High school roundup for March 30, 2021: Beaver’s Payton List fans 15 in no-hitter

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 | 12:27 AM

Payton List pitched a gem Tuesday afternoon, throwing a complete-game no-hitter with 15 strikeouts to lead Beaver (1-0) to a 5-0 nonsection victory over New Castle (0-3). Anna Blum went 3 for 3 with four stolen bases for the Bobcats.

Armstrong 17, Franklin Regional 2 – Mackenzie Egley, Jessica Pugh and Isabella Atherton had three hits apiece to lead Armstrong (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-5A win over Franklin Regional (0-1, 0-1) in four innings.

Canon-McMillan 10, North Allegheny 2 – Taylor Eckles had four hits and drove in three runs to lead Canon-McMillan (1-1) to a nonsection victory. Lauren Haywood drove in two runs for North Allegheny (1-2).

Charleroi 24, Washington 0 – Kylie Quigley threw a three-inning no-hitter, fanning eight, to lead Charleroi (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win over Washington (0-1, 0-1). Jocelyn Polonoli went 3 for 3, Ella Sypolt had three hits and four RBIs, and Sofia Celashi drove in three runs.

Chartiers Valley 13, Moon 0 – Jenna Bonneysteele threw a one-hitter, striking out 12 in five innings, to help Chartiers Valley (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-5A win over Moon (0-3, 0-1). Bonneysteele and Madison Crump had three RBIs apiece for the Colts.

Ellwood City 22, Mohawk 10 – Marie Ionelli homered twice, tripled, drove in five runs and scored six to power Ellwood City (3-0) to a nonsection win. Kyla Servick homered and Angie Nardone and Makinley Magill had three hits each. Leah Boston homered for Mohawk (0-2).

Fort Cherry 15, Aliquippa 0 – Macey Roble pitched a four-inning no-hitter, whiffing eight, and went 3 for 3 with four RBIs to lead Fort Cherry (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-2A win over Aliquippa (0-1, 0-1). Trista Fehl-Gariglio went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Frazier 10, Bentworth 0 – Nicole Palmer threw a two-hit shutout, striking out four, to lead Frazier (2-2, 1-0) past Bentworth (0-2, 0-1) in Section 3-2A in five innings.

Hempfield 17, Greensburg Salem 4 – Olivia Kline hit a grand slam and Olivia Grimmer launched a two-run shot to lead Hempfield (1-1) to a nonsection win. Mia Teticca doubled and homered and Zionna Ruffner had a single and home run for Greensburg Salem (0-3).

Highlands 15, St. Joseph 0 — Along with throwing a three-inning perfect game and striking out five, sophomore pitcher Abbie Deiseroth went 2-for-3 and hit a triple and a home run in a nonsection victory for Highlands (1-0-1) over St. Joseph (0-1). Jess Cekada also went 1-for-1 and stole five bases.

Ligonier Valley 15, Brentwood 0 – Madison Griffin threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking out nine of the 10 batters she faced, in a Section 2-2A win for Ligonier Valley (1-0, 1-0) over Brentwood (1-1, 0-1). Haley Boyd and Eden Krouse each went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Cheyenne Piper and Annabella Schueltz both doubled and drove in two.

Montour 12, Ambridge 1 – Mia Arndt went 3 for 3 to lead Montour (1-0) to a nonsection win over Ambridge (0-2) in five innings.

Norwin 6, Mt. Pleasant 4 – Bailee Bertani and Madie Kessler each had two hits, including a double, and Maddy Wensel drove in two runs as Norwin (3-0) rallied from 4-0 down in the fourth for a nonsection win that snapped Mt. Pleasant’s 38-game regular season winning streak. Angelina Pepe got the win for the Knights. Sydney Lokay threw three scoreless innings. Haylie Brunson and Katie Hutter homered for Mt. Pleasant (2-1). Mary and Sophia Smithnosky had two hits apiece.

Riverside 18, New Brighton 1 – Sydney Hale drove in four runs and Taryn Schmidt went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Riverside (1-0, 1-0) past New Brighton (1-3, 0-1) in Section 4-2A.

Seneca Valley 11, Hampton 1 – Maddie Gross homered and was the winning pitcher to lead Seneca Valley (2-0) to a nonsection win. Shelby Roller also homered for Seneca Valley. Bella Henzler went deep for Hampton (0-1).

Seton LaSalle 4, Apollo-Ridge 2 — Claire Ianachione tripled and Paige Kuisis doubled to lead Seton LaSalle (1-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Camdyn Kowalczyk tripled for Apollo-Ridge (0-1-1, 0-1). Amber Earnest and Bailey Zidek singled twice for the Vikings.

Shaler 7, Knoch 3 — Bethany Rodman threw a complete game while allowing seven hits and three runs as the Titans (1-1) earned a nonsection victory over the Knights (0-2). Rodman went 3 for 3 with a home run. Cam Gordan and Kayliegh Newland also homered. Olivia Vissari led Knoch with three hits and a double. Brynnae Coe pitched in relief, throwing 3⅔ innings while allowing two hits and no runs.

Shenango 4, Laurel 0 – Mia Edwards struck out 19 batters in a three-hit shutout to lead Shenango (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Autumn Boyd struck out 13 for Laurel (1-1, 0-1).

South Fayette 7, Upper St. Clair 5 – Whitney Cole doubled and drove in four runs and Abbey Girman tripled and had three RBIs for South Fayette (3-0, 1-0) in a Section 4-5A win. Hannah Binek and Lexie Vetter also doubled. Karri Albertini tripled for Upper St. Clair (0-2, 0-1).

Southmoreland 11, Uniontown 1 – Amarah McCutcheon went 3 for 3 with a triple, home run and four RBIs to lead Southmoreland (2-0) to a nonsection win over Uniontown (0-1). Brynn Charnesky hit a three-run home run and winning pitcher Madison Brown struck out eight.

Trinity 10, Mt. Lebanon 6 – Alyssa Rager hit two home runs and Bayleigh McCullough and Madison Argo also went deep to lead Trinity (1-0) to a nonsection win. Iris Barone went 4 for 4 for Mt. Lebanon (2-1).

West Allegheny 15, Western Beaver 0 – Megan Pollinger threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven, to lead West Allegheny (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 4-5A win over Western Beaver (0-2, 0-1).

West Mifflin 12, Ringgold 1 – Alyssa Schmidt homered and drove in four runs to lead West Mifflin (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Ringgold (0-3, 0-1). Brooke Plunko went 2 for 2 with two doubles.

Woodland Hills 9, Kiski Area 5 — The Wolverines (1-0, 1-0) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take down the Cavaliers (0-1, 0-1) and earn a Section 1-5A victory. Hannah Simpson took the loss for Kiski Area but recorded 16 strikeouts and recorded a multi-hit game along with Mackenzie Favero.

Yough 9, Laurel Highlands 7 – Kaylynn Odelli went 2 for 4 with a home run and winning pitcher Emma Augustine struck out 10 to lead Yough (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Savannah Manns went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Julie Cooper, Alexis Grimm and Peyton Vitikacs homered for Laurel Highlands (1-1, 0-1).

Baseball

Ambridge 6, Central Valley 5 – Tyler Holman doubled and drove in three runs and Ambridge (2-0, 1-0) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a Section 2-4A victory. Dom Galatis tripled for Central Valley (0-2, 0-1).

Avonworth 15, Freedom 3 – Jordan Kolenda homered and Kamden Otstot and Jonah Summers doubled to lead Avonworth (2-0) to a nonsection win. Tristen Clear had three hits for Freedom (0-3).

Baldwin 11, Thomas Jefferson 1 – Colton Brain and Dylan Wyse homered to lead Baldwin (1-1) to a nonsection win in six innings. Winning pitcher Jonathan Rauch struck out nine. Brady Haberman doubled for Thomas Jefferson (0-2).

Belle Vernon 11, Uniontown 1 – Winning pitcher Matthew Bamford threw a six-inning complete game, striking out seven, and Brady Hoffman, Aidan Ochs and Jacob Mima doubled as Belle Vernon (2-0, 2-0) swept a Section 3-4A series. Hunter Chaikcic and Christian Thomas doubled for Uniontown (0-2, 0-2).

Blackhawk 6, Highlands 4 — The Cougars (3-0) scored four runs in the top of the sixth and added two more in the seventh to earn a come-from-behind nonsection victory over the Golden Rams (1-2). Junior Seth Helgert gave Highlands an early lead with a two-out, two-RBI double in the fourth inning. Jett Slepak started the game, pitching four innings, allowing no runs and striking out nine.

Carmichaels 7, Albert Gallatin 4 – Winning pitcher Gavin Pratt homered and drove in five runs to lead Carmichaels (1-0) to a nonsection win. Jake Fordyce had four RBIs and Trenton Carter drove in three. Nick Pegg had four hits for Albert Gallatin (0-1).

Central Catholic 14, North Hills 1 – Patrick DeLuca had three hits and Jack Pawlowicz homered to lead Central Catholic (1-1) to a nonsection win. Tyler Casciato and Brendan Koroly drove in three runs each. Winning pitcher Austyn Winkleblech fanned seven. Robert Dickerson doubled for North Hills (1-1).

Charleroi 5, Bentworth 3 – Joey Campbell had three hits and winning pitcher Ben Shields doubled to lead Charleroi (1-0) to a nonsection win over Bentworth (0-1).

Chartiers-Houston 5, Burgettstown 3 – Jimmy Sadler tripled to back winning pitcher Ryan Opfer and Chartiers-Houston (2-0, 1-0) defeated Burgettstown (0-1, 0-1) in Section 4-2A.

Fort Cherry 13, Brentwood 1 – Winning pitcher Ryan Craig struck out eight and helped his own cause with a double as Fort Cherry (2-0, 2-0) swept a Section 4-2A series. Lane Miller and Louis Serafin also doubled for Fort Cherry. Mike Guekes doubled for Brentwood (0-3, 0-2).

Fox Chapel 9, Mars 4 — Jacob Patterson allowed one run and struck out nine in six innings to lead Fox Chapel (1-2, 1-1) to a Section 2-5A win. He also drove in a run and scored a run. Thomas Koch went 2 for 3, scored two runs and tallied an RBI. Ty Garver threw 2⅔ innings for Mars (1-1, 1-1) and allowed three hits.

Franklin Regional 1, Connellsville 0 – Timmy Quinn had an RBI single in the sixth and Luke Treloar and Brian Pirone combined on a four-hit shutout for Franklin Regional (2-0) in nonsection play. Thomas Nicely had two hits. Treloar started and gave up three hits over five innings. Pirone gave up one hit and struck out three in two innings. Kole Koontz was the hard-luck loser for Connellsville (0-3).

Frazier 5, Southmoreland 2 – Chase Hazelbaker went 2 for 3 and pitched three innings of scoreless relief to lead Frazier (1-0) to a nonsection win. Winning pitcher Dom Dorcon doubled and Jake Thomas drove in a pair. Brock Potoka drove in a run for Southmoreland (0-1).

Greensburg Salem 5, Elizabeth Forward 3 – Jacob Smith threw a complete game, allowing one earned run, to lead Greensburg Salem (1-1, 1-1) to a split in a Section 3-4A series. Hayden Teska doubled twice and Owen Tutich had two hits. Nico Mrvos doubled and Kaden Faychak had two hits and scored twice for Elizabeth Forward (1-1, 1-1).

Hampton 15, Woodland Hills 1 – Brock Mattiuz had four hits, including two doubles, to lead Hampton (2-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-5A win over Woodland Hills (1-2, 0-2). Michael Kosko tripled and Cameron Marshalwitz and Eric Weeks doubled for the Talbots.

Indiana 7, Latrobe 6 – Steven Budash hit a go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to lead Indiana (1-0) to a nonsection win. Ben Ryan doubled and drove in two runs for Indiana. Clay Petrosky went 3 for 3 and Erik Batista doubled for Latrobe (1-1).

Kiski Area 14, Penn Hills 4 — Behind a solid outing from Kyle Weiser, the Cavaliers (1-1) picked up their first win of the season in nonsection play against Penn Hills (1-1). Weiser threw 4⅔ innings and allowed two hits. Mike Shoemaker tallied three hits and Carson Craig drove in four runs.

Knoch 5, Deer Lakes 2 — Gavin Phillips pitched six innings and allowed four hits while striking out four as Knoch (1-1) earned a nonsection victory over the Lancers (1-1). Freshman Brady Wozniak went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Ligonier Valley 16, Jeannette 0 – Grant Dowden went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs and Nick Beitel struck out eight in three innings to lead Ligonier Valley (1-0) to a nonsection win over Jeannette (0-2). Haden Sierocky went 3 for 3.

Mohawk 11, Freeport 6 — Jay Wrona, Jordan Mollenkopf, and AJ Verdi recorded multi-hit games as the Warriors (2-1) survived an eight-error game to cruise to a nonsection victory over the Yellowjackets (1-1). Along with throwing four innings of no-hit ball on the mound, Marc Conti hit a two-run home run for Mohawk. Jackson Smetak hit a double for Freeport’s lone hit of the game.

Montour 7, Quaker Valley 5 – Nick Walker doubled, tripled and drove in four runs and winning pitcher Dylan Mathiesen struck out nine to lead Montour (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Caleb Piatt doubled and tripled for Quaker Valley (0-2, 0-2).

Mt. Lebanon 4, Butler 1 – Luke Hren hit a two-run double to key a four-run second inning and Mt. Lebanon (1-1) picked up a nonsection win over Butler (1-1). Winning pitcher Derrick Shields gave up five hits and fanned six. He also had a double. Tyler Smith tripled.

Neshannock 9, Shenango 2 – Matt Nativio went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as Neshannock (1-1, 1-1) split a Section 2-2A series with Shenango (2-1, 1-1). Grant Melder went 2 for 3 with a double. Shane Cato doubled and walked twice for Shenango.

North Allegheny 9, Canon-McMillan 3 – Danny Gallon doubled and drove in three runs and winning pitcher Brady Palmer struck out seven to lead North Allegheny (2-0) to a nonsection win. Andrew Kocan doubled and drove in two for Canon-McMillan (1-2).

Northgate 11, Carlynton 0 – Davonte Christie threw a one-hitter, striking out 11 in five innings, to lead Northgate (3-0) to a nonsection win over Carlynton (0-3). Dylan McWilliams doubled twice and drove in two runs for Northgate.

Norwin 4, North Catholic 3 – Jake Kendro hit a walkoff double in the bottom of the seventh to lead Norwin (2-0) to a nonsection win. Kendro drove in Jayden Walker, who led off the inning with a single. Kendro went 3 for 4 and homered in the second. Luke Savage didn’t allow a hit in three scoreless innings of relief. Tyler Primrose hit a three-run home run for North Catholic (0-2).

Peters Township 6, Gateway 5 – Jack Kail had three hits, including two doubles, and Peters Township (3-1) used a five-run third inning to claim a nonsection victory. Nate Demchak had three hits for Gateway (0-1).

Seton LaSalle 20, Clairton 0 – Ethan Parker and Sam Georgiana combined on a five-inning no-hitter as Seton LaSalle (3-0, 2-0) swept a Section 4-2A series with Clairton (0-3, 0-2). Parker struck out five in three innings. Georgiana fanned five in two. Gio Lonero and Mason Hudson drove in three runs apiece.

South Allegheny 9, Shady Side Academy 8 – Jordan Rhodes went 4 for 4 and South Allegheny (2-1) put up a five-spot in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn a nonsection win over Shady Side Academy (0-1).

South Fayette 2, Trinity 0 – Chase Krewson threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 11, to lead South Fayette (3-0) to a nonsection win over Trinity (1-1). Michael DiMartini drove in both runs.

Union 16, Avella 10 – Mike Gunn went 5 for 5 with four RBIs and Jackson Clark doubled twice, tripled and scored four to lead Union (3-0, 2-0) in a Section 1-A slugfest. Shane Roper went 3 for 5 with five RBIs. Brian Martos went 3 for 5 for Avella (0-3, 0-2).

West Greene 13, Jefferson-Morgan 5 – Dalton Lucey went 4 for 5 and Hunter Hamilton had three hits including a triple to lead West Greene (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 2-A split. Owen Maddich went 2 for 3 with a triple for Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 1-1).

Valley 5, Leechburg 0; Valley 10, Leechburg 0 – Freshman Tyler Danko threw a no-hitter and struck out 10 as Valley (3-1) swept a nonsection doubleheader from Leechburg (0-2). Ben Aftanas drove in three runs for the Vikings while Cayden Quinn drove in two. In the opener, John Luke Bailey threw a complete game while allowing five hits and striking out 13. Javon Keys went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Evan Henry went 2-for-4.

West Mifflin 6, Laurel Highlands 1 – Jake Walker went 2 for 2 with a triple and a home run to lead West Mifflin (2-2, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win over Laurel Highlands (0-1, 0-1). Ryan Lang went 2 for 3 with a double and winning pitcher Eric Link didn’t allow an earned run in 4.1 innings.