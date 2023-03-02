High school roundup for March 1, 2023: Connor Spratt hits 1,000 points, Seton LaSalle takes 5th

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle's Connor Spratt scores his 1,000th career point against Shady Side Academy's Nate Mallory during their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Fox Chapel High School.

Connor Spratt scored 25 points, including the 1,000th of his high school career, as No. 9 Seton LaSalle defeated No. 3 Shady Side Academy, 62-44, in the WPIAL Class 3A fifth-place game Wednesday night.

Luke Masua and Ian March each added 10 points for the Rebels (14-11). Eli Teslovich scored 18 and Nate Mallory added 10 for the Bulldogs (17-9). The top seven WPIAL teams qualify for the PIAA playoffs in boys Class 3A.

Class 4A

Third place

Laurel Highlands 83, Highlands 60 – Rodney Gallagher scored 26 points to become his school’s all-time leading scorer and lead No. 2 Laurel Highlands (21-4) to victory in the Class 4A third-place game. Blaise Krizner added 19, Keondre DeShields had 16 and Mason Bolish finished with 12 on four 3-pointers for the Mustangs. Jimmy Kunst led No. 5 Highlands (21-5) with 18 points. Bradyn Foster had 16 and Cam Reigard 14.

Fifth place

Hampton 58, Uniontown 47 – Brennan Murray scored 17 points and Liam Mignogna had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 4 Hampton (21-5) in the Class 4A fifth-place game. Eric Weeks added 11 for the Talbots. Bakari Wallace led No. 3 Uniontown (20-5) with 14 points. Tanner Uphold had 10.

Seventh place

South Allegheny 68, Belle Vernon 65 – Bryce Epps scored 28 points and Michael Michalski added 22 as No. 8 South Allegheny (22-4) won the seventh-place game to claim the WPIAL’s final playoff spot in Class 4A. Jeston Beatty added 10 for the Gladiators. Quinton Martin led No. 10 Belle Vernon (11-14) with 30 points. Zion Moore had 17 and Alonzo Wade 10.

Class 3A

Third place

Steel Valley 87, Neshannock 64 – Makhai Valentine scored 42 points and Nahjir Norris added 10 to lead top-seeded Steel Valley past second-seeded Neshannock in the Class 3A third-place game.Jack Glies led the Lancers with 17 points. Talan Anderson had 13 and Matthew Sopko 12.

Seventh place

Yough 70, Mohawk 67 – Terek Crosby scored 29 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, as No. 7 Yough won the seventh-place game, claiming the seventh and final playoff spot for the district in Class 3A. Austin Matthews added 18 points and Brendon Converso had 15 on five 3-pointers for the Cougars (17-7), who erased a nine-point halftime deficit. They will begin play in the state tournament March 11. Bobby Fadden led the Warriors (20-6) with 23 points. Jay Wrona and Mason Hopper added 13 each and Keigan Hopper had 11.

Class 2A

Fifth place

Eden Christian 68, Clairton 48 – Ryan Merrick and Nathan Garrett scored 16 points apiece and Malachi Manges added 11 as No. 5 Eden Christian (19-6) won the fifth-place game in Class 2A. Devon Dean scored 20 and Kaden Smith added 13 for No. 14 Clairton (12-14).

Seventh place

Serra Catholic 80, Shenango 79 – Owen Dumbroski scored 27 points and Isiah Petty and Pete Burke added 18 each to lead No. 7 Serra Catholic (15-11) to victory in the seventh-place game, claiming the WPIAL’s seventh and final PIAA playoff spot in Class 2A. Joey DeMoss added 11 for the Eagles. Brody McQuiston led No. 8 Shenango (14-11) with 33 points. Joey Campoli had 12.

Girls basketball

Class A

Third place

Bishop Canevin 54, St. Joseph 45 – Rachel Boehm scored 32 points to lead No. second-seeded Bishop Canevin (12-8) past No. 5 St. Joseph (20-6) in the Class A third-place game. Julie Spinelli scored 19 and Gia Richter added 12 for the Spartans. The top five teams in the class make the state tournament field.

Fifth place

Monessen 48, Avella 37 – Hailey Johnson scored 12 points and Madison Johnson added 11 as No. 4 Monessen (17-6) won the fifth-place game to claim the fifth and final PIAA playoff spot for WPIAL teams in Class A. Katie Dryer led No. 10 Avella (14-12) with 11 points.