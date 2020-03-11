High school roundup for March 10, 2020: Cornell shocks No. 1 Elk County Catholic

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 | 11:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Zaier Harrison led Cornell with 15 points Tuesday night.

Cornell’s talented trio of 1,000-point scorers isn’t ready to call it a career just yet.

Zaier Harrison, Kaden DiVito and Isaiah Langston, the decorated seniors who have led the team all season, all scored in double digits and Cornell knocked off top-ranked Elk County Catholic, 53-44, in a PIAA Class A second-round game Tuesday night at Clarion.

Harrison had 15 points, DiVito 14 and Langston 10 for the Raiders (20-7). Regis Wortman led Elk County Catholic with 13 points.

Cornell jumped out to an 11-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 9-0 run in the third to establish some breathing room. Elk County Christian (27-2), the District 9 champion, closed to within seven points in the fourth quarter, but Cornell made its lead stand up.

The Raiders will meet District 6 champion Bishop Carroll (17-9) in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Bishop Canevin 40, Cameron County 39 — KeVaughn Price scored a game-high 25 points and hit the winning bucket with 3 seconds left to lead Bishop Canevin into the PIAA Class A quarterfinals.

Matt Swartz hit a layup with 13.7 seconds left to give Cameron County (21-6), the District 9 runner-up, a one-point lead. Price took an inbounds pass, drove the baseline and scored the winning points.

Caden Beldin led Cameron County with 12 points. Bishop Canevin (20-6) will meet District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley (28-1) in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Girls basketball

North Allegheny 51, State College 38 — WPIAL champion North Allegheny never gave State College a chance in a PIAA Class 6A matchup, scoring the first 14 points of the game to establish a lead it never relinquished.

Lizzy Groetsch led the Tigers with 15 points. Paige Morningstar added nine points and Jasmine Timmerson had eight.

State College (19-7) used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to get within seven at 45-28, but Morningstar hit a basket with about two minutes left to get momentum back for the Tigers. North Allegheny (24-3) will meet Nazareth in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Bethel Park 47, Upper Dublin 40 — Olivia Westphal had a big shooting night to keep WPIAL Class 6A runner-up Bethel Park’s state playoff run going. Westphal scored 23 points and Sophia Nath added 10 for the Black Hawks.

Bethel Park (23-3) will meet District 1 third-place finisher Plymouth Whitemarsh in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53, Baldwin 27 — Kaitlyn Flanagan and Anna McTamney scored 12 points apiece as Plymouth Whitemarsh ended Baldwin’s Class 6A state playoff run. McTamney added 11 rebounds.

Emily Hillgartner led Baldwin (13-11) with 10 points. Anna Lucarelli added eight and Kayla Radomsky seven.

Beaver 48, Penn Cambria 36 — Payton List scored 21 points to lead Beaver (23-4) to a Class 3A second-round victory over Penn Cambria (16-11) at Hempfield.

Maddi Weiland added 13 points and Emma Pavelek scored 11 for Beaver, the WPIAL runner-up. Penn Cambria, the District 6 third-place team, was led by Lora Davis’ 14 points.

Ellis School 47, Everett 35 — A pair of Natalies are making the Ellis School’s first trip to the state tournament a memorable one.

Natalie Graf scored 25 points and Natalie Jasper added 18 to lead Ellis (20-7) past District 5 champ Everett at Pitt-Johnstown. Graf had 15 points and five 3-pointers in the first half as Ellis jumped out to a 26-13 lead. Everett cut the deficit to eight points in the fourth quarter before Ellis pulled away. Graf added two more 3-pointers in the second half.

Ellis will meet District 6 fourth-place finisher Bishop McCort (21-6) in Friday’s quarterfinals. McCort defeated WPIAL champ Bishop Canevin, 55-44, in the first round.