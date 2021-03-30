High school roundup for March 29, 2021: Avonworth’s McAleer no-hits Freedom

By:

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 | 12:26 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Emily Eutsey rounds second base against Greensburg Salem on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Greensburg Salem High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Chelsea Stabile pitches against Southmoreland on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Greensburg Salem High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Jess Matheny pitches against Greensburg Salem on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Greensburg Salem High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Elle Pawlikowsky keeps her eye on the ball after hitting against Greensburg Salem on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Greensburg Salem High School. Previous Next

Sean McAleer threw a five-inning no hitter, striking out eight, to lead Avonworth to a 10-0 nonsection baseball win over Freedom (0-2) on Monday afternoon. Jon Bodnar had two hits and drove in three runs for the Antelopes (1-0). Jonah Summers also had two hits.

Belle Vernon 4, Uniontown 2 — Winning pitcher Andrew Sokol had a pair of base hits and drove in two runs to lead Belle Vernon (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Xander Zilka homered in the first inning for Belle Vernon.

Bethel Park 9, Moon 7 – David Kessler had three hits and three RBIs and Eric Chalus also drove in three runs to lead Bethel Park (2-0) to a nonsection win over Moon (2-1). Winning pitcher Evan Holewinski struck out 11.

Blackhawk 3, Highlands 1 — In a Class 4A nonsection clash, the Golden Rams were limited to two hits. Highlands’ Jimmy Kunst pitched five innings and struck out 11.

Brownville 14, Beth-Center 4 – Derrick Tarpley had two hits, including a triple, and Mitchel Anderson also tripled for Brownsville (1-0) in a nonsection win over Beth-Center (0-2).

Burrell 8, Brashear 0 — Phil Walsh doubled, singled, drove in four runs and was the winning pitcher for Burrell (1-0) in a nonsection win. Walsh pitched four innings and allowed only one hit, while striking out five. Tristain Kenzovich added a double for the Bucs.

Butler 4, Kiski Area 3 — Cooper Baxter drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to propel Butler (2-0). Frankie DiNinno singled and drove in two runs for the Cavaliers (0-1).

Canon-McMillan 4, Seneca Valley 2 – Kolson Desocio went 3 for 4 with a double and Noah Burke doubled twice to help Canon-McMillan (1-1) to a nonsection win. Matt Graeber was the winning pitcher and Brandon Adams pitched three scoreless innings for the save. Conor Carney had two hits, including a double, for Seneca Valley (1-1).

Central Valley 20, Ambridge 6 – Bryce Hulme drove in four runs and Joshua Kennelly doubled and had three RBIs to lead Central valley (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Cole Grable drove in three runs for Ambridge (1-1, 0-1).

Elizabeth Forward 7, Greensburg Salem 5 — Luke Alvarez connected for a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning to lead Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Jacob Smith and Brayden Merichko had two hits for Greensburg Salem (0-1, 0-1).

Fort Cherry 13, Brentwood 3 – Winning pitcher Lane Miller helped his own cause with a double to lead Fort Cherry (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Louis Serafin, Ryan Craig, Jake Tkach and Henry Karn also doubled. Mike Guekes singled and doubled twice for Brentwood (0-2, 0-1).

Freeport 12, East Allegheny 6 — Jonathan Hotalski and Jackson Smetak each doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Yellowjackets (1-1) in a nonsection win over East Allegheny (0-1). Brady Stivenson and Ethan Lacinski had two hits apiece for the Yellowjackets.

Hampton 6, Woodland Hills 1 – Cameron Marshalwitz threw five scoreless innings and went 3 for 4 with a double to carry Hampton (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Eric Weeks had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a pair. Jaden Weems doubled twice for Woodland Hills (1-1, 0-1).

Hempfield 6, Connellsville 0 — Jake Kramer and Brandon Coughlin combined on a five-hit shutout to lead Hempfield (1-1) to a nonsection win. Coughlin, Joe Fiedor and Ryan Firmstone had two hits apiece for the Spartans.

Indiana 2, Armstrong 0 – Lucas Connell threw a four-hit shutout, striking out two, as Indiana (1-0) opened its season with a nonsection win. Lincoln Trusal doubled and drove in a run for Indiana. Eli Wiles struck out nine in 5.2 innings for Armstrong (1-1). He also doubled.

Jefferson-Morgan 7, West Greene 5 – Easton Hanko’s two-run double in the sixth inning broke a 5-5 tie and led Jefferson-Morgan (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-A win. Hanko and Bryce Bedilion had three hits each. Chase Blake tripled and drove in two for West Greene (0-1, 0-1).

Mars 14, Fox Chapel 8 — The Foxes led 3-1 after four innings, but the Planets rallied for a Section 2-5A victory. Thomas Koch, Jacob Patterson and Tommy Kravel each had two hits to lead Fox Chapel (0-2, 0-1). One of Kravel’s two hits was a double, and he tallied a pair of RBIs.

McKeesport 11, Steel Valley 1 – Winning pitcher Jason Peterson went 3 for 3 with two triples and three RBIs to carry McKeesport (1-0) to a nonsection win over Steel Valley (0-2). Brady Boyle and Christian Johnson both singled and tripled for the Tigers.

Mohawk 8, Riverside 6 – A.J. Verdi went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs to power Mohawk (1-0) to a nonsection win. Cooper Vance and J.C. Voss had two hits apiece. Aidan Bowser got the win and Garrison Staph the save. Bo Fornataro doubled, tripled and drove in two for Riverside (0-1). Madden Boehm had two hits.

Montour 11, Quaker Valley 3 – Mason Sike went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and one run and striking out seven in four innings, to lead Montour (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Matt Luchovick singled, doubled twice and drove in three runs. Jimmy Zugai doubled twice for Quaker Valley (0-1, 0-1).

Norwin 5, Peters Township 4 — Landon DiBeradin and Jack Whalen had RBI singles in a four-run second inning to lead Norwin (1-0) to a nonsection win. Alex Gabauer and Jake Kendro had two hits each. Jacob Bazala was the winning pitcher and Zach Potthoff got the save.

Ringgold 10, California 5 – Gianni Cantini had three hits and pitched three hitless innings to earn the win for Ringgold (2-0) in a nonsection victory over California (0-1). Eli Callaway had three hits and drove in five runs for Ringgold.

Seton LaSalle 16, Clairton 0 – Brett Wagner threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven, to lead Seton LaSalle (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-2A win Over Clairton (0-2, 0-1). Brian Vogel had two hits and four RBIs. Gio Lonero went 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Shenango 16, Neshannock 1 – Jacob Benson went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and winning pitcher Shane Cato struck out 11 in five innings for Shenango (2-0, 1-0) in a Section 2-2A win. J.R. Prossen doubled for Neshannock (0-1, 0-1).

South Fayette 12, West Mifflin 8 – Ryan McGuire went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for South Fayette (2-0) in a nonsection win. Noah Scheel had three hits, Tristan Bedillion doubled, and Michael DiMartini tripled for South Fayette. All three drove in two runs apiece. Eric Link went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for West Mifflin (1-2).

Southmoreland 15, Monessen 0 — Ben Zimmerman went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Southmoreland (1-0) to a nonsection win in four innings. Anthony Govern, Kory Ansell and Mason Basinger also had two hits for the Scotties. Basinger allowed two hits and struck out seven in four innings.

South Park 3, Shaler 1 – Winning pitcher Drew Lafferty tied the score with a solo home run in the sixth inning and Austin Lafferty’s triple in the seventh was the game-winning hit as South Park (1-0) won a nonsection game. Miguel Hugas doubled and scored for Shaler (1-1).

South Side 6, New Brighton 3 – Luke McCoy had three hits and three RBIs to lead South Side (2-0) to a nonsection win. Aaron Elliott had two hits for New Brighton (0-2).

Trinity 10, Central Catholic 7 – Brandon Robaugh homered and Brent Kurtz picked up the win as Trinity (1-0) took a nonsection victory. Austyn Winkleblech and Eli Harpelani tripled for Central Catholic (0-1).

Valley 14, Springdale 0 — Valley (1-1) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and cruised to a five-inning victory over Springdale (0-1). Ben Aftanas allowed only one hit while striking out seven. He also had three hits and three RBIs. Evan Henry had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Matteo Vergerio singled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs and John Luke Bailey singled twice.

Washington 19, Jeannette 4 – David Lutes went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Iain Callan doubled twice and drove in four to lead Washington (1-0) to a nonsection win in three innings. Michael Shallcross doubled twice. Gavin Holemeyer tripled for Jeannette (0-1).

Softball

Albert Gallatin 10, Carmichaels 0 – Ashley Metts threw a one-hitter and Lily Wilson homered to lead Albert Gallatin (1-0) to a nonsection win over Carmichaels (0-2). Rylea Hlatky singled and doubled.

Armstrong 18, Knoch 8 — Emma Smerick had four hits for Armstrong, which pounded out 18 hits in a six-inning nonsection win over Knoch (0-1). Melissa Melius had three hits for the Knights.

Belle Vernon 9, Waynesburg 3 — Ashley Joll drove in three runs and winning pitcher Talia Ross struck out nine to lead Belle Vernon (2-1) to a nonsection win over Waynesburg (0-1). Maren Metikosh doubled and Tara Callaway drove in two runs.

Chartiers-Houston 7, Charleroi 3 – Bella Hess went 4 for 4 with a double and a triple to power Chartiers-Houston (1-0) to a nonsection win. Winning pitcher Nicolette Kloes had a pair of base hits. McKenna DeUnger tripled for Charleroi (0-1).

Connellsville 9, North Allegheny 7 – Kirra Davis went 2 for 2 with a double and a home run to lead Connellsville (2-1) to a nonsection win. Winning pitcher Jena Hixson doubled. Alaina Whipkey went 3 for 4 with a home run and Sydni Junker went deep, driving in three, for North Allegheny (1-1).

Fox Chapel 1, Burrell 0 — Fox Chapel’s Bella Kirsky scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the 10th inning to snap a scoreless tie. Fox Chapel’s Mackenzie Borkovicj and Burrell’s Katie Armstrong dueled the entire game. Borkovicj threw 130 pitches, scattered three hits and struck out 19. Armstrong tossed 147 pitches, gave up two hits and struck out 21. Burrell had a runner on third with one out in the top of the 10th, but Borkovicj struck out two to end the threat.

Freeport 13, Mohawk 3 — Sidney Selker tripled, homered, drove in six runs and was the winning pitcher as the Yellowjackets (1-1) earned a five-inning nonsection victory. Emily Schmidt added two hits for Freeport, which scored seven runs in the second to erase an early 2-0 deficit.

Mt. Lebanon 20, Ringgold 4 – Jenna Gorecki and Deidre Flaherty each went 3 for 4 with a home run to lead Mt. Lebanon (2-0) to a nonsection win in three innings. Mia Alandete and Olivia Buckiso also homered for the Blue Devils, who had 17 hits. Ashlee Selembo and Daniella Vecchio hit home runs for Ringgold (0-2).

Mt. Pleasant 14, Leechburg 9 — Haylie Brunson homered twice, driving in five runs, as Mt. Pleasant (2-0) slugged its way to a nonconference win. Katie Hutter went 4 for 4 and homered for the Vikings. Hannah Gnibus also went 4 for 4. Sophia Smithnosky had three hits, including a pair of doubles. Emma Ritchie and Bella Vozar had three hits each for Leechburg (0-1).

New Brighton 13, Hopewell 12 – Steph Houk went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs and New Brighton (1-2) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to pull off a nonsection win. Kelsi Sofranko doubled and drove in a pair. Jordyn Glumac went 3 for 3 and Emily Watts had two hits and two RBIs for Hopewell (1-1), which scored six times in the top of the seventh to take a 12-11 lead.

North Hills 7, Plum 2 — North Hills scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning in a nonsection win over Plum (1-1). Fran Beighley and Ashley Polakovic recorded two hits apiece for the Mustangs.

Norwin 8, Latrobe 7 — Angelina Pepe had a big game and Norwin (1-0) scored twice in the top of the ninth to secure a nonsection win. Pepe, the winning pitcher, went 3 for 5 with a double and a home run. Emma Blair had four hits for Latrobe (1-1). Jordan Tallman went 3 for 4 with a home run.

Peters Township 10, South Park 1 – Mia Falbo had a big game for Peters Township, throwing a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and going 4 for 4 with three doubles in a nonsection win over South Park (0-1). Skylar Lemansky homered for Peters Township (1-1).

Pine-Richland 7, North Catholic 1 – Leah Hartzberg went 2 for 4 with a home run and winning pitcher Gabbi Aughton fanned 11 to lead Pine-Richland (1-0) to a nonsection win over North Catholic (0-2).

Shenango 9, Quaker Valley 7 – Annica Kagle went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Shenango (3-0) to a nonsection win over Quaker Valley (0-2).

South Fayette 7, Avonworth 4 – Lexie Vetter went 3 for 4 with a double and Abbey Girman homered and drove in three to lead South Fayette (2-0) to a nonsection win. Leah Logan had two hits and drove in a run for Avonworth (0-2).

Southmoreland 6, Greensburg Salem 2 — Emily Eutsey went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs as Southmoreland scored five runs in the first inning of a nonsection win. Elle Pawlikowsky and Brynn Charnesy had two hits each and Chelsea Stabile was the winning pitcher for Southmoreland (1-0). Megan Toth went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Greensburg Salem (0-2).

South Side 8, Freedom 6 – Madi Fischer had three hits to back winning pitcher Lani Lewis as South Side (2-0) defeated Freedom (0-2) in a nonsection game.

Springdale 11, Bishop Canevin 1 — Alexis Hrivnak struck out 13 had three hits, including a pair of doubles, for Springdale (2-0) in a nonsection win over Bishop Canevin (0-1) in six innings. Emily Wilhelm doubled twice for the Dynamos.

West Mifflin 3, Keystone Oaks 1 – Allyssa Schmidt homered and Emily Buchleitner picked up the win as West Mifflin (2-0) won a nonsection matchup with Keystone Oaks (1-1).

Yough 2, Canon-McMillan 1 — Kaylynn Odelli homered in the first inning, and winning pitcher Emma Augustine struck out seven, leading Yough (2-0) to a nonsection win. Sammie McGhee had two hits, including a double, for Yough.

Hockey

Freeport 3, Fox Chapel 0 — Keith Smilowitz scored twice, giving him 20 on the season, as the Yellowjackets (15-3) won for the fourth straight time in Class A play. Caleb Hoffman also scored for Freeport, while Tyler Lang made 11 saves. Joe Rattner made 29 saves for the Foxes (4-12). The win pulled Freeport into a first-place tie with Kiski Area (15-3) for first place in the Northeast Division. Both the Yellowjackets and Cavaliers have completed their regular-season games. They have exhausted all of the available tiebreakers including penalty minutes – both have 140 – so a coin toss will be used to see which team enters the playoffs as the No. 1 team from the division.

Tags: Avonworth