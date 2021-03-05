High school roundup for March 4, 2021: McKeesport earns date with Chartiers Valley

Friday, March 5, 2021 | 12:05 AM

David Hague | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport’s Carmen Coles scored 16 points against Oakland Catholic on Thursday night.

Avionna Menifee finished with 19 points and Carmen Coles contributed 17 to lead McKeesport to a 59-43 victory over Oakland Catholic in the WPIAL Class 5A first round Thursday night.

Haley Hertzler added 10 points for McKeesport (16-4), which will take on No. 2 Chartiers Valley in the quarterfinals. Alexa Washington had 11 and Jordyn Ingelido 10 for No. 10 Oakland Catholic (11-10).

Trinity 83, Mars 36 – Courtney Dahlquist scored 22 points as top-seeded Trinity (19-1) cruised to a Class 5A first-round win over No. 16 Mars (9-10). Kaylin Venick added 14 and Alyssa Clutter 12 for Trinity, which will meet No. 8 Fox Chapel in Monday’s quarterfinals.

Thomas Jefferson 47, Albert Gallatin 38 – Maddy Trainer scored 22 points to lead No. 4 Thomas Jefferson (12-8) to a Class 5A first-round victory. TJ will meet No. 5 Woodland Hills in Monday’s quarterfinals. Olivia Miller led No. 13 Albert Gallatin (14-7) with 17 points.

Woodland Hills 61, Armstrong 51 – Peyton Pinkney scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 5 Woodland Hills (12-5) in the Class 5A first round. Jasmyn Fisher and Hope Hawkins scored 13 each and Jazmine Dunn added 11. Emma Paul led No. 12 Armstrong (10-6) with 29 points.

Hampton 64, Moon 58 – Sophia Kelly scored 20 points, Kayla Hoehler added 18, and No. 3 Hampton rallied from eight down at the half with a 22-10 surge in the third quarter of a Class 5A first-round win. Liv Bianco and Meghan Murray had 10 for Hampton, which will face No. 6 Latrobe in Monday’s quarterfinals. Emma Theodorsson led No. 14 Moon (7-12) with 28 points.

Avella 61, St. Joseph 58 (OT) – Katie Dryer scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer and free throw in the final 30 seconds of regulation to force overtime, to lead No. 8 Avella (10-9) to a Class A win. Jaylene Mundorf added 20 points and Hannah Brownlee had 11 for Avella, which will meet No. 1 Rochester in Monday’s quarterfinals. Trinity Lockwood-Morris led No. 9 St. Joseph (6-13) with 24 points. Julie Spinelli added 14 and Ally Swierczewski had 12.

Aquinas Academy 44, Jefferson-Morgan 15 – Isabella Hite scored 13 points and No. 4 Aquinas Academy (13-4) scored the first 17 points of a Class A first-round win over No. 13 Jefferson-Morgan (3-12). Aquinas Academy will meet No. 5 Clairton in the quarterfinals.

Clairton 54, Mapletown 22 – Evanti Gibson scored 18 points and No. 5 Clairton (11-3) pulled away after a tightly contested first quarter in a Class A first-round game. Clairton will face No. 4 Aquinas Academy in Monday’s quarterfinals. Taylor Dusenberry led No. 12 Mapletown (6-6) with 16 points.

Bishop Canevin 60, Riverview 17 – Savanah Abbot scored 14 points to lead No. 7 Bishop Canevin (7-6) to a Class A first-round win. Lauren Kirsch added 13 points and Josie Bochicchio had 12 for Bishop Canevin, which will meet No. 2 West Green in Monday’s quarterfinals. Tenaeja Sheffey, Macy Orbin and Brionna Long had four points each for No. 10 Riverview (6-7).

Boys basketball

Quaker Valley 64, Derry 35 – Markus Frank scored 18 points and Jack Gardinier added 16 as No. 4 Quaker Valley (13-4) jumped out to an early lead and rolled to a Class 4A first-round win. Adou Thiero had 12 points and Wil Dunda 11 for the Quakers, who will meet No. 5 North Catholic in the quarterfinals Monday. Josh Ulery finished with 12 points and Sam Jones had 10 for No. 13 Derry (6-7).

Lincoln Park 63, Knoch 46 – L.A. Pratt scored 15 points, Dakari Bradford added 14, and No. 2 Lincoln Park (15-5) won a first-round game in Class 4A. Lincoln Park, which will meet Deer Lakes in Monday’s quarterfinals, hit eight 3-pointers in the first half to jump out to a 43-17 lead. Joe Scott had 12 points and Ali Brown 11. Ryan Lang led No. 15 Knoch (7-10) with 19 points. Keagan Fraser added 12.

Montour 55, Beaver 36 – Vason Stevenson scored 17 points and Isayah Mosley chipped in 13 as No. 3 Montour (13-7) won in the Class 4A first round. Adin Saunders added 10 for Montour, which will face No. 6 Central Valley in the quarterfinals Monday. Tyler Ziggas led Beaver (2-17) with 12 points.

Seton LaSalle 53, Brentwood 44 – Led by 17 points from Emmett Harris, 11 from Michael Canavan and 10 from Griffin Malloy, No. 9 Seton LaSalle (10-8) moved into the Class 4A quarterfinals. Chase Rosing led No. 8 Brentwood (8-7) with 14 points. Seton LaSalle will meet No. 1 South Allegheny on Monday.

Aliquippa 72, New Brighton 42 – Karl McBride, Deandre Moye and Sam Lane scored 13 points apiece to pace No. 4 Aliquippa in the Class 4A first round. Ty Crocker added 12 for the Quips, who will face No. 12 Laurel in Monday’s quarterfinals. JoJo Reynolds had 15 and Keandre Williams 10 for No. 13 New Brighton (8-10).

Laurel 61, Washington 54 – Sam Haswell scored 23 points and No. 12 Laurel (12-10) jumped out to a 21-5 lead in the first quarter and knocked off the fifth seed in Class 3A. Landin Esposito added 13 and Bobby Dicks and Marcus Haswell had 11 each for Laurel, which will face No. 4 Aliquippa in Monday’s quarterfinals. Brandon Patterson finished with 18 and Davoun Fuse added 10 for Washington (12-5).

Neshannock 63, McGuffey 26 – J.P. Mozzocio scored 20 points and Camron Owens added 13 to help No. 2 Neshannock (16-1) cruise into a Class 3A quarterfinal matchup with No. 7 Beaver Falls on Monday. Jantzen Durbin led No. 15 McGuffey (10-7) with 13 points.

Beaver Falls 61, Charleroi 47 – Behind 15 points from Mike Conley and 12 from Jye McKenzie, No. Beaver Falls (10-4) claimed a Class 3A first-round win. Beaver Falls will meet No. 2 Neshannock in the quarterfinals Monday. Will Wagner scored 21 and Zach Usher 19 for No. 10 Charleroi (12-6).

