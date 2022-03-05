High school roundup for March 4, 2022: Burgettstown sends 4 into regional semifinals

Friday, March 4, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal beats Fort Cherry’s Shawn Robertson at 106 pounds during the WPIAL Class 2A tournament Feb. 19.

Burgettstown sent a WPIAL-best four wrestlers into the championship semifinals at the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional wrestling tournament Friday night at Peters Township.

Burgettstown’s trio of WPIAL champs – Parker Sentipal (106), Joey Sentipal (132) and Joseph Baronick (285) – advanced, joined by 138-pounder Rudy Brown.

Quaker Valley has three wrestlers in the semifinals — WPIAL champs Justin Richey (152) and Patrick Cutchember (189) and 113-pounder Jack Kazalas.

Mt. Pleasant, Burrell, Bentworth and Beth-Center each sent two wrestlers into the semis.

For Mt. Pleasant, Dayton Pitzer (215) recorded two first-period pins as he seeks his third regional title. He is joined by 189-pounder Noah Gnibus.

Burrell’s Cooper Hornack (120) has a chance to win a second straight regional crown. He’s joined in the semis by 189-pounder Cole Clark.

Bentworth’s Chris Vargo (120) also has a chance to add a second regional title. Teammate Vitali Daniels (215) is also alive in the championship round.

Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum (132) and Tyler Berish (152) also won a pair of matches Friday.

Other returning regional champs alive in the semifinals are Laurel’s Grant MacKay (160) and Frazier’s Rune Lawrence (160). WPIAL champ Ambrose Boni (138) of Central Valley also remains in the hunt.

Derry’s Christian Hirak (160), a first-year wrestler who previously studied jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts, also advanced to the semifinals, as did Montour’s James Walzer (113), South Side’s Timmy Cafrelli (126), Jefferson Morgan’s Chase Frameli (145), Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern (215) and Washington’s Cameron Carter-Green (285).

The top six wrestlers in each weight class advance to the PIAA championships March 10-12 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The regional tournament consists of qualifiers from Districts 5 and 6 as well as the WPIAL.

Boys basketball

Allderdice 55, State College 53 – Sam Kelly scored 15 points and Logan Golle added 11 as Allderdice won a Class 6A District 6-8-10 subregional game at State College. Allderdice (19-7) advances to the first round of the PIAA tournament, where it will meet the third-place team from the WPIAL on Tuesday. Jaden Mitchell scored 19 points and Isaac Dye had 11 for State College.

In Class 4A, Obama Academy defeated Clearfield, 59-58, in a District 8-9 sub-regional matchup and will face Belle Vernon, the fourth-place team from the WPIAL, on Tuesday. In Class 5A, Brashear lost to DuBois, 39-38, in a District 8-9-10 sub-regional matchup.