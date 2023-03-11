High school roundup for March 10, 2023: Uniontown boys knock off District 3 champs

Friday, March 10, 2023

Calvin Winfrey III scored 23 points as WPIAL sixth-place finisher Uniontown defeated District 3 champion Berks Catholic, 81-69, in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A boys basketball playoffs Friday night.

Bakari Wallace had 18 points, while Jamire Braxton and Notorious Grooms scored 12 each for the Red Raiders (21-5), who advanced to play the winner of Saturday’s game between Lewisburg and Littlestown in Tuesday’s second round. Ryan Koch scored 25 for Berks Catholic (23-5).

Carlynton 65, Southern Fulton 35 – Austin Milliner scored a season-high 25 points, Chase Jones added 13 and Simon Schriver had 10 to lead Carlynton (18-7) to a convincing first-round win over Southern Fulton (19-7) in the Class A playoffs. The Cougars advance to play Elk County Catholic in Tuesday’s second round.

Cathedral Prep 47, South Fayette 45 – Semontae Lofton scored 16 points and Jake Sambuchino followed with 14 for District 10 champion Cathedral Prep (22-3) in a Class 5A first-round victory. Elijah Hill led all scorers with 30 points and Michael Plasko added 15 for South Fayette (16-11).

Elk County Catholic 67, Neighborhood Academy 47 – District 9 champion Elk County Catholic (26-2) stopped Neighborhood Academy (20-6) in the Class A first round to earn a second-round matchup with Carlynton on Tuesday.

Exeter Township 62, Fox Chapel 57 – The Foxes climbed back from a seven-point halftime deficit to close the gap to one with a minute to go, but fell just short in a Class 5A opening round loss. Kam Greil scored 23 points to lead Fox Chapel (15-12). Jefferson Moorefield-Brown added 13 and Caden Kaiser had 10. Alex Kelsey led District 3 champion Exeter Township (24-6) with 13 points. Reece Garvin and Anthony Caccese each added 12.

Farrell 75, Geibel 62 – Danny Odem scored 21 points and Nasir O’Kane added 15 for District 10 champion Farrell (21-4) in a Class A opening-round victory. Jaydis Kennedy led Geibel (17-9) with 27 points while Trevon White, Jeff Johnson and Kaden Grady all scored 10 points apiece.

Hampton 61, Grove City 44 – Eric Weeks scored half of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and Robert Coll finished with 16 to lead Hampton (24-3) to a Class 4A opening-round win over Grove City (16-10). Nathan Greer led the Eagles with 20 points. The Talbots advance to Tuesday’s second round to face Laurel Highlands.

Hershey 56, Gateway 55 – Gateway (17-8) lost a close Class 5A opening-round matchup with Hershey (19-7). Hershey will play WPIAL Class 5A champion Penn Hills in the second round Tuesday.

Imani Christian 78, Clarion 43 – WPIAL champion Imani Christian (19-6) had no problems with District 9 fifth-place finisher Clarion (17-10) in the Class A first round. Imani Christian will meet Union-Rimersburg in the second round Tuesday.

Laurel Highlands 82, Clearfield 59 – Keondre DeShields dropped 30 points, Rodney Gallagher followed with 25 and Patrick Cavanagh finished with 10 as Laurel Highlands (23-3) defeated District 9 champion Clearfield (17-7) in the Class 4A opening round. Braison Patrick led Clearfield with 15 points. The Mustangs will play Hampton (24-3) in Tuesday’s second round.

Mars 61, Manheim Central 49 – Remi Black had 21 points and Robert Ceh scored 16 to lead Mars (17-10) to a road win at Manheim Central (21-6) in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Fightin’ Planets advance to play Cathedral Prep in Tuesday’s second round.

North Catholic 89, Hickory 65 – Max Hurray had 25 points and eclipsed 1,000 points for his career in North Catholic’s win over Hickory (14-11) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Andrew Maddalon added 22 points for the Trojans (20-7) and Matt Ellery scored 20 with six 3-pointers. The Trojans will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Shamokin and Valley View in Tuesday’s second round.

Peters Township 60, Milton Hershey 53 – Peters Township (23-4) defeated Milton Hershey out of District 3 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Indians advance to play the winner of Saturday’s game between District 6 champion Central Mountain (24-2) and Lampeter Strasburg (19-7) in Tuesday’s second round.

Union 65, Kennedy Catholic 45 – Matt Stanley had 28 points and Lucas Stanley scored 12 on four 3-pointers as Union (23-3) took down Kennedy Catholic (13-11) in the PIAA Class A first round. The Scotties will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Portage and Cameron County in the second round Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Avonworth 40, Forest Hills 34 – Greta O’Brien scored 18 points and WPIAL champ Avonworth (20-5) clipped Forest Hills (22-5) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Becca Goetz added 11 points for the Antelopes, who will meet OLSH in Tuesday’s second round.

Bishop McCort 64, Freedom 58 (OT) – Gianna Gallucci scored 23 points and Cami Beppler added 22 as Bishop McCort (15-13) won a Class 2A first-round game. Julz Mohrbacher scored 28 points and Olivia Henderson added 12 for Freedom (20-6).

Burgettstown 57, United 52 – The Blue Devils (21-6) defeated United (17-9) in the Class 2A first round and will face District 10 champ Kennedy Catholic in Tuesday’s second round.

Chestnut Ridge 70, Keystone Oaks 57 – District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge (22-4) knocked out Keystone Oaks (17-10) in the Class 3A first round.

Homer-Center 43, Chartiers-Houston 20 – Molly Kosmack scored 15 and Ashlynn Kerr contributed 10 as District 6 champion Homer-Center (21-7) defeated Chartiers-Houston (16-11) in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. Kaydan Buckingham and Ava Capozzoli scored six points apiece for the Buccaneers.

Kennedy Catholic 77, Brentwood 20 – District 10 champ Kennedy Catholic (22-4) stopped Brentwood (14-12) in a Class 2A first-round matchup.

Laurel 57, Sharpsville 31 – The Spartans (24-3) rolled to a Class 3A first-round win over Sharpsville (14-12) and will meet District 6 champ River Valley in Tuesday’s second round.

Maplewood 65, Aliquippa 47 – District 10 runner-up Maplewood (21-5) defeated Aliquippa (12-12) in the Class 2A first round.

Mercyhurst Prep 73, Waynesburg 35 – Olivia Kulyk scored 22 points and Lillirose Lang added 17 for District 10 champion Mercyhurst Prep (20-5) in the Class 3A first round. Kaley Rohanna and Josie Horne each scored 10 points for Waynesburg (21-6). Mercyhurst will play Shady Side Academy in the second round Tuesday.

Mt. Lebanon 58, Altoona 50 – Claire Cramer scored a game-high 16 points and Mt. Lebanon (18-8) earned a Class 6A first-round win at Altoona (17-10). Jenny Smith added 12 points for the Blue Devils, who outscored Altoona 18-6 in the second quarter. The Blue Devils will play North Allegheny on Tuesday in the second round.

North Allegheny 76, Manheim Township 53 – Kellie McConnell and Jasmine Timmerson registered 18 points each to propel WPIAL champ North Allegheny (21-5) past Manheim Township (17-11) in the first round of the Class 6A tournament. Lydia Betz added 15 points and Caroline Henderson scored 11 for the Tigers, who sank 13 3-pointers. The Tigers will face Mt. Lebanon in Tuesday’s second round.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, Wilmington 42 – Kyleigh Nagy scored 18 points to help OLSH (20-7) top Wilmington (21-5) in the Class 3A first round. Mia Grisafi added 11 points for the Chargers, who will face Avonworth in Tuesday’s second round.

Redbank Valley 63, Serra Catholic 36 – District 9 champion Redbank Valley (26-1) beat Serra Catholic (18-5) in the Class 2A first round.

Shady Side Academy 54, Karns City 19 – The Bulldogs (24-3) routed Karns City (15-10) in the Class 3A first-round and will face District 10 champ Mercyhurst Prep in the second round Tuesday.

Shenango 50, Marion Center 43 – Emilee Fedrizzi scored 21 points to lead WPIAL champion Shenango (23-4) to a Class 2A first-round win over Marion Center (14-13). Shenango will meet Lakeview in Tuesday’s second round.

Upper St. Clair 56, McDowell 34 – Rylee Kalocay poured in 30 points to push Upper St. Clair (22-3) past McDowell (18-7) in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Kate Robbins scored 10 for the Panthers, who will play Pennsbury in Tuesday’s second round.

Westmont Hilltop 48, Neshannock 42 – District 6 runner-up Westmont Hilltop (26-2) got past Neshannock (18-9) in the Class 3A first round.