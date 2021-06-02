High school roundup for June 2, 2021: McGuffey baseball earns state tournament bid

Winning pitcher Jake Orr went 6⅔ innings, giving up one run and striking out 10, and hit an RBI double in the fifth inning to lead No. 4 McGuffey to a 2-1 victory over No. 2 Avonworth in the Class 3A baseball consolation game Wednesday afternoon.

The Highlanders (14-5) claimed the WPIAL’s third and final PIAA playoff spot with the win. Austin Hall had an RBI single in the first. Neo Miller had two hits for Avonworth (15-9).

Peters Township 2, West Allegheny 1 – John Lutte hit an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning, leading Peters Township to victory in the Class 5A consolation game. Both teams will make the state tournament, with No. 13 Peters Township (11-11) as the third-place team out of the WPIAL and No. 3 West Allegheny (17-5) as the fourth-place team. Mac Ciocco and winning pitcher Sam Miller had two hits for Peters, and Jake DiLucia drove in a run. Luke Lambert doubled and drove in a run for West Allegheny.

Boys volleyball

Meadville 3, Ambridge 0 – Reed Fisher had nine kills and Jake Kotula recorded 22 assists, but Ambridge (11-4) saw its season end with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-14 loss to District 10 champion Meadville in a PIAA Class 2A first-round match. Meadville will meet North Catholic in Saturday’s quarterfinals.