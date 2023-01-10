High school roundup for Jan. 9, 2023: Keystone Oaks’ Eriona Neal scores 1,000th point in key win

By:

Monday, January 9, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Zoey Herbster and Apollo-Ridge’s Sophie Yard fights for a loose ball Monday. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Nina Tristam fights for a rebound with Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland on Monday. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Apollo-Ridge’s Delaney Fitzroy blocks the shot of Deer Lakes’ Layne Loper on Monday. Previous Next

Eriona Neal scored 19 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead Keystone Oaks to a 55-48 victory over Avonworth in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-3A girls basketball Monday night.

Francesca Pacak added 10 for Keystone Oaks (9-4, 2-1). Greta O’Brien and Rebecca Goetz each scored 20 points for Avonworth (7-5, 2-1).

Aliquippa 51, Rochester 46 – Angel Henry scored 32 points to power Aliquippa (6-4, 4-1) to a Section 1-2A victory. Aleaya Mercier had 16 points and Tia Yellock added 10 for Rochester (1-10, 1-3).

Apollo-Ridge 50, Deer Lakes 43 – Brinley Toland scored 17 points and Sophie Yard added 16 to lead Apollo-Ridge (10-2, 2-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Sydney McCray added 13. Layne Loper led Deer Lakes (4-9, 2-1) with 15 points. Jessica Sullivan had 10.

Armstrong 52, Hampton 32 – Kyla Fitzgerald scored 18 points, Olivia Yancy netted 13 and Emma Paul finished with 10 points to lead Armstrong (11-1, 4-1) to a Section 2-5A win against Hampton (8-5, 2-2). Meghan Murray led all scorers with 19 points and Kat Milon had 11 for the Talbots.

Baldwin 44, Canon-McMillan 42 – Gia Schoeb scored 16 points and Katie Lucarelli finished with 13 as Baldwin (5-9, 1-4) escaped with its first Section 2-6A win against Canon-McMillan (4-8, 0-4). Nadia Davis led all scorers with 24 points for the Big Macs.

Beaver 38, Central Valley 29 – Hailey Tooch scored 18 points to lead Beaver (9-3, 2-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Central Valley (5-6, 1-2). Nyah Hayes scored nine points for the Warriors.

Belle Vernon 56, Laurel Highlands 41 – Presleigh Colditz scored 19 points and sank four 3-pointers while Jenna Dawson added 12 points to propel Belle Vernon (7-5, 5-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Ayrianna Sumpter scored 13 points and Aierra Jenkins had 12 for Laurel Highlands (7-5, 2-2).

Bishop Canevin 49, Eden Christian Academy 38 – Rachel Boehm and Ashley Lippold each scored 18 points to lead Bishop Canevin (6-5, 2-0) past Eden Christian (2-7, 0-2) in Section 1-1A. Ella D’Ippolito scored 18 points for the Warriors.

Blackhawk 87, Ambridge 14 – Alena Fusetti put up 24 points and made six 3-pointers, Kassie Potts scored 13 and Aubrey Hupp added 10 as Blackhawk (10-0, 3-0) posted 35 points in the first quarter in a win over Ambridge (1-12, 0-3) in Section 2-4A. Delaney Moore led the Bridgers with seven points.

Burgettstown 43, Fort Cherry 36 – Kaitlyn Nease scored 14 points and Jill Frazier 11 as Burgettstown (9-4, 3-0) won a close Section 2-2A contest. Raney Staub finished with 10 points for Fort Cherry (7-6, 1-2).

Burrell 55, Ligonier Valley 33 – Jules Fisher led all scorers with 15 points, Emily Wojtczak had 11 and Addy Landowski netted 10 points for Burrell (6-8, 1-2) in a defeat of Ligonier Valley (2-8, 0-3) in Section 3-3A. Lyla Barr and Misty Miller each scored nine points for the Rams.

California 57, Bentworth 28 – Rakiyah Porter scored a game-high 23 points while Sam Smichnick and Addison Gregory each scored 10 points for California (6-4, 3-1) in a Section 4-2A win. Amber Sallee scored eight points to lead Bentworth (3-10, 1-4).

Charleroi 70, South Park 60 – Bella Carroto scored 27 points and McKenna DeUnger added 20 to lift Charleroi (7-3, 2-1) in Section 4-3A. Hayley Bennett led South Park (5-6, 2-1) with 16. Andrea Kuczma had 15 and Amara Battista 12.

Chartiers-Houston 51, Frazier 26 – Kaydan Buckingham scored 14 points and Ava Capozzoli added 13 while Ella Richey finished with 11 points for Chartiers-Houston (8-6, 4-1) in a Section 4-2A win. Delaney Warnick led Frazier (4-6, 1-3) with 11 points.

Geibel 28, Mapletown 25 – Emma Larkin scored 24 points to lead Geibel (5-7, 1-2) to a Section 2-A win over Mapletown (4-8, 1-2). Krista Wilson, Emma Zolar and MaKenna Lotspeich each scored six points for the Maples.

Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Berlin Brothersvalley 37 – Mya Morgan scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures for Greensburg Central Catholic (11-2) in a nonsection win. Erica Gribble had 13, Avery Davis 12 and Cara Dupilka 10 for the Centurions. Grace Sechler led Berlin Brothersvalley with 14.

Highlands 57, Derry 22 – Shelby Wojcik and Katelyn Myers scored 11 points apiece to help Highlands (7-4, 3-1) past Derry (8-7, 1-4) in Section 1-4A. Mara Lewis had nine for the Trojans.

Indiana 51, Franklin Regional 27 – Katie Kovalchick scored 20 points and Eve Fiala put up 17 to lead Indiana (8-4, 4-0) to a Section 1-5A victory. Gabby Keough and Brooke Schimer scored six points apiece for Franklin Regional (4-7, 3-2).

Knoch 46, Greensburg Salem 41 – Nina Shaw scored 14 points and Hattie McGraw contributed 12 points to help Knoch (7-4, 3-1) slip past Greensburg Salem (9-3, 2-2) in Section 1-4A. The Knights went 7 for 9 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Kaitlyn Mankins had a game-high 18 points for the Golden Lions and Ashlon Price scored 12.

Latrobe 51, Albert Gallatin 44 – Josie Straigis, Camille Dominick and Elle Snyder each scored 14 points and Snyder buried four 3-pointers as Latrobe (9-4, 2-2) beat Albert Gallatin (4-8, 0-5) in Section 3-5A. Mya Glisan scored 15 points, Courtlyn Turner added 12 and Grayce Panos netted 10 for the Colonials.

Laurel 47, Beaver Falls 40 – Regan Atkins scored 16 points and Danielle Pontius chipped in 11 to help Laurel (10-1, 3-0) win in Section 1-3A. Taylor Pullen scored 10 for Beaver Falls (2-4, 0-1).

Lincoln Park 58, Moon 25 – J’La Kizart scored 16 points, Aizlyn Thompson had 15 and Maddie Syka finished with 13 as Lincoln Park (11-1, 2-1) defeated Moon (4-6, 0-4) in Section 4-5A. Jaedin Griggs led the Tigers with 11 points.

Mars 35, Shaler 34 – Olivia Donnelly scored 12 points and Annalyn Isaacs followed with 11 to lead Mars (9-2, 4-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Bayleigh Perez finished with 13 points and Mackenzie Barr had 11 for Shaler (10-3, 2-2).

McGuffey 57, Brownsville 13 – Lexi Ewig scored 14 and Taylor Schumacher added 13 points for McGuffey (10-4, 1-2) in a win against Brownsville (5-8, 0-3) in Section 4-3A.

Mohawk 62, Ellwood City 43 – Erynne Capalbo led all scorers with 22 points and Aricka Young finished with 13 points while Madisyn Cole made four 3-pointers as Mohawk (7-5, 1-1) beat Ellwood City (5-5, 1-2) in Section 1-3A. Kayla Jones scored 20 points for Ellwood City.

Mt. Lebanon 55, Peters Township 50 – Anna Streiff and Payton Collins scored 12 points apiece and Jenny Smith finished with 10 as Mt. Lebanon (8-4, 4-1) earned a Section 2-6A win. Natalie Wetzel scored a game-high 25 points and Gemma Walker added 18 for Peters Township (8-5, 2-2).

North Catholic 74, Valley 27 – Alayna Rocco netted 19 points, Anna Waskiewicz added 13 and Tori Drevna finished with 11 to lead North Catholic (10-3, 5-0) to a dominating Section 1-4A win. Aelan Wyley and Jada Norman scored eight points apiece for Valley (2-11, 0-4).

OLSH 54, East Allegheny 7 – Claudia Ierullo scored 11 points and Gia Ierullo added nine as OLSH (8-4, 2-1) beat East Allegheny (3-7, 0-3) in Section 2-3A.

Propel Montour 65, Calvary Christian 16 – Janai Green scored 21 points to lead Propel Montour. Kahrijah Washington added 17 and KaNiyah Barbour had 11. Hannah Cramer led Calvary Christian with 11.

Quaker Valley 50, Hopewell 24 – Nora Johns had 15 points, Maria Helkowski netted 13 and Oumou Thiero scored 11 for Quaker Valley (9-4, 3-0) in a Section 2-4A win over Hopewell (4-7, 0-3).

Ringgold 50, Uniontown 49 – Abbey Whaley scored 16 of her 28 points in the third quarter to rally Ringgold (3-9, 1-3) to a Section 3-4A win over Uniontown (0-11, 0-5). Jersey Greer scored 14 points, A’Kira Dade had 11 and Emily Myers finished with 10 for the Red Raiders. Angelina Massey scored 11 points for the Rams.

Riverview 42, Jeannette 25 – Isabel Chaparro scored 13 points and Katerina Tsambis added 10 as Riverview (7-6, 3-0) picked up a Section 3-A win. Frankie Crosby had 10 for Jeannette (1-12, 1-2), which led 15-14 at halftime.

Seton LaSalle 54, South Allegheny 46 – Mallory Daly led all scorers with 27 points and Tiara Curry had 14 as Seton LaSalle (8-4, 2-1) went on a 13-5 run late in the fourth quarter to seal a Section 2-3A win. Alyssa McCutcheon scored 13 and Lena Cortazzo added 12 for South Allegheny (5-6, 1-2).

Sewickley Academy 44, New Brighton 15 – Libby Eannarino scored 20 points and Olivia Jackson had 10 to lead Sewickley Academy (5-6, 1-3) to a Section 1-2A win. Alexis Webster led New Brighton (0-10, 0-4) with 15 points.

South Fayette 66, Montour 40 – Maddie Webber collected 26 points and Ava Leroux finished with 14 to lead South Fayette (11-2, 3-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Jordyn Wolfe scored 18 points for Montour (3-8, 1-2).

Trinity 58, West Allegheny 34 – Maddy Roberts netted 13 points, Ruby Morgan and Kristina Bozek each scored 11 and Macie Justice had 10 points as Trinity (7-3, 3-0) beat West Allegheny (4-8, 0-3) in Section 4-5A. Kayla Howard put up 10 points to lead West Allegheny.

Union 54, Sharpsville 36 – Kelly Cleaver scored 21 points to lead Union (6-5) to a nonsection win. Kylie Fruehstorfer added 15 and Zoe Lepri had 13 for the Scotties. Chasie Fry led Sharpsville with 15.

Upper St. Clair 65, Chartiers Valley 53 – Rylee Kalocay led all scorers with 21 points, Mia Brown finished with 19 and Samantha Prunzik had 16 as Upper St. Clair (9-2, 4-0) beat Chartiers Valley (6-4, 2-2) in Section 2-6A. Ava Shazer and Ella Cupka scored 11 points apiece while Emma Reynolds and Lilah Turnbull each scored 10 for the Colts.

West Mifflin 71, Southmoreland 47 – Savaughn Wimbs scored 21 points to pace West Mifflin (5-6, 3-1) in a Section 3-4A win. Emily Beck had 16 and Shannon Conley and Tori Carr each added 12. Maddie Moore led Southmoreland (1-11, 0-4) with 19 points.

Winchester Thurston 52, Springdale 18 – Dashae Cochran (18), Skylar Still (16) and TyLynn Gault (10) finished in double figures for Winchester Thurston (6-4, 3-0) in a Section 3-2A win. Grace Gent scored 10 for Springdale (2-8, 0-4).

Yough 44, Waynesburg 38 – Mikayla Chewning and Laney Gerdich each scored 14 points to lead Yough (5-6, 2-1) to a Section 4-3A win. Addison Blair had 12 and Josie Horne 10 for Waynesburg (10-2, 2-1).

Boys basketball

Propel Andrew Street 51, Beaver County Christian 45 – Theo Baldwin scored 15 points and Maurice Lowry and Ahmir Calhoun added 14 each to help Propel Andrew Street past Beaver County Christian.

Slippery Rock 64, Ellwood City 22 – Josh Book scored 19 points and Dylan Gordon added 10 as Slippery Rock routed Ellwood City (11-3) in nonsection play. Nate Williams scored nine points to lead the Wolverines.

Hockey

Burrell 7, Wilmington 0 – Tyler Danko and Luke Mink each scored two goals to lead Burrell (6-4-2) to a Varsity D2 win over Wilmington (2-9). Ryan Burkett, Julian Kemp and Landon Johnson also scored for the Bucs. Goaltender Cooper Price stopped 17 shots for the shutout.

Central Catholic 5, Cathedral Prep 2 – Dante Scalise scored a pair of goals and Central Catholic (9-4-1) earned a Class 3A win. Noah Hrtiz, Griffin Lewis and Josh Moline added a goal each for the Vikings. Logan Taylor and Brayden Sprickman scored for Cathedral Prep (8-6).

Montour 4, Avonworth 3 – Jack Rogers scored two goals while Hunter Fiedler and Chase Schaltenbrand each scored a goal to lead Montour (9-3) past Avonworth (8-7) in Class A. Connor Ralston, Aidan O’Dell and Cooper Powell scored for the Antelopes.

Moon 9, West Allegheny 2 – Aiden Yakovich scored a pair of goals, Branden Line added a goal and an assist and Carter Williams recorded three assists to lead Moon (5-5) to a Class A win. Alex Jak and Logan Balint scored for West Allegheny (6-5-2).

North Hills 5, Wheeling Park 1 – Will Jackson, Lukas Posel, Andrew Nazak, Johnathan Troskey and Owen Sroka scored as North Hills (13-0-1) won a Class A tilt. Logan Roxby scored the lone goal for Wheeling Park (0-12).

Peters Township 4, North Allegheny 3 (OT) – Lica Maietta scored the game-winner in overtime and Ryder Mertens had two goals and an assist to lead Peters Township (10-3) to a Class 3A win. Ben Kovac had a goal and an assist. Trey Gallo had a goal and two assists for North Allegheny (9-3-3).

Thomas Jefferson 4, Meadville 2 – Kyle Siller, Duane Sontheimer, Zack Strutt and Liam Mahoney had a goal apiece for Thomas Jefferson (7-6) in a Class 2A win. Preston Phillis and Zack Schepner scored for Meadville (2-10-1).

Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 0 – Colin Ruffner had three goals and two assists and Timothy Cottrill made 18 saves to lead Upper St. Clair (6-4-1) past Baldwin (5-6-1) in Class 3A. Aaron Stawiarski had two goals and an assist.

Wheeling Catholic 7, Plum 4 – Landon Jaquay scored two goals while Ethyn Taylor and Aden Cooey each scored a goal and had two assists to lead Wheeling Catholic (3-10) to a Class A win. Zach Miller scored two goals while Nick Majors and David Westbrook each scored a goal for Plum (3-10).