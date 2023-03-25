High school roundup for March 24, 2023: Off to fast start, Franklin Regional tops Shaler

By:

Friday, March 24, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Metro Creative

Daniel Luko went 2 for 2 with two doubles and an RBI to lead Franklin Regional to a 9-3 victory over Shaler in nonsection baseball Friday.

Cole Brinker had two hits and two RBIs and Anthony Alesi also drove in two runs for the Panthers (4-0). Miguel Hugas drove in a pair for Shaler (2-1).

Armstrong 5, Freeport 0 – Dustin Coleman went 2 for 2 with an RBI and pitched four scoreless innings to lead Armstrong (2-0) to a nonsection shutout. Rory Pschirer and Carson DeLano pitched out of the bullpen for the River Hawks. Haden Brink singled and doubled and Mason Schrecongost doubled for Armstrong. Zach Clark had two hits for Freeport (1-1).

Derry 17, West Shamokin 1 – Nate Gray and John Wasnick singled and doubled and Roman Fridley doubled and drove in three runs to lead Derry (1-0) to a nonsection win. Antonio Hauser had two hits and an RBI and Brady Angus drove in a pair for the Trojans.

Gateway 11, Riverview 1 – Brandon Bell doubled twice and drove in three runs and Ahmad Harris singled, doubled and had three RBIs to help Gateway (2-0) to a nonsection win. Nolan Boehm and Brody Clemens each tripled and drove in a run for the Gators. Luke Migley and Eli DeVita had base hits for Riverview (1-1).

Knoch 8, Valley 6 – Jacob Stallsmith singled, tripled and drove in two runs as Knoch (1-2) scored six times in the fifth inning to earn a nonsection win. Logan Cypher singled and doubled and Brady Wozniak doubled and drove in a pair for the Knights. Tyler Danko singled and drove in a run for Valley (2-1).

North Hills 15, Saddle Brook (NJ) 0 – CJ Leuch threw a three-inning no-hitter, Dylan Barnes doubled and drove in two runs and Zach Kuhn went 2 for 2 with a double for North Hills (5-0) in Myrtle Beach.

Pine-Richland 6, Mars 2 – Joey Perry went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Owen Henne and Jake Waddell doubled to power Pine-Richland (4-0) to a nonsection win over Mars (1-2).

Seneca Valley 6, Bethel Park 3 – Nick Parrotto and Josh Wolfe each doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Seneca Valley (2-0) in a nonsection win. Evan Tomasic tripled for the Raiders. Evan Holewinski went 3 for 3 and John Chalus drove in two runs for Bethel Park (1-1).

South Fayette 10, St. Mary’s 2 – Michael DiMartini went 3 for 5 with a triple and Christian Brandi singled, tripled and drove in a pair to lead South Fayette (2-2) to a nonsection win. Tyler Pitzer also tripled for the Lions.

Softball

Avonworth 5, Souderton 3 – Winning pitcher Alivia Lantzy struck out 11 and homered and Rylee Gray went 2 for 3 with a home run for Avonworth (2-0) in a nonsection matchup. Sydney Savatt, Cassie Heinauer and Jayla Jones each had two hits for the Antelopes.

Beaver 21, Shenango 2 – Sami Springman singled, doubled, tripled and drove in five runs and Jaedyn Brown singled and doubled twice for Beaver (2-1) in a nonsection victory. Kayla Cornell, Aubrey Bumblis and Grace Thompson each had three hits for the Bobcats. Madison Iwanejko singled and doubled for Shenango (1-1).

Gateway 15, Woodland Hills 5 – Winning pitcher Abby Griffith went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs to lift Gateway (1-1) to a nonsection win. Meghan Marsh had two hits and Samantha Robi doubled for the Gators. Jazlynn Sanders homered for Woodland Hills (0-2).

Indiana 6, Marion Center 5 – Maggie Cunnigham and Haley Hamilton each had two hits and two RBIs for Indiana (3-1) in a nonsection win. Abbey Smulik homered for Marion Center.

Mohawk 16, Hickory 8 – Winning pitcher Gigi Cowher doubled twice and drove in three runs and Lydia Cole went 3 for 3 with a home run to power Mohawk (1-0) to a nonsection win. Alivia Hare went 3 for 4 with a double, Makenna Stewart doubled twice, Ava Nulph singled and doubled, and Carmela Johnson doubled and drove in a pair for the Warriors. Loren Myers homered twice for Hickory.

North Allegheny 9, Fox Chapel 2 – Winning pitcher Anna Melle went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs to help North Allegheny (3-1) to a nonsection win. Reagan Sheets went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Tigers. Adina Rosen singled, doubled and drove in a run for Fox Chapel (0-2).

Plum 12, McKeesport 0 – Riley Stephans threw a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to lead Plum (2-0) to a five-inning win. Mackenzie Land singled, homered and drove in five runs and Liana Yusko went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Mustangs. Jessica Miller doubled for McKeesport (0-1).

Shaler 12, Mars 1 – Eloise Facher homered and drove in three runs and Bethany Rodman doubled twice for Shaler (3-0) in a nonsection victory. Isabella Mubel drove in a pair for the Titans. Abby Robinson homered and Lindsey Gourash doubled for Mars (0-1).

West Greene 12, Holy Child 1 – Winning pitcher Payton Gilbert struck out 11 in five innings and went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs to lift West Greene (2-1) past Holy Child in Myrtle Beach. Kendra Tharp and Lexie Six each had two hits for the Pioneers.

West Mifflin 12, Ringgold 0 – Winning pitcher Addie Hilligsberg doubled, drove in a run and struck out 10 in five innings to lead West Mifflin (2-0) to a nonsection win. Caleigh Ignat singled, homered and had three RBIs for the Titans. Danielle Vecchio and Cadence Harding doubled for Ringgold (1-1).

Girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel 22, North Hills 14 – Sydney Schutzman scored seven goals and Lindsay Scheffler had five goals and five assists to lead Fox Chapel (3-0) to a Section 2-3A victory in a game completed Friday after it was suspended Thursday. Kennedy Murton finished with four goals for the Foxes.

Hampton 11, Latrobe 6 – Emi DiLiberto scored six goals and Kelli Gibson added four goals and three assists to lead Hampton to a Section 1-2A win. Taylor Desko and Ryley Quinn each scored twice for Latrobe.

Quaker Valley 15, Seton LaSalle 2 – Kyra Gabriele scored five goals to lead Quaker Valley to a nonsection win. Lucy Roig added four goals and Shannon Von Kaenel had three.