High school roundup for June 7, 2023: Mt. Lebanon boys lacrosse wins PIAA opener

By:

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Metro Creative

Mt. Lebanon lacrosse split a pair of first-round PIAA Class 3A matches Wednesday.

The WPIAL champion boys team rolled to a 17-3 victory over District 10 champion McDowell (7-10). The Blue Devils (19-3) will meet District 1 champion Springfield (20-2) in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

The WPIAL runner-up girls team lost 18-4 to District 3 champion Manheim Township (16-1), finishing the season with a 16-4 record.

Tags: Mt. lebanon