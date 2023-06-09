High school roundup for June 8, 2023: Clutch homer lifts Mt. Lebanon in Class 6A quarters

Thursday, June 8, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Jacob Tinnemeyer (left) celebrates with Matt Delvaux during a game against Manheim Township in the PIAA Class 6A first round Monday.

Jacob Tinnemeyer hit the tie-breaking two-run homer in top of ninth inning to lead WPIAL champion Mt. Lebanon to a 5-2 victory over Spring-Ford in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals Thursday.

Matthew Delvaux followed Tinnemeyer’s blast with an RBI double later in the inning for Mt. Lebanon (15-10). Tanner Donati hit a sacrifice fly in the top of seventh and Nathaniel Girod doubled for the Blue Devils, who will face Cedar Cliff in Monday’s semifinals.

Starter Michael DeHaan allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits in eight innings for Spring-Ford (22-4).

Bellefonte 11, Indiana 5 – Levi Purnell and Braedyn Kormanic hit a double and drove in two runs apiece to lead Bellefonte (18-5) to a Class 4A quarterfinal win. Gavin Homer and Ben Ryan each hit a triple and Garrison Doughtery went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Indiana (16-11). Bellefonte will meet Hopewell in Monday’s semifinals.

Cedar Cliff 2, North Allegheny 1 – Sam Grube led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and Ayden Frey followed with a two-run homer to lead Cedar Cliff (20-6) to a Class 6A quarterfinal win. Andrew Dougherty scored David Posey on a squeeze bunt in the fourth inning for North Allegheny (17-8). Cedar Cliff will face WPIAL champion Mt. Lebanon in the semifinals Monday.

Hopewell 4, Erie Cathedral Prep 2 – Lucas Arington singled and doubled and Lucas Walton drove in a pair of runs to lead Hopewell (14-11) past Erie Cathedral Prep (22-2) in a Class 4A quarterfinal. Ty Eberhardt hit a triple and Landon Fox had an RBI single for the Vikings, who will meet Bellefonte in Monday’s semifinals.

Monsignor Bonner 3, Bethel Park 1 – Kevin McGonigle went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and two RBIs to lead Monsignor Bonner (12-3) to a win in the Class 5A quarterfinals, ending Bethel Park’s two-year run as state champions. Winning pitcher Harry Carr threw six scoreless innings, allowing four hits. Jason Nuttridge hit a double and Gianni Magnotti drove in the lone run for the Black Hawks (18-6). Monsignor Bonner will meet WPIAL champion Shaler in the semifinals Monday.

Riverside 9, Fairview 3 – Hunter Garvin singled and doubled, Drake Fox doubled and drove in a pair, and Evan Burry tripled to lead undefeated Riverside (23-0) past Fairview (18-3) in a Class 3A quarterfinal. Mitchell Garvin singled and drove in two runs and Ashton Schlosser had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers, who will meet Punxsutawney in the semifinals Monday.

Sharpsville 10, Burgettstown 3 – Luke Distler hit two doubles and had two RBIs and Braden Scarvel and Stephen Tarnoci each tripled for Sharpsville (16-7) in a Class 2A quarterfinal win. Andrew Bredel tripled and drove in two runs and Eric Kovach hit an RBI single for Burgettstown (16-5). Sharpsville will face Bald Eagle Area in Monday’s semifinals.

Softball

Armstrong 15, West Chester Rustin 0 – Jordyn Klingensmith went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and six RBIs and Emma Smerick tripled and had two RBIs to lead Amrstrong (21-2) past West Chester Rustin (17-9) in a three-inning Class 5A quarterfinal win. Winning pitcher Cameryn Sprankle allowed one hit. The River Hawks will face Shaler in the semifinals Monday.

Glendale 5, Carmichaels 4 – Ava Weld hit a game-winning RBI double in top of eighth for Glendale (21-4) in a Class A quarterfinal win. Sophia Zalar hit two singles and Kendall Ellsworth drove in two runs for Carmichaels (19-2). Glendale will face Tri Valley in Monday’s semifinals.

Juniata 6, Avonworth 1 – Shalelyn Armstrong hit a two-run homer in the second and Sophia Smith hit a three-run blast in the sixth to lead Juniata (24-3) to a Class 3A quarterfinal win. Layne Shinsky hit a triple and Cassie Heinauer drove in a run for Avonworth (22-2). Juniata will face Jamestown in the semifinals Monday.

Montour 5, Archbishop Wood 0 – Jana Hess hit an RBI triple to break the scoreless tie in the fourth inning for Montour (17-4) in a Class 4A quarterfinal win over Archbishop Wood (13-9). Winning pitcher Kaitlyn Molitoris struck out 14 for the Spartans, who will face Elizabeth Forward in Monday’s semifinals.

Neshannock 2, Sharpsville 1 – Hunter Newman hit an RBI double and Jaidon Nogay had two hits to lead Neshannock (22-0) past Sharpsville (19-4) in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Winning pitcher Addy Frye struck out seven for the Lancers, who will meet Everett in the semifinals Monday.

Union 5, West Branch 2 – Winning pitcher Mia Preuhs struck out 17 to lead Union (19-3) to a Class A quarterfinal win over West Branch (20-5). Olivia Benedict and Olivia Williams each hit a double and Addie Nogay and Tori May drove in one run apiece for the Scotties, who will meet Claysburg-Kimmel in the semifinals Monday.