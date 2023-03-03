TribLIVE Logo
High school roundup for March 2, 2023: Upper St. Clair claims last PIAA berth in Class 6A

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 10:49 PM

Julian Dahlem hit two free throws with six seconds left to lead No. 2 Upper St. Clair to a 55-54 victory over No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (16-9) in the Class 6A third-place game Thursday night, earning the third and final PIAA playoff spot for the district.

Peja Strobl scored 14 points and Devin Hall added 11 for the Panthers (16-9). Tanner Donati had 15 points and Brody Barber finished with 13 for the Blue Devils.

Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Bishop Caenvin 60 – Franco Alvarez scored 26 points and Tyree Turner added 20 to lead fourth-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic in the Class 2A third-place game. Samir Crosby added 11 for the Centurions (18-6). Shea Champine scored 32 points and Jason Cross added 10 for the Crusaders (20-6). The top seven teams in the bracket advanced to the state playoffs.

Calvary Baptist (WV) 83, Cheswick Christian Academy 36 – Steve Hicks scored 26 points and Isaiah Bosley added 23 to lead Calvary Baptist (23-5) at the NCSAA Championships in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Grant Rochkind scored 15 for Cheswick Christian (18-7), which will play a consolation semifinals Friday.

Girls basketball

McKeesport 68, Woodland Hills 38 – Rachel Manfredo scored 28 points and Malina Boord had 21 as No. 3 McKeesport (21-5) won the Class 5A third-place game. Kayla Walter and Hope Hawkins each scored 13 for No. 12 Woodland Hills (13-13). The top seven teams in the bracket made states.

Trinity 46, Mars 42 – Eden Williamson scored 12 points to lead No. 4 Trinity (18-7) in the Class 5A fifth-place game. Vita Vargo scored 16 points for No. 7 Mars (17-8).

Knoch 42, Beaver 29 – Hattie McGraw scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Nina Shaw added 11 for No. 5 Knoch (17-9) in the Class 4A fifth-place game. Chloe List led No. 7 Beaver (15-9) with 11 points. The top six teams in the bracket advanced to the state playoffs.

Quaker Valley 44, Highlands 28 – Maria Helkowski scored 11 points and Shannon Von Kaenel added 10 to lead No. 4 Quaker Valley (17-8) in the Class 4A third-place game. Oumou Thiero added nine points for the Quakers. Katelyn Myers led No. 6 Highlands (16-9) with 10 points.

