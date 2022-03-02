High school roundup for March 1, 2022: Fort Cherry tops Carlynton in Class 2A semis

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Derek Errett scored 16 points to lead Fort Cherry to a 46-36 victory over Carlynton in the WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball semifinals Tuesday night.

Owen Norman added 14 points and Dylan Rogers had 10 for No. 2 Fort Cherry (23-2), which will meet top-seeded OLSH in the championship game Saturday. Khalil Kerr scored 15 and Jaiden McClure had 11 for No. 3 Carlynton (20-3).

Allderdice 64, McDowell 43 – Logan Golle and Michael Quigley scored 17 points apiece as Allderdice (18-7) won a PIAA Class 6A District 6-8-10 subregional game. Major Rainey added 12 points for the Dragons. Stephone Porter led McDowell with 10 points. In Class 5A, Brashear (8-9) defeated General McLane, 71-60, in a PIAA District 8-9-10 subregional game.

Hockey

Cathedral Prep 6, Upper St. Clair 3 – Logan Taylor scored two goals and Devon Dovichow had 26 saves for Cathedral Prep (3-15-2) in a Class 3A win. Greyson Bayer, Luke Fisher and Peyton Gillespie scored for Upper St. Clair (7-12-1).

Carrick 9, Morgantown 0 – Ian Norkevicus scored four goals and Zack Connelly had two for Carrick (12-5-1) in a Class B win. Brandon Nyga had 27 saves for Morgantown (8-9-1).

Chartiers Valley 6, Westmont Hilltop 2 – Tommy Phillips scored two goals to lead Chartiers Valley (6-10-4) to a Class A win. Nick Rozich and Tony Marano scored for Westmont Hilltop (13-7).

Indiana 5, Montour 0 – Phil Bell had a hat trick and Zach Brody and Korbin Wilson also scored to lead Indiana (3-15-1) over Montour (4-13-2) in Class 2A. Anthony Reinholt had 24 saves for Montour.

McDowell 9, Plum 2 – Nico Catalde and Alex Lim scored two goals each to lead McDowell (12-8) to a Class A win over Plum (7-11-2). Max Weingrad and Nick Majors scored for Plum.

Wilmington 10, Trinity 3 – Drake Tomak had four goals and an assist and Cody Williams added two goals and two assists to lead Wilmington (11-5-2) to a Class B win. Corey Blommel scored two goals for Trinity (1-16-1).