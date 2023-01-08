High school roundup for Jan. 7, 2023: Brandin Cummings lifts Lincoln Park to tourney title

Saturday, January 7, 2023 | 9:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Brandin Cummings shoots a 3-pointer during a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal against North Catholic last season.

Brandin Cummings scored 29 points to lead Lincoln Park to a 61-48 victory over De La Salle (IL) in the championship game of the Burger King Classic in Erie.

Meleek Thomas added 22 for the Leopards (10-0). Days after committing to Pitt, Cummings totaled 62 points in the two-game tournament. Evan Jackson led De La Salle (IL) with 19.

Fort Cherry 66, Avella 31 – Shane Cornali recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Fort Cherry (10-2) in a win over Avella (2-11) at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown. Owen Norman also scored 14 for the Rangers.

North Catholic 96, Hopewell 41 – North Catholic outscored Hopewell 39-10 in the first quarter en route to a Section 2-4A win. Max Hurray (25), Matt Ellery (19), Nick Larson (11) and Andrew Maddalon (10) scored in double figures for the Trojans (6-5, 2-1). Zach Kovell scored 13 for the Vikings (3-10, 0-4).

Riverview 75, Winchester Thurston 40 – Amberson Bauer had 16 points, Jack Betler and Luke Migely netted 15 each and Nate Sprajcar scored 13, helping Riverview (9-2) earn a nonsection win. Henry McComb led Winchester Thurston (1-7) with 12 points and Matt Southers added 11.

Seneca Valley 50, Kennedy Catholic 36 – Luke Lawson scored 21 points and Connor Oros added 14 to lead Seneca Valley (4-6) to a nonsection win. Remington Hart and Thorsten Hart each scored 10 for Kennedy Catholic.

Sharon 57, Laurel 41 – Derek Douglas scored 19 points to lead Sharon over Laurel (4-6) in a nonsection contest. Laban Barker scored 20 points to pace Laurel.

Trinity Christian 49, Cheswick Christian 48 – David Blackburn scored 13 points, Will Nelson added 12 and Darnell Kyte had 11 as Trinity Christian (3-3) narrowly defeated Cheswick Christian (4-4) in nonsection play. Grant Rochkind led Cheswick Christian with 15 points while Sean Louis contributed 11 points.

Washington 49, Quaker Valley 46 – Zxavian Willis scored 18 points to help Washington (9-2) edge Quaker Valley (6-3) at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic. Noah Jordan scored 16 for the Quakers.

Weir (WV) 70, Burgettstown 54 – Colin Cross scored 21 points and Damarr Turner added 19 as Weir (WV) knocked off the host team at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic. Caleb Russell scored 19 points and Zack Schrockman had 18 for the Blue Devils (4-6).

West Allegheny 62, Chartiers-Houston 50 – Brandon Bell led West Allegheny (5-7) with 24 points in a win at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic. Nate Gregory scored 16 for Chartiers-Houston (10-3).

Girls basketball

Aquinas Academy 54, Burrell 44 – Violet Johnson scored 21 points to lead Aquinas Academy (10-2) to the nonsection win against Burrell (5-8). Emily Fisher added 14 points for Aquinas Academy while Julianna Fisher and Riley Sterlitz each tallied 12 points for Burrell.

Fort Cherry 68, Avella 40 – Raney Staub poured in 22 points, while Olivia Kemp and Za’layah Edwards scored 11 each for Fort Cherry (7-5) in a victory at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic. Katie Dryer scored 14 for Avella (6-6) and Hanna Brownlee chipped in 10.

Freeport 55, Riverview 36 – Melaina DeZort had a game-high 16 points for Freeport (5-9) in a nonsection victory at Riverview (6-6). Brooke Kmetz added 11 points for the Yellowjackets and Natalie Volek scored 10. Lily Bauer led the Raiders with 15 points.

Homer-Center 47, Hempfield 44 – Macy Sardone scored 24 points to lead Homer-Center to a nonsection win against Hempfield (7-5). Molly Kosmack added 13 points in the win. Ashley Hosni led Hempfield with 15 points while Sarah Podkul added 11 points.

Lincoln Park 59, Mohawk 41 – J’La Kizart and Maddie Syka scored 15 points apiece and Sarah Scott added 10 as Lincoln Park (10-1) picked up a win at the PBC Classic at Aliquippa. Erynne Capalbo scored 19 for Mohawk (6-5).

North Catholic 59, Erie Cathedral Prep 57 – Alayna Rocco scored 22 points and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the foul line as as North Catholic beat Erie Cathedral Prep in nonsection play. Anna Waskiewicz added 14 points for North Catholic while Jayden McBride recorded a game-high 25 points in the loss.

Oakland Catholic 63, Baldwin 40 – Alexa Washington scored her 1,000th point on a layup off a steal in the first quarter as part of a game-high 23 points for Oakland Catholic (10-2) in a win in the PBC Classic. Rachel Haver added 10 points for the Eagles. Bre Swailes led Baldwin (4-9) with 13 points and Gia Schoeb scored 10.

OLSH 47, Chartiers-Houston 21 – Kara Bridge, Kyleigh Nagy and Alyssa Minton each scored nine points as OLSH (7-4) beat Chartiers-Houston (7-6) at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic. Ava Capozzoli scored a game-high 12 points for Chartiers-Houston.

Seton LaSalle 53, Winchester Thurston 34 – At the PBC Classic, Mallory Daly’s 25 points led Seton LaSalle (7-4) to victory over Winchester Thurston (5-4). Addie Longeran chipped in 14 points for Seton LaSalle while DaShae Cochran led Winchester Thurston with 16 points.

Shady Side Academy 63, Sewickley Academy 29 – Maggie Spell hit five 3-pointers on way to scoring 25 points in Shady Side Academy’s nonsection win over Sewickley Academy. Karis Thomas added 17 points and four 3-pointers for Shady Side Academy (10-1), which extended its winning streak to seven games. Libby Eannarino picked up 17 points for Sewickley Academy (4-6).

Trinity 49, Union 42 – In nonsection play, Ruby Morgan scored 14 points and Macie Justice had 13 points as Trinity (6-3) defeated Union (5-5). Kristina Bozek added 10 points for Trinity, which trailed by five points at halftime. Kelly Cleaver had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Union while teammate Kylie Fruebsboofer scored 16 points.

West Allegheny 55, Washington 33 – Ella Smith scored 13 points and Olivia Ginocchi and Ava Henke added 12 each to lead West Allegheny (4-7) to a win at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic. Olivia Woods led Washington (7-3) with 11 points.

Wrestling

Bo Wood Tournament – Baldwin had a pair of champions, Owen Klodowski (121) and Ramil Islamov (127) to lead the WPIAL contingent. Nico Fanella won the 114-pound final for tournament host Indiana. Aiden Burford (139) won for Highlands, while Tyler Bender (189) and Javeon Chambers (107) fell in their respective finals.

MAC Tournament – West Allegheny had a strong day with five champions at the annual tournament at Freedom. Caden Harbert (114), Nick Jones (139), Nico Taddy (145), Ty Watters (152) and Shawn Taylor (160) won titles for the Indians.

Central Valley had three champions in Antonio Boni (107), Don Lindsey (133) and Brenan Morgan (215). Laurel and Quaker Valley had a pair of wrestlers win titles. Grant MacKay (172) and Coltin Hill (285) won for the Spartans, while Jack Kazalas (121) and Brandon Krul (127) won for the Quakers. Slayton Williams won the 189-pound final for South Side.

TRICADA Tournament – Tanner Mizenko (107), Andrew Binni (127) and Matthew Furman (189) won titles for Canon-McMillan, giving the host school the most finals victories.

Beth-Center’s Tyler Debnar (145) and Tyler Berish (152), Trinity’s Blake Reihner (139) and Ty Banco (285) and Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh (172) and Eli Makel (215) won titles, giving each program two wins each on the day.

Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal (114), South Fayette’s Jonny Baiano (121), Peters Township’s Darius McMillon (133) and Jefferson-Morgan’s Chase Frameli (160) also won finals matches.