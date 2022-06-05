High school roundup for June 4, 2022: Mars boys lacrosse, NA boys volleyball reach state semis

Saturday, June 4, 2022 | 8:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Austin Cote celebrates after scoring against Quaker Valley during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on May 26 at Robert Morris.

The Mars boys lacrosse team’s quest to become the first from the WPIAL to win a state championship is two wins away from becoming reality.

Enzo Grieco scored five goals and Austin Cote and Wes Scurci added three apiece as the Fightin’ Planets defeated District 3 champion Susquehannock, 16-5, in the Class 2A quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.

Jacob Caringola scored twice and Josh Seipp and Kyle McEwen had a goal apiece for Mars, which will meet District 1 winner-up Penncrest in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Chambersburg.

The Fightin’ Planets are the only WPIAL lacrosse team still in the championship chase,

In the boys Class 3A quarterfinals, Shady Side Academy lost to District 1 champion Radnor, 10-7. In boys 2A, Quaker Valley fell to Penncrest, 13-4.

In the girls Class 3A quarterfinals, Wilson, the third seed out of District 3, beat Shady Side Academy, 11-7. In 2A, District 1 runner-up Strath Haven topped Chartiers Valley, 15-9.

Boys volleyball

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0 – North Allegheny’s bid for a fourth straight state championship rolled on with a 27-25, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Shaler in the Class 3A quartefinals.

Cole Dorn had 18 kills and Jack Birch recorded 12 kills and three blocks for the Tigers, who will meet District 1 runner-up Penncrest in the state semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bald Eagle High School.

Ryan Tresler had 24 digs for the North Allegheny’s giving him 504 for the season and breaking the school record of 503 set by his older brother Trevor in 2019.

Caleb Schall had 36 assists and four blocks, Jax Wilhite added six kills and Varun Kaveti had five kills.

The Tigers are the only WPIAL team still playing. In the Class 2A quarterfinals, OLSH lost to District 10 champion Meadville in three games, 25-19, 25-14, 25-10.