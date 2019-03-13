High school roundup for March 12, 2019: Johnson leads Moon past Archbishop Ryan

By: HSSN Staff

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 10:36 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin coaches and players react during play against Everett in the PIAA state basketball playoffs on Tuesday night, March 12, 2019 at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Everett’s Brooke Colledge searches for an opening as Bishop Canevin’s Gillian Gustane defends during PIAA state basketball playoffs on Tuesday night, March 12, 2019 at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Everett’s Kaitlyn Maxwell (14) attempts a layup shot on net against Bishop Canevin during PIAA state basketball playoffs on Tuesday night, March 12, 2019 at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Everett’s Madison Hicks (13) attempts a layup shot on net against Bishop Canevin during PIAA state basketball playoffs on Tuesday night, March 12, 2019 at Hempfield Area High School. Previous Next

Donovan Johnson scored 24 points as WPIAL runner-up Moon earned a 44-36 victory over Archbishop Ryan in a PIAA Class 5A boys basketball second-round game Tuesday night in Chambersburg.

Connor Ryan added 14 points for the Tigers (25-2), who will play District 3 champion Lower Dauphin (26-3) in the quarterfinals Friday at a time and site to be determined.

Moon closed the game on a 15-8 run.

New Castle 74, Grove City 67 — Michael Wells had 25 points to help WPIAL champion New Castle (23-4) score a PIAA Class 4A second-round win at Slippery Rock.

Payne Prowell had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Sheldon Cox added 11 points for the Red Hurricanes, who will play District 10 champion Hickory (26-1) in the quarterfinals.

Vincentian Academy 63, Elk County Catholic 57 — Matt McDonough had 17 points, Alex Griggs scored 15, and Nate Cullo scored 10 to guide WPIAL runner-up Vincentian (18-8) to a PIAA Class A second-round victory at Slippery Rock University.

Cornell 59, Clarion-Limestone 39 — Kaden Divito had 19 points to guide Cornell (21-5) to a WPIAL Class A second-round win at Armstrong. Isiah Langston had 14 points, and Zaier Harrison added 12 for the Raiders, who will play Vincentian in the quarterfinals

Girls basketball

Upper Dublin 41, North Allegheny 32 — Rachel Martindale had 13 points for WPIAL runner-up North Allegheny (24-3), but the Tigers fell short in the PIAA Class 6A second round at Chambersburg.

District 1’s Upper Dublin (24-4) took control with a 15-6 run in the second quarter.

Beaver 62, Penns Valley 59 — Emma Pavelek poured in 31 points to carry Beaver (19-5) to a victory in the PIAA Class 3A second round at DuBois. Maddi Weiland had 13 points, and Payton List added 10 for the Bobcats, who will play Central Cambria (19-7) in the quarterfinals.

Neshannock 60, Avonworth 37 — Neleh Nogay had 20 points, and Bella Burrelli added 16 to guide WPIAL champion Neshannock (25-2) to a PIAA Class 3A second-round win at Hampton. The Lancers held a 35-17 second-half advantage.

Hayden Robinson had 12 points for Avonworth (18-8).

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 35, OLSH 33 (OT) — Olivia Brooks had 18 points to lead Allegheny-Clarion Valley (21-4) to a PIAA Class 2A second-round win at Armstrong.

Ashley Norling had 17 points for WPIAL champion OLSH, which finished its season at 22-5.

Everett 49, Bishop Canevin 42 — District 5 champion Everett (23-3) rallied from a five-point deficit after three quarters to get past Bishop Canevin (22-4) in a PIAA Class 2A second-round game at Hempfield.

Kaitlyn Maxwell led the Warriors with a game-high 24 points, and Madison Hicks added 12. Bishop Canevin led 33-28 heading to the fourth quarter but Everett outscored the Crusaders, 21-9.

Shamyjha Price (12 points) and Emma Theodorsson (10) scored in double figures for Bishop Canevin, the third-place team from the WPIAL.

Kane 52, Brentwood 47 — Brentwood (20-5) had its season come to an end after a PIAA Class 2A second-round loss to District 9 champion Kane (23-3) at Punxsutawney.