High school roundup for June 1, 2019: WPIAL lacrosse teams fall in PIAA quarterfinals

By: HSSN Staff

Saturday, June 1, 2019 | 11:54 PM

Six WPIAL lacrosse teams advanced to Saturday’s PIAA quarterfinals, but each had its season come to a close.

Boys lacrosse

Conestoga 13, Pine-Richland 7 — District 1 champion Conestoga eliminated Pine-Richland in the Class AAA quarterfinals at Penn State’s Panzer Stadium. The WPIAL champion Rams finished with a 13-6 record.

Radnor 13, Mt. Lebanon 4 — District 1 runner-up Radnor defeated Mt. Lebanon to end the Blue Devils season in the PIAA Class AAA quarterfinals at Memorial Park Stadium in Mechanicsburg. WPIAL runner-up Mt. Lebanon finished the season 14-8.

Hershey 13, Mars 8 — The WPIAL Class AA champion Planets’ season ended in the PIAA quarterfinals at the hands of District 3 champion Hershey at Panzer Stadium. Mars finished with a 19-4 record.

Strath Haven 12, Hampton 5 — Hampton’s season came to end in the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals at Memorial Park Stadium. The WPIAL runner-up Talbots finished with a 19-4 record.

Girls lacrosse

Manheim Township 20, Shady Side Academy 5 — The 3A WPIAL champion Shady Side Academy fell to the district 3 champion Manheim Township in the 3A PIAA quarterfinals at Panzer Stadium. The Indians finish their championship season with a 17-3 record.

York Catholic 22, Oakland Catholic 9 — Undefeated WPIAL Class AA champion Oakland Catholic’s state championship hopes were dashed at the hands of District 3 champion York Catholic in the PIAA quarterfinals at Panzer Stadium. The Golden Eagles finished their season 16-1.

Boys volleyball

Ambridge 3, Bethlehem Catholic 0 — The WPIAL Class AA champion Bridgers traveled to Bellefonte to play the District 11 runner-up and won in straight sets, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17. They advanced to the PIAA semifinals Tuesday to take on District 10 champ Meadville.

Bethel Park 3, State College 0 — Bethel Park is moving on to the PIAA semifinals after defeating District 6 champion State College, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22, at Forest Hills High School. The Black Hawks advance to play North Allegheny in the state semifinals.

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0 — The WPIAL Class AAA champion eliminated Shaler, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21, at Penn Hills. Shaler finished its season 16-4.