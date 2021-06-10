High school roundup for June 10, 2021: Abby Allen hits walk-off 2-run shot to lift Canon Mac

By:

Thursday, June 10, 2021 | 11:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Eden Christian Academy’s Jacob Fisher (center) gets soaked with water bottles by teammates after the Warriors defeated Kennedy Catholic, 12-5, in their PIAA Class A state quarterfinal on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Slippery Rock University. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Eden Christian Academy’s David Kelly celebrates during a PIAA Class A state quarterfinal against Kennedy Catholic on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Slippery Rock University. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Eden Christian Academy’s Jacob Fisher celebrates with catcher Malachi Manges after defeating Kennedy Catholic, 12-5, in their PIAA Class A state quarterfinal on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Slippery Rock University. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Eden Christian Academy pitcher Jacob Fisher delivers against Kennedy Catholic during a PIAA Class A state quarterfinal on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Slippery Rock University. Previous Next

Abby Allen hit a walk-off two-run home run on a 3-2 pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Canon-McMillan to a 5-3 victory over Neshaminy in the PIAA Class 6A softball quarterfinals Thursday.

Sami Merkle scored when Taylor Eckles reached on an error earlier in the inning. Neshaminy scored in the top of the 10th to take a 3-2 lead. Grace Higgins singled and doubled and Elka Mowery singled and drove in a run for the Big Macs (11-10), who will meet North Penn in Monday’s semifinals.

West Greene 6, Cambridge Springs 5 – Kiley Meek hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th to lead West Greene to a hard-fought Class A quarterfinal victory. London Whipkey had an RBI single and Meek an RBI double in the fifth to give the Pioneers a 3-1 lead, and Olivia Kiger tripled and scored in the eighth to make it 4-3, but Cambridge Springs fought back each time. Katie Lampe also had an RBI single for West Greene (20-2), which will meet DuBois Central Catholic in Monday’s semifinals.

Armstrong 15, Exeter Township 4 – Jessica Pugh homered twice and drove in four runs and Jenna Clontz had three hits including a home run as Armstrong rolled to a PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal win. Emma Paul and Riley Kilgore also had three hits for the River Hawks (17-5), who pounded out 20 hits. Emme Smerick, Isabella Atherton and Mackenzie Egley had two apiece. Armstrong will meet North Hills is a rematch of the WPIAL finals in Monday’s semifinals.

North Hills 7, Bellefonte 3 – Melanie Taylor homered and Maria Chutko went 3 for 3 as WPIAL champion North Hills won a Class 5A quarterfinal shortened to six innings by rain. Anastasia Aggelou doubled and drove in a run. Kassidy Wittig and Hannah Murphy also had RBIs for North Hills (18-5). Madison Melius homered for District 6 champion Bellefonte.

Union City 6, Laurel 5 – Lucy Higley had an RBI single and Jordyn Brozell a run-scoring double as Union City scored three times in the 10th to win a Class 2A quarterfinal. Addie Deal hit a two-out, two-strike home run in the bottom of the seventh for Laurel (18-2) to force extra innings. Grace Kissick had an RBI single and Frankilyn Duddy a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th as a Spartans comeback came up one run short. Deal, Autumn Boyd and Kaylee Withrow had two hits apiece for Laurel.

Baseball

North Allegheny 8, Central Tech 1 – Kyle Demi pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and fanning seven, to lead North Allegheny in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Aaron Galaska worked two scoreless innings for the Tigers. Danny Gallon went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Cole Young tripled and drove in a run. Logan Andreyko and Joe Manesiotis also had an RBI apiece. Jeff Flaxman went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Central Tech. North Allegheny (22-3) will meet Spring-Ford in Monday’s semifinals.

Bethel Park 7, Southern Lehigh 2 – Eric Chalus allowed one earned run in six innings and doubled to spark a five-run third inning and lead Bethel Park to a Class 5A quarterfinal win. Cody Geddes had three hits and pitched a scoreless seventh for the Black Hawks (20-4), who will meet District 6 Champion Central Mountain in Monday’s semifinals. David Kessler and Ray Altmeyer had RBI singles and Geddes an RBI double in the five-run inning that was aided by four errors.

Central Mountain 3, West Allegheny 2 – Kaden Falls doubled and drove in three runs as District 6 champion Central Mountain won a Class 5A quarterfinal matchup. Winning pitcher Aiden Major went 6⅔ innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven. Colin Marinpetro singled and Nick Longo drove in a run for West Allegheny (18-6).

New Castle 4, Eastern York 1 – Rocco Bernadina allowed one run in six innings, striking out eight, as New Castle collected a Class 4A quarterfinal victory. Anthony Miller, who worked a scoreless seventh to earn the save, and Logan Gibson had two hits apiece for the Red Hurricanes (16-9), who will face Montour in Monday’s semifinals. Drew Dellinger had two hits for Eastern York.

Tyrone 8, Hopewell 1 – Winning pitcher Aiden Campbell gave up one hit in five innings and Brandon Lucas doubled twice and drove in a run to lead Tyrone to a Class 3A quarterfinal win. Landon Fox singled and drove in a run for Hopewell (18-6).

Shenango 2, Johnsonburg 1 – Ethan Bintrim singled and scored when Gabe Yanssens reached on an error in the eighth inning to lead Shenango to a Class 2A quarterfinal win. Tyler Kamerer homered and had another home run taken away on a leaping catch at the wall by Luke Zimmerman. Braeden D’Angelo earned the win, giving up one run in 3⅓ innings. Zach Herb pitched 4⅔ scoreless innings for the Wildcats (22-2), who will meet Serra Catholic in Monday’s semifinals.

Eden Christian 12, Kennedy Catholic 5 – Malachi Manges singled, doubled and drove in four runs as Eden Christian jumped on District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic with eight runs in the first inning in a Class A quarterfinal victory. David Kelly had two hits and two RBIs and Jared Bees tripled and drove in a run for Eden Christian (19-5), which will meet Southern Fulton in Monday’s semifinals.

Southern Fulton 7, Union 4 – Trayton Younker had two hits and two RBIs and Luke Fitz tripled and drove in a run to lead District 5 champion Southern Fulton to a Class A quarterfinal win. Tyler Staub singled and drove in two runs for Union (12-6). Brennan Porter and Mark Stanley had an RBI apiece.