49 — Malik Smith scored 17 points and Jamil Williams added 11 as Sto-Rox (4-6, 3-1) won in Section 1-2A. CJ Johnson led Propel Braddock Hills (2-8, 0-5) with 18 points.

Brentwood 66, California 55 — C.J. Ziegler scored 25 points and Zach Keib added 14 to help No. 4 Brentwood (10-0, 5-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Malik Ramsey had 30 points for California (5-6, 1-3).

Carmichaels 69, Bentworth 36 — Dylan Wilson scored 17 points and William Cree had 13 to lead Carmichaels (5-5, 1-4) in Section 2-2A. Landen Urcho led Bentworth (0-10, 0-4) with 14.

Jeannette 52, Chartiers-Houston 34 — Toby Cline scored 20 points and Anton good added 13 as surging Jeannette (6-6, 3-1) collected a Section 2-2A win. Jackson Pruitt had 11 points.

Shenango 71, South Side 36 — Colin McQuiston scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Shenango (10-2, 3-1) in a Section 3-2A win. Jason Kraner and Ryan Lenhart had 15 points apiece. Brandon Barber led South Side (4-7, 1-4) with 12 points.

Sewickley Academy 58, Burgettstown 54 — Max Belt scored 13 points and Shaun Johnson added 11 to lead Sewickley Academy (4-4, 3-1) in a tight Section 3-2A contest. Cole Shergi led Burgettstown (5-7, 1-3) with 18 points.

Laurel 83, Mohawk 46 — Landin Esposito scored 20 points and Sam Haswell added 18 to help Laurel (8-4, 3-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Josh Kurtz led Mohawk (1-11, 0-5) with 22 points.

Vincentian Academy 75, Quigley Catholic 28 — Priest Ryan scored 22 points and Angelo Reeves had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 1 Vincentian Academy (7-3, 5-0) to a Section 1-A win over Quigley Catholic (1-10, 0-5).

Eden Christian 48, Western Beaver 39 — Elijah Manges scored 24 points and Drew Lipinski added 12 to help Eden Christian (9-2, 4-1) to a Section 1-A win. Noah Gray had 18 for Western Beaver (3-6, 1-4).

West Greene 47, Mapletown 40 — Ben Jackson, Greg Staggers and Corey Wise had double-doubles to lead West Greene (4-5, 3-1) to a Section 2-A win. Jackson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Staggers had 12 points and 11 boards and Wise added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Tuttle led Mapletown (0-9, 0-4) with 16 points.

Geibel 76, Jefferson-Morgan 60 — Drew Howard scored 20 points and Cole Kendall had 19 points and five 3-pointers for Geibel (6-3, 2-2) in Section 2-A. Tah Jere Jacobs led Jefferson-Morgan (2-9, 1-3) with 23 points.

Leechburg 67, Propel Montour 31 — Dylan Cook led three Blue Devils players in double figures with 15 points in a Section 3-A win over Propel Montour (0-9, 0-4). Jake Blumer added 13 points for Leechburg (8-3, 3-2) and Eli Rich scored 12.

Aquinas Academy 76, St. Joseph 73 — Aquinas Academy (3-7, 1-4) rallied past the Spartans in the final quarter, outscoring them 29-15 to capture the first WPIAL Section 3-A win in program history. Vincent Cugini had a game-high 35 points for Aquinas Academy. Andrew Sullivan led the way for St. Joseph with 23 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Propel Andrew Street 42 — Christian McGowan scored 15 points and Dylan Sebak added 13 as Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3, 4-0) stayed unbeaten in Section 3-A.

Brashear 40, Carrick 36 — Cheron Collington scored 24 points to lead Brashear to a City League win. Logen Solomon led Carrick with 12 points.

Allderdice 69, Perry 44 — Tony Henderson scored 23 points and Rob Jones added 12 to lead Allderdice to a City League win. Henderson hit five 3-pointers. Jones made four.

Cornerstone Christian Prep 61, Cheswick Christian Academy 39 — Caleb Vinoverski led all scorers with 26 points for Cornerstone Christian Prep in a win over Cheswick Christian Academy. Cai Green led the way for the Chargers with 17 points and Jerry Vargo added 11 points.

Ligonier Valley 72, United 53 — Kyle Silk had 25 points and eight rebounds to lead Ligonier Valley (9-2, 5-0) to a Heritage Conference win. Michael Marinchak added 15 points and Matthew Marinchak had 14.

Girls basketball

Hempfield 52, Peters Township 47 — Sarah Liberatore scored 24 points and hit three 3-pointers to lead Hempfield (5-4, 2-3) to a Section 2-6A win. Journey Thompson led Peters Township (4-6, 2-3) with 17 points.

Fox Chapel 36, North Hills 26 — Fox Chapel (6-4, 2-3) held North Hills (4-6, 1-4) to single digit point totals in all four quarters in a Section 1-6A win.

Gateway 56, Kiski Area 35 — Lexi Jackson had a game-high 23 points for Gateway (8-3, 4-1) in a Section 2-5A win at Kiski Area (5-7, 0-4). Lexi Colaianni had 13 points for the Cavaliers and Dejah Burnett contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Woodland Hills 57, Penn-Trafford 44 — Joi Burleigh scored a game-high 22 points and Peyton Pinkney added 13 as No. 2 Woodland Hills (9-2, 5-0) defeated Penn-Trafford (6-4, 2-3) in a Section 2-5A game.

McKeesport 57, Belle Vernon 39 — Laila Taylor scored 15 points and Carmen Coles added 12 as McKeesport (8-4, 4-1) won a matchup of teams at the top of the Section 3-4A standings.

Deer Lakes 52, Steel Valley 35 — Behind a game-high 18 points from Reese Hasley, Deer Lakes won a Section 3-3A game for the second consecutive night. The Lancers (5-4, 2-2) outscored Steel Valley (5-5, 2-3) 18-9 in the second quarter and used the run to take a 28-16 advantage into halftime. Deer Lakes earned a 62-41 win over East Allegheny on Monday.

Serra Catholic 65, Springdale 14 — Nicole Pawlowski scored a game-high 13 points for Class 2A No. 3 Serra Catholic (7-1, 4-1) in a Section 2-2A win at Springdale (2-9, 0-4). Katlyn Nagy scored five points for the Dynamos.

Washington 59, Waynesburg 51 — Cassandra Lewis hit for 28 points and Tamia Russell added 14 as Washington (4-7, 2-2) won in Section 2-3A. Clara Paige Miller led Waynesburg (4-6, 0-5) with 28 points.

Aliquippa 47, Sewickley Academy 42 — Angel Henry scored 16 points, Amaya Walker added 14, and Aliquippa (4-8) went on an 11-5 run in the second quarter to secure a nonsection win. Kamryn Lightcap led Sewickley Academy (3-5) with 17 points.

South Park 78, South Allegheny 36 — Nora Ozimek scored 18 points, Danielle DeProspo had 15, and Taylor Glowa added 14 for South Park (6-4) in a nonsection win. Madison Taylor led South Allegheny (9-2) with 16 points.

Beaver 51, Hopewell 32 — Emma Pavelek scored 16 points to lead Beaver (9-2) to a nonsection win. Ava Miller had 12 for Hopewell (4-6).

Brownsville 42, Albert Gallatin 39 — Emma Seto scored 17 points and Aniya Tarpley added 12 to help Brownsville (7-3) to a nonsection win. Gianna Michaux had 13 for Albert Gallatin (5-6).

Riverview 43, St. Joseph 22 — Riverview led by four at halftime and outscored St. Joseph, 18-2, in the third quarter to pull away for a nonsection win. Sydney McDonough scored 12 points for the Raiders (6-6). Noelle Bigenhoe led the Spartans (1-9) with 10 points.

Allderdice 85, Perry 9 — Brooklyn Jones scored 18 points, Navada Burwell added 17 and Sophia North contributed 12 as Allderdice topped Perry in the City League.