High school roundup for March 11, 2020: Beaver Falls storms into PIAA quarterfinals

By:

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 11:33 PM

Don Rebel | Tribune-Review Beaver Falls players break the huddle during a PIAA Class 3A playoff victory over Carlynton on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Senior Noah Vaughn scored 32 points as Beaver Falls is PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals bound after beating Carlynton, 78-63, in a second-round game Wednesday night at Peters Township.

The Tigers led 15-11 after one quarter before pulling away in the second by outscoring the Cougars 16-8.

Vaughn had eight points in the first half, but connected on six 3-pointers in the second half.

“Noah played a great game.” Beaver Falls coach Carliss Jeter said. “We got to clean up some things, but it’s a win we needed to move on. First half we played really well, but the second half was a little bit sloppy.”

Junior Michael Conley Jr. scored 16 points for Beaver Falls (16-8) while senior Razir Jones added 12 points for the Tigers.

Senior Dequay Canton led Carlynton (16-10) with 19 points while senior Chauncie Mickens had 11 points.

Beaver Falls advances to play Section 1-3A rival Lincoln Park for the third time this season and they will do so without junior D’mitri Nesmith, who was ejected after an altercation in the fourth quarter.

OLSH 84, Portage 56 — Two rounds into the PIAA Class 2A playoffs, the high-scoring OLSH Chargers haven’t slowed down yet. Jake DiMichele scored 31 points to lead OLSH (26-1) into a quarterfinal matchup with Farrell (18-8) on Saturday.

OLSH led by six points at halftime, but took the game over by outscoring Portage (21-7) 31-15 in the third quarter. OLSH scored 79 points in a first-round win.

Sto-Rox 75, Lakeview 51 — Top scorer Ben Beith got his points, but ultimately, Lakeview was no match for Sto-Rox, which has bounced back from a WPIAL finals loss to OLSH with a pair of dominant victories in the state playoffs.

Beith scored 42 for District 10 champion Lakeview (19-9), but Sto-Rox jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Malik Smith poured in 29 points for the Vikings (20-7).

Jamil Williams added 24 points and Jamal Williams had 14 for Sto-Rox, which will meet District 6 champ Bishop Guilfoyle in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Girls basketball

Trinity 47, Great Valley 28 — Riley DeRubbo scored 18 points and had a big fourth quarter, helping WPIAL runner-up Trinity into the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Trinity (21-5) took a 34-12 lead into the fourth on the strength of its defense, allowing only four points in each of the first three quarters. DeRubbo closed things out with eight points in the fourth, including a 6-of-6 effort from the free-throw line. Emily DuPont led Great Valley (23-5) with 10 points.

Trinity will meet District 3 champion Gettysburg (28-3) in Saturday’s quarterfinals. A win could set up another meeting with section rival Chartiers Valley.

Rochester 70, Tussey Mountain 50 — The class of the WPIAL Class A girls basketball field continued its postseason run with a dominant second-round victory. Alexis Robison scored 27 points to lead WPIAL champion Rochester (26-1) into a quarterfinal matchup with North Clarion (26-1) on Saturday.

Corynne Hauser added 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and Jasmine Mack had 11. Lexie Weimert led Tussey Mountain (20-7) with 15 points.

Tags: Beaver Falls, Carlynton, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Rochester, Sto-Rox, Trinity